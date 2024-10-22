22:20 Demonstration against collaborating with a Russian nuclear firm in Lower Saxony

In view of a potential partnership between a Russian nuclear energy firm and the nuclear fuel rod factory in Lower Saxony, Germany, anti-nuclear activists are planning a protest. "We're concerned that Lingen will eventually transform into a base for Russia's nuclear industry," says Alexander Vent of the Lingen Alliance AgiEL (Anti-Nuclear Power Activists in Emsland). Fuel rods for European nuclear power plants have been manufactured in Lingen for over four decades. The company Advanced Nuclear Fuels plans to produce fuel rods for Russian-designed nuclear power plants in Eastern Europe as well, reducing their reliance on Russian supplies. To manufacture Russian-specific fuel rods, Framatome, the French ANF parent company, intends to collaborate with a Rosatom subsidiary. Vent brings up recent concerns about Russian intelligence services' spying and sabotage attempts. From the perspective of anti-nuclear activists, collaborating with the Russian state corporation would put one at the mercy of the Kremlin's favor in the long term.

21:55: NATO-Ukraine Command in Hesse to go operational soonThe establishment of the new NATO-Ukraine Command in Wiesbaden is advancing, according to NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. He estimates it could be fully operational by year's end, he mentioned during a meeting with Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal in Tallinn. Many nations have already contributed personnel. The establishment of the new NATO-Ukraine Command, named NSATU (Nato Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine), was approved at the alliance summit in Washington during the summer. It will manage weapons deliveries and training activities for the Ukrainian armed forces.

21:07: Lindner: EU to contribute 18 billion to Ukraine loanThe EU plans to contribute approximately 18 billion euros to an international loan for Ukraine, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said. "We're on the brink of a significant breakthrough in supporting Ukraine this week," the FDP leader commented during a New York visit. He appreciates that the US is expected to contribute around 20 billion dollars. "This sets the stage for the EU's 18 billion euro support." The loan, worth 50 billion US dollars, was agreed upon by the G7 countries during a summit in June and will be guaranteed by interest payments from frozen Russian assets. An agreement is anticipated by the week's end.

20:49: Zelenskyj: Insufficient Pressure on North KoreaDue to the possibility of North Korean soldiers supporting Russian troops in Europe, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj is pleading for international pressure on North Korea's leadership. "If North Korea can intervene in Europe's conflict, then the pressure on this regime is definitely not enough," Zelenskyj said in a video message. "It's clear that Pyongyang, like Moscow, does not value human life." Such an expansion of Russia's war of aggression must be halted. Reports of potential North Korean troop reinforcements for Russia have been circulating for days. South Korea has also issued such a warning based on intelligence findings. "We've received information about the training of two North Korean military units - perhaps even two brigades consisting of 6,000 men each," Zelenskyj also said in Kyiv.

20:12 Kremlin: Putin and Xi discussed Ukraine and the WestRussian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping reportedly had extensive discussions about Ukraine and Western relations during the BRICS summit of emerging economies, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskow. "Since they're targeting our interests and China's interests, there were issues to discuss," Peskow said on Russian television, referring to Western nations. Moscow and Beijing share a similar view and approach to international politics, he added. While Peskow described the conversation between Putin and Xi as specific, he provided few details about its content, only mentioning that both leaders dedicated significant time to the topic of the Ukraine conflict without elaborating.

19:39 South Korea to brief NATO on North Korea's support for RussiaSouth Korean delegates will visit NATO's Brussels headquarters early the following week to provide the alliance with information about North Korea's involvement in Russia's attack on Ukraine, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte announced during a press conference with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas. The main concern will be whether North Korea is also dispatching troops to Ukraine, which would represent a significant escalation, Rutte added. Rutte noted that he could not yet confirm active North Korean troop participation in the fighting, but would receive the latest information from the South Koreans early the following week.

18:20 Poland Takes Strong Measure Against Alleged Russian Sabotage AttemptsPoland has taken the significant step of closing its Russian consulate in Poznań due to suspected sabotage attempts, as announced by Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski. Sikorski stated that he has information indicating Russia's involvement in these sabotage attempts in Poland and other allied nations. Consequently, he chose to revoke the consulate's authorization to operate in Poznań. The consulate is set to close "in the near future," and its staff members will be viewed as unwelcome individuals in Poland, according to Sikorski. "We demand an end to the hybrid warfare aimed at Poland and its allies," Sikorski continued, hinting at potential further measures if Russia continues with these suspected sabotage attempts.

17:52 German Ambassador Defends Against Russian Allegations Regarding Naval Headquarters BuildingThe German Foreign Office has refuted Russian accusations concerning the new maritime headquarters in Rostock. In response, German Ambassador Alexander Graf Lambsdorff was summoned to the Foreign Ministry in Moscow. During their conversation, Lambsdorff firmly denied the allegation that Germany had breached the Two-plus-Four Treaty with the construction of the headquarters. The transformation of the German maritime command staff in Rostock into the NATO Baltic Task Force "Commander" is, according to the spokesperson, in line with the Two-plus-Four Treaty. The spokesperson further explained that the command staff in Rostock, as in the past, would consist of both German soldiers and foreign exchange and liaison officers. The assignment of German military formations under NATO structures is permitted in the territory of the former GDR and Berlin as per the Two-plus-Four Treaty.

17:35 Third Prosecutor General Under Zelensky ResignsIn the wake of a scandal surrounding disability pensions for prosecutors, General Prosecutor Andrij Kostin has submitted his resignation. "Given the current circumstances, I believe it is appropriate to step down from the position of General Prosecutor," the agency quoted Kostin. He takes political accountability for the incorrect distribution of disability pensions to his subordinates. Investigations into these incidents are ongoing. Kostin's resignation follows a meeting headed by President Volodymyr Zelensky of the National Security Council. Kostin has been in office since July 2022, making him the third General Prosecutor appointed by Zelensky since 2019 to step down.

17:21 UN: Ukraine's Population Decreases by 10 MillionSince the initiation of the large-scale Russian invasion, Ukraine's population has decreased by 10 million people, or approximately 24%, according to UN statistics. Factors contributing to this decline include refugee migrations, declining birth rates, and casualties of war, the United Nations reports. The invasion, which began in February 2022, has worsened an already challenging demographic scenario. Florence Bauer, the Eastern Europe coordinator of the UN Population Fund, commented that the birth rate has significantly decreased and now stands around one child per woman, one of the lowest rates in the world. To maintain a stable population, each woman would need to give birth to 2.1 children. Ukraine, which had a population of over 50 million inhabitants following the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991, has experienced a significant population decrease, much like its Eastern European and Central Asian neighbors. In 2021, the last year before the beginning of the Russian invasion, there were approximately 40 million people residing in Ukraine.

16:53 Finnish President: Provide More Weapons to UkraineFinnish President Alexander Stubb, during his visit to Berlin, advocated for increased support for Ukraine in the form of weapons. "The only thing Russia and Putin understand is strength. Consequently, we must support Ukraine to end this war," Stubb stated. His message was clear: more weapons are required to assist Ukraine. Stubb also recommended the removal of all restrictions on the question of which weapons Ukraine can utilize, provided it adheres to international law. When asked if this also pertains to the use of these weapons within Russia itself, the President responded: "Indeed. No restrictions have been imposed in Finland."

16:32 EU: "Comprehensive Russian Campaign" in MoldovaThe EU has confirmed extensive Russian attempts to undermine democracy in Moldova, a candidate country. "The European Union condemns the unprecedented malicious intervention of Russia and its proxies in the presidential elections and constitutional referendum in Moldova," the declaration published by EU High Representative Josep Borrell on behalf of the member states reads. According to the declaration, Russia and its proxies waged a large-scale campaign aimed at undermining the democratic voting processes in the nation situated between Romania and Ukraine.

15:44 Zelensky: United States Support Could Prompt Germany's Concession on NATO IssueUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky anticipates that a potential endorsement from the US for Ukraine's NATO ambitions might encourage Germany to yield as well. In the NATO matter, France, Britain, and Italy have shown signs of backing, according to Zelensky, in a discussion with journalists. However, the German side remains hesitant about Ukraine's NATO membership. He believes that the German stance has softened, acknowledging, "this is also a fact." Nevertheless, when it comes to inviting Ukraine to join NATO, "they are apprehensive... regarding Russia's reaction," explains Zelensky. A more extensive alliance, however, could influence this perspective. "A larger alliance that supports us - a clear affirmation from the United States."

15:21 Karasek: Guterres' Action towards Putin at BRICS Summit is UnforgivableReports point towards UN Secretary-General Guterres preparing to meet with Russian leader Putin at the BRICS summit in Kazan. Russia expert Niko Karasek views this bilateral meeting as "favor favouring Putin."

14:54 Leaders of Brazil and Cuba Skip BRICS SummitThe leaders of Brazil and Cuba have decided to withdraw from the BRICS summit happening this week in Kazan, Russia. "Kyiv Independent" reports this, citing Russian state media sources. Both leaders are prevented from attending due to "unexpected circumstances," as per a statement issued by Kremlin advisor Yuri Ushakov. The 78-year-old Lula is claimed to have suffered a minor brain hemorrhage following a fall at his residence over the weekend and will participate via video conference instead. Diaz-Canel is struggling with "severe energy issues," Russian state media reports. Cuba's power grid has been severely compromised for several days, and Hurricane "Oscar" has also caused damage.

14:22 Weber: Putin's Strategy for BRICS Group Unlikely to SucceedPutin aims to direct the BRICS group "against the West," but security expert Joachim Weber explains why it is unlikely to form a cohesive bloc. However, the participation of a NATO country in the summit is causing some friction.

13:57 Xi and Modi Visit Kazan for BRICS Group SummitChinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have arrived in the Russian city of Kazan for the BRICS group summit. Russian President Vladimir Putin aims to utilize the group to break out of his international isolation caused by the Ukraine war. According to Russian reports, UN Secretary-General António Guterres and around 24 heads of state and government, including Iranian President Massoud Peseschkian and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, are expected to attend. Putin intends to meet with most of them bilaterally during the summit's side events.

13:41 EU Parliament Approves €35 Billion in Aid for UkraineThe European Parliament has authorized a €35 billion aid package for Ukraine. The parliamentarians voted in favor of the loan with a significant majority of 518 votes, 56 votes against, and 61 abstentions. The loan will be issued next year and will cater to Ukraine's most imminent monetary requirements amid the Russian war of aggression. Parliament President Roberta Metsola considers it a "strong message" that Russia must pay for the harm it has inflicted in Ukraine. Ukraine does not have to repay the loan; instead, the interest and repayment will be financed from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets. Around €210 billion of the Russian central bank's assets are frozen under EU Russia sanctions, with estimated yearly interest earnings of up to €3 billion.

13:20 European Court of Human Rights Rebukes MoscowRussia is contravening human rights with its "foreign agent" law, according to a judgement from the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR). The court in Strasbourg ruled that the regulations are characterizing and not consistent with freedom of expression. The law does not safeguard national security, as Moscow purports, but instead, serves to intimidate and punish. Over 100 non-governmental organizations (NGOs), including the disbanded Memorial organization, filed the complaint.

13:01 Schulze: Putin Strives to Create "Anti-Western" CoalitionDevelopment Minister Svenja Schulze accuses Russian President Vladimir Putin of attempting to portray the BRICS group as an "anti-Western" coalition before the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia. She proposes a counteraction by offering neutral member states like Brazil, India, and South Africa "better alternatives for equitable cooperation," such as increased involvement in infrastructure projects in Asia, Africa, and Latin America. "Putin's outdated 'block thinking,' who aims to present himself as the leader of an anti-Western group in Kazan, is outdated in today's multipolar world," says Schulze. "This is also evident in the fact that many of the BRICS guests are also represented at G7 meetings and cooperate well with us."

12:27 Russia Announces Capture of Additional VillageRussian troops have seized the village of Novosadove in eastern Ukraine, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, reported by the state-run TASS news agency. The village is situated in the Donetsk region, which, together with Luhansk, forms the industrially significant Donbass. Both regions are annexed but only partially under Russian control. For several months, Russian troops have gradually advanced, regularly announcing the capture of often ruinous villages.

12:10 Munz: If True, North Korean Soldiers Lack Quality

Intelligence services and nations worldwide are baffled by potential North Korean soldiers battling for Russia. ntv journalist Rainer Munz shares that these allegations remain unverified and breaks down potential Russian motives if the claims are true. He also mentions potential counter-services.

11:46 Ukraine Takes Down Multitude of Drones

Waves of night attacks: Ukraine's air defense claims to have destroyed 42 out of 60 Russian drones during the night hours. Reportedly, they were shot down over the central, southern, and eastern parts of Ukraine.

11:20 Loss of Power in Enerhodar, Power Plant City

As per Russian media reports, a power outage has occurred in the occupied Enerhodar, a city known for its power plant, located near the southern Ukrainian nuclear power plant of Zaporizhzhia. A civilian was reportedly killed during a Ukrainian attack, according to the pro-Russian governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, Yevgeny Balitsky, in a post on Telegram. Air defense is still active. The Zaporizhzhia NPP has been occupied by Russian troops since March 2022. The six blocks were shut down due to security reasons; however, the vital cooling supply is often disrupted due to artillery attacks.

10:50 South Korea Ponders Arms Supply to Ukraine

In response to a strengthening alliance between North Korea and Russia, the South Korean administration is contemplating providing direct weapons assistance to Ukraine. Diplomatic, economic, and military measures are being prepared to deal with various scenarios of military collaboration between North Korea and Russia, according to the presidential office in Seoul. This includes the possibility of arming Ukraine, if the situation deteriorates. "We would take into account the provision of weapons for defensive purposes as part of our step-by-step plans, and if the situation escalates, we could also consider an offensive application," a representative from the presidential office stated. South Korea, a significant arms producer, has thus far only supplied non-lethal hardware to Ukraine, such as mine-clearance equipment.

10:20 Russian Ambassador Gazes into the Future of Ukraine

Russia's ambassador to London, Andrei Kelin, accuses Britain of initiating a "proxy war" against Russia. In an interview with the BBC, he predicts the "end of Ukraine" as Russian forces progress. The Ukrainian resistance is weakening daily, and the Russian forces are gaining ground: "The conclusion of this phase will mark the end of Ukraine," Kelin said. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy remains desperate, and Ukraine is in a dire situation. Currently, Russia occupies approximately 18% of Ukraine. In the interview, Kelin also denies that Russia was involved in the 2018 Novichok attacks in Salisbury, resulting in a British woman's death.

09:52 War Crimes Allegations against Russia

The Russian forces are continuing to systematically violate international laws, including the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war and the use of chemical weapons, according to the Institute for the Study of War. The killing of two bound Ukrainian prisoners of war on October 18 is not an isolated incident (see entry from 06:48). According to the ISW's assessment, Russian forces have been regularly killing Ukrainian prisoners of war, violating the Geneva Convention on Prisoners of War. The institute cites several instances of this, including a post by a Russian military blogger on October 20, in which he published a video showing Russian forces using chloropicrin - a damaging agent from the lungs - against the Ukrainian forces. The U.S. Department of State also reported in May of this year that Russian forces have been using chloropicrin and irritants, breaching the Chemical Weapons Convention, to which Russia is a signatory.

09:26 North Korea Dismisses Deployment Rumors

North Korea dismisses allegations of sending its soldiers to Russia for deployment in Ukraine as "false rumors." The accusation leveled by South Korea intends to damage the reputation of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and weaken its relationship with another sovereign state, according to a North Korean representative in a UN General Assembly committee meeting in New York.

09:00 Putin Invites to Summit: Friendship and Business End There

Putin announces a grand summit in the Russian city of Kazan. The participation of more than just the BRICS countries highlights the influence of Russia, China, and others, according to ntv correspondent Rainer Munz. Although the alliance differs from its Western counterpart in one essential aspect.

08:16 Explosion at Russian Chemical Factory in Tambov from Ukrainian Drone StrikeAccording to Russian sources, a Ukrainian drone attack triggers an explosion at a chemical factory in Tambov, a city in Russia's southern region. This incident resulted in a small fire, as reported by Tambov Oblast's Governor Maxim Egorov on Telegram. Preliminary information suggests no casualties. Tambov is approximately 400 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, with its capital city situated midway between Moscow and Volgograd.

07:49 Russian Kindergarten and Junarmia: Visit to Military Base and Receipt of Bachmut ModelRussian military indoctrination of children seems to begin at an early age. As reported by the independent Russian online news portal Meduza, a kindergarten group from the Rostov region visited a local military base this week and became members of the nationalist youth organization, Junarmia. As a token of appreciation, a sergeant major gifted the children a homemade prototype of the devastated Ukrainian city of Bachmut. This demonstration centers around the ruin of houses, a Z-marked tank, and a Russian flag hoisted on a building. The display carries the title "Liberation of the City of Bachmut," enabling the children to witness the actions of the Russian liberators.

07:18 Ukrainian Sumy Region Tragedy: Russian Drone Strike Resulting in Three DeathsIn a Russian drone strike on Ukraine's eastern border district of Sumy, three people, including a child, were killed during the night, as stated by Sumy Governor Ihor Kholodkov on Telegram. A residential building was hit during the attack.

06:48 Donetsk Prosecutor's Office: Russian Soldiers Accused of Killing Two Ukrainian POWsAs reported by Donetsk's Prosecutor's Office, Russian soldiers allegedly murdered two captured Ukrainian soldiers near Selydove in the Donetsk region on October 18. After capturing the two unarmed soldiers during an assault on Ukrainian positions, they forced them to lie face down and subsequently shot them at close range. This incident violates the Geneva Conventions and constitutes a severe war crime. Ukrainian authorities initiated an investigation under martial law in conjunction with the Ukrainian Ombudsman's notification to the United Nations and the Red Cross about the incident.

06:19 Harris: Should Trump Win, Russia will Invade UkraineDemocratic US presidential nominee, Kamala Harris, criticizes Donald Trump of being easily manipulated by dictators and autocrats. She believes that there have been instances in the past where Trump was manipulated through bribes or flattery, and if he wins the election in November, Ukraine will be overtaken by Russia, with disastrous consequences worldwide. Harris expresses her confidence in the bipartisan support for Ukraine in Congress but voices her concerns about Trump's closeness to Russian President, Vladimir Putin.

05:50 Tula Distilleries Hit by Ukrainian Drone StrikesRussian news sources report that two distilleries in Tula, Russia's region south of Moscow, have been damaged in Ukrainian drone attacks. The initial reports indicate no casualties. Emergency services personnel are on-site, and the situation is now under control. The precise extent of the attack on distilleries located in Efremov and Luchkovsky remains unclear. Meanwhile, Ukrainian drone attacks have allegedly caused damages to a heating plant and a building in Bryansk, which shares a border with Ukraine. Russian air defense units reportedly shot down at least six Ukrainian drones in the vicinity, but there have been no reported casualties.

05:01 Poland Seeks Access to Zelensky's Victory Plan SecretsPolish Deputy Foreign Minister, Wladyslaw Bartoszewski, expressed Poland's desire to examine the classified sections of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky's victory plan presented recently. According to the Polish news agency, PAP, Zelensky had mentioned that not all parts of the plan would be published, and access to confidential sections would only be granted to select strategic partners essential for its execution. Bartoszewski elucidated that Poland was not among those provided with the complete information about the plan. He believes that Poland's significant contributions to Ukraine warrant access to such files.

04:06 UK Supports Ukraine with a Billion-Dollar LoanAccording to UK Defense Minister John Healey, the UK has provided Ukraine with a loan worth 2.26 billion pounds (around 4.41 billion USD) exclusively for military purposes. The British aid could facilitate the development of drones capable of reaching farther distances than specific long-range missiles. When asked if Ukraine could utilize this fund for procuring British Storm-Shadow missiles for large-scale assaults into Russia, Healey responded that Ukraine would consult with them regarding the funds and the required weapons for immediate use. The loan is part of a larger planned contribution from G7 countries, generating revenue from frozen Russian state assets worth approximately 300 billion USD in Western nations.

The United States has voiced concerns over potential deployments of North Korean soldiers to Russia, reportedly for use in Ukraine. This situation, if verified, represents a significant escalation in military ties between North Korea and Russia, stated US Ambassador to the UN, Robert Wood, in front of the UN Security Council. He further explained that discussions are underway with allies and partners regarding the potential repercussions of such a significant move.

01:47 Navalny's Autobiography "Patriot" Drops Today

Julia Navalnaya views her late husband Alexei's autobiography "Patriot" as a form of legacy. The book is set for release today, not in their homeland Russia, but in over 20 languages, including Russian and German. She perceives it as a powerful testament to her husband's bravery as the most prominent opposition figure challenging Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, and his optimism for a better future for Russia. Julia, 48, completed the over 500-page book, filled with family photos and political appearances, following her husband's demise.

00:46 Zelensky Fires Up Troops in Kursk

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has encouraged his troops to hold their ground in the occupied bridgehead in the Russian region of Kursk. Despite the claims of Russian forces pressuring Ukrainian forces backward, Zelensky emphasized, "We stand our ground, and I salute every soldier for their bravery." He had conferred with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of General Staff Anatoly Barhylevych about the predicament. "We must bear in mind that the Kursk operation serves a strategic purpose. The war should return to the territory from where it originated. This occurs when a buffer zone is established on the aggressor's land," Zelensky said in his nightly address.

23:36 Guterres To Chat With Putin

UN Secretary-General António Guterres is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his initial visit to Russia since the commencement of the Russian mass-scale offensive in Ukraine, the Kremlin announced. The encounter between the two leaders will take place on Thursday as part of the BRICS summit in Kazan, southwestern Russia. According to the Kremlin, the meeting will address "UN activities" and "current issues on the international agenda," including "the crisis in the Middle East and the situation in Ukraine."

22:24 Zelensky: America to Fund Ukraine's Drone Manufacturing

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reports that the United States is planning to contribute $800 million in aid to promote the production of Ukrainian drones. "Ukraine is grateful for this assistance. We must ensure that Ukraine, despite all international political pressures, can always protect its sovereignty," Zelensky stated in his nightly address.

21:51 Rumor: South Korea Might Send Spies to Ukraine

South Korean media speculates that Seoul is considering deploying intelligence agents to Ukraine following allegations of North Korean troop deployments to Russia. As per media reports citing confidential sources, the government and military are "considering a strategy to dispatch a sufficient number of personnel to Ukraine, including intelligence agents and experts in enemy strategies." South Korean agents might liaise with or interpret for captured North Korean soldiers, should they fall into Ukrainian hands, the report suggested. They could also provide Kiev with tactical intelligence on North Korea's military methodologies.

