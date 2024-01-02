Foundation - 22 moorland management experts trained by Loki Schmidt

They have a passion for the moors in northern Germany and want to pass on their knowledge in many guided tours: Last year, the Loki Schmidt Foundation trained more than a dozen men and women as bog guides for the first time specifically for this purpose. "14 women and 8 men took part in the training course, which lasted several months and included a high proportion of pedagogy," Timo Zeimet from the foundation told the German Press Agency in Hamburg.

The 32-year-old is in charge of the "Protecting moors, understanding moors" project. Nature lovers can train to become certified nature and landscape guides at so-called Banu Academies in all federal states. "There is usually a regional focus in each case. This is the first time we have focused on moors."

The participants in this special 70 to 80-hour training course are now out and about in the moors of Hamburg, Lower Saxony and Schleswig-Holstein. There, they are to teach children, young people and adults interesting facts about moors. This begins with the distinction between raised bogs and fens, continues with their importance for climate protection and ends with fascinating details about the special bog ecosystem.

According to biologist Zeimet, moors make up around four percent of the land area in Germany. They are mainly found in northern and southern Germany. Moors store a lot of carbon and help with flood protection, as they also store water. However, if moors dry out, a lot of climate-damaging carbon dioxide (CO2) is released. The reasons for peatland drainage can be development and agriculture.

Across Germany, 94 percent of moors are degraded. This means that the soil no longer has enough water and therefore oxygen reaches the moorland soil. As a result, the plant remains stored in the peat are decomposed and the carbon bound in it escapes.

This has fatal consequences: "More than seven percent of Germany's total CO2 equivalents come from our degraded peatlands. That is more than domestic air traffic in Germany, which accounts for 0.5 percent," said Zeimet. In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, for example, degraded peatlands account for a third of the state's total greenhouse gas emissions. "Moors therefore have an enormous impact on the climate. Very few people know that."

In 2024, the foundation will not be training any more moorland guides for the time being, although there is sufficient demand. "We currently have around 60 people interested in the topic." This year, however, the foundation is initially focusing on expanding the existing range of guided tours as well as purchasing land and carrying out renaturation work. This is largely financed by donations. "We are also lucky enough to receive land as a gift or inherit it."

Source: www.stern.de