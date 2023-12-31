Eastern Ore Mountains - 25-year-old man stabbed in Heidenau
During an argument in Heidenau near Dresden, a 25-year-old man was seriously injured with a knife thrust. He was taken to hospital on Sunday night, said a spokesman for the Dresden police department. According to previous findings, there had been an argument in the drinking scene. The later victim sprayed irritant gas on four other people present. When he then ran away, the group chased after him. One of them stabbed him in the back with a knife. A search is underway for the perpetrators.
Source: www.stern.de