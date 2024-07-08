War in Ukraine - 24 dead nationwide due to Russian airstrikes - children's clinic in Kiev hit

Through heavy Russian rocket attacks on Ukraine, at least 24 people have been killed and approximately 50 injured, according to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko. Affected areas were primarily Kryvyj Rih in southern Ukraine and Kiev. The French and British governments condemned the "barbaric" and "horrifying" attacks on Ukrainian civilians. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy observed a moment of silence for the victims during a visit to Warsaw.

Intelligence agency holds Russian cruise missile responsible

As Zelenskyy writes on his X, an children's hospital was reportedly hit. The attack on the hospital showcases Russia's "absolute and unjustified cruelty," writes his wife Olena Zelenska.

At least two nurses were killed and seven others injured, including children, according to news agency AFP. Zelenskyy shared a short video showing damaged hospital rooms and bloodstains on the floor. Zelenskyy spoke of people being buried. "Everyone helps to remove the debris – doctors and others," he wrote.

Zelenskyy did not specify whether the clinic was directly targeted or if the attack hit another object. However, he wrote: "Russia cannot turn a blind eye to where its rockets fly, and must be held accountable for all its crimes." According to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the attack was carried out by a Russian cruise missile. On-site, "relevant evidence, especially fragments from the rear part of a Ch-101 missile, including a serial number," were found, the SBU statement read.

Moscow previously denied responsibility and claimed that the hospital was hit by debris from Ukrainian air defense rockets. No evidence was presented. Health Minister Viktor Lyashko stated that departments for dialysis, cancer treatment, operating rooms, and the intensive care unit were damaged in the children's hospital. Hundreds of residents helped clear debris and search for victims.

Kiev's mayor calls on citizens to shelter in bomb shelters

In the three-million city of Kiev, at least seven people were reportedly killed and nine injured by initial reports from the city administration. The private power distributor DTEK reported damages to three substations in the capital.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on Telegram about explosions and urged residents to remain in shelters. Ambulances were on their way to one of the central districts. Klitschko made no statements about possible damages or casualties.

Further attacks in Eastern Ukraine

Local media report explosions in Dnipro, Kryvyj Rih, and Kropywnyzkyj in central Ukraine. "An attack on Ukraine at a time when most people are on the streets," writes the chief of staff of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Andriy Yermak, during the attack on Telegram. "Insane Russian terrorists."

According to the Military Administration of Kryvyi Rih, there were at least ten deaths and over 30 injuries following the attacks. Damages were also reported in the city of Dnipro. The front-line cities of Slaviansk and Kramatorsk in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk were also reportedly targeted. No statements were made regarding strikes on military targets or weapons factories.

The Russian military reportedly used more than 40 rockets in the attack, according to Zelensky's statements. It was unusual for such a heavy attack to occur during the day, at the beginning of the work week. There had already been nighttime air raids using drones, cruise missiles, and rockets.

Netherlands and Romania promise military support

Ukraine has been defending against Russian invasion for over two years with Western help and has repeatedly called for the provision of modern air defense systems. According to the latest reports, Ukraine has received four highly capable Patriot systems from US production, but it needs much more, according to its own assessment.

Another system is expected to come from the Netherlands. This was confirmed by Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag and Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren of the new government in a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, according to the Ukrainian news agency UNIAN. The provision of such a system was announced in June by the previous government in The Hague. No specific delivery date was mentioned.

Romania has also offered a Patriot system. Kiev also hopes for further commitments at the NATO summit, which begins on Tuesday in Washington. Up to six Patriot systems from Israel are under discussion. The question of support for Ukraine is a central theme for the meeting of the Western defense alliance.

