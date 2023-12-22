Skip to content
22-year-old dies in car accident: cause still unclear

Traffic - 22-year-old dies in car accident: cause still unclear

One day after a serious accident involving three cars in Barsinghausen near Hanover in which a man was killed, the cause remains unclear. A 22-year-old man suddenly drove his car into oncoming traffic on the L392, police said on Friday. There he crashed into two oncoming cars. Despite resuscitation measures, the 22-year-old died at the scene of the accident.

In the other cars were a 56-year-old man, who was taken to hospital by helicopter with life-threatening injuries - and a 48-year-old woman with a ten-year-old child. They were slightly injured on Thursday evening. Several first aiders attended to the injured at the scene of the accident. Investigators are now looking for witnesses who saw the accident.

Police press release

Source: www.stern.de

