22:50 Family dies in mine explosion in Kharkiv area

In the Charkiw region, at least four people have been killed by an exploding mine, including a child. This was reported by the governor of the oblast, Oleh Synyehubov, on Telegram. The family was in a car on an unpaved road and hit the Russian mine. The identification of the bodies is ongoing. According to relatives, there may have been a total of six people in the vehicle.

21:53 Estonian President Karis warns against forced peaceThe Estonian President Alar Karis hopes that the upcoming NATO summit will provide comprehensive support for Ukraine both during and after the war. "The alliance must send a clear message that NATO will support Ukraine as long as it is necessary. The NATO membership of Ukraine is not negotiable, and the process of accession is irreversible," Karis said, according to the Estonian news platform ERR. History has shown that aggressors must be held accountable and not appeased, so Karis. A forced peace is always temporary. "If the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine are not respected, it will lead to new and larger wars in the future. Russia and other aggressors will be encouraged to attack again," the Estonian president added.

21:00 New British government announces weapons package for UkraineThe new British Defense Minister John Healey announces new weapons deliveries to Ukraine during his inaugural visit. The package, presented in Odessa, includes artillery guns, mine hunters, and anti-tank missile launchers, as well as large quantities of ammunition. President Volodymyr Zelensky thanks Healey for the strong support of Great Britain. During their meeting, they also discussed the security agreement between Ukraine and Great Britain, which was signed in January. The then British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak signed the treaty "for 100 years or longer" in Kiev. According to Zelensky, on the platform X, they also spoke about further cooperation within the framework of this agreement.

20:34 Netherlands confirm pledge of Patriot missile defense systemUkraine is receiving a Patriot missile defense system from the Netherlands for the expansion of its protective shield. This was confirmed by the Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp and Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans during a meeting with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, according to the news agency UNIAN. It was announced in June by the previous Dutch government in The Hague that such a system would be made available. No specific delivery date was mentioned. Previously, Veldkamp had also promised "undelayed" delivery of F-16 fighter jets in Kiev (see entry 19:08).

20:11 Orban: Putin doesn't believe in ceasefire without peace talks

Hungary's Prime Minister Orban stated that Russian President Putin doesn't believe in a ceasefire agreement without serious peace talks. "He said he had no positive expectations [of such a ceasefire], Selenskyj also said he had no positive expectations because the Russians would use it against Ukraine, and Putin that the Ukrainians would use this pause against Russia," Orban told the Swiss "Weltwoche". Orban visited Putin in Moscow on Friday, just a few days after his meeting with Ukrainian President Selenskyj in Kiev.

19:33 Report: EU has no evidence of misused funds by Ukrainian agency

The European Union has no evidence that the Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry misused foreign funds, EU representatives in Ukraine told "Kyiv Independent". The Ukrainian Finance Ministry accused the state agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure in the Ukrainian online newspaper "Ekonomichna Pravda" on Friday of misusing EU-provided 150 million euros. The ministry claimed that the EU delegation in Ukraine was unhappy that the agency had not used the EU commission-supplied funds.

19:08 Netherlands to deliver F-16 jets "immediately"

Netherlands' new Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp said during a visit to Ukraine that the "immediate" delivery of F-16 fighter jets will take place. "Since we now have the approval for the delivery of the first F-16 jets, they will be delivered immediately," Veldkamp said in Kiev in front of journalists. The Netherlands had pledged 24 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. Veldkamp made no further comments on the delivery schedule.

18:32 Pregnant woman to hospital after Russian shelling

A pregnant woman was taken to the hospital after Russian shelling on the city of Chernihiv, according to Ukrainian reports. "Kyiv Independent" reported this. The 32-year-old woman showed signs of smoke inhalation, the authorities reportedly stated. In addition, several private houses were damaged in the district of Korabelnyi as a result of the shelling.

18:05 Ukraine: Refineries in Russia hit

The Ukrainian armed forces claim two successful drone attacks on refinery installations in southern Russia. Both refineries in the vicinity of the city of Krasnodar were hit at night, according to the report from the news agency Unian, citing informed military sources. Several fuel tanks were set on fire in the attacks. With reference to satellite images, it is further reported that the fires were not extinguished by the afternoon. Over both refineries, dense smoke clouds had formed. There is no comment from the Russian side.

17:46 Dutch Minister: Support for Ukraine is "unwavering"

The Netherlands intend to continue their resolute support for Ukraine following the latest government change, according to their Foreign and Defense Ministers. "I would like to emphasize that our support for Ukraine is unwavering," says new Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans during a visit with Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp in Kiev. Veldkamp adds that the Netherlands will continue to support Ukraine politically, militarily, financially, and morally. Both ministers were received by President Volodymyr Zelenskyj in Kiev. In the Netherlands, the Party PVV of right-wing populist Geert Wilders is the strongest force in the new coalition government.

17:25 Ukraine: Another Russian Su-25 fighter jet shot down

The Ukrainian military claims they have shot down another Russian Su-25 fighter jet in the contested area of Donetsk, according to their statement. The Russian jet was reportedly shot down near the city of Porkovsk by surface-to-air missiles and is now burning in the steppe of the Ukrainian Donbass, they add.

17:03 India and Russia to simplify bilateral money transfers

A key focus of the upcoming summit between India and Russia will be the simplification of money transfers between the two countries, according to Indian newspaper "The Economic Times". They plan to develop mechanisms for easier and faster transactions. The background is Russia's exclusion from the SWIFT payment system and the significant increase in bilateral trade since the Ukraine conflict. The meeting between India's Prime Minister Modi and Russian President Putin takes place on Tuesday in Moscow.

16:46 Weidel, AfD chief, hopes for Trump's re-election due to Ukraine policy

AfD chair Alice Weidel hopes for a victory of Donald Trump in the US presidential election in November, among other reasons, due to his Ukraine policy. "Definitely, I'll be voting for Donald Trump," Weidel says in the ZDF "Summer Interview". The AfD leader hopes for a resumption of Ukraine aid if Trump is re-elected. Trump had "promised to end the war in Ukraine by cutting off the financial resources," Weidel explains. "And I believe he'll keep his word."

16:23 Ukraine: Russia hit fake Patriot systems

According to the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Mykola Oleschtschuk, Russia hit dummy Patriot-Systems during an attack in the area of the Black Sea port of Yushne. These were installed to deceive the attackers. Russia had previously reported the destruction of two launchers for Patriot air defense systems. Oleschtschuk also reported earlier that only dummy systems were hit during a Russian attack on a Ukrainian military airfield.

16:03 Russia reports explosion series in occupied Melitopol

A series of explosions is reported from the Russian-occupied southern Ukrainian city of Melitopol. According to Russian military reports, over Melitopol, five HIMARS rockets from the air defense were destroyed. The debris reportedly fell on populated areas, according to the TASS news agency. The civil defense is on site, but no further details are given.

15:42 Kiev can generate more power again

The Ukrainian capital Kiev has restored two-thirds of its own power generation capacities, which were lost due to Russian attacks, according to Petro Pantelieiev, the deputy head of the Kiev city administration. The Russian attacks had damaged more than half of the city's power generation capacities, Panteliejew added. "We plan to decentralize power and heating generation through the construction of small and medium power plants," Pantelieiev said.

15:19 Hofreiter considers Germany's Ukraine policy with "certain concern"

Following the latest meeting between Germany, Britain, and Poland, Green politician Anton Hofreiter called on the German government to change its Ukraine policy. Both Poland and Britain are pushing for a more decisive stance against Russia. Hofreiter expressed "certain concern" about the course of the Chancellery and the SPD in Ukraine policy, which he deemed not resolute enough, in an interview with Reuters. Hofreiter is known as a staunch advocate for much more extensive arms deliveries to Ukraine. "Poland and Britain have raised some legitimate questions about the policy, especially that of the SPD and the Chancellor," Germany needs to assume stronger leadership responsibilities in Europe, Hofreiter said.

14:59 Heusgen on war economy: "Russia won't be able to cope"

Christoph Heusgen, head of the Munich Security Conference, sees economic problems in Russia as a potential chance for peace in Ukraine. The shift to a war economy by Russian President Putin would be economically devastating in the medium term, Heusgen told the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland when asked if he saw another way to peace besides military strength. "Putin will face significant economic challenges in the long run." The former security advisor to Chancellor Angela Merkel is convinced: "Russia won't be able to cope." Heusgen urges more pressure on countries like China, India, or Turkey, which continue to do business with Russia. "This will prolong the war," he criticized.

14:39 Russia: Village in Donetsk region taken

The Russian army has taken control of another village in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, according to Russian statements. The village of Tschigari is now under Russian control, the Defense Ministry in Moscow announced. On Saturday, Russian forces had reportedly captured the village of Sokil, about 30 kilometers northwest of the city of Donezk.

14:22 NATO summit in Washington could disappoint Selenskyj again

The 32 NATO countries will reaffirm at their summit in Washington on Wednesday and Thursday that Ukraine will one day become a member of the Alliance and will offer the country further military aid. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj will not receive what he desires most: an invitation to join. It is unclear whether the NATO countries have managed to obtain the seven air defense systems the Ukraine is demanding to defend against continuing Russian attacks. The NATO countries plan to approve new billions in aid for Kiev. Who will pay for it and for how long is unclear. All agree in the NATO: A confrontation with Zelenskyj like at the last summit in Vilnius a year ago should not be repeated in Washington.

14:00 Mining vehicles from Hamburg in use in UkraineA mining vehicle from Hamburg has arrived in Ukraine and is already in operation in the Charkiw region, according to the Hamburg Interior Ministry.

13:32 Insider: Russian munitions depot hit by drone attackA Russian munitions depot was hit by drones in the Woronesh region northeast of Ukraine, according to Ukrainian security sources (see entry 08:44). The 9000 square meter depot was attacked by drones, says a member of the security forces. There is a "high probability" that there will be further explosions in military-industrial facilities, the informant explains.

13:03 Russia: Defending against Ukrainian drones with balloonsRussia is planning to build a network of balloons to counter long-range Ukrainian drone attacks. The Telegraph reports this. The so-called "Barrier" protection system is based on models from the First and Second World Wars. According to The Telegraph report, a Russian aerospace and defense company has already begun testing such military balloons.

12:22 Russia: Civilian death after Ukrainian attack on HorlivkaA civilian is reported to have been killed in Horlivka, a city in the Russian-controlled region of Donetsk, following a Ukrainian attack. This was announced by the mayor of the city, Ivan Prigozhko, on Telegram. Russian news agency RIA Novosti reports on "heavy attacks by Ukraine" in the region.

11:44 Sharma: Le Pen's appearance causes stir in UkraineThe situation at the front line in Ukraine is deteriorating, but announced weapons deliveries from the West are being delayed. In addition, there is growing concern about a right-wing shift in France. An interview by Le Pen is causing particular attention, according to NTV reporter Kavita Sharma.

11:14 Ukraine: Five dead after Russian attack on SelydoveThe Russians fired two rocket-propelled grenades at the city of Selydove in the Donetsk region. This was announced by the governor of Donetsk, Wadym Filaschkin, on Telegram. Five people were killed and eight were injured in the attack. Filaschkin reports that the rockets hit an industrial area. "No one can feel safe in the Donetsk region," he writes.

10:51 Governor: Air raid alert in the Saporischschja regionAccording to the governor of Saporischschja, Ukraine, the Russians are attacking the southern Ukrainian region with ballistic missiles. This was announced by the governor on Telegram. Therefore, an air raid alert has been declared in Saporischschja.

10:35 Governor: Explosions after Russian attack on ChersonFollowing a Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Cherson, there have been several explosions in the city center. This was announced by the governor of the Cherson region, Oleksandr Prokudin, on social media. In addition, the "Lito" café reportedly caught fire. The building is said to have been reduced to its foundations. The authorities have released a video that is said to show the effects of the Russian attack.

10:14 ISW assesses no genuine negotiation intentions from Putin

According to US experts, Russian President Vladimir Putin, after his meeting with the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, shows no genuine willingness for negotiations in his ongoing war against Ukraine. The analysts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in Washington report. Putin also rejected a ceasefire in the conflict for two consecutive days. Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of using the ceasefire to rearm and re-equip their troops.

09:27 Ukrainian Security Service reports successful destruction of Russian military installations

According to its own reports, Ukrainian intelligence agents in cooperation with the Ukrainian Air Force set two Russian military installations in Donetsk on fire. The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) reports this in social media. The area is currently occupied by the Russians. In the city of Debaltseve, a fire was set in a logistics center where tank equipment and ammunition were stored. In the village of Novoluhanske, the Russian radio jamming station R-330Zh "Zhitel" is reported to have been set on fire.

09:09 Ukrainian Air Force: 13 Russian drones intercepted

The Ukrainian Air Force reports that it has destroyed all 13 drones that Russia launched at targets in Ukraine overnight. In a telegram short message, it also reports that Russia fired two Iskander missiles. The Air Force does not report whether the missiles were intercepted.

08:44 After Ukrainian drone attack: Explosion in Russian Voronezh

An explosion has broken out in a warehouse with "explosive materials" in the Russian region of Voronezh following a Ukrainian drone attack. This is reported by the Russian governor of the region, Oleksandr Gusev, in social media. Gusev reports that all drones were shot down. Falling debris from the drones are said to have caused the fire in the warehouse. Gusev reports on an evacuation, but not on casualties or fatalities.

08:05 Russia: Two Patriot air defense systems destroyed in Odessa

In the Ukrainian region of Odessa, two launchers for Patriot ground-to-air missile systems have been destroyed, Russian news agencies report, citing the Defense Ministry. Iskander missiles were used in the attack. The Patriot systems were located near the Juschnes harbor.

07:38 Governor: Russia fires rockets at Pavlohrad

In the night, the Russians fired rockets at the city of Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region. This is reported by the governor of Dnipropetrovsk, Serhii Lysak, in social media. There were no fatalities or injuries. In addition, Nikopol was shelled with heavy artillery and kamikaze drones. Three women were reportedly injured. In the city, several private houses, a university, a kindergarten, a car and a gas pipeline were damaged.

07:09 Ukraine releases numbers on Russian lossesThe Ukrainian General Staff has released new casualty figures for Russian troops in Ukraine. According to this, Russia has lost approximately 550,990 soldiers in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. In one day alone, the number of casualties was reportedly 1,150. According to a report from Kiev, two more tanks, 16 armed vehicles, 40 artillery systems, and an air defense system were reportedly destroyed. Since the beginning of the large-scale attack, Ukraine claims that Russia has lost 8,155 tanks, 15,524 artillery systems, and 360 aircraft, 326 helicopters, 11,862 drones, 28 ships, and a submarine. Western estimates give lower casualty numbers - these are only minimum values.

06:42 Ukraine: Navy trains on the Dnipro RiverThe Navy is conducting a tactical exercise of its river flotilla on the Dnipro River. The Ukrainian Navy posted pictures of the flotilla exercise on its Facebook channel. According to the report, combat engagements and mine clearance were practiced.

06:07 "DeepState": Russia advances in the Donetsk regionRussian forces are reportedly advancing in the Donetsk region. This was reported by the Ukrainian military-affiliated channel "DeepState" on Telegram and X. The areas of Pishchany, Yevgenivka, Severnoy, near Lozuvatsky, Makiivka, Novoselivka First, Chasovoy Yar, and Kalynyvka are said to be affected. Furthermore, it is reported that Ukrainian defense forces are pushing the Russians back in Hlyboky in the Charkiw region.

05:32 Drone attacks in Eastern UkraineThe Russian forces have again attacked the Eastern Ukraine at night with so-called Kamikaze drones. The air defense in Charkiw and Sumy reports drone intrusions in several waves. There are currently no reports on the effects of the attacks.

04:14 Gas pipeline on the Crimea is on fireAfter an accident at a gas pipeline, there is a fire on the Crimea. The administration of the Crimea, installed by Russia, reports on Telegram that employees of the Emergency Situations Ministry are controlling the extent of the fire. The fire reportedly broke out near the village of Vinogradnoye and has spread to the nearby forest. The gas supply to the resort of Aluschta and over a dozen settlements has been interrupted. "There is no danger to the populated area," the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry reports. There are no reported injuries. It is unknown what type of accident caused the fire.

01:09 Russia reports shooting down Ukrainian dronesRussian air defense units have shot down seven Ukrainian drones in the southern regions of Belgorod and Kursk near the Ukrainian border. Seven drones were shot down over the Belgorod region, which is reportedly subjected to almost daily Ukrainian attacks, the Russian Defense Ministry reports. Seven more drones were shot down in the Kursk region, according to Alexey Smirnov, Governor of the further north and west located region. Ukrainian forces reportedly shelled about ten villages during the day.

23:39 Kiev reports 123 battles in Donetsk region

Heavy fighting continues in the east of Ukraine. "The situation was hottest today in the area of Pokrovsk, in addition, the enemy was active in the direction of Lyman and Kurachowe," the Ukrainian General Staff reports in its evening situation report. All three mentioned cities lie in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk. A total of 123 battles took place during the day. Forty-one of these were reportedly from the area of Pokrovsk. There were nineteen attacks in Lyman and seventeen in Kurachowe. While the General Staff reports that twenty-nine attacks at Pokrovsk have been repelled, twelve battles were still ongoing. The military leadership in Kiev is doing everything to stabilize the situation and prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory, according to the military command in Kiev.

22:18 Russians allegedly lost thousands of soldiers at Chassiw Jar

The Russian troops suffered heavy losses in the battle for Chassiw Jar - according to a Ukrainian military spokesperson, 5000 men were reportedly wounded or killed. The tenacious resistance of the Ukrainian defenders had forced them to withdraw from part of the village. The village has been a focal point of fighting for months.

21:49 Ukraine: Russia targeted decoys in air raid

In a previous Wednesday air raid, Russia allegedly destroyed a Mig-29 and two Patriot missile batteries - but, according to the Ukrainian Air Force commander, the Russians had fallen for a decoy. They had only destroyed decoys, said Mykola Oeschtschuk. The raid targeted a military airfield in the Dnipropetrovsk oblast and a supposed Patriot battery in the Odessa oblast.

21:11 Chinese soldiers arrive for joint anti-terror exercises in Belarus

Chinese soldiers arrived for a joint anti-terror exercise in Belarus (formerly White Russia). The exercise is scheduled to take place from July 8 to 19, according to the Belarusian Defense Ministry on its Telegram channel. "This joint training helps to exchange experiences, improve the cooperation between Belarusian and Chinese units, and lay the foundation for further development of Belarusian-Chinese relations in the field of joint military training." No details have been provided about the planned exercises yet.

20:28 Zelenskyy: Russia will never rule the Black Sea again

President Zelenskyy announced a new naval strategy in his daily video address. This strategy is expected to be presented to the Security and Defense Council of Ukraine in the near future. The war has changed the power balance in the Black Sea, he said. The Russian fleet will never rule the region again.

19:41 Drone alarm - Romania scrambles F16s

The Romanian government scrambled two F16 fighter jets after Russian drones approached Ukrainian territory - near the border. They did not have to engage. No damages have been reported from drone debris, according to the Romanian Defense Ministry.

