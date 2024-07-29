23:35 US delivers more missiles to Ukraine

The U.S. government announces further military aid to Ukraine worth $1.7 billion. The package, valued at around 1.6 billion euros, includes ammunition for air defense, artillery, and mortars, according to the government. It also includes missiles for combating ships and tanks. John Kirby, spokesperson for the National Security Council, says the aid will provide "key capabilities for combat." The aid includes air defense missiles of the type NASAMS and ammunition for multiple rocket launchers of the type HIMARS. However, the U.S. Department of Defense refuses, in an unusual move, to clarify which weapons are being taken from U.S. stocks with permission from President Joe Biden and which will be funded through long-term contracts and thus only arrive at the front in months or years.

22:14 Mayor: Transport of Russian military equipment to Saporischschja significantly increasesThe transport of Russian military equipment to the Saporischschja region via the occupied Mariupol in the Donetsk region has "significantly increased," says Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the mayor of the city in exile. This news comes days after a Ukrainian military spokesperson confirmed that Russia has reinforced its forces in the Saporischschja Oblast and sent at least 2,000 more soldiers there in the last few weeks. Although Russia has stationed around 90,000 soldiers in the region, intelligence information suggests that a significant change in hostilities in the Oblast is unlikely, the spokesperson adds.

21:07 Ukraine urges clarification of background to attack on prison in OleniwkaUkraine is calling on international investigators to speed up the investigation into a deadly attack on a prison controlled by Russia exactly two years ago. "Two years ago, Russia carried out a terrorist attack against Ukrainian prisoners of war in Oleniwka. I urge the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross to fulfill their mandate and investigate this war crime," writes Ukrainian human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets on Monday on the social media platform X. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also called for Moscow to be held accountable for "one of the worst Russian crimes of this war." At least 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed and around 130 others were injured in the bombing of the prison in the region of Donetsk controlled by pro-Russian separatists on July 29, 2022. Russia and Ukraine blamed each other for the attack.

20:35 Ukraine Charges Two Pro-Russian Collaborators for Killing POWsThe Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office announced that it has identified and charged in absentia two pro-Russian collaborators who led the Russian POW camp in Olenivka, the occupied territories, where dozens of POWs were killed in an explosion in 2022. According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the investigation considered statements from 20 victims and 30 eyewitnesses, as well as forensic evidence from the deceased. The two former commanders were charged in absentia for violating the laws of war. Meanwhile, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) stated that the two former commanders are Ukrainian collaborators identified as Serhii Yevsiukov and his deputy Dmytro Neiolov. According to the SBU, Yevsiukov and Neiolov were dismissed from their positions in November 2022 and are currently hiding in the Russian-occupied territories.

19:58 USA Delivers $1.7 Billion in Military Aid to KyivThe U.S. government announced new military aid for Ukraine worth around $1.7 billion (€1.57 billion). The planned deliveries include ammunition for air defense and artillery shells, as announced by the U.S. Department of Defense. The shortage of ammunition is a particularly pressing issue for the Ukrainian army in its fight against Russian invasion troops. According to the ministry's statements, material worth $200 million from U.S. Army stockpiles will be included in the new U.S. aid. Additionally, material worth $1.5 billion will be ordered from the defense industry. The USA is the largest supporter of Ukraine in its defensive war against Russia. Since the beginning of Russia's attack on the neighboring country in February 2022, the USA has pledged weapons, ammunition, and other military aid to Ukraine totaling over $55 billion.

19:14 Expert Expects F-16s in Ukraine to Provide "Fundamental Airspace Protection"The Ukrainian airspace eagerly awaits the arrival of American F-16 combat aircraft, which, according to an expert, could significantly contribute to protecting against Russian attacks. "Even a squadron of F-16s offers many opportunities for fundamental airspace protection," says Ukrainian aviation expert Anatoliy Chraptchinski on television. A squadron, according to NATO standards, consists of 18 to 22 aircraft. The number of combat aircraft could currently achieve more than the total number of air defense systems that Ukraine currently possesses. According to Chraptchinski, the appearance of the first F-16s should lead to a significant decrease in the number of rocket attacks, as Russian pilots are likely to hold back.

18:38 Ukrainian Military Confirms Damage to Russian Tu-22M3 Bomber 1800 km from BorderThe spokesman of the Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR), Andrii Jusow, confirmed on state television that Ukrainian forces attacked the military airfield of Olenya in the Russian region of Murmansk, damaging a Tu-22M3 bomber. Ukrainian drones attacked the Russian airfields of Olenya in the Murmansk region, Engels in the Saratov region, and Diagilevo in the Ryazan region overnight on July 27. In the latter region, the Ukraine also targeted an oil refinery. The damage to aircraft like the Tu-22M3 bomber is crucial as the Russian military industry currently lacks the capacity to produce such equipment, according to Jusow.

17:59 Russian Criminals Flee Frontline DutyA group of criminals who exchanged life in prison for service in the Russian army have gone AWOL during training. The nine men disappeared from the training ground in the southern Russian region of Belgorod, according to Russian media. The Telegram channel "Pepel" also published wanted photos. A reward was offered for information leading to their capture, but the search has so far been unsuccessful. The nine men had chosen to serve in the Russian army in the Ukraine war to complete their prison sentences, a common practice in Russia. The criminals receive a pardon from Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin as a reward for voluntary military service. The wanted men were serving time for crimes such as murder, robbery, or drug trafficking.

17:33 Reisner: Massive Losses Irrelevant to RussiansThe nature of Russia's war against Ukraine is accompanied by enormous losses on the Russian side. However, "after almost 890 days of war, one must clearly state that human and material losses are irrelevant to the Russians," says Colonel Markus Reisner in an interview to be published soon on ntv.de. "Obviously, they have no problem sending fresh soldiers to the frontline again and again."

17:08 How the Russians advance from green belt to green belt

In an interview with ntv.de, Austrian Colonel Markus Reisner describes the Russian approach to advancing slowly in the Donbass. "The Russians have developed their own tactics on the battlefield," says Reisner, who analyzes the Russian invasion of Ukraine every Monday on ntv.de. "Frequently, it's a combination of several attacks at once. For example, a small mechanized group, usually consisting of an improvised reinforced combat tank, a 'Turtle Tank', accompanied by two or three armored personnel carriers, advances. This group draws the enemy's fire, and while the Ukrainians are busy repelling this group, other Russian troops make breakthroughs, sometimes on motorcycles - similar to the motorcycle reconnaissance regiments used successfully in World War II. These motorcycles essentially form a veil over the Ukrainian positions, allowing the Russians to identify where a breakthrough is possible. This approach has enabled the Russians to advance from one green belt to the next and from one village to the next in recent months."

16:42 Mali rebels pose with Ukrainian flag after Wagner setback

The Ukrainian newspaper "Kyiv Post" publishes a photo showing Tuareg rebels in Mali posing with a Ukrainian flag. The photo was reportedly taken after the rebels inflicted a heavy defeat on the Russian mercenary group Wagner in the north of the country. The Malian rebel movement CSP-PSD stated on Saturday that it had seized armored vehicles, trucks, and fuel tankers, and killed and injured dozens of soldiers and Wagner mercenaries in battles at the border with Algeria on Thursday and Friday. Russian military bloggers report that at least 20 Wagner members were killed and some were captured. The spokesman for the Ukrainian military intelligence agency (HUR), Andrii Jusov, explains in a Ukrainian TV show that the Tuareg rebels have received the necessary information to carry out further operations against the Wagner mercenaries.

15:58 Ukrainian cyberattack hacks Russia's Central Bank

The Ukrainian military intelligence agency (HUR) carries out a cyberattack on the Russian Central Bank, according to a source in the agency who spoke to the "Kyiv Independent". This appears to be the latest step in an ongoing cyber campaign that began on July 23 and targeted several leading Russian banks, including Gazprombank, VTB, Raiffeisen Bank, and Alfa Bank. The services of the Central Bank have been unavailable or experiencing significant disruptions since around 11 a.m. local time, the source says. This matches a report in the Russian business magazine Frank Media, which states that users of the bank's website were experiencing problems at around the same time. Several sources confirm to the magazine that a DDoS attack is underway against the institution.

15:26 Two Economists Call for Higher Defense Spending Amid Possible Trump Win

Two economists are pushing for increased spending on the German military. "We need to invest much more in our defense capabilities," says Monika Schnitzer, head of the so-called "Five Wise Men," to the news portal t-online. If the Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump wins the election, Germany will be much more demanded in terms of security in Europe. "That will cost us a lot of money." Nevertheless, Schnitzer warned: "At the same time, we must not overspend in other areas." Britain is a "warning example," where the state has saved in the wrong places and neglected regions outside of London. "We therefore need to take another look at the debt brake, it restricts us more than necessary and should therefore be reformed," said the economist. "It will be crucial to create enough room in the core budget for defense, perspectively more than two percent," also emphasizes the economist Veronika Grimm. Germany aims to reach the NATO target of spending two percent of its GDP on defense this year for the first time.

14:50 Kyiv's Military Explains Background of Strikes Against Wagner Group in Mali

Andrii Jusow, spokesperson of the Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR), explains in a Ukrainian TV show that the Tuareg rebels in Mali have received the necessary information to carry out further operations against the Wagner mercenaries. In the heaviest fighting in Mali in months, Russian fighters of the Wagner mercenary group, who are fighting alongside Mali's government army, seem to have suffered a heavy defeat. Videos and photos from the weekend show white bodies in uniform in the desert sand and white prisoners in the custody of Tuareg rebels. "The rebels have received the necessary information, and not just the one that enabled them to carry out a successful military operation against Russian war criminals. We will certainly not speak about the details at this time, but we will continue," says Jusow.

14:19 Zelensky Calls Front in Kharkiv "One of the Toughest" and Visits Special Units There

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky awards soldiers for their service during a frontline visit in the eastern Ukrainian region of Kharkiv. "Today, I had the honor to congratulate our fighters of the special units," Zelensky writes on online platforms. "I am grateful for their courage and their heroic actions behind enemy lines," he added. Zelensky describes the front in Kharkiv as "one of the toughest" during his visit to the area around the frontline town of Vovchansk and tells the members of the special units: "The whole country is counting on you." The Ukrainian military reports that it has repelled six Russian attacks along the Kharkiv frontline over the past day, including at Vovchansk.

13:47 ISW sees entire Robotyne likely captured - Fighters disputeRussian and Ukrainian troops have been fiercely contesting Robotyne in the Saporishshia region for some time. The Institute for the Study of War now reports that Russian soldiers have likely captured "the entire Robotyne." The think tank bases this on geolocated video footage. However, Dmytro Lykhovyi, spokesperson for the Tavria sector, disputes this, claiming that the situation in this sector remains "without significant changes." Robotyne, a village about 15 kilometers south of Orichiw and 70 kilometers southeast of Saporishshia, was liberated by Ukraine during its counteroffensive in the summer of 2023 and has since been on the frontline.

13:16 German government will not be intimidated by Putin's threatsThe German government will not change course due to Russian threats regarding the planned deployment of long-range weapons in Germany, a spokesperson for the Federal Foreign Office says. "We will not be intimidated by such statements," they add. Russia has been arming for years and is waging an attack war in Europe against Ukraine. Germany must therefore react. Russian President Vladimir Putin had warned the USA over the weekend against deploying new long-range weapons in Germany, stating that this could trigger a missile crisis like that of the Cold War. The USA and the German government announced about two weeks ago that US weapons reaching as far as Russia would be brought to Germany from 2026.

12:41 Congratulations from Moscow: Putin welcomes Maduro "always on Russian soil"Following the highly controversial presidential election in Venezuela, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates incumbent Nicolás Maduro on his election victory. Putin expresses readiness to continue "constructive cooperation" with the South American state, as the Kremlin reports. Maduro is "always welcome on Russian soil," Putin emphasizes further. He is "confident" that Maduro will continue to contribute to "progressive development in all areas" of relations between the two countries. Russia is one of the main partners of the Venezuelan president. Moscow supported Maduro, for example, when Western states imposed sanctions after his controversial re-election in 2018. The elections in Russia in recent years have also been no less controversial.

12:06 Ukrainian intelligence detains FSB agents in OdessaThe Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) reports that it has detained six suspects in Odessa who are alleged to have been engaged in sabotage for Russia on the orders of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB). In June and July, they allegedly set fire to 15 vehicles of the Ukrainian armed forces on the instructions of the FSB. They were reportedly noticed by the FSB on Telegram because they were trying to make easy money. They were arrested almost simultaneously in different parts of the city. According to the SBU, they are six Odessa residents aged 18 to 24 who worked as couriers for a popular food delivery service. If convicted, the men face up to eight years in prison.

11:30 Harmony all around: Lukashenko reports on talks with PutinBelarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko reports that relations between Russia and his country are harmonious. As reported by the state Russian news agency RIA Novosti, Lukashenko says that mutual understanding was achieved in all questions during the latest talks with Vladimir Putin on the island of Valaam in Lake Ladoga: "There is absolute no rejection." According to the politician, the talks with Putin also touched on the prices and advance payments for oil supplies.

10:59 Figures in the hundreds of thousands - Kyiv reports Russian casualtiesThe Ukrainian General Staff has again estimated the losses of the Russian army. According to their data, more than 1,300 soldiers were neutralized within a day. This means that, according to Ukrainian figures, the number of wounded and killed Russians has risen to 576,000. The numbers given by Western observers vary. NATO estimated the number of Russian casualties - killed and wounded - to be around 350,000 in mid-March. The US intelligence service put the number at 315,000 in December 2023. Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated at a citizens' dialogue at the end of May: "There is a figure that says the number of dead or severely injured Russian soldiers per month - 24,000." According to this, the casualty figures would be even higher than in Kyiv's calculation.

10:30 Kremlin continues to fund soldiers - Russians heatedly discuss rising air faresUkraine continues to attack Russian infrastructure. The strikes have an effect, but the Kremlin remains militarily well-positioned, explains ntv reporter Rainer Munz. However, Moscow has to increasingly invest higher sums for the recruitment of soldiers.

09:59 Putin plans meeting with new Iranian presidentRussian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly preparing for an upcoming meeting with the newly elected Iranian President Massud Peseschkian, according to Russian media reports. "The Iranian side has already sent a valid invitation, and we hope that the new president will attend the summit. We would be happy to see him, and President Putin is preparing for the upcoming contact," Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov told the "Iswestija". The inauguration ceremony of the Iranian president will take place on 30 July. According to the report, a Russian delegation led by the President of the State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, will participate in it.

09:35 At least 23 injured in Ukraine in one dayAt least 23 people are injured in Russian attacks in Ukraine on Sunday, according to official reports. In the Kherson region, Russian forces attack 21 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. Eleven people are injured, including three children, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian forces attack the city of Nikopol, which is directly opposite the Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and is regularly targeted by Russian attacks. Eight people are injured, including two girls aged one and ten, according to Governor Serhiy Lysak. Some adults also have shrapnel wounds. Several people are also injured in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia.

08:59 Georgian opposition challenges "agent law"Georgia's largest opposition party, the United National Movement, is filing a lawsuit against the controversial "foreign agents" law with the Constitutional Court today, according to the "Kyiv Independent". The lawsuit was reportedly signed by 32 opposition MPs. The law requires organizations that receive more than one-fifth of their funding from abroad to register as "foreign influence agents". A similar law has been used by the Kremlin for years against the opposition and civil society in Russia.

08:35 Kyiv Remembers the Killed of OlenivkaThousands gather in Kyiv's Independence Square to commemorate the explosion at a prison controlled by Moscow-backed separatists in Olenivka two years ago. Soldiers and civilians come together on Sunday to honor the more than 50 lives lost. They urge their government to do more to pressure Russia into releasing prisoners of war. The explosion in Olenivka was seen by many Ukrainian soldiers as one of the most painful chapters of Russia's war against their country. Russia claims the explosion was caused by a Ukrainian rocket, but increasing evidence suggests that Russian forces were responsible.

08:07 New Water Drone? Mysterious Jet Ski Washed Up on Turkish CoastCould Ukraine have a new water drone? According to the "Kyiv Post," a heavily modified and armed Yamaha "Wave Runner" Jet Ski was discovered last week near Istanbul on the Turkish coast. A military expert claims it's another model of Ukrainian kamikaze sea drones used against Russia in the Black Sea. Reports say it's equipped with two black-painted cylindrical warheads, one on each side. Other experts suspect they're additional fuel tanks to increase range. The Jet Ski's seats have been replaced with various electronic control boxes and a Starlink antenna, likely for communication and guidance. However, Ukrainian military expert Ivan Kyrychevsky warns against jumping to conclusions, saying it "doesn't look like a functional maritime drone." It could also be a disinformation campaign by Moscow. Turkish authorities are currently investigating the vehicle.

07:33 Ukraine Intercepts Majority of Russian DronesUkraine's air force claims to have intercepted nine out of ten Russian drones overnight, along with a guided missile, according to a Telegram post. Russia, meanwhile, claims to have intercepted 39 drones launched by Ukraine. "Air defense systems have intercepted and destroyed 19 drones in the Kursk region, nine over Belgorod, three over Voronezh, and five over Bryansk," the Russian defense ministry said on Telegram. Three more drones were neutralized in the Leningrad region near St. Petersburg.

07:04 No More Happy Singles Movies: Duma Deputy Wants to Punish "Divorce Propaganda"Duma Deputy Vitaly Milonov plans to introduce an initiative to ban the screening of films featuring happy singles, according to "Novye Izvestia". He proposes to introduce a penalty for "divorce propaganda" in the country and to prohibit the depiction of "happy singles". "In general, any propaganda for divorce should naturally be punishable. Divorce is a tragedy and misfortune, and to propagate it in any way, especially for these unshaven feminists, is definitely not allowed," says Milonov, who is the deputy chairman of the Duma Committee on Family, Women, Maternity and Childhood. According to him, society's attitude towards single men should change, and only those who have many children should be considered heroes. Russia has been promoting a increasingly traditional family image for several years, but not all in the political leadership follow this - for example, President Vladimir Putin is divorced and his relationship status is unclear.

06:33 Four TASS Journalists' Accreditation in Paris Revoked, ApparentlyThe Olympic Organizing Committee has reportedly revoked the accreditation of four TASS journalists in Paris, according to TASS. The committee cited a decision by French authorities as the reason, but did not provide further explanations to Moscow, Reuters reports. The four journalists are two reporters and a photographer who intended to cover the games, as well as a France correspondent. TASS reports that Paris previously refused to accredit some Russian journalists for the games, citing possible espionage. Russia is traditionally one of the largest medal winners at the Olympics, but the competitions in Paris will not be broadcast on Russian state television and only 15 Russians are participating this time. Russians and Belarusians can only compete as individuals without a flag and cannot publicly support the war or the military.

06:07 Zelensky: No Ceasefire with Further OccupationUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is blocking all efforts to quickly end the war. He cannot agree to demands for a ceasefire as long as Russia continues to occupy Ukrainian territory, he says in an interview with Japanese broadcaster NHK. This reaffirms the previous line of his government. From his perspective, three important conditions are necessary for a just peace: "patience, support (for Ukraine), and diplomatic pressure (on Moscow)". "If the USA and European states stand united, this will exert additional pressure and show Moscow that it has no chance," he emphasizes.

05:37 Russia: Drone Debris Causes Fire in VoronezhA power infrastructure facility in the Russian region of Voronezh has caught fire due to drone debris, according to the regional governor Alexander Gusev on Telegram. "The fire has been extinguished," he reports. "According to initial information, there are no casualties." The southwestern Russian region of Voronezh borders Ukraine.

03:07 Oil depot in Kursk reportedly hit by Ukrainian droneAccording to Russian reports, the Ukraine has launched several waves of drone attacks on the Russian border region of Kursk. "At least 13 drones launched from Ukraine were destroyed by our air defense systems late Sunday evening," writes Governor Andrei Smirnov on Telegram. Earlier in the day, 19 drones had already been shot down. An oil depot was damaged in the attacks. The governor reports minor damage to several residential buildings but provides no further details. Drone attacks are also reported in other Russian border regions. In Oryol, a power plant is reportedly damaged (live ticker entry at 00:55). In the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, at least four drones were reportedly shot down.

02:02 Gabriel misses debate over deployment of US missiles in GermanyFormer Foreign Minister and current Chairman of the Atlantic Bridge, Sigmar Gabriel, expresses surprise that there has been no public debate in Germany ahead of the decision on the deployment of US long-range missiles. "What bothers me is not the deployment intention itself, but the fact that there is no public debate about it in Germany. It's just decided," the SPD politician tells the Rheinische Post.

00:55 Power plant in Russia damaged in Ukrainian drone attackAccording to Russian reports, a Ukrainian drone attack has damaged a power plant in the southwestern Russian region of Oryol. "There are no casualties," explains the region's governor, Andrei Klichko, on Telegram. Two drones were destroyed. The exact number of drones shot down is unclear.

22:17 "Anti-European": Polish Foreign Minister suggests Hungary's exit from EU and NATOThe Polish Foreign Ministry suggests that Hungary, following Viktor Orban's controversial statements about the EU, the USA, and Poland, should leave the EU and NATO. "If you don't want to be a member of a club, you can always leave," says Deputy Polish Foreign Minister Wladyslaw Bartoszewski, as reported by the Polish Press Agency (PAP). The Hungarian Prime Minister had reportedly accused Poland of "hypocrisy," praised US presidential candidate Donald Trump, defended Russia, and blamed the USA for the Nord Stream pipeline attack. Bartoszewski describes Orban's current policy as "anti-European, anti-Ukrainian, and anti-Polish." Poland, he says, does no business with Russia, "unlike Orban, who stands on the fringes of the international community."

21:31 Drone Strike on Bomber: Zelensky Thanks Soldiers for "Precision at 1800 Kilometers Distance"

Ukrainian media reported yesterday on a successful drone strike on a military airfield in northern Russia - 1800 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. A strategic bomber of the TU-22M3 type was reportedly hit, according to "Ukrainska Pravda" citing intelligence sources. A sentence in the evening video address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky can certainly be understood as confirmation: In it, the head of state thanks his soldiers, including the 9th Department of the Military Intelligence Service GUR. "Precision at a distance of almost 1800 kilometers from our border. Really very important! Thank you for that," says Zelensky. Russia launches bombers from this airfield for missile attacks on Ukraine.

20:46 Reports: Pro-Wagner Propaganda Figure Killed in Mali Fights

Several dozen Malian soldiers and Russian mercenaries have been killed in clashes in Mali with fighters of the separatist Tuareg people in the north. A well-known Russian propagandist close to the Wagner group is also said to be among the dead, according to media reports. Independent Russian news channels "The Insider" and "Mediazona" report that Nikita Fedyanin, administrator of the Telegram channel "Grey Zone" with around 500,000 subscribers, was killed in the fighting. A photo allegedly showing his body is circulating online. On the Telegram channel, which Fedyanin described as a "soldier community," the 31-year-old published pictures of Wagner deployments in various locations throughout Africa and repeatedly expressed his support for Russia's war in Ukraine. The soldier chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, who died in a plane crash nearly a year ago, also regularly distributed videos and photos of Wagner fighters through "Grey Zone."

20:27 Zelensky: Ukraine to Present "Action Plan for Peace" by End of November

Ukraine will complete an "Action Plan for Peace" by the end of November, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with the Japanese broadcaster NHK. Ukraine had organized the first global peace summit in Switzerland in June, where 91 countries and 8 international organizations signed a communiqué. The Ukrainian head of state said that Kyiv would start "detailed talks with relevant countries" on territorial integrity and other issues. Ukraine plans to organize the second peace summit with Russia's participation before the US presidential elections in November. No official invitation has been sent yet. Deputy Russian Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said Russia would not participate.

You can read all previous developments here*.

The European Union has expressed its concern over the escalating conflict in Ukraine and has called for a peaceful resolution to the crisis. The European Union has also pledged its support to Ukraine with various forms of aid, including financial assistance and military equipment.

The spokesperson for the Foreign Policy Chief of the European Union, Josep Borrell, stated that the European Union will continue to stand with Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression and will provide whatever assistance is necessary to protect Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Read also: