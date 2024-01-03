Berlin-Hellersdorf - 24-year-old stabbed in front of bar: Statements announced

Following the violent death of a 24-year-old outside a bar in Berlin-Hellersdorf, the trial of three men has begun. A 37-year-old is alleged to have stabbed the victim in the upper body during an argument over cell phone recordings in another bar. This defendant and a 38-year-old are charged with manslaughter. In addition, a 21-year-old must answer for involvement in a brawl. Two of the men announced at the start of the trial on Wednesday at the Berlin Regional Court that they would make statements at a later date.

According to investigations, the German defendants and the 24-year-old from Moldova met by chance in a bar on the night of May 20 last year. Because a companion of the 24-year-old was allegedly filming on the dance floor with his cell phone, the two men were expelled from the bar, it was said on the sidelines of the trial. A short time later, there was a fatal argument in front of another bar because of the footage.

According to the indictment, the 37-year-old stabbed the 38-year-old with a knife following a spontaneous decision to commit the crime. The 21-year-old then kicked the victim, who was lying on the ground, and punched his companion. The 24-year-old died at the scene.

The accused were arrested just under a week after the crime. Photo and video recordings from both bars had led to the identification of the suspects, it was said at the time. The two older men have been in custody ever since. There was "a lot of alcohol involved" in the incident, said a lawyer on the sidelines of the trial. The trial will continue on January 8.

Source: www.stern.de