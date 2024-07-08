Crime - 25 garden gnomes stolen in the Waldshut district

Unknown individuals have stolen 25 gnomes from a plot of land of a single-family house in the Landkreis Waldshut. The damage to the owners, an older married couple, is estimated by the police to be at 500 Euros. However, the sentimental value is much higher, according to a police spokesperson. The gnomes, which had been collected over many years, had been arranged on a shelf at the house wall.

The plot of land, located at the edge of the village in Görwihl, cannot be seen from the outside. Therefore, the thieves must have known exactly where the gnomes were located. Some of them were even 40 years old - true collector's items. The question is, who and why would someone do such a thing. A report was filed. In the past twelve months, no comparable case has been recorded in the entire Freiburg Police Department.

The stolen gnomes were a source of pride for the elderly couple living in their detached house in the District of Waldshut, specifically in the region of Baden-Württemberg. Upon reporting the crime, the police discovered that the material damage was minimal, but the miscellaneous collection of garden gnomes, some of which were 40-year-old curiosities, held significant sentimental value for the couple. Despite the minor financial loss, this unique crime, involving the theft of garden gnomes from a private residence, has raised eyebrows and sparked interest among the general public in Baden-Württemberg. Local authorities in Baden-Württemberg have confirmed that this case is an isolated incident in the region and there are no known similarities with other crimes reported in the District of Waldshut or the wider state of Baden-Württemberg.

Read also: