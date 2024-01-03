Act of violence - 25-year-old allegedly stabbed her partner to death in Neustadt

A 25-year-old woman is said to have stabbed her 28-year-old partner to death in Neustadt an der Weinstraße. According to what investigators have learned so far, the couple had an argument on Tuesday evening, whereupon the woman is said to have grabbed a knife and stabbed her partner, as senior public prosecutor Hubert Ströber from the Frankenthal public prosecutor's office said on Wednesday when asked. "Die Rheinpfalz" had previously reported on the case.

The victim was initially able to flee to his mother's neighboring house, but collapsed there and eventually died of his injuries in hospital, said Ströber. The suspect had been arrested. She was to be brought before the magistrate on Wednesday, who will decide whether to remand her in custody.

