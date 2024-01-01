East Saxony - 22-year-old dies when a ball bomb is detonated

A 22-year-old man was killed in Boxberg in eastern Saxony when a banned ball bomb was detonated. The young man suffered such serious injuries in the explosion on New Year's Eve that he died at the scene of the accident despite rescue attempts, a spokesman for the Görlitz police department announced on Monday. A companion of the same age suffered minor injuries. The girlfriend of the deceased was cared for by a crisis intervention team. The bullet bomb had been bought abroad and was not licensed in Germany.

Source: www.stern.de