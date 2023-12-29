Skip to content
25-year-old man dies in knife attack in Bremen

A 25-year-old man has died in a knife attack in Bremen. He died at the scene in Bremen-Mitte on Thursday evening, police announced on Friday. The police arrested a 21-year-old alleged perpetrator and another suspect. According to the current state of the investigation, the alleged perpetrator...

A barrier tape with the inscription "police cordon" is stretched in front of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Police - 25-year-old man dies in knife attack in Bremen

A 25-year-old man has died in a knife attack in Bremen. He died at the scene in Bremen-Mitte on Thursday evening, police announced on Friday. The police arrested a 21-year-old alleged perpetrator and another suspect. According to the current state of the investigation, the alleged perpetrator and the victim got into an argument for as yet unknown reasons, which ended in a physical altercation.

The man is said to have injured his opponent with a knife so badly that he died at the scene. A short time later, the police were able to arrest the suspect and a 24-year-old man involved. The 21-year-old suffered a stab wound and had to be taken to hospital. According to witnesses at the scene, the 24-year-old is said to have threatened helpers who tried to separate the opponents with a weapon and used irritant gas. The homicide squad is still investigating.

