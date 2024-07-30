Skip to content
25-year-old missing on suspicion of murder

A young man has been missing in Rathenow for months, and the public prosecutor's office is investigating.

So far, police and the public prosecutor's office are investigating against unknown persons.
In Rathenow, a 25-year-old man has been missing since mid-April. The prosecutor's office is now investigating on suspicion of manslaughter against an unknown person. This was announced by a spokesperson for the prosecutor's office. Initially, the "Märkische Allgemeine Zeitung" reported on the matter.

The young man from the Havelland district has been missing for several weeks, as the police announced. In a video appeal published by the newspaper, the 25-year-old's mother appealed to the public. She asks anyone with information about her son's whereabouts to contact the police.

The investigation into the disappearance of the man from Rathenow has been handed over to The Office of the Prosecutor due to suspected manslaughter. Despite the efforts of the police and the plea from the missing man's mother, the whereabouts of the 25-year-old remain unknown to authorities.

