Fire department operation - 250,000 euros damage in a house fire in the Ortenau district

A fire in a house in Kehl(Ortenau district) has caused damage of around 250,000 euros. What caused the fire on Christmas Eve was still unclear, as the police announced on Monday. The residents escaped outside unharmed. The flames were prevented from spreading to the second semi-detached house. The police are investigating.

