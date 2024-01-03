Berlin-Hellersdorf - 24-year-old stabbed to death in Berlin: Three men on trial
Following a fatal knife attack on a 24-year-old in Berlin-Hellersdorf, a trial against three men begins on Wednesday (9.15 am). The public prosecutor's office is charging a 37-year-old and a 38-year-old with manslaughter, among other things; a 21-year-old must answer to the Berlin district court for involvement in a brawl. According to the investigation, a fight broke out outside a bar in May 2023 because the 24-year-old and a companion were allegedly filming in another bar beforehand. The 37-year-old defendant is then said to have stabbed the 24-year-old with a knife and fatally injured him based on a spontaneous decision made with the 38-year-old. The 21-year-old is said to have kicked the victim, who was lying on the floor.
Source: www.stern.de