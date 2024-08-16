Skip to content
23-year-old man arrested after robbing a jeans store

An unknown assailant has robbed a denim store in Hamburg. The police quickly caught on to the plan.

The police arrested a 23-year-old. He is suspected of, among other things, a robbery at a jeans store.

After an unknown individual robbed a jeans store in Hamburg-Neustadt on Tuesday afternoon, police arrested a 23-year-old. He is alleged to have threatened a 26-year-old employee with a knife and stolen cash.

The man is suspected of committing further crimes in the city center on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, allowing police to identify and arrest him provisionally in the early hours of Thursday in St. Georg. The man is set to appear before a judge today.

The 23-year-old, who was arrested for the jeans store robbery, may need the assistance of the Police for potential charges related to the alleged crimes in the city center. The Police are actively investigating these incidents and will present their case in court against the suspect today.

