Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsmenpublic prosecutor's officecriminalityberlinknife attackprocesses

24-year-old stabbed to death in Berlin: Three men on trial

Following a fatal knife attack on a 24-year-old in Berlin-Hellersdorf, a trial against three men begins on Wednesday (9.15 am). The public prosecutor's office is charging a 37-year-old and a 38-year-old with manslaughter, among other things; a 21-year-old must answer to the Berlin district...

 and  John Stellmacher
1 min read
Microphones and headphones on a table in a courtroom. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Microphones and headphones on a table in a courtroom. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Berlin-Hellersdorf - 24-year-old stabbed to death in Berlin: Three men on trial

Following a fatal knife attack on a 24-year-old in Berlin-Hellersdorf, a trial against three men begins on Wednesday (9.15 am). The public prosecutor's office is charging a 37-year-old and a 38-year-old with manslaughter, among other things; a 21-year-old must answer to the Berlin district court for involvement in a brawl. According to the investigation, a fight broke out outside a bar in May 2023 because the 24-year-old and a companion were allegedly filming in another bar beforehand. The 37-year-old defendant is then said to have stabbed the 24-year-old with a knife and fatally injured him based on a spontaneous decision made with the 38-year-old. The 21-year-old is said to have kicked the victim, who was lying on the floor.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

An activist from the "Last Generation" group blocks an intersection. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Appeal trial against Last Generation activist

The trial against an activist from the climate group Letzte Generation (Last Generation) goes to the next instance on Wednesday (10.30 am). The woman is alleged to have blocked a Frankfurt street in 2022 and taped herself up during the protest. The blockade caused a major traffic jam and the...

 and  Max Becker
Members Public
The logo of the Federal Employment Agency is reflected in a disk. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Hessian unemployment figures expected for December

The employment agency will report on the Hessian labor market in December this Wednesday (10.00 a.m.). In November, around 182,000 people were registered as unemployed, resulting in a state rate of 5.2 percent. A positive trend reversal was not foreseeable. For the year 2024, which has just...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public
"Agentur für Arbeit" hangs above the entrance to the Federal Employment Agency. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

New figures on the labor market 2023

The Regional Directorate of the Federal Employment Agency is presenting figures on the Saarland labor market for 2023 and December this Wednesday (9.55 am). In November, 35,400 women and men were out of work in Saarland. The unemployment rate was 6.7 percent - after 6.8 percent in October. In...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public

Latest

An activist from the "Last Generation" group blocks an intersection. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Appeal trial against Last Generation activist

The trial against an activist from the climate group Letzte Generation (Last Generation) goes to the next instance on Wednesday (10.30 am). The woman is alleged to have blocked a Frankfurt street in 2022 and taped herself up during the protest. The blockade caused a major traffic jam and the...

 and  Max Becker
Members Public