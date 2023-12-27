250 million dollars: USA releases last military aid to Ukraine for now

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has now called on Parliament to act "as quickly as possible" to enable further military aid. Helping Ukraine to defend itself is "in the national security interests" of the USA.

US President Joe Biden had already asked Congress in October for new aid for Kiev amounting to around 61 billion dollars. However, some Republicans are opposed to this, even though Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is in favor of new aid. The conservatives can block further funds for Ukraine with their majority in the House of Representatives and their blocking minority in the Senate.

Despite lengthy negotiations and a personal visit to Washington by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selensky, the leaders of the ruling Democrats and the opposition Republicans in the Senate, Chuck Schumer and McConnell, conceded just over a week ago that the US Congress would not approve any new military aid for Ukraine this year. The hope is now to act "swiftly" at the beginning of next year. Congress returns from its winter recess on January 8.

Washington has so far been Ukraine's most important supporter in the war against Russia. A long-term US failure would have serious consequences for Kiev. The western allies of the USA and Ukraine are therefore looking to Washington with great concern.

