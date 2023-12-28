Skip to content
250 people evacuated from ICE due to overhead line damage

Due to overhead line damage, around 250 passengers had to leave an ICE train in Hanover in the middle of the line. The train came to a standstill a few kilometers from the main station on Thursday morning, according to the fire department. Some people from the train were led down the high...

A woman walks with a suitcase next to an ICE train at Hanover Central Station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Hanover - 250 people evacuated from ICE due to overhead line damage

Due to overhead line damage, around 250 passengers had to leave an ICE train in Hanover in the middle of the line. The train came to a standstill a few kilometers from the main station on Thursday morning, according to the fire department. Some people from the train were led down the high embankment via a staircase, others with the help of a turntable ladder. The fire department said that they were then taken on a rail replacement service.

Fire department statement with photo

