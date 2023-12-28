Basketball - 24 points from NBA star Wagner not enough: Orlando loses

Despite 24 points from basketball world champion Franz Wagner, the Orlando Magic's short run of success is over. After two wins in a row, the Orlando Magic lost 92:112 (46:52) against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Wagner was the top scorer for the team from Florida, but was not completely convincing with a less than ideal shooting percentage. Brother Moritz Wagner only scored two points. With 18 wins from 30 games, Orlando is still in a play-off spot.

Victory for Schröder and the Raptors

There was a clear 132:102 (59:50) win for world champion captain Dennis Schröder and the Toronto Raptors at the Washington Wizards. The Braunschweig native came off the bench in the US capital and contributed nine points and ten assists in the Canadians' clear away win. With 12 wins, the Raptors nevertheless remain behind the coveted playoff places.

Center Isaiah Hartenstein suffered his 13th defeat in the 30th game of the season with playoff contenders New York Knicks. The team from the Big Apple was unable to find an answer to the Thunder duo of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams in the 120:129 (60:69) loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The two top players scored 36 points each. Hartenstein scored four points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Without Maxi Kleber, who has been missing since the start of November due to a toe injury, the Dallas Mavericks lost 110:113 (69:54) to the Cleveland Cavaliers despite leading by 20 points before the break. 39 points by Mavs superstar Luka Doncic were not enough.

Source: www.stern.de