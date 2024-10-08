22:20: Fatalities Reported Following Air Attacks in Multiple Ukrainian Regions

21:47 Zelensky: Russian forces in Kursk under strain

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announces that Ukrainian forces are putting considerable stress on Russian troops stationed in the Russian region of Kursk. The military has been keeping Russian territory there for three months now, according to Zelensky, who spoke in his evening video address. He had earlier held talks with high-ranking commanders.

21:18 Ukrainian security service nabs Kremlin warmonger

Ukraine's security service claims to have apprehended a double agent who was reportedly recruiting for Russia's war efforts on behalf of the Kremlin. The SBU domestics security agency declares it captured Dmitro Chystylin, "one of the architects of the Kremlin's 'special military operation' against Ukraine," during an event in Moldova. Chystylin is charged with treason and justifying Russian aggression and faces a life sentence. He is currently in custody.

20:45 Orban views Ukraine as a loser

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expresses no confidence in Ukraine's ability to emerge victorious against Russia on the battlefield. Orban suggests direct and indirect dialogue between the warring parties, stating that a ceasefire is essential to save lives. Orban's administration is considered relatively pro-Russian within the EU.

20:10 Kyiv calculates Russian losses

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry releases updated figures on Russian casualties. According to the ministry, roughly 663,000 Russian soldiers have sustained injuries or fatalities since the start of the large-scale invasion in February 2022. Russia has also reportedly lost 8,940 tanks, nearly 696 aircraft and helicopters, among other assets.

19:35 EU amplifies sanctions against Russia

The EU has introduced a more stringent sanctions regime to counteract Russian destabilization efforts. The new legislative framework enables imposing sanctions against individuals and entities responsible for manipulating elections, cyber attacks, and sabotage acts. The exploitation of migrants is also explicitly mentioned. Russia has been accused of steering asylum seekers from other nations to Finland. Concrete sanctions decisions against specific individuals and organizations are expected shortly. Those affected will then be required to freeze their assets in the EU, and individuals will be banned from entering the EU.

19:04 NATO: Ukraine faces toughest winter since war initiation

The new NATO leader, Mark Rutte, predicts that Ukraine might encounter its most challenging winter since the Russian invasion in 2022. NATO will definitely and will support the government in Kyiv, Rutte states at a joint press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

18:30 Russian regions lure recruits with record pay

Several Russian regions have increased the pay for military service in Ukraine. In the prosperous Siberian region of Chanty-Mansijsk, recruits can make a record annual salary of 5.27 million rubles (around 50,000 euros) if they agree to serve in Ukraine, local authorities disclose. This amount is five times the average annual income in Russia. Additionally, a signing bonus of 2.7 million rubles will be granted. The region of Belgorod, which borders Ukraine, has also announced it will triple the signing bonus, from 800,000 to three million rubles, provided enlistees sign up before January 1.

17:56 German government unconcerned over end of gas transit through Ukraine

Germany confirms that the gas supply to southern and eastern Germany, as well as neighboring countries, remains secure even if gas transit through Ukraine ceases. Germany's liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals serve as a safeguard against gas shortages in European states without coastal access, the economics ministry claims. On Monday, Ukraine warned Slovakia that it would not extend the gas transit contract with Russia beyond 2024. Slovakia, Austria, and Hungary continue to rely heavily on Russian gas supplies despite the conflict.

17:23 UK imposes sanctions on Russian army unit over chemical weapons accusations

The UK has imposed sanctions on a responsible unit of the Russian army due to allegations of using chemical weapons in the Ukraine conflict. British Foreign Secretary David Lammy states that the UK won't remain indifferent as Russian President Vladimir Putin and his "mafia state" violate international law, including the Chemical Weapons Convention. London accuses Moscow of using chloropicrin, a chemical that damages the lungs and causes severe eye and skin irritation.

16:51 British spy chief warns of Russia's growing use of criminals

The head of the UK's domestic spy agency, MI5, has cautioned of Russia's significant interference in European security. Russian spies seek to bring "long-term disorder" to British and European streets, Ken McCallum stated in his annual speech on the UK's threat level in London. He told the Telegraph that Putin's "enforcers" aim to strike, hoping to undermine Western resolve in the Ukraine conflict. While the expulsion of hundreds of Russian diplomats from European countries under suspicion of spying has weakened Russia's capability to inflict damage, McCallum warns that Russia and other nations, such as Iran, are increasingly using criminals for their objectives.

15:45 Hungary Puts $50 Billion Ukraine Loan on Hold Until Post-US Election Hungary will postpone a $50 billion loan to Ukraine, agreed upon by the G7 nations, until after the U.S. presidential election in early November. Finance Minister Mihaly Varga explains that Hungary will only decide on extending EU sanctions against Russia necessary for the loan after the U.S. election. "We gotta wait and see which path the future U.S. government decides to take on this issue," he says. The loan amount will be funded with proceeds from frozen Russian assets. The U.S. and the European Union will each contribute around $20 billion, with the remaining $10 billion provided by G7 members Canada, the UK, and Japan.

15:13 Stoltenberg Confirmed as Munich Security Conference Chief in '23 It's confirmed: Former NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will chair the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in 2023. Stoltenberg calls this a "cool honor" on an online platform. MSC Foundation Board President Wolfgang Ischinger is thrilled, stating that Stoltenberg's "global popularity and vast experience" will boost the conference's role. Stoltenberg handed over the NATO post to former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in early October. Ischinger also thanks outgoing chair Christoph Heusgen for his three-year stint at the conference's helm. Heusgen will lead the 61st edition in February.

14:42 Moscow: Two More Villages Captured Near Pokrovsk Russia's defense ministry reports that the Russian army has taken control of two more villages in eastern Ukraine. The villages of Sorjane and Solota Nyva in the Donetsk region have been "captured," the ministry says, improving Russia's strategic position. Both villages are located approximately 30 and 70 kilometers from Pokrovsk, respectively. Russia's army reports daily territorial gains as it advances towards the strategically significant city. Last week, Moscow captured the long-contested city of Vuhledar in the Donetsk region.

14:17 Defense Lawyers in Prince Reuss Case Seek Putin as Witness In the ongoing trial of the "Reichsbürger" group around Heinrich XIII Prince Reuss, seized documents from the main defendant's office and home are under the spotlight. Due to references to contacts with Russia in some of the documents, defense lawyers have proposed that Russian President Vladimir Putin be summoned as a witness. In a seized letter, Reuss wrote, "The German Reich exists." The meeting protocol of the "Transition Council," allegedly set to take over government affairs after the planned coup, was also presented. In an email exchange, the question of how to achieve "recognition of sovereign member states of the Reich" was discussed, with Reuss stating that Putin was "filled in on my activities." A co-defendant's lawyer now argues for Putin to be summoned as a witness.

13:43 Report of Ideologue of "Russian World" Arrest Ukrainian intelligence and Moldovan law enforcement agencies have reportedly arrested Dmytro Chistilin, an ideologue of the "Russian World" and the invasion of Ukraine. This is reported by opposition Belarusian site Nexta and "Ukrainski Nationalnyj Nowini". Chistilin, who was reportedly an employee of Vladimir Putin's former advisor Sergei Glazyev, is said to have supported the annexation of eastern Ukrainian regions and contributed analytical materials advocating for invasion to the Kremlin. He is also alleged to have worked with Russian security services and published materials promoting "information sabotage against Ukraine." If convicted, Chistilin faces life in prison, according to Nexta.

13:07 Attack on Odessa Ship Kills One, Injures Five Foreigners An attack on a civilian ship in the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa results in the death of a 60-year-old Ukrainian. Five foreign nationals on the ship, which is sailing under the flag of the island nation of Palau, are injured, according to the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office. The identities of the injured crew members are not disclosed. The deceased Ukrainian worked for a logistics company.

12:40 Weber Criticizes Orbán's "Failure" EU Presidency, "War Prolongation Trip" EPP leader Manfred Weber criticizes Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's EU presidency, calling it a "total failure". Weber accuses Orbán of isolating himself in Europe due to his pro-Russian policies. Orbán's much-criticized "peace mission" to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the beginning of Hungary's presidency in early July was actually a "mission to prolong the war", according to Weber, with the purpose of undermining EU solidarity with Ukraine.

12:17 Ukraine Receives Ammunition from Slovakia - Despite Government's Rejection 122 tons of ammunition donated by a Slovakian campaign have arrived in Ukraine, despite the Slovakian government's refusal to participate in the initiative. The ammunition will now be distributed and used by the Ukrainian army, according to Slovakian online newspaper "Noviny", quoting the campaign's founder, Fedor Blascak. The "Ammunition for Ukraine" campaign raised almost 4.5 million euros in donations after Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico announced that his government would not participate in the Czech artillery initiative. An estimated 70,000 Slovaks contributed to the campaign.

11:58 Biden's Powerful Visit to Germany: Anticipating Strong Indication for Additional Military SupportAs per German government sources, US President Joe Biden's scheduled visit to Germany this Friday and Saturday is anticipated to be a significant working session. The meeting between the contact group for supporting Ukraine, scheduled for Saturday at the US base in Ramstein, Rhineland-Palatinate, is expected to send a powerful message for further military assistance to Ukraine, currently under attack by Russia.

11:35 Alleged Embargo Violation: Luxury Vehicles Sold to Russia by North Rhine-Westphalian DealerA car dealer based in Königswinter, near Bonn, North Rhine-Westphalia, is accused of selling a large number of luxury vehicles to Russia, breaching the existing embargo. The Public Prosecutor's Office in Bonn and the Zollfahndungsamt in Essen confirmed the sale of vehicles worth more than 4 million euros to Russian clients, with the dealer allegedly misrepresenting these sales as to third countries. During a search at the end of September, two premises, two luxury vehicles, and an account were confiscated. The investigation is ongoing.

10:56 Casualties in Eastern Kharkiv from Russian AttackAccording to Governor Oleh Syniehubov's Telegram update, eleven individuals were injured in a Russian attack on an industrial area in eastern Kharkiv. Three of those injured are reportedly in critical condition, including a 16-year-old, and infrastructure was also damaged in the attack. Subsequent to multiple hits, a large fire broke out in Kharkiv, as per Mayor Ihor Terekhov's report. The Kharkiv region, which shares a border with Russia and is frequently shelled, experienced this incident.

10:22 Fire Continues at Crimea Oil Terminal - Further Explosions ReportedFor the second day in a row, the oil terminal in Feodosia, Crimea, is ablaze. NASA's space-based fire monitoring system FIRMS continues to detect smoke signals on the tank farm's premises. The fire reportedly has spread to an area of 2,500 square meters, as revealed by Anton Geraschtschenko, ex-advisor to the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs. Additional tank farms were reportedly hit during the evening and night, resulting in further explosions. The Ukrainian military reportedly succeeded in carrying out an attack on the oil terminal in the night from Sunday to Monday, as per the Ukrainian military.

09:54 France to Deliver Mirage 2000 Fighter Jets to Ukraine in Early 2025As announced by French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu, Ukraine will receive its first Mirage 2000 fighter jets from France in the first quarter of 2025. These aircraft will be equipped with enhanced air-to-ground combat capabilities and electronic warfare defense systems. The training of Ukrainian pilots and maintenance personnel continues. French President Emmanuel Macron had stated in June that France would provide Ukraine with an unspecified number of Mirage 2000-5 aircraft to strengthen its air force.

09:23 Russian Coal Sector Struggles amidst CrisisThe Russian coal industry, a major component of the domestic economy, is facing a severe crisis, according to the "Moscow Times." Loss of Western sales markets, a significant drop in demand in allied countries, and resulted in billions of dollars in losses have pushed the coal companies to significantly cut production. Coal production in Russia fell by 6.7 percent year-on-year in July, reaching a record low of 31.5 million tons since the pandemic outbreak in 2020. Western sanctions have been identified as a major obstacle to the coal industry's recovery, as noted by Janis Kluge of the German Institute for International and Security Affairs.

08:51 NATO Accused of Preparing for Military Confrontation with RussiaMoscow has levied fresh accusations against NATO, claiming that it is preparing for a potential armed conflict with Russia. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko defended this viewpoint during his interview with the state news agency RIA Novosti. NATO is reportedly creating military plans for regional defense and assigning tasks for its military commands, while continually preparing for potential military action against Russia. Both military budgets and the economy's militarization are growing, and anti-Russia rhetoric has escalated, according to Russia.

08:35 Evidence of North Korean Soldiers Fighting in UkraineSouth Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun confirmed in parliament that it is likely that North Korean soldiers are fighting alongside the Russian forces in Ukraine. Recent agreements between Moscow and Pyongyang lend credence to the military alliance between them, according to Kim.

08:17 Ukrainian Spy Agency reportedly disables Russian Court System on BirthdaySources within Ukraine's intelligence community claim that they have successfully targeted and dismantled Russia's court system on a notable occasion. However, no official confirmation or further detail has been presented to substantiate these allegations.

On Vladimir Putin's birthday eve, cyber warriors from Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) allegedly breached the state system "Pravosudie," responsible for electronically managing court documents in Russia, in collaboration with the "VO Team" group, as per intel sources cited by the "Kyiv Post". The intrusion reportedly disrupted court operations, emails, and official websites. Information, including user data and internal documents, was purportedly obtained from the system, leaving Russians unable to file complaints or view court hearing dates due to the inoperability of court sites. Additionally, a hacking incident caused issues at the Russian state media organization VGTRK.

07:42 Russian outlet: Putin's private life impacted by war - no more Sochi getaways

The conflict in Ukraine is reportedly affecting Putin on a personal level as well. According to investigative publication Proekt, Putin has ceased visiting his Sochi residence due to concerns about potential drone attacks. Previously, Putin had spent over 30 days annually at the Bocharov Ruchey residence since its refurbishment for the 2014 Sochi Olympics, but he hasn't been there since March. Proekt suggests that the Russian leader has security concerns after multiple drone assaults on Sochi in late 2023, as confirmed by a close associate of Putin, according to the publication. This fear also prompted Putin to skip his tradition of celebrating Alina Kabaeva's birthday at the Black Sea residence.

07:07 Belgorod Governor Offers Army Enlistee Bonus of $31,200The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, is offering residents of the region a record-breaking one-time bonus of 3 million rubles (equivalent to $31,200) for enlisting in the military. The bonus will be paid to individuals from any Russian region who sign up for military service in the Belgorod district, regardless of their origin, as reported by the "Moscow Times". The payment will be funded by funds from the federal, regional, and municipal budgets, as well as additional sources, announced Gladkov. Russian authorities are actively working to enhance military recruitment due to high casualties.

06:36 Russian Missile Strikes Civilian Ship in Odessa PortLocal authorities report that a civilian ship at the port of the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa was hit by a Russian missile. The enemy launched a ballistic missile at a Palau-flagged civilian vessel, as expressed by regional governor Oleh Kiper on Telegram. One Ukrainian citizen aged 60 and five foreign nationals were reportedly injured in the incident. The port of Odessa, a significant hub for Ukrainian grain, has been frequently targeted by Russian forces.

06:05 Harris Affirms No Peace Talks with Putin Without Ukraine's ParticipationU.S. presidential candidate Kamala Harris has made it clear that she will not engage in peace negotiations with Putin excluding Ukraine's input if she gains the presidency. "Ukraine should have a say in its own future," stated Harris in a CBS "60 Minutes" interview. The Biden administration has also rejected talks with Putin. Harris criticized the Ukraine policy under her Republican rival Donald Trump, calling it a "surrender" to the Russian incursion that began in February 2022. "If Trump were president, Putin would now be ruling Kyiv," Harris claimed, referring to Trump's preliminary statement that he could stop the war on his first day in office.

05:36 Russian Forces Pressure Eastern Ukrainian Frontline City of TorezRussian troops are advancing toward the eastern Ukrainian frontline city of Torez, as reported by the Ukrainian military. The situation around the city is unstable, with fighting reportedly occurring at various access points to the city, according to Anastasia Bobownikova, spokesperson for the Operational Tactical Group "Luhansk" to Ukrainian state television. This advance comes less than a week after the capture of Vuhledar. Russian forces have been pushing toward Torez since August, aiming to seize control of the city to further advance toward Putin's objective of capturing the Donbass region. Analysts warn that the fall of Torez could potentially impact important supply lines for Ukrainian forces.

03:30 Russia Seeks Extradition of Two Italian ReportersA Russian court has issued an arrest warrant for two Italian journalists who reported on Ukrainian-controlled sections of the Russian region of Kursk. The two RAI state-owned journalists, Simone Traini and Stefania Battistini, are wanted in Russia and face extradition for alleged border violations. The journalists were traveling in a Ukrainian military vehicle when they crossed into Russian territory to gather footage for a report, as claimed by the Russian court via a Telegram post. If extradited, the journalists would face potential imprisonment for up to five years under Russian criminal codes.

11:26 Zelensky: Friends Need to Establish Their War End Game StrategyBefore the get-together of the Ukraine Contact Group in Ramstein, President Volodymyr Zelensky is urgently requesting more weapon deliveries from allies. He mentions that for the upcoming autumn months, adequate supplies for the frontline, equipment for the brigades, and long-range weapons are essential to counter Russia and push it towards peace, as he puts it in his video message. In this Ramstein meeting on Saturday, he aims to convince his partners about the "urgent need for a substantial enhancement of our capabilities and positions," he stresses. "We welcome our friends to declare their perspective on the conclusion of this war, Ukraine's role in global security setup, and the common actions that can lead to ending this war."

18:50 Accused Attack on Officer: Russia Imprisons US Citizen AgainIn the Russian city of Voronezh, a US citizen who was previously imprisoned is now sentenced to an additional seven years in a labor camp. Robert Gilman was previously given a long-term sentence in 2022 for allegedly attacking a police officer while under the influence. While behind bars, he is accused of assaulting prison guards and attacking an investigator. Russia has apprehended several US citizens in recent years.

18:20 Ukraine Reports Bombing Attack on Kherson - Youngsters HurtIn a Russian air strike on Kherson, at least 20 people were injured, according to local authorities. The Russian army attacked the city using KAB bombs, which were dropped both near the coast and in the northern part of Kherson. Among the injured are two children, aged three and five, it's reported. At least six multi-story buildings were damaged by the blast waves, the regional prosecutor's office mentions.

