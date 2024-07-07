22:50 Family dies in mine explosion in Kharkiv area

In the Charkiw region, at least four people have been killed by an exploding mine, including a child. This was reported by Oleh Synyehubov, the governor of the oblast, via Telegram. The family was in a car on an unpaved road when they hit the Russian mine. The identification of the bodies is still in progress. According to relatives, there may have been a total of six people in the vehicle.

21:53 Estonian President Karis warns against forced peaceEstonian President Alar Karis hopes that the upcoming NATO summit will provide comprehensive support for Ukraine both during and after the war. "The alliance must send a clear message that NATO will support Ukraine as long as it is necessary. Ukraine's NATO membership is not negotiable, and the accession process is irreversible," Karis said, according to the Estonian news platform ERR. History has shown that aggressors must be held accountable and not appeased, so Karis. A forced peace is always temporary. "If the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine are not respected, this will lead to new and larger wars in the future. Russia and other aggressors will be encouraged to attack again," the Estonian president added.

21:00 New British government announces weapons package for UkraineThe new British Defense Minister John Healey announces new weapons deliveries to Ukraine during his inaugural visit. The package, presented in the port city of Odessa, includes artillery guns, mine hunters, and anti-tank missile launchers, as well as large quantities of ammunition. President Volodymyr Zelensky thanks Healey for the strong support of Great Britain. During their meeting, they also discussed the security agreement between Ukraine and Great Britain, signed in January. The then British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak signed the treaty "for 100 years or longer" in Kiev. According to Zelensky on the platform X, they also spoke about further cooperation within the framework of this agreement.

20:34 Netherlands confirm pledge of Patriot missile defense systemUkraine is receiving a Patriot missile defense system from the Netherlands for the expansion of its protective shield. This was confirmed by Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp and Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans during a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, as reported by the Ukrainian news agency UNIAN. It was announced in June by the previous Dutch government in The Hague that such a system would be made available. No specific delivery date was mentioned. Previously, Veldkamp had also promised "immediate" delivery of F-16 fighter jets in Kiev (see entry 19:08).

20:11 Orban: Putin doesn't believe in ceasefire without peace talks

Hungary's Prime Minister Orban stated that Russian President Putin doesn't believe in a ceasefire agreement without serious peace talks. "He said he had no positive expectations [for such a ceasefire]. Zelenskyy also said he had no positive expectations, as the Russians would use it against Ukraine, and Putin that the Ukrainians would use this pause against Russia," Orban told the Swiss "Weltwoche". Orban had visited Putin in Moscow on Friday, only a few days after his meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Kiev.

19:33 Report: EU has no evidence of misused funds by Ukrainian agency

The European Union has no evidence that the Ukrainian Infrastructure Agency misused foreign funds, EU representatives in Ukraine told "Kyiv Independent". The Ukrainian Finance Ministry accused the state agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure in the Ukrainian online newspaper "Ekonomichna Pravda" on Friday of misusing the 150 million euros provided by the European Commission. The ministry claimed that the EU delegation in Ukraine was unhappy that the agency had not used the EU-commissioned funds.

19:08 Netherlands to deliver F-16 jets "immediately"

New Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp announced the "immediate" delivery of F-16 fighter jets during a visit to Ukraine. "Since we now have the approval for the delivery of the first F-16 jets, they will be delivered immediately," Veldkamp said in Kiev in front of journalists. The Netherlands had promised Ukraine a total of 24 F-16 fighter jets. Veldkamp made no further comments on the delivery schedule.

18:32 Pregnant woman to hospital after Russian shelling

Following Russian shelling on the city of Chernihiv, a pregnant woman was taken to the hospital, according to Ukrainian reports. "Kyiv Independent" reported this. The 32-year-old woman reportedly showed signs of smoke inhalation. In addition, several private houses were damaged in the district of Korabelnyi as a result of the shelling.

18:05 Ukraine: Refineries in Russia hit

The Ukrainian armed forces claimed two successful drone attacks on refinery installations in southern Russia. Both refineries in the vicinity of the city of Krasnodar were hit at night, according to the news agency Unian, citing informed military sources. Several fuel tanks were set on fire. With reference to satellite images, it was further reported that the fires had not been extinguished by the afternoon. Over both refineries, dense smoke clouds had formed. There is no comment from the Russian side.

17:46 Dutch Minister: Support for Ukraine is "unwavering"

The Netherlands intend to continue their resolute support for Ukraine following the latest government change, according to their Foreign and Defense Ministers. "I would like to emphasize that our support for Ukraine is unwavering," says new Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans during a visit with Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp in Kiev. Veldkamp adds that the Netherlands stand by Ukraine and will continue to support them politically, militarily, financially, and morally. Both ministers were received by President Volodymyr Zelenskyj in Kiev. In the Netherlands, the Party PVV of right-wing populist Geert Wilders is the strongest force in the new coalition government.

17:25 Ukraine: Another Russian Su-25 fighter jet shot down

The Ukrainian armed forces claim they have shot down another Russian Su-25 fighter jet in the contested area of Donetsk, according to military reports. The Russian jet was reportedly shot down near the city of Porkovsk by surface-to-air missiles and is now burning in the steppe of the Ukrainian Donbass region.

17:03 India and Russia to simplify bilateral money transfers

A key focus of the upcoming summit between India and Russia, according to Indian newspaper "The Economic Times," will be the simplification of money transfers between the two countries. Mechanisms for easier and faster transactions are to be developed. The background is Russia's exclusion from the SWIFT payment system and the significant increase in bilateral trade since the Ukraine conflict. The meeting between Indian Prime Minister Modi and Russian President Putin takes place on Tuesday in Moscow.

16:46 Weidel, AfD chief, hopes for Trump's re-election due to Ukraine policy

AfD chairwoman Alice Weidel expressed her hope for a victory by Donald Trump in the US presidential election in November, among other reasons, due to his Ukraine policy. "Definitely, I will vote for Donald Trump," Weidel said in the ZDF "Summer Interview." The AfD leader hopes for a resumption of Ukraine aid if Trump is re-elected. Trump had "promised to end the war in Ukraine by cutting off the financial resources," Weidel said. "And I believe he will keep his word."

16:23 Ukraine: Russia hit fake Patriot systems

According to the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Mykola Oleschtschuk, Russia struck fake Patriot-Systems during an attack in the area of the Black Sea port of Yushne. These were installed to deceive the attackers. Russia had previously reported the destruction of two launchers for Patriot surface-to-air missile systems. Oleschtschuk also reported earlier that only decoys had been hit during a Russian attack on a Ukrainian military airfield.

16:03 Explosion series reported in Russian-occupied Melitopol

Explosions are being reported from the Russian-occupied southern Ukrainian city of Melitopol. According to Russian military reports, five HIMARS rockets from the air defense were destroyed over the city. The debris reportedly fell on populated areas. The civil defense is on site, but no further details have been provided.

15:42 Kiev can generate more power again

The Ukrainian capital Kiev has restored two-thirds of its own power generation capacities, which were lost due to Russian attacks. This was announced by Petro Pantelieiev, the deputy head of the Kiev city administration, to Reuters. The Russian attacks had damaged more than half of the city's power generation capacities, Panteliejew added. "We plan to decentralize power and heating generation through the construction of small and medium-sized power plants", says Pantelieiev.

15:19 Hofreiter considers Germany's Ukraine policy with "certain concern"

Following the latest diplomatic rapprochement between Germany, Britain, and Poland, Green politician Anton Hofreiter has called on the German government to change its Ukraine policy. Both Poland and Britain are pushing for a more decisive stance against Russia. Hofreiter expresses "certain concern" about the course of the Chancellery and the SPD in Ukraine policy, which he deems not resolute enough, to Reuters. Hofreiter is known as a staunch advocate for much more extensive arms deliveries to Ukraine. "Poland and Britain have raised some legitimate questions about the policy, especially that of the SPD and the Chancellor", Germany needs to assume stronger leadership responsibilities in Europe.

14:59 Heusgen on war economy: "Russia won't be able to cope"

The head of the Munich Security Conference, Christoph Heusgen, sees economic problems in Russia as a peace opportunity for Ukraine. The shift to a war economy by Russian President Putin is medium-term "economically devastating", Heusgen told the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland when asked if he saw another way to peace besides military strength. "Putin will face significant economic challenges in the long run". The former security advisor to Chancellor Angela Merkel is convinced: "Russia won't be able to cope". Heusgen calls for more pressure on countries like China, India, or Turkey, which continue to do business with Russia. "This will prolong the war", he criticizes.

14:39 Russia: Village in Donetsk region taken

The Russian army has taken control of another village in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, according to Russian statements. The village of Tschigari is now under Russian control, the Defense Ministry in Moscow announced. On Saturday, Russian forces had already taken control of the village of Sokil, about 30 kilometers northwest of the city of Donezk.

14:22 NATO summit in Washington could disappoint Selenskyj again

The 32 NATO countries will reaffirm at their summit in Washington on Wednesday and Thursday that Ukraine one day will become a member of the Alliance and will offer the country further military aid. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj will not receive what he desires most: an invitation to membership. It is unclear whether the NATO will have managed to obtain the seven air defense systems that Ukraine is demanding to defend against continuing Russian attacks. The NATO intends to approve new billion-dollar aid packages for Kiev. Who will provide this aid and for how long is, however, unclear. All agree in the NATO: A confrontation with Zelenskyj like at the last summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius a year ago should not be repeated in Washington.

14:00 Mining vehicles from Hamburg in use in UkraineA mining vehicle from Hamburg has arrived in Ukraine and is already in operation in the Charkiw region, according to the Hamburg Interior Ministry.

13:32 Insider: Russian munitions depot hit by drone attackA Russian munitions depot was reportedly hit by drones in the Voronesh region northeast of Ukraine (see entry 08:44). A member of the security services stated that the 9000 square meter large depot was attacked. There is a "high probability" that there will be further explosions in military-industrial facilities, the informant explained.

13:03 Russia: Plans to use balloons to counter Ukrainian dronesRussia is planning to build a network of balloons to counter long-range Ukrainian drone attacks. This was reported by "The Telegraph". The so-called "Barrier" protection system is based on models from the First and Second World Wars. According to the "The Telegraph" report, a Russian aerospace and defense company has already begun testing such military balloons.

12:22 Russia: One civilian death after Ukrainian attack on HorlivkaA civilian is reported to have been killed in Horlivka, a city in the Russian-controlled region of Donetsk, following a Ukrainian attack. This was written by the city's mayor, Ivan Prighodko, on Telegram. The Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported on "severe attacks by Ukraine" in the region.

11:44 Sharma: Le Pen's appearance causes stir in UkraineThe situation at the front line in Ukraine is deteriorating, but the announced weapons deliveries from the West are reportedly being delayed. In addition, there is growing concern about a right-wing shift in France. An interview by Le Pen caused particular attention, according to NTV reporter Kavita Sharma.

11:14 Ukraine: Five dead after Russian attack on SelydoveThe Russians launched two guided bombs on the city of Selydove in the Donetsk region. This was reported by the governor of Donetsk, Vadym Filaschkin, on Telegram. Five people were killed and eight were injured in the attack. Filaschkin stated that the bombs hit an industrial area. "No one can feel safe in the Donetsk region," he wrote.

10:51 Governor: Air raid alarm in the Saporishcha regionAccording to the governor of Saporishcha, Ukraine, the Russians are attacking the southern Ukrainian region with ballistic missiles. This was reported by the governor on Telegram. Therefore, he has declared an air raid alarm in Saporishcha.

10:35 Governor: Explosions after Russian attack on ChersonFollowing a Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Cherson, there have been several explosions in the city center. This was reported by the governor of the Cherson region, Oleksandr Prokudin, on social media. In addition, the Cafe "Lito" reportedly caught fire. The building is said to have been reduced to its foundation. The authorities released a video that is said to show the effects of the Russian attack.

10:14 ISW sees no genuine negotiation willingness from Putin

According to US experts, Russian President Vladimir Putin, after his meeting with the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, shows no genuine willingness for negotiations in his offensive war against Ukraine. The analysts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in Washington report. Putin also rejected a ceasefire in the conflict for two consecutive days. The Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of using the ceasefire to rearm and re-equip their troops.

09:27 Ukrainian Security Service reports successful destruction of Russian military installations

According to their own reports, Ukrainian intelligence agents, in cooperation with the Ukrainian Air Force, set two Russian military installations in Donetsk on fire. The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) reports this in social media. The area is currently occupied by the Russians. In the city of Debaltseve, a fire was started in a logistics center, where armored vehicles and ammunition were stored. In the village of Novoluhanske, the Russian radio transmitter station R-330Zh "Zhitel" was set on fire.

09:09 Ukrainian Air Force: 13 Russian drones shot down

The Ukrainian Air Force reports that it has destroyed all 13 drones that Russia launched at targets in Ukraine overnight. In a telegram short message, they also report that Russia fired two Iskander-Raketen. The Air Force does not report whether the rakets were shot down.

08:44 After Ukrainian drone attack: Explosion in Russian Voronezh

In the Russian region of Voronezh, a fire broke out in a warehouse with "explosive materials" after a Ukrainian drone attack. This is reported by the Russian governor of the region Voronezh, Oleksandr Gusev, in social media. Gusev reports that all drones were shot down. Falling debris from the drones are said to have caused the fire in the warehouse. Gusev reports an evacuation, but no injuries or deaths.

08:05 Russia: Two Patriot air defense systems in Odessa destroyed

In the Ukrainian region of Odessa, two launchers for Patriot ground-air missile systems were destroyed, Russian news agencies report, citing the Defense Ministry. Iskander-Raketen were used in the attack. The Patriot systems were located near the Juschnes harbor.

07:38 Governor: Russia fires rockets at Pavlohrad

In the night, the Russians fired rockets at the city of Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region. This is reported by the governor of Dnipropetrovsk, Serhii Lysak, in social media. There were no deaths or injuries. In addition, Nikopol was shelled with heavy artillery and kamikaze drones. Three women were reportedly injured. In the city, several private houses, a university, a kindergarten, a car and a gas pipeline were damaged.

07:09 Ukraine releases numbers on Russian lossesThe Ukrainian General Staff has released new casualty numbers for Russian troops in Ukraine. According to this, Russia has lost approximately 550,990 soldiers in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. In just 24 hours, the number of casualties amounted to 1,150. The report from Kiev states that, among other things, two more tanks, 16 armed vehicles, 40 artillery systems, and an air defense system were destroyed. Since the beginning of the large-scale attack, Ukraine claims that Russia has lost 8,155 tanks, 15,524 artillery systems, 360 planes, 326 helicopters, 11,862 drones, 28 ships, and a submarine. Western estimates give lower casualty numbers - these are only minimum values.

06:42 Ukraine: Navy trains on the Dnipro RiverThe Navy is conducting a tactical exercise of its river flotilla on the Dnipro River. The Ukrainian Navy posted images of the flotilla drills on its Facebook channel. According to the report, combat engagements and mine clearance were practiced.

06:07 "DeepState": Russia advances in the Donetsk regionRussian forces are reportedly advancing in the Donetsk region. This was reported by the Ukrainian military-affiliated channel "DeepState" on Telegram and X. The areas of Pishchany, Yevgenivka, Severnoy, near Lozuvatsky, Makiivka, Novoselivka First, Chasovoy Yar, and Kalynyvka are said to be affected. Furthermore, it is reported in the message that the Ukrainian defense forces are pushing the Russians back in Hlyboky in the Charkiw region.

05:32 Drone attacks in Eastern UkraineThe Russian forces have again attacked the east of Ukraine at night with so-called Kamikaze drones. The air defense in Charkiw and Sumy reports encounters with Shahed drones in several waves. There is currently no information on the effects of the attacks.

04:14 Gas pipeline on the Crimea is on fireFollowing an accident at a gas pipeline, there is a fire on the Crimea. The administration of the Crimea, installed by Russia, reports on Telegram that employees of the Emergency Situations Ministry are controlling the extent of the fire. The fire broke out near the village of Vinogradnoye and has spread to the nearby forest. The gas supply to the resort of Aluschta and over a dozen settlements has been interrupted. "There is no danger to the populated area," the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry reports. No injuries have been reported. It is unknown what type of accident caused the fire.

01:09 Russia reports shooting down Ukrainian dronesRussian air defense units have shot down seven Ukrainian drones in the southern regions of Belgorod and Kursk near the Ukrainian border. Seven drones were shot down over the Belgorod region, which is reportedly subjected to almost daily Ukrainian attacks, the Russian Defense Ministry reports. Seven more drones were shot down in the Kursk region, according to Alexei Smirnov, the governor of the region further north and west. Ukrainian forces reportedly took approximately ten villages under fire during the day, Smirnov says.

23:39 Kiev reports 123 battles in Donetsk region

Heavy fighting continues in the east of Ukraine. "The situation was hottest today in the area of Pokrovsk, as well as towards Lyman and Kurachowe," the Ukrainian General Staff reports in its evening situation report. All three mentioned cities lie in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk. A total of 123 battles took place during the day. Forty-one of these were reportedly from the area of Pokrovsk. There were nineteen attacks in Lyman and seventeen in Kurachowe. While the Ukrainian General Staff reports that twenty-nine attacks at Pokrovsk have been repelled, twelve battles were still ongoing. The military leadership in Kiev is doing everything to stabilize the situation and prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory, according to the military command.

22:18 Russians allegedly lost thousands of soldiers at Tschassiw Jar

Russian troops reportedly suffered heavy losses in the battle for Tschassiw Jar - according to a Ukrainian military spokesperson, 5000 men were either wounded or killed. The tenacious resistance of the Ukrainian defenders forced them to withdraw from part of the village. Tschassiw Jar has been a focal point of fighting for months.

21:49 Ukraine: Russia targeted decoys in air raid

In a reported air raid on the previous Wednesday, Russia allegedly destroyed a Mig-29 and two Patriot missile batteries - but, according to the Ukrainian Air Force commander, the Russians had fallen for a decoy. They had only destroyed decoys, Mikola Oeschtschuk said. The raid targeted a military airfield in the Dnipropetrovsk oblast and a supposed Patriot battery in the Odessa oblast.

21:11 Chinese soldiers arrive for joint anti-terror exercises in Belarus

Chinese soldiers have arrived for a joint anti-terror exercise in Belarus (formerly White Russia). The exercise is scheduled to take place from July 8 to 19, according to the Belarusian Defense Ministry's Telegram channel. "This joint training helps to exchange experiences, improve the cooperation between Belarusian and Chinese units, and lay the foundation for further development of Belarusian-Chinese relations in the field of joint military training." No details have been released about the planned exercises yet.

20:28 Zelenskyy: Russia will never rule the Black Sea again

President Zelenskyy announced a new naval strategy in his daily video address. This strategy is expected to be presented to the Security and Defense Council of Ukraine in the near future. The war has changed the power balance in the Black Sea, he said. The Russian fleet will never rule the region again.

19:41 Drone alarm - Romania scrambles F16s

The Romanian government has scrambled two F16 fighter jets after Russian drones approached Ukrainian territory - near the border. They did not need to intervene, however. No damage has been reported from drone wreckage, according to the Romanian Defense Ministry.

