24-year-old back in custody after brief freedom

After his release from prison on December 29, a young man was only able to enjoy his freedom for a short time. Federal police officers checked the 24-year-old at Flensburg station on Tuesday night and immediately put him back behind bars. According to the Federal Police, the man was wanted for...

After his release from prison on December 29, a young man was only able to enjoy his freedom for a short time. Federal police officers checked the 24-year-old at Flensburg station on Tuesday night and immediately put him back behind bars. According to the Federal Police, the man was wanted for an unpaid fine of 700 euros. The 24-year-old is now facing 45 days of substitute imprisonment. He had previously served 14 days for theft in Thuringia. This was already his third prison stay in 2023.

