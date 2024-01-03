Lahn-Dill district - 25-year-old arrested after suspected sexual offense

The police have arrested a suspected sex offender in Lahnau in central Hesse. The 25-year-old is said to have sexually assaulted a senior citizen while walking her dog. As the police announced on Wednesday, the woman, who is over 70 years old, was injured in the assault and had to be taken to hospital.

According to the police, the 25-year-old suspect initially approached and pursued the senior citizen on a cycle path along the River Lahn on Friday evening. He then unexpectedly pushed the woman to the ground and sexually assaulted her. According to the police, he let go of her just as unexpectedly and fled on his bike. The police arrested the suspect on Sunday. According to the police, he was brought before a magistrate at Wetzlar district court on Monday. He issued an arrest warrant due to the risk of absconding. The man was remanded in custody, it was reported.

Police report

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de