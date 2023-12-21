Christmas - 250 children born on Christmas Eve 2022

250 "Christmas children" were born alive in Bavaria in 2022 - meaning they had their birthday on December 24. 150 of these were boys and 100 girls, the Bavarian State Statistical Office announced on Thursday. A further 430 children were born on the two Christmas holidays.

December and the Christmas holidays in particular usually have a comparatively low birth rate. Last year, too, it was well below the average of 304 children per day on Christmas Eve. On New Year's Eve 2022, 241 children were born.

Press release from the Bavarian State Office for Statistics

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de