Hamburg - 24-year-old attacked and injured in hostel: perpetrator flees

An employee of a security service has found a 24-year-old man injured in a room in a hostel in Hamburg-Hammerbrook. The young man was taken to hospital on Wednesday evening with a stab wound in his left leg, a police spokesman said on Thursday. There was no danger to life. The background to the injury is still unclear - also because the young man has hardly commented on the incident so far. "He was a little uncooperative," the spokesperson continued.

However, the investigators had received a vague description of a suspect and were still searching for him that night, including with patrol cars and dogs. However, the man was not found. According to the police, it initially remained unclear whether other people were involved in the incident.

When checking the 24-year-old injured man, the police also discovered that a deportation order had been issued against the Algerian. After being treated in hospital, he was taken to a remand prison, the spokesman said. The immigration authorities are taking over the case.

Source: www.stern.de