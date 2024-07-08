Car accident - 22-year-old dies in an accident on a country road in the Börde region

A 22-year-old driver died in an accident in the Börde district. According to the police, the young man came off the road with his car in a long left curve in the morning and collided with a tree. The man was reportedly so severely injured that he died at the scene of the accident. The accident occurred near Oschersleben on the L77 towards Beckendorf.

The accident occurred in the Börde district of Saxony-Anhalt. The L77, a country road near Oschersleben, was the site of the fatal car accident. The police are investigating the incident, as the young driver lost control of his car and veered off the road in a sharp left curve. Regrettably, the impact with a tree resulted in severe injuries that led to the driver's unfortunate demise on the traffic-laden country road.

Read also: