23:39 Seizure of Oligarchs' Luxury Homes on the French Coast

French law enforcement confiscated multiple luxury estates and other properties valued at over 70 million euros in southern France during a money laundering investigation. These assets allegedly belong to two wealthy Russians, Ruslan Gorjuchin and Michail Opengejm, who hold Cypriot passports. Since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, France has frozen billions of euros worth of suspected Russian assets, including luxury yachts, ski chalets, and other properties.

Berlin, 22:17: Despite Hungary's Threats, Kyiv Can Rely on Credit Promises from International Partners

The German government confirmed that a decision on the $50 billion credit for Ukraine from global partners will be made before the end of the year. Spokesperson for the Foreign Office in Berlin stated, "Ukraine needs this money." Government spokesman Wolfgang Büchner added that Ukraine can trust the promises made. He clarified that there are no issues, despite Hungary's boycott threats.

21:41 (CET) Selenskyj: One Million Drones Acquired and Delivered to the Front

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared that Ukraine has already procured and sent one million drones to the frontlines. "This is just from the government. Volunteer donations are also being delivered," he said during his evening address.

21:10 (CET) France's Militarial Aid to Ukraine Exceeds €2 Billion

France's military aid to Ukraine is projected to surpass €2 billion this year, according to Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu. Back in January, France committed up to €3 billion in military support to Ukraine for 2024 during Russia's aggressive invasion. France signed a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine on February 16. France provided €1.7 billion in military assistance to Ukraine in 2022 and €2.1 billion in 2023, according to French data. Lecornu mentioned that €300 million of the aid for this year is obtained from interest earnings on frozen Russian assets. The Kiel Institute for the World Economy ranked France as the 10th country helping Ukraine, according to a French statement.

20:40 Drone Strike Reportedly Kills Three in Southern Ukraine

At least three individuals were killed in Russian attacks in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, as per local authorities. Two elderly women (age 72 and 56) were reportedly slain in a drone strike on a "civilian vehicle" in the Kherson region, as indicated by Governor Oleksandr Prokudin on Telegram.

20:12 Zelensky Announces 'Victory Plan' Public Release with Partner Feedback

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he will reveal his "victory plan" to the public this week, along with international partners' responses. He said, "This week, we will present our strategy to all European partners to persuade Russia to bring the conflict to an end in a fair manner." Furthermore, he revealed that the "initial reactions of our partners" will be made public as well. Zelensky travelled throughout Europe last week, presenting his plan to the heads of state and government.

19:41 Russian Military Court Sentences Crimea Resident to 21 Years in Prison

A resident of the Russian-annexed Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea was sentenced to 21 years in prison by a Russian military court for "treason." The Russian domestic security service FSB disclosed this information. The defendant from Sevastopol is accused of sharing military information about Russian forces to Ukraine and preparing an arson attack on an administrative building.

19:05 Partisans Allegedly Discover Russian Training Grounds for North Korean Units Near Mariupol

A Ukrainian partisan movement claims that it has found Russian training grounds for North Korean units near Mariupol. According to the "Kyiv Post," the group shared this information on its Telegram channel. In total, the group asserted the existence of three separate training grounds in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories, all close to Mariupol in the eastern part of the country.

18:28 Russia Claims Victory in Capture of Another Village in Saporishchia

Russia allegedly captured another village in the Ukrainian region of Saporishchia, according to Russian forces' claims. The village of Lewadnoje is reportedly under Russian control, although this claim remains unverified. A Ukrainian military spokesman informed the "Kyiv Independent" that the situation is volatile and that either side could regain control.

18:00 Poland and the Baltic States Respond to Guest Article by East German Politicians

Representatives from the Baltic States and Poland responded to the demands of three East German politicians in a guest article. They advocated for Ukraine's "peace formula" support. "Peace proposals cannot come at the expense of the victim country of military aggression," they stated. They reiterated that an immediate peace could be achieved if Russia ceased its violation of international law against Ukraine. On the German Unification Day, ministers from Brandenburg, Saxony, and Thuringia, as well as the Chairman of the CDU in Thuringia, Dietmar Woidke, Mario Kretschmer, and Michael Voigt, called for more German diplomatic efforts in Ukraine in a guest article in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. They also pushed for a ceasefire. After the elections in Brandenburg, Saxony, and Thuringia, the East German politicians are involved in coalition negotiations. They rely on the alliance of Sahra Wagenknecht.

17:31 "Hold Gazebos Firmly": Zelensky Describes Tough Situation in KurskRussian forces are relentlessly attacking the Ukrainian army along multiple fronts. "Intense battles are now underway throughout the entire stretch of the front line, but the conflict is particularly severe in the directions of Pokrovsk and Kurachove," President Volodymyr Zelensky stated following a meeting of the Supreme Command in Kyiv on X. Russian forces have been assaulting Ukrainian positions in the Russian region of Kursk for nearly five days now. "The fellas are hanging tough and retaliating."

17:04 Following Zelenskyj's Plea: Pope's Delegate Arrives in MoscowVatican emissary Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, as ordered by Pope Francis, has arrived in Moscow, according to the Russian state news agency RIA, citing a confidential source. A meeting with Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church with close ties to the Russian government, could potentially take place. Zuppi paid a visit to Moscow in June 2023. Just recently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Pope Francis in Rome, petitioning for help in securing the release of Ukrainians being held captive by Russia.

16:32 "Apologize to Mother Russia": French Intelligence Expert Sentenced to Labor CampA French political analyst detained in Moscow during early June has been sentenced to three years in a labor camp for allegedly gathering Russian military intel. The sentence fell short of the Russian prosecutor's request for three years and three months. Defense lawyers requested leniency and suggested a fine as an alternative. The verdict has yet to be finalized. The convict, Laurent Vinatier, expressed remorse towards Russia, asserting that he had mistakenly neglected Russian legislation for foreign agents, which could have resulted in up to five years in prison or forced labor according to Russian legislation.

16:07 One Casualty, Several Wounded: Russian Bombardment Rocks OdessaTwo cargo ships and a grain silo were damaged in a Russian missile attack on Odessa's Black Sea port, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba confirmed on Telegram. Governor Oleh Kiper reported one fatality and at least eight other injuries, two of whom were severely wounded.

15:35 Ukraine Strives to Protect Cities and Villages - Time is of the EssenceUkraine and Russia are engaged in a desperate battle for cities and villages, with time of the essence, as explained by Colonel Reisner of the Austrian Armed Forces. Retreating before winter could prove disastrous for Ukraine.

15:02 Kremlin Dodges NATO Nuclear Training BlameThe Kremlin downplayed NATO's annual nuclear weapons exercise, dismissing it for aggravating tensions around the Ukrainian conflict. "These drills simply escalate tensions given the ongoing conflict in Ukraine," stated Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov to Russian agency Interfax. Peskov failed to mention Russia's own regular nuclear force exercises and its elevation of weapons to high alert during the Ukraine conflict, nor its own intimidating missile threats.

14:37 Thiele: "Ukraine's Special Forces May Be Surrounded"Military expert Ralph Thiele paints a grim picture of the front lines in Ukraine, partially due to the stalled Kursk offensive. Ukraine requires immediate stabilization, which can only be attained through a ceasefire. Meanwhile, Putin is reportedly orchestrating Russian weapon supply for later engagements.

14:00 Chinese Top Military Commanders Greet Russian Defense ChiefRussian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov has touched down in Beijing for high-level discussions with Chinese military leaders. During his visit, he will conduct several rounds of discussions with China's military and political elite, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. The unannounced trip takes place a week prior to the BRICS summit in Russia's Kazan, which both Chinese President Xi Jinping and Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin are anticipated to attend. Russia and China have boosted their diplomatic, military, and economic connections in the past two and a half years amid the Ukraine war. The two countries have conducted several joint military exercises since then.

13:28 Russia Sputters in Ongoing Overnight Drone RaidsLast night appears to be the first in over a month without Ukrainian forces encountering drone attacks. According to Ukrainian media, no reports of drone assaults have surfaced - for the first time in 48 consecutive nights. The Ukrainian air force also fails to mention drone attacks, but the Russian army did launch guided bomb attacks last night.

13:15 Government Verifies: Biden to Travel This WeekGovernment spokesperson Wolfgang Buechner confirms that US President Joe Biden is expected to visit Germany later this week. The German government is working closely with the US administration on the specifics, though the details remain undisclosed at this time. An official state visit with full honors was initially slated for the end of last week, but Biden postponed at the last minute due to a storm in the United States. Thus, a summit aimed at supporting Ukraine at the US air base in Ramstein was also canceled.

12:43 Intelligence Agency Reports: Russian Aircraft Catches FireA video published by the Ukrainian military intelligence service shows flames and an aircraft (reportedly from a fire at the Russian military airport "Orenburg-2"). The intelligence agency claims that a transport plane of the Tu-134 design caught fire early on Sunday - suggesting arson. Aircraft like these are primarily used for transporting Russian Defense Ministry leadership, according to sources. The southern Russian region of Orenburg shares a border with Kazakhstan.

11:58 Domestic Intelligence Unveils Summer Incident: Close Call for Germany Plane CrashAccording to the findings of the domestic intelligence agency, Germany came close to experiencing a plane crash during July, possibly due to a fire instigated by Russia. It was merely due to a fortunate twist of fate that a DHL logistics center in Leipzig and not during the flight that a cargo package caught fire, as mentioned by Thomas Haldenwang, the president of the domestic intelligence agency, during a public hearing of the German intelligence services in the Bundestag. If it hadn't been for this lucky occurrence, it would have resulted in a crash. The fortunate break, as reported by dpa, was that the cargo package's further journey from the Baltic region was delayed in Leipzig. The package contained an incendiary device that ignited, resulting in a cargo container catching fire. Insecurity circles suspect that the incident is linked to Russian sabotage.

11:24 BND Chief Kahl: Putin's Aim - Establish New World OrderThe President of the Federal Intelligence Service, Bruno Kahl, perceives a direct military threat from Russia. "By the end of this decade, Russian forces could potentially initiate an assault on NATO," Kahl stated during a hearing of the Parliamentary Control Committee of the Bundestag. "The Kremlin views the Federal Republic of Germany as an adversary," he explained, noting that Germany is the second-largest supporter of Ukraine, which was attacked by Russia. "We are facing a direct confrontation with Russia," Kahl added. According to Kahl, Russian President Vladimir Putin's ambition is not only Ukraine, but "in reality, the creation of a new world order." Russian intelligence services are acting aggressively with all their capabilities "and without any inhibitions." "An additional escalation of the situation is unlikely," the BND President cautioned. Consequently, German security services must obtain the necessary means and capabilities from politics to counteract these threats.

11:00 German Intelligence Services Warn of Aggressive Russian SurveillanceThe senior leaders of the German intelligence services drew attention to hybrid and covert measures by Russia during a public hearing in the Bundestag. The President of the Military Shield Service, Martina Rosenberg, reported attempts by foreign intelligence services to spy on the Bundeswehr: "Whether to clarify German arms deliveries to Ukraine, training plans, or armament projects, or to create uncertainty through sabotage actions." The President of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Thomas Haldenwang, stated that espionage and sabotage by Russian agents in Germany had increased "both quantitatively and qualitatively." He explained, "We are witnessing aggressive activity by Russian intelligence services."

10:29 EU Levies Sanctions on Iran for Supplying MissilesThe EU has imposed new sanctions on Iran for supplying ballistic missiles to Russia. The penalties are intended to target companies, institutions, and individuals involved in the production and supply of these weapons, based on EU diplomats following a corresponding decision by foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

10:22 "Ghost Fleet" Amplifying Russian Oil Exports, Research FindsRussia is increasingly exporting oil through its so-called "ghost fleet" of old oil tankers, according to a report by the Kyiv School of Economics. The capacity reached 4.1 million barrels per day in June 2024, up from 2.2 million barrels per day in December 2022. The export via the ghost fleet now constitutes 70 percent of Russia's total seaborne oil exports. Several Western countries accuse Russia of employing poorly seaworthy ships to circumvent EU sanctions imposed because of the Ukraine war, allowing it to evade a Western price cap on Russian oil exports to third countries. This also poses a significant environmental risk to the seas.

09:28 Interior Minister Faeser Alerts of Intensifying Russian Intelligence Activities in GermanyFederal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has issued warnings about increasing dangers posed by Russian intelligence activities in Germany. "We observe that Putin's regime is growing increasingly aggressive," the SPD politician told the "Handelsblatt." "Our security agencies are dedicating massive resources to safeguard our country against the threats posed by Russian espionage, sabotage activities, and cyberattacks. These have already caused consistent damage in the past and prevented potential bomb attacks in Germany on our military support for Ukraine." CDU foreign and security policy expert Roderich Kiesewetter also raises concerns about acts of violence: sabotage and targeted assassinations are likely, he told the "Handelsblatt," and called for the intelligence services to be strengthened financially, personnel-wise, and materially. "Our capabilities in the area of counterespionage are virtually non-existent, and sanctions for deterrence are only being implemented half-heartedly," he criticized.

08:54 Russia Levies Abduction Allegations against UkraineRussia is lodging abduction accusations against Ukraine. Russian human rights commissioner Tatjana Moskalkova accuses Ukrainian forces of abducting more than a thousand citizens from the Russian region of Kursk. She offers no proof. She also informed the news portal Argumenty I Fakty that more than 30,000 people from Russian border areas had been evacuated to safety from Ukrainian attacks and were accommodated in shelters throughout Russia. Arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his children's commissioner still exist at the International Criminal Court for the abduction of Ukrainian children. According to earlier Ukrainian reports, almost 20,000 children had been transported to Russia or Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine by the beginning of the year. Some have been successfully returned.

08:25 Judge: "Two adverse verdicts for Ukraine"According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, soldiers from North Korea are strengthening Russia on Ukrainian territory. Reports suggest that 10,000 North Koreans are being trained in artillery. ntv reporter Stefan Richter reports this and explains why this is two negative verdicts for Ukraine.

07:44 Scholz identifies issues in war coverageChancellor Olaf Scholz recognizes issues in the reporting on the Ukraine conflict. Noting the critical stance towards Ukraine aid in eastern Germany, Scholz told the "Schwäbische Zeitung": "It's finally catching up that this question was seldom asked in interviews and seldom appeared in newspapers, television, or radio." He explained: "As federal chancellor, I was primarily asked why I wasn't supplying more and faster weapons to Ukraine. The question of whether this is even right was seldom asked. Thus, the explanation why it's essential to support Ukraine and exercise caution simultaneously was lacking." It's crucial not to do everything that some are loudly demanding. He decided against supplying cruise missiles and setting rules for where German-supplied weapons could be utilized.

07:20 Wadephul encourages Scholz prior to Biden's visit: fully release all weapon systemsCDU/CSU parliamentary vice-president Johann Wadephul accuses Chancellor Olaf Scholz of being hesitant in supporting Ukraine. In anticipation of the expected visit of outgoing US President Joe Biden to Germany on Friday, Wadephul tells the "Tagesspiegel": "Scholz should seize the opportunity and make it clear that Germany is prepared to take a leading role in crisis management of major conflicts." Wadephul considers the SPD politician's hesitation to be the biggest obstacle for Ukraine. "Scholz still has the chance to act and allow Taurus and the unrestricted use of all weapon systems," he says, adding: "This would also appeal to Biden."

06:41 Report: Orban to accommodate Trump in Ukraine loanReports suggest that the Hungarian government is planning to make a political concession to Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump concerning Ukraine's loan. According to the US newspaper "Politico," citing EU diplomats, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban aims to help Trump bypass a loan to Ukraine. This would allow Trump to tell his supporters that, if re-elected, no further funding would be provided to Ukraine. The report involves the US share of a total of 50 billion US dollars in credit offered to Kyiv by the leaders of the EU, USA, and G7 countries. Hungary could only agree to a rule change that would allow Washington to play a significant role in the loan after the US election, as per reports. The background is that the current US government is advocating for the permanent freezing of Russian assets in the EU to fund loan funds. However, for this to happen, all EU countries would need to agree to extend sanctions against Russia for 36 months. Hungary has so far declined to do so.

03:42 NATO initiates exercise on defense with nuclear weaponsNATO begins its annual maneuver to protect the alliance area with nuclear weapons. Approximately 2,000 military personnel from eight air force bases will participate in the "Steadfast Noon" exercise over the next two weeks. The main locations are air force bases in Belgium and the Netherlands, as well as airspace over the UK, Denmark, and the North Sea. More than 60 aircraft will be trained in the air exercises, including modern combat jets capable of transporting US nuclear bombs stationed in Europe, long-range bombers, and surveillance and refueling aircraft. No live weapons will be used in the exercise. Read more here.

01:58 37,000 people evacuated from SumyOver the past few weeks, 37,000 residents of the northern Ukrainian region of Sumy, including 6,400 children, have been evacuated. According to the military administration, further evacuations are planned. The oblast, which borders the Russian region of Kursk, is under daily Russian attack. In recent weeks, the frequency of attacks with guided missiles has significantly increased.

01:00 Merz: Ramstein Meeting Should Have Happened Without BidenUnion's chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz criticized the cancellation of the Ukraine support conference, known as the Ramstein meeting, after the cancellation of US President Joe Biden's visit to Germany. "I would have made an effort to save this conference," Merz said in an ARD interview with Caren Miosga. "Why are Europeans making themselves appear smaller than they are?" He argues that Europe needs to become more independent from the US, especially considering the possibility of Donald Trump being re-elected as US President. "That's not the dominant power we're accustomed to," he says.

23:08 Merz Would Provide Taurus Under Certain ConditionsCDU leader Friedrich Merz would provide the cruise missile Taurus to Ukraine only under specific circumstances. He supports informing Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt attacks on civilian targets. If Russia does not comply, Merz suggests first lifting restrictions on the use of supplied weapons and then providing Taurus, as he told ARD. Chancellor Olaf Scholz has rejected providing Taurus due to its range extending to Moscow. The CDU parliamentary group has submitted a motion to supply Taurus to Ukraine twice. Read more here.

22:21 Borrell: Drones and AI are Pivotal in Ukraine Conflict's FutureThe ongoing conflict in Ukraine demonstrates the importance of utilizing unmanned systems, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced technologies in future military operations, according to Josep Borrell. To reduce reliance on foreign sources, the EU should actively cultivate its own technological infrastructure, Borrell suggests in his blog post. The Ukrainian conflict reveals a glimpse into future warfare strategies: "Terrain robots will carry out reconnaissance and direct assault missions. Russia has deployed drones that fire anti-tank missiles, grenades, and launch aerial drones. Ukraine has utilized robots for evacuating injured individuals and dismantling explosives. Aerial drones have already proven valuable in augmenting tank forces. Maritime drones have largely thwarted Russia's supremacy at sea and reopened the Black Sea," Borrell elaborates.

22:05 Russian Drone Orders Fatal Strike in Kherson RegionA 34-year-old civilian tragically lost his life after being struck by a Russian drone on the Novodmytrivka-Kizomys road in the Kherson region, as reported by the regional administration on Telegram. Prior to this incident, two injuries were reported due to a Russian drone attack in the region.

21:44 Report: Moscow Deploys Stolen Starlink Terminals in War EffortsDespite attempts by U.S. authorities to halt the distribution of technology, Russian troops continue to deploy illegally obtained Starlink satellite communication terminals on the battlefield, according to "The Washington Post". These illegal Starlink terminals facilitate improved attack coordination, enhanced drone deployment, and precise artillery strikes against Ukrainian forces, according to the article.

21:05 Erdogan Bestows Birthday Gift: Vase for Putin - Kremlin AppreciatesTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan presented Russian leader Vladimir Putin with a vase in celebration of his 72nd birthday, as confirmed by Kremlin advisor Yuri Ushakov through the state-run Russian news agency TASS. Erdogan delivered the gift prior to his telephone conversation with Putin, which took place on the same day, Ushakov stated. "It's a beautiful vase," Ushakov commented.

20:41 Zelensky: North Koreans Fight alongside Russians in UkraineAccording to Zelensky, North Korea not only supplies Russia with weaponry but also provides personnel to its armed forces. "We're witnessing an increasing collaboration between Russia and repressive regimes like North Korea. It's no longer just about the transfer of weaponry; it's about the transfer of individuals from North Korea to occupation troops," the Ukrainian President said in his evening address, urging international support to bolster. The frontline necessitates additional backing, Ukraine requires greater long-range capabilities and vital resources for its forces. "It's about elevating pressure on the aggressor to prevent a larger conflict," Zelensky concluded.

