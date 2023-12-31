Investigations - 25-year-old throws firecrackers at policewomen

According to the police, a 25-year-old man threw fireworks at two policewomen in Osnabrück city center. The 28 and 36-year-old officers, who were searching the street with dogs for drugs, were unharmed, as the police reported on New Year's Eve. The incident took place on Saturday night.

According to the statement, the police officers located the attacker's home with the help of witnesses. Additional police officers were called and found the remains of the fireworks and suspected marijuana. The 25-year-old admitted his criminal behavior, the police added. The man is now being investigated for assaulting police officers, among other things.

In view of New Year's Eve, the police appealed to people celebrating to handle fireworks responsibly. Last year, attacks on police officers at the turn of the year caused outrage throughout Germany. In Lower Saxony, too, 34 attacks on members of the police, fire department and rescue services were recorded.

Source: www.stern.de