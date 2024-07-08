26.5 million foreign tourists visited Portugal in 2023

Approximately 26.5 million foreign tourists traveled to Portugal last year - a new record. According to the country's statistics office, this represents a 19.2% increase compared to 2022 and a 7.7% increase compared to 2019 before the Corona pandemic.

The largest share - around a quarter - came from Spain. Nearly 5.7 million tourists came from the neighboring country last year. Following Spain were tourists from the United Kingdom and France, with approximately three million each. The tourism sector contributes around twelve percent to Portugal's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The economic output of the southern European country grew by 2.3% in the previous year, making Portugal one of the leading countries in the EU in this regard. The government expects an increase of 1.5% for this year, while the central bank of the country forecasts a growth of 2.0%.

