26-year-old drags partner into car against her will

A 26-year-old man in Titz (Düren district) dragged his partner into his car against her will and drove off with her. The man got into an argument with the 25-year-old woman at a party on Sunday night, the Düren police said at midday. Because the woman had managed to press an emergency button in the car, the police had been informed of the car's location.

A police patrol car with its blue lights switched on. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Düren - 26-year-old drags partner into car against her will

A 26-year-old man in Titz ( Düren district) dragged his partner into his car against her will and drove off with her. The man got into an argument with the 25-year-old woman at a party on Sunday night, the Düren police said at midday. Because the woman had managed to press an emergency button in the car, the police had been informed of the car's location.

According to the police, the emergency services were able to stop the man and discovered that he was drunk. The police confiscated the 26-year-old's driver's license and initiated various criminal proceedings against him. He had to stay in a cell until he had sobered up.

