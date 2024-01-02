Crime - 22-year-old seriously injured after assault in Erfurt
A 22-year-old woman has been seriously injured in an assault in Erfurt. On Monday morning, the woman was walking out of the city from the train station and was approached by a man she did not know, police said on Tuesday morning. According to the police, the man then hit the 22-year-old on the head with a bottle and continued to attack her on the ground. A patrol car became aware of the seriously injured woman and apprehended the suspected perpetrator. According to the police, the 33-year-old was intoxicated. He was therefore provisionally arrested.
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de