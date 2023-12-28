Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsemergencieshamburgcriminality

24-year-old attacked and injured in hostel: perpetrator flees

An employee of a security service has found a 24-year-old injured in a room in a hostel in Hamburg-Hammerbrook. The young man was taken to hospital on Wednesday evening with a stab wound in his left leg, a police spokesman said on Thursday. There was no danger to life. The background to the...

 and  Vladimir Milov
1 min read
A blue light shines under the windshield of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A blue light shines under the windshield of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Hamburg - 24-year-old attacked and injured in hostel: perpetrator flees

An employee of a security service has found a 24-year-old man injured in a room in a hostel in Hamburg-Hammerbrook. The young man was taken to hospital on Wednesday evening with a stab wound in his left leg, a police spokesman said on Thursday. There was no danger to life. The background to the injury is still unclear - also because the young man has hardly commented on the incident so far. "He was a little uncooperative," the spokesperson continued.

However, the investigators had received a vague description of a suspect and were still searching for him that night, including with patrol cars and dogs. However, the man was not found. According to the police, it initially remained unclear whether other people were involved in the incident.

When checking the 24-year-old injured man, the police also discovered that a deportation order had been issued against the Algerian. After being treated in hospital, he was taken to a remand prison, the spokesman said. The immigration authorities are taking over the case.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Police officers investigate a crime scene where a seriously injured man was found. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Man shot down: suspects arrested

A jogger in Duisburg found a seriously injured man who had been shot down. Just one day after the crime, the police arrested a married couple as suspects, a 29-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man. The 32-year-old jogger's life was still in danger on Friday evening and he was receiving...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public

Latest

Police officers investigate a crime scene where a seriously injured man was found. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Man shot down: suspects arrested

A jogger in Duisburg found a seriously injured man who had been shot down. Just one day after the crime, the police arrested a married couple as suspects, a 29-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man. The 32-year-old jogger's life was still in danger on Friday evening and he was receiving...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public