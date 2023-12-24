Crime - 25-year-old seriously injured: Suspected perpetrator arrested

Special police forces arrested a suspected armed 41-year-old man in Nettetal (Viersen district) on Sunday morning. The man had seriously injured a 25-year-old woman during an argument on Sunday night, according to the Viersen district police authority in the morning. The young woman was able to save herself on the street and approached a passer-by there, who then alerted the emergency services, said a police spokeswoman.

Because the woman had told the police that the 41-year-old was armed, special forces were called in to arrest him, according to the spokeswoman. It is now being investigated whether he actually had a weapon. The police spokeswoman did not say whether the woman was injured by a weapon for reasons of investigative tactics. The background to the argument was also initially unclear. The two may have been a couple, the police spokeswoman said. According to the statement, the criminal investigation department is taking over the further investigation.

