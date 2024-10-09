23:16 Ukraine: Likely Delay in Scheduled Peace Summit

Ukrainian Leadership Shifts Gear for Potential Change in November Peace Summit's Direction

The Ukrainian leadership is readying for a potential alteration in the second peace summit, originally anticipated in November. The Presidential Administration in Kyiv, directed by Andryj Jermak, is handling the preparations. Darija Sariwna, his advisor, informed news portal "Telegraf" that a November date might not be practical. Nonetheless, all arrangements for the upcoming summit are progressing. Currently, topic-focused conferences concerning President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's peace strategy are ongoing, Sariwna clarified via Telegram. The last such thematic conference, centering on humanitarian matters such as prisoner exchange, will take place on October 30 and 31. "The matter of a November date for the second peace summit will be addressed post the completion of the thematic conferences," she penned down.

Deaths Reported at 22:20 Following Airstrikes in Multiple Ukrainian Regions

Russian airstrikes on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv led to the demise of two individuals, as per local authorities. Additionally, more than 30 individuals were wounded, the local governor Oleg Synegubov reported on online networks. Other sections of Ukraine also reported fatalities. In the southern region of Saporischschja, Governor Iwan Fedorow declared a 71-year-old to have been slain in a drone strike. In the eastern part of the country, authorities reported one fatality in Kostjantyniwka.

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian Forces Maintain Pressure on Russian Troops in Kursk at 21:47

Ukraine is effectively exerting pressure on Russian forces in the Russian Oblast of Kursk, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The army has held Russian territory there for three months, Zelenskyy stated in his evening video message. He previously met with top-ranking commanders.

Ukrainian Intelligence Holds Kremlin War Advocate at 21:18

Ukrainian intelligence has detained a suspected double agent alleged to have recruited for Russia's war venture on behalf of the Kremlin. The SBU, Ukraine's domestic security service, apprehended "one of the architects of the Kremlin for the 'special military operation' against Ukraine" at a gathering in Moldova, the SBU reported. Dmitro Chystilin is charged with treason and promoting Russian aggression, potentially facing a life sentence. He is now in custody.

Orbán Views Ukraine as Losing Candidate at 20:45

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán views no prospect for Ukraine to triumph against Russia on the battlefield, he asserted in Strasbourg. Direct and indirect dialogue between the conflicting parties is required, as well as a ceasefire to salvage lives. Orbán's government is perceived as relatively pro-Russian within the EU.

Kyiv Reports Russian Casualties at 20:10

The Ministry of Defense in Kyiv has unveiled new statistics on Russian losses. Since the inception of the widespread invasion in February 2022, approximately 663,000 Russian soldiers have been wounded or killed. Russia has also lost 8,940 tanks, plus additional equipment, and nearly 696 aircraft and helicopters.

EU Strengthens Sanctions Against Russia at 19:35

The EU has introduced additional sanctions to counter Russian destabilization efforts. The fresh regulatory framework will enable the imposition of penalties against individuals and organizations responsible for election rigging, cyberattacks, and sabotage acts. It also specifically refers to the exploitation of migrants. Russia has recently been accused of intentionally routing asylum seekers from other countries to Finland. In the following step, sanctions decisions against specific individuals and organizations will be taken. This will occur soon, as indicated by EU diplomats in Brussels. The affected individuals must then have their assets frozen in the EU. They will also be barred from entering the EU.

NATO: Ukraine Faces Toughest Winter Since War Commenced at 19:04

The new NATO chief, Mark Rutte, suggests that Ukraine could be facing its most challenging winter since the Russian invasion in 2022. NATO will and should offer more assistance to the government in Kyiv, Rutte concludes at a joint press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

Russian Regions Attract Recruits with Lucrative Salaries at 17:56

Several Russian regions have increased military compensation in Ukraine. In the wealthy Siberian region of Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug, volunteers can earn a record 5.27 million rubles (around 50,000 euros) per annum if they agree to fight in Ukraine, local authorities report. This amount is five times the average annual salary in Russia. A signing reward of 2.7 million rubles is also given. The Belgorod region, bordering Ukraine, has also announced it will triple the signing bonus, from 800,000 to three million rubles, given volunteers sign up before January 1.

No Fears Over Gas Transit through Ukraine Cease at 17:23

The German government asserts that the gas supply in southern and eastern Germany, as well as neighboring countries, will remain secure even if gas transit through Ukraine stops. Germany's liquid natural gas (LNG) terminals serve as a safeguard against gas shortages for European states without coastal access, Germany's economy ministry implies. On Monday, Ukraine notified Slovakia that it would not extend the gas transit contract with Russia beyond 2024. Slovakia, Austria, and Hungary continue to rely heavily on Russian gas.

The UK has imposed sanctions on a Russian military unit due to claims of using chemical agents in the Ukraine conflict. British Foreign Secretary David Lammy stated that the UK will not tolerate Russian President Vladimir Putin and his regime violating international law, including the Chemical Weapons Convention. According to London, Moscow used chlorine picrin, a substance that harms the lungs and causes severe eye and skin irritation.

16:51 UK Intelligence: Russia Increasingly Utilizing Criminals

MI5, the UK's domestic intelligence agency, has warned of Russia's growing interference in European security. Russian spies aim to create "prolonged disorder" on British and European streets, as per MI5 head Ken McCallum. In his annual threat assessment speech, McCallum suggested that Putin's followers are targeting Western resolve in the Ukraine war, seeking to exploit the situation by employing criminals. Although the expulsion of Russian diplomats suspected of spying has weakened Russia's capability, other countries like Iran are utilizing criminals for their objectives.

16:20 Air Strike on Kharkiv: Authorities Report 21 Injured

At least 21 individuals were injured in a Russian airstrike on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, as per authorities. Seventeen of the injured are currently being treated in hospitals, said Mayor Ihor Terechow on Telegram. The attack triggered impacts on the premises of a civilian enterprise in the heavily industrialized southeast of the city, resulting in a fire. The type of weapon employed is still being investigated, with initial reports suggesting that rockets were used. The district is situated around 30 kilometers from the Russian border.

15:45 Hungary to Delay $50 Billion Loan to Kyiv

Hungary has expressed intentions to postpone a $50 billion loan for Ukraine that was agreed upon by the G7 nations until after the U.S. presidential election in early November. Hungarian Finance Minister Mihaly Varga revealed that Hungary would only consider extending EU sanctions against Russia necessary for the loan post-election. He mentioned that Hungary must determine the future direction of the U.S. government in this matter before moving forward. The loan is intended to be funded using revenues from frozen Russian assets, with each the USA and EU planning to contribute around $20 billion, while the remaining $10 billion will be provided by Canada, the UK, and Japan.

15:13 Stoltenberg Confirmed as Chair for Munich Security Conference

NATO's former Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has been appointed as the chairman of the upcoming Munich Security Conference. Stoltenberg described it as a "great honor," while the Munich Security Conference Foundation Council President Wolfgang Ischinger expressed delight. Stoltenberg's global reputation and extensive experience will help the conference play an even more influential role, Ischinger argued. Stoltenberg handed over the NATO Secretary-General role to Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte at the beginning of October, with Ischinger thanking the current MSC head, Christoph Heusgen, for his three-year tenure. Heusgen will lead the 61st edition of the security conference in February.

14:42 Russia Claims Liberation of Two More Villages in Ukraine

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Russian army has regained control of two more villages in eastern Ukraine. The villages of Soriane and Solota Nyva in the Donetsk region have been "liberated," the ministry announced. With these victories, the Russian army has reportedly improved its tactical position. Both villages are situated around 30 and 70 kilometers from Pokrovsk, respectively. The Russian army has consistently reported territorial gains in its push towards the strategically important city. Last week, Moscow captured the city of Vuhledar in the Donetsk region, which has been contested since the war's beginning.

14:17 Putin Wanted as Witness by Prince Reuss's Defense Team

The defense team for Hauptmann Heinrich XIII Prinz Reuss, the main suspect in the "Reichsbürger" group trial, has requested that Russian President Vladimir Putin testify as a witness. Certain documents discovered in Reuss's office and home refer to contacts with Russia, which led to the defense's suggestion. A letter seize from Reuss suggested that "the German Reich exists" while an email exchange discussed the recognition of "sovereign member states of the Reich." Reuss's defense team maintains that Putin was "informed about my activities." Putin's potential testimony would shed light on these allegations.

13:43 Detention of a "Russian World" Ideologist's AdvocateThe Ukrainian security service, along with Moldovan law enforcement, has apprehended Dmytro Chistilin, reportedly an advocate for the "Russian World" ideology and the invasion of Ukraine. This information is shared by the Belarusian oppositional site Nexta and "Ukrainski Nationalnyj Nowini." Chistilin was said to be an employee of Vladimir Putin's former advisor, Sergei Glazyev, who supported the annexation of Ukraine's eastern regions, and he reportedly prepared documents for the Kremlin justifying the invasion. Chistilin is also alleged to have backed Russian security services and written a series of publications intended for "disinformation sabotage against Ukraine." Conviction may result in a life sentence, according to Nexta.

13:07 Incident on Odessa's Civil VesselIn an event on a civilian vessel in the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa, a 60-year-old Ukrainian perishes. Five foreign nationals, working for the vessel under Palau's flag, sustain injuries, as detailed by the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office. The identities of the injured crew members are not disclosed. The late Ukrainian worker was employed by a logistics company.

12:40 EPP Leader Weber Condemns Orbán's "Conflict Prolongation Visit"In the European Parliament, criticism towards Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban mounts. EPP chairman Manfred Weber deems the Hungarian EU presidency a "complete failure." Orban is said to have isolated himself in Europe due to his pro-Russian stance, among other criticisms. Orban's criticized "peace mission" to meet Russian leader Vladimir Putin at the onset of Hungary's presidency in early July was, in essence, a "conflict prolongation visit," aimed at breaking the support of Ukraine by the EU.

12:17 Ukraine Receives 122 Tons of Ammunition from Slovakia Despite Government Denial122 tons of ammunition, funded by Slovakian donation drives, have reached Ukraine. The Slovakian online newspaper "Noviny" reports, attributing the information to Fedor Blascak, the campaign's initiator, that six trucks carrying ammunition entered Ukraine, with the Ukrainian military now in charge of distribution and use. The "Ammunition for Ukraine" campaign gathered close to 4.5 million euros in donations, in contrast to Slovakia's government's decision not to join the Czech artillery initiative. Approximately 70,000 Slovak citizens contributed to the fundraising.

11:58 Biden Visit: Berlin Anticipates "Strengthening Signal" for Additional Military AidGovernment sources look forward to a "significant working visit" from U.S. President Joe Biden during his state visit to Germany on Friday and Saturday. The scheduled meeting of the support group for Ukraine at the US base in Ramstein, Rhineland-Palatinate on Saturday, is expected to send a "strong signal" for further military assistance to the besieged nation.

11:35 Embargo Violation: Auto Dealer Charged with Selling Luxury Cars to RussiaA car dealer from Königswinter near Bonn in North Rhine-Westphalia is under investigation for illegally selling high-end limousines to Russia, thus dodging the existing embargo. The public prosecutor's office in Bonn and the customs investigation office in Essen disclosed on Thursday that more than four million euros of luxury limousines had supposedly been sold to Russians by the dealer, who allegedly claimed to be selling the cars to third countries legally. During a raid in late September, two locations were searched, plus two luxury limousines and a bank account were seized. Investigations are on-going.

10:56 Casualties in Russian Attack on Kharkiv Industrial AreaEleven individuals are wounded in a Russian assault on a commercial district in eastern Kharkiv. Oleh Syniehubov, the regional governor, reported on Telegram that three of these victims are in critical condition. A 16-year-old is one of the casualties. Infrastructure damage also resulted from the attack. In the same city, a fire broke out following multiple strikes, Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced. Kharkiv, bordering Russia in the northeast, is under almost daily shelling.

10:22 Continued Blaze at Crimean Oil Terminal - Reports of Further Explosions

The oil terminal in Feodosia in Russian-occupied Crimea has been on fire for a second consecutive day. FIRMS, the world's remote sensing fire detection system operated by NASA, continues to detect signs of fire in the oil depot territory. The fire is reported to have spread over an area of 2500 square meters, as per Anton Geraschtschenko, an ex-adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, on X. Additional fuel depots are said to have exploded in the evenings and nights. The Ukrainian military reported on Monday that they had executed a successful attack on the oil terminal in Feodosia at the outset of the early Monday morning hours. According to the Ukrainian army, the facility serves as the largest transshipment terminal for oil products on the Crimea, which was illegally annexed by Russia, and supplied the Russian army.

Ukraine is on track to receive its first batch of Mirage 2000 fighter jets from France in the first quarter of 2025, as reported by French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu on X. These aircraft will be outfitted with updated features such as air-to-ground combat capabilities and electronic warfare defense, according to Lecornu. The training of Ukrainian pilots and mechanics is ongoing. French President Emmanuel Macron had previously announced in June that Paris would be supplying Kiev with an undisclosed number of Mirage 2000-5 aircraft to bolster its air forces.

09:23 Russian Coal Industry Enduring Severe Crisis

The Russian coal sector, one of the country's major economic sectors with tens of thousands of employees, is grappling with a severe crisis, according to "Moscow Times". The industry is facing a loss of Western markets and decreased demand in friendly countries, resulting in substantial losses. After suffering billion-dollar losses, coal companies have significantly reduced production. According to Rosstat, coal production in Russia decreased by 6.7% year-on-year in July, marking the lowest volume since the pandemic in 2020. Western sanctions have become a significant challenge for the coal sector, notes Janis Kluge of the German Institute for International and Security Affairs.

08:51 NATO Accused of Planning for Military Confrontation with Russia

Russia has accused NATO of planning military confrontation against it. Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told state news agency RIA Novosti that NATO nations have abandoned their attempts to conceal their preparations for a potential military conflict with Russia. NATO is reportedly adopting regional defense plans and assigning specific missions to its military commands. The country has been last seen justifying its invasion of Ukraine, in part, due to potential NATO membership. In fact, due to the conflict, NATO has expanded to include new members like Sweden and Finland out of concern for further Russian aggression.

08:35 North Koreans Possibly Fighting in Ukraine alongside Russian Troops

South Korean reports suggest that it is highly probable that North Korean soldiers are participating in the conflict in Ukraine alongside Russian troops. South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun told parliament in Seoul that it is "very likely" that Ukraine's reports of six North Korean military personnel killed in eastern Ukraine bespeak accuracy. Kim stated that mutual agreements between Moscow and Pyongyang resemble a military alliance.

08:17 Cyberattacks Target Russian Court System and Media Outlets

On the eve of Russian President Vladimir Putin's birthday, cyber specialists from the Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) and activists from the group "VO Team" allegedly launched a cyberattack on the Russian state system "Pravosudie," which handles electronic document flow for all Russian courts. The "Kyiv Post" reported this, citing intelligence sources. The cyber attack is said to have disrupted court operations, email systems, and official websites, allowing for the theft of user data and internal documents. Furthermore, a cyberattack on Russia's state television and radio company, VGTRK, caused significant disruptions the previous day.

07:42 Putin's Residence in Sochi Reportedly Abandoned Due to Security Concerns

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly stopped visiting his Sochi residence due to security concerns, according to independent Russian media outlet Proekt. The Bocharov Ruchey residence, which Putin spends at least 30 days a year, has remained untouched since March. Proekt's investigation suggests that Putin feels a threat to his physical safety after several drone attacks on Sochi last fall. A source close to Putin has also confirmed this theory. This has also led to Putin canceling his birthday tradition of celebrating with Alina Kabaeva, his long-time partner and rumored mother of his two sons.

07:07 Record Bonus Offered to Encourage Russians to Join the Military

The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, is offering a record one-time bonus of 3 million rubles (approximately $31,200 USD) to residents who enlist in the military. These payments will come from the federal, regional, and municipal budgets, as well as extra-budgetary funds, according to Gladkov. Russian authorities are currently making significant efforts to recruit more Russians into the military to offset high losses.

06:36 Civilian Ship Attacked in Odessa Harbor

Local authorities report that a civilian ship under the flag of the island nation of Palau has been struck by a Russian rocket in the harbor of the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa. A 60-year-old Ukrainian has been killed, and five foreign nationals have been injured, according to Telegram messages from Regional Governor Oleh Kiper. This is the second attack on a civilian ship in the region's ports in recent days, Kiper added. The port of Odessa is crucial for Ukrainian grain exports and has been repeatedly targeted by the Russian army.

06:05 Harris: No Talks with Putin without Ukraine's Consent if I WinDemocratic Vice President Kamala Harris has declared that she would not meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss potential peace negotiations without Ukraine's consent if she secures the presidency. "Ukraine deserves a role in determining Ukraine's future," Harris stated during the CBS show "60 Minutes." The Biden administration has turned down any talks with Putin. Harris also slammed her rival's Ukraine policy, labeling it a "surrender" to Russia's attack on Ukraine that started in February 2022. "If Trump were president now, Putin would be sitting in Kyiv," Harris said, referring to Trump's claim that he could end the war in a day at the White House.

05:36 Russian Forces pushing Towards Eastern Ukrainian City of TorezAs per the Ukrainian military, Russian troops are pushing towards the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian city of Torez. "The situation is volatile, combat is taking place at every entrance to the city," explained Anastasia Bobownikova, spokesperson for the Operational Tactical Group "Luhansk," on Ukrainian state television. The push follows the fall of the nearby city of Vuhledar less than a week ago. Russia currently controls about one-fifth of Ukrainian territory and has been advancing on Torez since August. The capture of the city would bring President Vladimir Putin closer to his aim of capturing the Donbass. Ukrainian military strategists warn that the fall of Torez could pose a threat to critical supply routes for Ukrainian forces.

03:30 Russian Court Demands Extradition of Two Italian JournalistsA Russian court ordered the detention of two Italian journalists who reported from the Ukrainian-controlled part of the Russian region of Kursk. A Kursk court has issued a warrant for the extradition of Simone Traini and Stefania Battistini, now outside of Russia. These RAI state-owned Italian journalists are accused of illegally crossing the border from Ukraine to film a report in Kursk. After entering Russia, the court alleges that Traini and Battistini traveled to Sudzha in a Ukrainian military vehicle, as mentioned in a Telegram message from the court. If extradited, the two journalists risk being detained prior to trial. They could face up to five years in prison under Russian criminal law.

23:44 Zelensky: Partners to Articulate End-of-War Vision in RamsteinBefore the high-level meeting of the Ukraine Contact Group in Ramstein, President Volodymyr Zelensky called on allies to substantially boost weapon deliveries. He explains that the fall months require sufficient ammunition for the front-lines, equipment for the brigades, and long-range weapons to halt Russia and force it towards peace. In Ramstein, he aims to persuade partners of the "urgent need for a substantial strengthening of our capabilities and positions," he emphasized. "We invite our partners to articulate their vision for the conclusion of this war, Ukraine's place in the global security architecture, and the collective actions capable of ending this conflict," he said.

21:20 US Citizen Convicted Again in RussiaIn the Russian city of Voronezh, a previously imprisoned US citizen received an additional seven-year sentence in a labor camp. Robert Gilman was previously jailed for several years due to allegedly assaulting a police officer while drunk. Inside prison, Gilman is said to have attacked prison guards and an investigator. Russia has repeatedly detained US citizens in recent years.

20:50 Ukraine Reports Bombing Attack on Kherson - Children InjuredRussian air strikes in Kherson left at least 20 people injured, according to local authorities. According to them, Russian forces used KAB bombs to attack the city, both near the coast and in the northern part of Kherson. Among the injured are two children, aged 3 and 5. At least six multi-story buildings were damaged by the explosions, as reported by the regional prosecutor's office.

