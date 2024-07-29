23:35 US delivers more missiles to Ukraine

The U.S. government has announced further military aid to Ukraine worth $1.7 billion. Included in the nearly $1.6 billion package are ammunition for air defense, artillery, and mortars, according to the government (see also entry at 19:58). Also included are missiles for combating ships and tanks. John Kirby, spokesperson for the National Security Council, says the aid will provide "key capabilities for combat." The aid includes air defense missiles of the type NASAMS and ammunition for multiple rocket launchers of the type HIMARS. However, the U.S. Department of Defense refuses, in an unusual step, to clarify which weapons are being taken from U.S. stocks with permission from President Joe Biden and which will be funded through long-term contracts and thus only arrive at the front in months or years.

22:14 Mayor: Transport of Russian military equipment to Saporischschja is "increasing significantly" The transport of Russian military equipment to the Saporischschja region via the occupied Mariupol in the Donetsk region has "significantly increased," says Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the mayor of the city in exile. This news comes days after a Ukrainian military spokesperson confirmed that Russia has been reinforcing its forces in the Saporischschja Oblast and has sent at least 2,000 more soldiers there in the last few weeks. Although Russia has stationed around 90,000 soldiers in the region, intelligence information suggests that a significant change in hostilities in the Oblast is unlikely, the spokesperson adds.**

21:07 Ukraine calls for clarification of the background of the attack on the prison in Olenivka Ukraine is calling on international investigators to speed up the investigation of a deadly attack on a prison controlled by Russia exactly two years ago. "Two years ago, Russia carried out a terrorist attack against Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivka. I call on the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross to fulfill their mandate and investigate this war crime," Ukrainian human rights commissioner Dmytro Lubinets wrote on Monday on the social media platform X. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also called for Moscow to be held accountable for "one of the worst Russian crimes of this war." At least 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed and around 130 more were injured in the bombing of the prison in the region of Donetsk controlled by pro-Russian separatists on July 29, 2022. Russia and Ukraine blamed each other for the attack.

20:35 Ukraine Charges Two Pro-Russian Collaborators with War Crime of Killing POWsThe Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office announces that it has identified and charged in absentia two pro-Russian collaborators who led the Russian POW camp in Olenivka, in the occupied territories, where dozens of POWs were killed in an explosion in 2022. According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the investigation took into account statements from 20 victims and 30 eyewitnesses, as well as forensic evidence from the deceased. The two former commanders were charged in absentia with violations of the laws of war. Meanwhile, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) states that the two former commanders are Ukrainian collaborators identified as Serhii Yevsiukov and his deputy Dmytro Neiolov. According to the SBU, Yevsiukov and Neiolov were dismissed from their positions in November 2022 and are currently hiding in the Russian-occupied territories.

19:58 US to Provide Kyiv with $1.7 Billion in Military AidThe US government announces new military aid for Ukraine worth around $1.7 billion (€1.57 billion). The planned deliveries include ammunition for air defense and artillery shells, according to the US Department of Defense. The shortage of ammunition is a particularly pressing problem for the Ukrainian army in its fight against Russian invasion troops. Of the new US aid, $200 million worth of material will come from US Army stocks, while $1.5 billion will be ordered from the defense industry. The US is the largest supporter of Ukraine in its defensive war against Russia. Since the beginning of Russia's attack on the neighboring country in February 2022, the US has pledged weapons, ammunition, and other military aid to Ukraine totaling over $55 billion.

19:14 Expert: F-16s Could Significantly Enhance Ukraine's Air DefenseThe eagerly awaited American F-16 combat aircraft could significantly contribute to securing Ukraine's airspace from Russian attacks, according to an expert. "Even a squadron of F-16s offers many opportunities for basic airspace protection," says Ukrainian aviation expert Anatoliy Chraptschinski in a TV interview. A squadron, according to NATO standards, consists of 18 to 22 aircraft. The number of combat aircraft could currently achieve more than the total number of air defense systems that Ukraine currently possesses. According to Chraptschinski, the appearance of the first F-16s should lead to a significant decrease in the number of rocket attacks, as Russian pilots may hold back.

18:38 Kyiv Military Confirms Damage to Russian Tu-22M3 Bomber 1800 Kilometers from the BorderThe spokesperson of the Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR), Andrii Jusow, confirmed in state television that Ukrainian forces attacked the military airport of Olenya in the Russian region of Murmansk, damaging a Tu-22M3 bomber. Ukrainian drones attacked Russian airbases in Olenya in the Murmansk region, Engels in the Saratov region, and Diagilevo in the Ryazan region on the night of July 27. In the latter region, the Ukraine also targeted an oil refinery. The damage to aircraft like the Tu-22M3 bomber is crucial as the Russian military industry currently lacks the capacity to produce such equipment, according to Jusow.

17:59 Russian Criminals Flee Before Frontline DeploymentA group of criminals who exchanged life in prison for service in the Russian army have gone AWOL during training. The nine men disappeared from the training ground in the southern Russian region of Belgorod, Russian media reported. The Telegram channel "Pepel" also published wanted photos. A reward was offered for information leading to their capture, but the search has so far been unsuccessful. The nine men had chosen to serve in the Russian army in the Ukraine war to complete their prison sentences, a common practice in Russia. The Kremlin chief, Vladimir Putin, grants them a pardon as a reward for their voluntary military service. The wanted men were serving time for crimes such as murder, robbery, or drug trafficking.

17:33 Reisner: Massive Losses Irrelevant to the RussiansThe nature of Russia's warfare against Ukraine is accompanied by enormous losses, especially on the Russian side. However, "after almost 890 days of war, one must clearly state that human and material losses are irrelevant to the Russians," says Colonel Markus Reisner in an interview to be aired soon on ntv.de. "Obviously, they have no problem sending fresh soldiers to the frontline again and again."

17:08 How the Russians advance from green belt to green belt

In an interview with ntv.de, Austrian Colonel Markus Reisner describes the Russians' tactics for slowly advancing in the Donbass. "The Russians have developed their own tactics on the battlefield," says Reisner, who analyzes the Russian invasion of Ukraine every Monday on ntv.de. "Frequently, it's a combination of multiple attacks at once. For example, a small mechanized group, usually consisting of an improvised reinforced tank, a 'Turtle Tank', accompanied by two or three armored personnel carriers, advances. This group draws enemy fire, and while the Ukrainians are busy repelling it, other Russian troops make breakthroughs, sometimes on motorcycles - similar to the motorcycle reconnaissance regiments used successfully in World War II. These motorcycles essentially form a curtain over Ukrainian positions, helping the Russians identify where a breakthrough is possible. This tactic has allowed the Russians to advance from one green belt to the next and from one village to the next in recent months."

16:42 Mali rebels pose with Ukrainian flag after Wagner setback

The Ukrainian newspaper "Kyiv Post" publishes a photo showing Tuareg rebels in Mali posing with a Ukrainian flag. The image was reportedly taken after the rebels inflicted a heavy defeat on the Russian mercenary group Wagner in the north of the country. The Malian rebel movement CSP-PSD announced on Saturday that it had captured armored vehicles, trucks, and fuel tankers, and killed and injured dozens of soldiers and Wagner mercenaries in battles on the border with Algeria on Thursday and Friday. Russian military bloggers report that at least 20 Wagner members were killed and some taken captive. The spokesman for the Ukrainian military intelligence service (HUR), Andrii Jusov, explains in a Ukrainian TV show that the Tuareg rebels have received the necessary information to carry out further operations against Wagner mercenaries.

15:58 Ukrainian cyberattack hacks Russia's central bank

The Ukrainian military intelligence service (HUR) carries out a cyberattack on the Russian central bank, according to an informant in the agency who spoke to the "Kyiv Independent". This appears to be the latest step in an ongoing cyber campaign that began on July 23 and targeted several leading Russian banks, including Gazprombank, VTB, Raiffeisen Bank, and Alfa Bank. The services of the central bank have been unavailable or experiencing significant disruptions since around 11 a.m. local time, the informant says, which matches a report by the Russian business magazine Frank Media stating that users of the bank's website were experiencing problems at around the same time. Multiple sources confirm to the magazine that a DDoS attack is underway against the institution.

15:26 Two Economists Call for Higher Defense Spending Amid Possible Trump Win

Two economists are pushing for increased spending on the German military. "We need to invest much more in our defense capabilities," says Monika Schnitzer, head of the so-called "Five Wise Men," to the news portal t-online. If the Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump wins the election, Germany will be much more strongly called upon to ensure security in Europe. "That will cost us a lot of money." However, Schnitzer warns: "At the same time, we must not overspend in other areas." Britain is a "warning example" where the state has saved in the wrong places and neglected regions outside of London. "Therefore, we must once again examine the debt brake, as it restricts us more than necessary and should therefore be reformed," said the economist. "It will be crucial to create enough room in the core budget for defense, perspectively more than two percent," also emphasizes the economist Veronika Grimm. Germany aims to reach the NATO target of spending two percent of its GDP on defense this year for the first time.

14:50 Kyiv's Military Explains Background of Strikes Against Wagner Group in Mali

Andrii Jusow, spokesperson of the Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR), explains in a Ukrainian TV show that the Tuareg rebels in Mali received the necessary information to carry out further operations against the Wagner mercenaries. In the heaviest fighting in Mali in months, Russian fighters from the Wagner mercenary group, who are fighting alongside Mali's government army, appear to have suffered a heavy defeat. Videos and photos from the weekend show white uniformed bodies in the desert sand and white prisoners in the custody of Tuareg rebels. "The rebels received the necessary information, and not just the kind that allowed them to conduct a successful military operation against Russian war criminals. We will not speak about the details at this time, but we will continue," says Jusow.

14:19 Zelensky Calls Front in Kharkiv "One of the Toughest" and Visits Special Forces There

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky awards soldiers for their service during a frontline visit in the eastern Ukrainian region of Kharkiv. "Today, I had the honor to congratulate our special forces soldiers," Zelensky writes on online services. "I am grateful for their courage and their heroic actions behind enemy lines," he added. During his visit to the area around the frontline town of Vovchansk, Zelensky describes the front in Kharkiv as "one of the toughest" and tells the special forces members: "The whole country is counting on you." The Ukrainian military reports that it has repelled six Russian attacks along the Kharkiv frontline over the past day, including at Vovchansk.

13:47 ISW sees whole Robotyne likely captured - Fighter disputesRussian and Ukrainian troops have been fiercely contesting Robotyne in the Saporishshia region for some time. The Institute for the Study of War now reports that Russian soldiers have probably captured "the whole of Robotyne," citing geolocated video material. However, Dmytro Lykhovyi, spokesperson for the Tavria sector, denies this, stating that the situation in this sector remains "unchanged" to the Kyiv Independent. The village of Robotyne, located about 15 kilometers south of Orikhiv and 70 kilometers southeast of Saporishshia, was liberated by Ukraine during its counteroffensive in summer 2023 and has since been on the frontline.

13:16 German government will not be intimidated by Putin's threatsThe German government will not change course due to Russian threats over the planned deployment of long-range weapons in Germany, a spokesperson for the Federal Foreign Office says. "We will not be intimidated by such statements," they say. Russia has been arming for years and is waging an attack war in Europe against Ukraine. Germany must react to this. Russian President Vladimir Putin had warned the USA over the weekend against deploying new long-range weapons in Germany, saying it could trigger a missile crisis like that of the Cold War. The USA and the German government had announced about two weeks ago that US weapons reaching as far as Russia would be brought to Germany from 2026.

12:41 Congratulations from Moscow: Putin welcomes Maduro 'always on Russian soil'Following the highly controversial presidential election in Venezuela, Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated incumbent Nicolás Maduro on his election victory. Putin is ready to continue "constructive cooperation" with the South American state, as the Kremlin reports. Maduro is "always welcome on Russian soil," Putin emphasizes further. He is "confident" that Maduro will continue to contribute to "progressive development in all areas" of relations between the two countries. Russia is one of the main partners of the Venezuelan head of state. Moscow supported Maduro, for example, when Western states imposed sanctions after his controversial re-election in 2018. The elections in Russia in recent years have been no less controversial.

12:06 Ukrainian intelligence detains FSB agents in OdessaThe Ukrainian Security Service SBU reports that it has detained six suspects in Odessa who are alleged to have been carrying out sabotage for Russia. In June and July, they reportedly set fire to 15 vehicles of the Ukrainian armed forces on the instructions of the Russian intelligence service FSB. They were apparently noticed by the FSB on Telegram because they were trying to make easy money. They were arrested almost simultaneously in different parts of the city. According to the SBU, they are six Odessa residents aged 18 to 24 who worked as couriers for a popular food delivery service. If convicted, the men face up to eight years in prison.

11:30 Harmony all around: Lukashenko reports on talks with PutinAccording to Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, relations between Russia and his country are harmonious. As reported by the state-owned Russian news agency RIA Novosti, Lukashenko says that the latest talks with Vladimir Putin on Valamo Island in Lake Ladoga were marked by mutual understanding: "There was mutual understanding on all issues. There is absolutely no rejection." According to the politician, the talks with Putin also included discussions on oil prices and prepayments for deliveries.

10:59 Figures in the Hundreds of Thousands - Kyiv Reports Russian CasualtiesThe Ukrainian General Staff has once again estimated the losses of the Russian Army, with over 1300 soldiers neutralized in a single day. According to Ukrainian figures, the number of wounded and killed Russians has risen to 576,000. Western observers' numbers vary. NATO estimated the number of Russian casualties - killed and wounded - at around 350,000 in mid-March. The US intelligence service put the number at 315,000 in December 2023. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated at a citizen dialogue at the end of May: "There is a figure that says the number of dead or severely injured Russian soldiers per month - 24,000." According to this, the casualty figures would be even higher than in Kyiv's calculation.

10:30 Kremlin Confirms Costs for Soldiers Amidst Heated Debate on Rising AirfaresUkraine continues to target Russian infrastructure, with strikes having an impact, but the Kremlin remains militarily well-positioned, reports ntv-reporter Rainer Munz. However, Moscow is increasingly having to invest higher sums for the recruitment of soldiers.

09:59 Putin Prepares for Meeting with New Iranian PresidentRussian President Vladimir Putin is preparing for an upcoming meeting with the newly elected Iranian President Massud Peseschkian, according to Russian media reports. "The Iranian side has already sent a valid invitation, and we hope that the new president will attend the summit. We would be happy to see him, and President Putin is preparing for the upcoming contact," says Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov to "Iswestija". The inauguration ceremony of the Iranian President will take place on July 30, with a Russian delegation led by the President of the State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, set to attend.

09:35 At Least 23 Injured in Ukraine in a DayAt least 23 people are injured in Russian attacks in Ukraine on Sunday, according to authorities. In the Kherson region, Russian forces attack 21 settlements, including the regional capital of Kherson, injuring 11 people, including three children, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian forces attack the city of Nikopol, located directly opposite the Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, and regularly targeted by Russian attacks. Eight people are injured, including two girls aged one and ten, according to Governor Serhiy Lysak. Some adults also have shrapnel wounds. Several people are also injured in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia.

08:59 Georgian Opposition Challenges "Agent Law"Georgia's largest opposition party, the United National Movement, files a lawsuit against the controversial "foreign agents" law with the Constitutional Court today, reports "Kyiv Independent". The lawsuit was reportedly signed by 32 opposition MPs. The law requires organizations receiving more than one-fifth of their funding from abroad to register as "foreign influence agents". A similar law has been used by the Kremlin for years against the opposition and civil society in Russia.

08:35 Kyiv Remembers the Killed of OlenivkaThousands gather in Kyiv's Independence Square to commemorate the explosion in a prison controlled by Moscow-backed separatists in Olenivka two years ago. Soldiers and civilians pay tribute to the over 50 victims, calling on their government to do more to secure the release of prisoners of war. The explosion in Olenivka was seen by many Ukrainian soldiers as one of the most painful chapters of Russia's war against their country. Russia claims the explosion was caused by a Ukrainian rocket, but increasing evidence suggests Russian forces were responsible.

08:07 New Underwater Drone? Mysterious Jet Ski Washes Up on Turkish CoastCould Ukraine have a new underwater drone? According to the "Kyiv Post," a heavily modified and armed Yamaha "Wave Runner" Jet Ski was discovered last week near Istanbul on the Turkish coast. A military expert believes it to be another model of Ukrainian kamikaze sea drones used against Russia in the Black Sea. Reports suggest it's equipped with two black-painted cylindrical warheads, one on each side. Others suspect they could be additional fuel tanks to increase range. The Jet Ski's seats appear to have been replaced with various electronic control units and a Starlink antenna, presumably for communication and guidance. However, Ukrainian military expert Ivan Kyrychevsky warns against jumping to conclusions, saying it "doesn't look like a functioning maritime drone." It could also be a disinformation campaign by Moscow. Turkish authorities are currently investigating the vehicle.

07:33 Ukraine Intercepts Majority of Russian DronesUkraine's air force claims to have intercepted nine out of ten Russian drones overnight, along with a guided missile, according to a Telegram post. Russia, meanwhile, claims to have intercepted 39 drones launched by Ukraine. The Russian defense ministry states that air defense systems intercepted 19 drones in the Kursk region, nine over Belgorod, three over Voronezh, and five over Bryansk, destroying them. Three more drones were neutralized in the Leningrad region northwest of Moscow, near St. Petersburg.

07:04 No More Happy Singles Movies: Duma Deputy Wants to Punish "Divorce Propaganda"Duma Deputy Vitaly Milonov is planning an initiative to ban the screening of films featuring happy singles, according to "Novye Izvestiya". He proposes introducing a penalty for "divorce propaganda" in the country and prohibiting the portrayal of "happy singles". "In general, any propaganda for divorce should naturally be punishable. Divorce is a tragedy and misfortune, and promoting it in any way, especially for these unshaven feminists, is definitely not allowed," says Milonov, who is the deputy chairman of the Duma Committee for Family, Women, Maternity and Childhood. He believes that society's attitude towards single men should change and only those with many children should be considered heroes. Russia has been promoting a more traditional family image in recent years, although not all political leaders follow this - for instance, President Vladimir Putin is divorced and his relationship status is unclear.

06:33 Four TASS Journalists' Accreditation in Paris Apparently RevokedThe Olympic Organizing Committee has reportedly revoked the accreditation of four TASS journalists in Paris, according to TASS. The committee attributed this to a decision by French authorities but did not provide further explanations to Moscow, Reuters reports. The four journalists include two reporters and a photographer who intended to cover the games, as well as a France correspondent. TASS previously reported that Paris had refused to accredit some Russian journalists for the games, citing potential espionage. Traditionally one of the biggest medal winners at the Olympics, Russia will not have its state TV broadcasting the competitions in Paris, and only 15 Russians are participating this time. Russians and Belarusians can only compete as individuals without a flag and cannot publicly support the war or military.

06:07 Zelensky: No Ceasefire with Further OccupationUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is blocking all efforts for a quick end to the war. He cannot agree to demands for a ceasefire while Russia continues to occupy Ukrainian territory, he said in an interview with Japanese broadcaster NHK. This reaffirms his government's previous stance. For a fair peace, Zelensky believes three key conditions are necessary: "patience, support (for Ukraine), and diplomatic pressure (on Moscow)". "If the USA and European states stand united, this will exert additional pressure and show Moscow that it has no chance," he emphasized.

05:37 Russia: Drone Debris Sparks Fire in VoronezhA power infrastructure facility in the Russian region of Voronezh was set ablaze by drone debris, according to the regional governor, Alexander Gusev, via Telegram. "The fire has been extinguished," he reported. "Initial information suggests no casualties." The southwestern Russian region of Voronezh borders Ukraine.

03:07 Oil depot in Kursk reportedly hit by Ukrainian droneUkraine has reportedly launched several waves of drone attacks on the Russian border region of Kursk, according to Russian reports. "At least 13 drones launched from Ukraine were destroyed by our air defense systems late Sunday evening," writes Governor Andrei Smirnov on Telegram. Earlier in the day, 19 drones had been shot down. An oil depot was damaged in the attacks. The governor reports minor damage to several residential buildings, without providing further details. Drone attacks are also reported in other Russian border regions. In Oryol, a power plant is reportedly damaged (Live ticker entry at 00:55). In the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, at least four drones were reportedly shot down.

02:02 Gabriel misses debate over US missile deployment in GermanyFormer Foreign Minister and current Chairman of the Atlantic Bridge, Sigmar Gabriel, expresses surprise that there has been no public debate in Germany ahead of the decision to deploy US long-range missiles. "What bothers me is not the deployment intention itself, but the fact that there is no public debate about it in Germany. It's just decided," the SPD politician told the Rheinische Post.

00:55 Power plant in Russia damaged in Ukrainian drone attackA Ukrainian drone attack has reportedly damaged a power plant in the southwestern Russian region of Oryol, according to Russian reports. "There are no casualties," explains the region's governor, Andrei Klichko, on Telegram. Two drones were destroyed. The exact number of shot-down drones is unclear.

22:17 "Anti-European": Poland's foreign minister suggests Hungary leave EU and NATOThe Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs suggests that Hungary, following Viktor Orbán's controversial statements about the EU, the US, and Poland, should leave the EU and NATO. "If you don't want to be a member of a club, you can always leave," says Deputy Polish Foreign Minister Władysław Bartoszewski, as reported by the Polish Press Agency (PAP). The Hungarian Prime Minister had reportedly accused Poland of "hypocrisy," praised US presidential candidate Donald Trump, defended Russia, and blamed the US for the Nord Stream pipeline attack. Bartoszewski describes Orbán's current policy as "anti-European, anti-Ukrainian, and anti-Polish." Poland, unlike Orbán, does not do business with Russia, Bartoszewski says.

21:31 Drone Strike on Bomber: Zelensky Thanks Soldiers for "Precision at 1800 Kilometers Distance"Ukrainian media reported yesterday on a successful drone strike on a military airport in northern Russia - 1800 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. A strategic bomber of the type TU-22M3 was reportedly hit, according to "Ukrainska Pravda" citing intelligence sources. A sentence in the evening video address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky can be understood as confirmation: In it, the head of state thanks his soldiers, including the 9th department of the military intelligence GUR. "Precision at almost 1800 kilometers from our border. Very important indeed! Thank you for that," says Zelensky. Russia starts bombers from this airport for rocket attacks on Ukraine.

20:46 Reports: Pro-Wagner Propaganda Figure Killed in Mali FightsIn fights in Mali with fighters of the separatist Tuareg people in the north, dozens of Malian soldiers and Russian soldiers have died. A well-known Russian propagandist close to the soldier group Wagner is also said to have died among the dead, according to media reports. As the independent Russian news channels "The Insider" and "Mediazona" report, Nikita Fedjanin, administrator of the Telegram channel "Grey Zone" with around 500,000 subscribers, died in the fights. A photo said to show his body is circulating on the internet. The 31-year-old published pictures of Wagner deployments in various places all over Africa on the Telegram channel, which he described as a "soldier community," and repeatedly expressed his support for Russia's war in Ukraine. The soldier chief Yevgeny Prigoschin, who died in a plane crash almost a year ago, also regularly distributed videos and photos of Wagner fighters via "Grey Zone."

20:27 Zelensky: Ukraine to Present "Action Plan for Peace" by End of NovemberUkraine will complete an "Action Plan for Peace" by the end of November, says President Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with the Japanese broadcaster NHK. Ukraine had organized the first global peace summit in Switzerland in June, at which 91 countries and 8 international organizations signed a communiqué. The Ukrainian head of state says that Kyiv will start "detailed talks with relevant countries" about territorial integrity and other issues. Ukraine plans to organize the second peace summit with Russia's participation before the US presidential elections in November. No official invitation has been sent yet. Deputy Russian Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said that Russia would not participate.

