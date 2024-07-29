22:14 Mayor: Transport of Russian military equipment to Sapporichya "strongly increases"

21:07 Ukraine Pushes for Clarification of Backgrounds in Oleniwka Prison AttackThe Ukraine is urging international investigators to accelerate the investigation into a deadly attack on a prison controlled by Russia that took place exactly two years ago. "Two years ago, Russia carried out a terrorist attack against Ukrainian prisoners of war in Oleniwka. I call on the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross to fulfill their mandate and investigate this war crime," writes Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian human rights commissioner, on Monday on the online platform X. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also called for Moscow to be held accountable for "one of the worst Russian crimes of this war." The bombing of the prison controlled by Russia in the region of Donetsk, which is governed by pro-Russian separatists, resulted in the deaths of at least 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war on July 29, 2022. According to Ukrainian reports, around 130 more people were injured. Both Russia and Ukraine blamed each other for the attack.

20:35 Ukraine Charges Two Pro-Russian Collaborators for Killing Prisoners of WarThe Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office announced that it has identified and charged two pro-Russian collaborators in absentia who were in charge of the Russian prisoner-of-war camp in the occupied territories where dozens of prisoners were killed in an explosion in 2022. According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the investigation took into account statements from 20 victims and 30 eyewitnesses, as well as forensic evidence from the deceased. The two former commanders were charged in absentia for violating the laws of war. Separately, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) stated that the two former commanders are Ukrainian collaborators identified as Serhii Yevsiukov and his deputy Dmytro Neiolov. According to the SBU, Yevsiukov and Neiolov were dismissed from their positions in November 2022 and are currently hiding in the Russian-occupied territories.

19:58 USA Deliver Military Aid to Kyiv Worth $1.7 BillionThe US government has announced new military aid for Ukraine valued at around $1.7 billion (€1.57 billion). The planned deliveries include ammunition for air defense and artillery shells, according to the US Department of Defense. The shortage of ammunition is a particularly pressing issue for the Ukrainian army in its fight against Russian invasion troops. According to the ministry's statements, material worth $200 million from US Army stockpiles and $1.5 billion to be ordered from the defense industry will be included in the new US aid. The USA is the largest supporter of Ukraine in its defensive war against Russia. Since the beginning of Russia's attack on the neighboring country in February 2022, the USA has pledged military weapons, ammunition, and other military aid totaling over $55 billion.

19:14 Expert Expects F-16s in Ukraine to Provide "Fundamental Airspace Protection"The eagerly awaited F-16 combat aircraft from the US, expected to appear in the skies of Ukraine, could significantly contribute to securing airspace from Russian attacks, according to an expert. "Even a squadron of F-16s offers many opportunities for fundamental airspace protection," says Ukrainian aviation expert Anatoliy Chraptchinski on television. A squadron, according to NATO standards, consists of 18 to 22 aircraft. The number of combat aircraft could currently achieve more than the total number of air defense systems that Ukraine currently possesses. With the arrival of the first F-16s, the number of rocket attacks is likely to decrease significantly, as Russian pilots may hold back, according to Chraptchinski's opinion.

18:38 Kyiv's Military Confirms Damage to Russian Tu-22M3 Bomber 1800 Kilometers from the BorderUkrainian forces attacked the Russian military airbase of Olenya in the Murmansk region, damaging a Tu-22M3 bomber, confirmed the speaker of the Ukrainian military intelligence service (HUR), Andrii Yusov, on state television. Ukrainian drones attacked the Russian airbases of Olenya in the Murmansk region, Engels in the Saratov region, and Diagilevo in the Ryazan region during the night of July 27. In the latter region, Ukraine also attacked an oil refinery. The damage to aircraft like the Tu-22M3 bomber is crucial because the Russian military industry currently lacks the capacity to produce such equipment, said Yusov.

17:59 Russian Criminals Flee Ahead of Frontline DeploymentA group of criminals who exchanged life in a labor camp for service in the Russian army have gone AWOL during training. The nine men disappeared from a training ground in the southern Russian region of Belgorod, Russian media report. The Telegram channel "Pepel" also published wanted photos. Apparently, a reward was offered for information leading to their capture. The search for the escapees has so far been unsuccessful. The nine men had chosen to serve in the Russian army in the Ukraine war to complete their sentences. This is common practice in Russia. The criminals receive a pardon from Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin as a reward for voluntary military service. They were serving time for offenses including murder, robbery, and drug trafficking.

17:33 Reisner: For the Russians, heavy losses are irrelevantThe way the Russian war against Ukraine is being waged is accompanied by massive losses on the Russian side. But: "After almost 890 days of war, one must clearly say that the human and material losses are irrelevant for the Russians," says Colonel Markus Reisner in an interview to be published soon on ntv.de. "Obviously, they have no problem sending fresh soldiers to the frontline again and again."

17:08 How the Russians advance from green belt to green beltIn an interview with ntv.de, Austrian Colonel Markus Reisner describes the Russian approach to the slow advance in the Donbass. "The Russians have developed their own tactics on the battlefield," says Reisner, who analyzes the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine every Monday on ntv.de. "Frequently, it's a combination of several attacks at once. For example, a small mechanized group attacks, usually consisting of one of those improvised reinforced combat tanks, a 'Turtle Tank', accompanied by two or three armored personnel carriers. This group draws the enemy's fire, and while the Ukrainians are busy repelling this group, other Russian troops make breakthroughs, sometimes on motorcycles - similar to the so-called motorcycle reconnaissance regiments or battalions used successfully in World War II. These motorcycles essentially form a veil over the Ukrainian positions. This allows the Russians to identify where a breakthrough is possible. This approach has enabled the Russians to advance from one green belt to the next and from one village to the next in recent months."

16:42 Mali Rebels Pose with Ukrainian Flag After Wagner Setback

The Ukrainian newspaper "Kyiv Post" publishes a photo showing Tuareg rebels in Mali posing with a Ukrainian flag. The image was reportedly taken after the rebels inflicted a heavy defeat on the Russian mercenary group Wagner in the north of the country. On Saturday, the Malian rebel movement CSP-PSD stated that they had captured armored vehicles, trucks, and fuel tankers, and killed and injured dozens of soldiers and Wagner mercenaries during battles at the border with Algeria on Thursday and Friday. Russian military bloggers report that at least 20 Wagner members were killed and some were captured. The spokesperson for the Ukrainian military intelligence service (HUR), Andrii Jusov, explains in a Ukrainian TV show that the Tuareg rebels have received the necessary information to carry out further operations against the Wagner mercenaries.

15:58 Ukrainian Cyberattack Targets Russian Central Bank

The Ukrainian military intelligence service (HUR) launches a cyberattack on the Russian central bank, according to an informant in the agency who spoke to "Kyiv Independent". This appears to be the latest step in an ongoing cyber campaign that began on July 23 and affected several leading Russian banks, including Gazprombank, VTB, Raiffeisen Bank, and Alfa Bank. The services of the central bank have been unavailable or experiencing significant disruptions since around 11 a.m. local time, according to the informant. This aligns with an article in the Russian business magazine Frank Media, which reports that users of the bank's website were experiencing problems at around the same time. Multiple sources confirm to the magazine that a DDoS attack is underway against the institution.

15:26 Two Economists Call for Higher Defense Spending Amid Possible Trump Win

Several economists are pushing for increased spending on the Bundeswehr. "We need to invest much more in our defense capabilities," says Monika Schnitzer, the head of the so-called "Wise Men," to the news portal t-online. If the Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump wins the election, Germany will be much more heavily called upon for security in Europe. "That will cost us a lot of money." However, Schnitzer warns: "At the same time, we must not overshoot our budget elsewhere." Britain is a "cautionary example" where the state has saved in the wrong places and neglected regions outside of London. "Therefore, we must once again examine the debt brake, it restricts us more than necessary and should therefore be reformed," said the economist. "It will be crucial to create enough room in the core budget for defense, perspectively more than two percent," also emphasizes the economist Veronika Grimm. Germany aims to reach the NATO target of spending two percent of its economic output on defense for the first time this year.

14:50 Kyiv Military Confirms Background of Strikes Against Wagner Group in MaliSpokesperson for the Ukrainian Military Intelligence (HUR), Andrii Yushov, states in a Ukrainian television broadcast that Tuareg rebels in Mali have received necessary information to carry out further operations against Wagner mercenaries. Heavy fighting in Mali over the weekend, involving Russian Wagner mercenaries fighting alongside Mali's government army, appears to have resulted in a significant defeat. Videos and photos show white bodies in uniform in the desert sand and white prisoners held by Tuareg rebels. "The rebels have received the necessary information, not just that which enabled them to carry out a successful military operation against Russian war criminals. We won't discuss details at this time, but we will continue," says Yushov.

14:19 Zelensky Calls Front in Kharkiv "One of the Toughest" and Visits Special ForcesUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky awards soldiers for their service during a frontline visit in the eastern region of Kharkiv. "Today, I had the honor to congratulate our special forces," he writes on online platforms. "I am grateful for their bravery and heroic actions behind enemy lines," he added. Zelensky describes the front in Kharkiv as "one of the toughest" and tells special forces members, "The whole country is counting on you." The Ukrainian military reports that it has repelled six Russian attacks along the Kharkiv frontline over the past day, including at Vovchansk.

13:47 ISW Sees Whole of Robotyne Captured - Fighters DisagreeRussian and Ukrainian troops have been fiercely contesting Robotyne in the Saporizhzhia region for some time. According to the Institute for the Study of War, Russian soldiers have likely captured "the whole of Robotyne" based on geolocated footage. However, spokesperson for the Tavria sector, Dmytro Lykhovyi, disputes this, stating that the situation in this sector remains "without significant changes." The village of Robotyne, located about 15 kilometers south of Orichiv and 70 kilometers southeast of Saporizhzhia, was liberated by Ukraine during its counteroffensive in the summer of 2023 and has since been on the frontline.

13:16 German Government Unintimidated by Putin's ThreatsThe German government will not change course due to Russian threats regarding the planned deployment of long-range weapons in Germany, according to a spokesperson for the Federal Foreign Office. "We are not intimidated by such statements," they say. Russia has been arming for years and is waging an attack war in Europe against Ukraine. Germany must respond to this. Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the USA over the weekend against deploying new long-range weapons in Germany, stating that it could trigger a missile crisis reminiscent of the Cold War. The USA and the German government announced about two weeks ago that US weapons capable of reaching Russia would be brought to Germany starting in 2026.

12:41 Congratulations from Moscow: Putin welcomes Maduro "always welcome on Russian soil"

Following the highly controversial presidential election in Venezuela, Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated incumbent Nicolás Maduro on his election victory. Putin has expressed his readiness to continue "constructive cooperation" with the South American state, as the Kremlin reports. Maduro is "always welcome on Russian soil," Putin further emphasizes. He is "confident" that Maduro will continue to contribute to "progressive development in all areas" of the relationship between the two countries. Russia is one of the most important partners of the Venezuelan head of state. Moscow supported Maduro, for example, when Western states imposed sanctions on him after his controversial re-election in 2018. The elections in recent years in Russia were no less controversial.

12:06 Ukrainian intelligence detains FSB agents in Odessa

The Ukrainian Security Service SBU has reportedly detained six suspects in Odessa who were allegedly engaged in sabotage for Russia. In June and July, they allegedly set fire to 15 vehicles of the Ukrainian armed forces on the instructions of the Russian intelligence service FSB. They were reportedly noticed by the FSB on Telegram because they wanted to make easy money. They were arrested almost simultaneously in different parts of the city. According to the SBU, they are six Odessa residents aged 18 to 24 who worked as couriers for a popular food delivery service. If convicted, the men face up to eight years in prison.

11:30 Harmony all around: Lukashenko reports on talks with Putin

According to Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, relations between Russia and his country are harmonious. As reported by the state-owned Russian news agency RIA Novosti, Lukashenko says that mutual understanding was achieved in all questions during the latest talks with Vladimir Putin on the island of Valamo in Lake Lagoda: "There is absolute no rejection in any question." According to the politician, the talks with Putin also dealt with the prices and advance payments for oil supplies, among other things.

10:59 Into the hundreds of thousands - Kyiv names Russian casualties

The Ukrainian General Staff has again reported the losses of the Russian army. According to this, more than 1,300 soldiers are neutralized within a day, bringing the number of wounded and killed Russians to 576,000, according to Ukrainian figures. The numbers given by Western observers differ. NATO estimated the number of Russian casualties - killed and wounded - at around 350,000 in mid-March. The US intelligence service put the figure at 315,000 in December 2023. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated at a citizens' dialogue at the end of May: "There is a figure that says, on average, 24,000 dead or severely injured Russian soldiers per month." According to this, the casualty figures would be even higher than in the calculation of Kyiv.

10:30 Kremlin reveals costs for soldiers - Russians heatedly discuss rising air fares

Ukraine continues to attack Russian infrastructure. The strikes have an effect, but the Kremlin is still militarily well-positioned, explains ntv reporter Rainer Munz. However, Moscow has to invest increasingly higher sums for the recruitment of soldiers.

09:59 Putin Preparing for Meeting with New Iranian PresidentRussian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly preparing for an upcoming meeting with newly elected Iranian President Massoud Peseschkian, according to Russian media reports. "The Iranian side has already issued a valid invitation, and we hope that the new president will attend the summit. We would be happy to see him, and President Putin is preparing for the upcoming contact," Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov told "Izvestia". The inauguration ceremony of the Iranian president will take place on July 30. A Russian delegation led by the President of the State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, will participate in it, according to the report.

09:35 At Least 23 Injured in Ukraine in One DayAt least 23 people are injured in Ukraine on Sunday due to Russian attacks, according to official reports. In the Kherson region, Russian forces attack 21 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, injuring 11 people, including three children, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian forces attack the city of Nikopol, which is located directly opposite the Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and is regularly targeted by Russian attacks. Eight people are injured, including two girls aged one and ten, according to Governor Serhiy Lysak. Some adults also have shrapnel wounds. Several people are also injured in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia.

08:59 Georgia's Largest Opposition Party Challenges "Foreign Agents" LawGeorgia's largest opposition party, the United National Movement, is filing a lawsuit today at the Constitutional Court against the controversial "foreign agents" law, according to "Kyiv Independent". The lawsuit was reportedly signed by 32 opposition MPs. The law requires organizations that receive more than one-fifth of their funding from abroad to register as "foreign influence agents". A similar law has been used by the Kremlin for years against the opposition and civil society in Russia.

08:35 Kyiv Remembers Victims of Olenivka ExplosionThousands gather in Kyiv to commemorate the explosion at a prison controlled by Moscow-backed separatists in Olenivka two years ago. Soldiers and civilians gather on Sunday at the Kyiv Independence Square to remember the more than 50 victims. They call on their government to do more to pressure Russia to release prisoners of war. The explosion in Olenivka was seen by many Ukrainian soldiers as one of the most painful chapters of Russia's war against their country. Russia claims that the explosion in Olenivka was caused by a Ukrainian rocket. However, investigations by the news agency AP suggest that there is growing evidence that Russian forces caused the detonation.

08:07 Mysterious Jetski Washes Ashore on Turkish Coast: New Ukrainian Aqua Drone?

Could Ukraine have a new aquatic drone? As reported by the "Kyiv Post", a heavily modified and armed Yamaha "Wave Runner" Jetski was discovered last week near Istanbul on the Turkish coast. A military expert suggests that this unknown unmanned vehicle could be another model of Ukrainian kamikaze sea drones used against Russia in the Black Sea. Reports indicate that the Jetski is equipped with two black-painted cylindrical warheads, one on each side of the vehicle. Other experts suspect these could be additional fuel tanks to increase range. The Jetski's seats appear to have been replaced by various electronic control boxes and a Starlink antenna, presumably for communication and guidance. However, Ukrainian military expert Ivan Kyrychevsky warns against jumping to conclusions, saying the vehicle "doesn't look like a functioning maritime drone". It could also be a disinformation campaign by Moscow. Turkish authorities are currently investigating the craft.

07:33 Ukraine Shoots Down Majority of Russian Drones

Ukraine's air force claims to have shot down nine out of ten Russian drones overnight, along with one guided missile, as reported on Telegram. Russia, on the other hand, claims to have intercepted 39 drones launched from Ukraine. The Russian defense ministry states that "air defense systems have intercepted and destroyed 19 drones in the Kursk region, nine over Belgorod, three over Voronezh, and five over Bryansk." Three more drones were neutralized in the Leningrad region near St. Petersburg.

07:04 No More Happy Singles in Movies: Duma Deputy Wants to Ban "Divorce Propaganda"

Duma deputy Vitaly Milonow plans to introduce an initiative to ban the screening of films featuring happy singles, according to "Novye Izvestiya". He proposes introducing a penalty for "divorce propaganda" and banning the depiction of happy singles. "In general, any propaganda of divorce should, of course, be punishable. Divorce is a tragedy and an unhappiness, and to somehow propagandize it, especially for these unshaven feminists, is definitely not allowed," says Milonow, who is the deputy chairman of the Duma committee on family, women, and children. He believes society's attitude towards single men should change, and only those with many children should be portrayed as heroes. Russia has been promoting a more traditional family image in recent years, although not all political leaders adhere to this, including President Vladimir Putin, who is divorced and has an unclear relationship status.

06:33 Four TASS journalists reportedly have accreditation withdrawn in Paris

The Olympic Organizing Committee has reportedly withdrawn the accreditation of four journalists from the Russian news agency TASS in Paris, according to TASS. The committee attributed this to a decision by French authorities but did not provide further explanations, Reuters reports. The four journalists include two reporters and one photographer who intended to cover the games, as well as a France correspondent. TASS previously reported that Paris had refused to accredit some Russian journalists for the games, citing possible espionage. Traditionally one of the biggest medal winners at the Olympics, Russia will not have its state television broadcasting the competitions in Paris, and only 15 Russians will participate this time. Russians and Belarusians can only compete as individuals without a flag and cannot publicly support the war or the military.

06:07 Zelensky: No ceasefire while further occupation continues

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has blocked all efforts for a swift end to the war. He cannot accept demands for a ceasefire while Russia continues to occupy Ukrainian territory, he said in an interview with Japanese broadcaster NHK. He reiterated his government's previous stance and emphasized that three key conditions are necessary for a just peace: "patience, support for Ukraine, and diplomatic pressure on Moscow." He stressed that if the U.S. and European states remain united, this will exert additional pressure and show Moscow that it has no chance.

05:37 Russia: Drone debris causes fire in Voronezh

A power infrastructure facility in the Russian region of Voronezh caught fire due to drone debris, according to the regional governor Alexander Gusev on Telegram. "The fire has been extinguished," he reported. "Initial information suggests no casualties." The southwestern Russian region of Voronezh borders Ukraine.

03:07 Oil depot in Kursk reportedly hit by Ukrainian drone

Ukraine has reportedly launched several waves of drone attacks on the Russian border region of Kursk, according to Russian governor Andrei Smirnov on Telegram. At least 13 drones launched from Ukraine were destroyed by Russian air defense systems late Sunday evening, following the destruction of 19 drones earlier in the day. An oil depot was damaged in the attacks. The governor reported minor damage to several residential buildings but provided no further details. Other Russian border regions also reported drone attacks. In Oryol, a power plant was reportedly damaged (live ticker entry at 00:55). In the border region of Bryansk, at least four drones were reportedly shot down.

02:02 Gabriel misses debate on US missile deployment in Germany

Former Foreign Minister and current chairman of the Atlantic Bridge, Sigmar Gabriel, expressed surprise that there was no public debate in Germany before the decision to deploy US long-range missiles. "I'm not bothered by the deployment intention itself, but by the fact that there is no public debate about it in Germany. It's just decided," the SPD politician told the Rheinische Post.

00:55 Russian Power Plant Damaged in Ukrainian Drone StrikeAccording to Russian reports, a drone strike from Ukraine has damaged a power plant in the southwestern Russian region of Oryol. "There are no casualties," the region's governor, Andrei Klichko, stated on Telegram. Two drones were destroyed. The exact number of drones shot down is unclear.

22:17 "Anti-European": Polish Foreign Minister Proposes Hungary's Exit from EU and NATOThe Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has proposed that Hungary, following Viktor Orbán's controversial remarks about the EU, the US, and Poland, should leave the EU and NATO. "If you don't want to be a member of a club, you can always leave," said Deputy Polish Foreign Minister Władysław Bartoszewski, as reported by the Polish Press Agency (PAP). Orbán had reportedly accused Poland of "hypocrisy," praised US presidential candidate Donald Trump, defended Russia, and blamed the US for the Nord Stream pipeline attack. Bartoszewski described Orbán's current policies as "anti-European, anti-Ukrainian, and anti-Polish." Poland, unlike Orbán, does not do business with Russia, Bartoszewski said.

21:31 Drone Strike on Bomber: Zelensky Thanks Soldiers for "Precision at 1800 Kilometers Distance"Ukrainian media reported yesterday a successful drone strike on a military airfield in northern Russia, 1800 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. A strategic bomber of the TU-22M3 type was reportedly hit, according to "Ukrainska Pravda" citing intelligence sources. A sentence in President Volodymyr Zelensky's evening video address can be seen as confirmation: He thanked his soldiers, including the 9th Department of the Military Intelligence Service GUR, for "precision at almost 1800 kilometers from our border. Very important! Thank you for that." Russia uses this airfield to launch bomber attacks on Ukraine.

20:46 Reports: Pro-Wagner Propagandist Killed in Mali FightsSeveral dozen Malian soldiers and Russian mercenaries have been killed in clashes with separatist Tuareg fighters in northern Mali. A well-known Russian propagandist close to the Wagner group is also reported to be among the dead. Independent Russian news channels "The Insider" and "Mediazona" report that Nikita Fedyanin, administrator of the "Grey Zone" Telegram channel with around 500,000 subscribers, was killed in the fighting. A photo purportedly showing his body is circulating online. On the "Grey Zone" channel, which he described as a "soldier community," the 31-year-old published images of Wagner deployments in various locations across Africa and repeatedly expressed his support for Russia's war in Ukraine. Wagner's late founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin, also regularly used "Grey Zone" to distribute videos and photos of Wagner fighters.

20:27 Zelensky: Ukraine to Present "Action Plan for Peace" by End of NovemberUkraine will finalize an "Action Plan for Peace" by the end of November, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Japanese broadcaster NHK. In June, Ukraine hosted the first global peace summit in Switzerland, where 91 countries and 8 international organizations signed a communique. The Ukrainian leader said Kyiv will begin "detailed discussions with relevant countries" on territorial integrity and other issues. Ukraine plans to hold the second peace summit, involving Russia, before the U.S. presidential elections in November. No official invitation has been sent yet. Deputy Russian Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said Russia would not participate.

You can read all previous developments here.**

The Ukraine is still pushing for international investigators to bring justice to the victims of the deadly attack on Oleniwka Prison, which was carried out by Russia two years ago. This attack on Ukraine is being labeled as a terrorist act and a war crime by Ukrainian officials.

Separately, Russian collaborators who were in charge of a prisoner-of-war camp in occupied territories have been identified and charged by the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office in connection with an explosion that resulted in the deaths and injuries of dozens of prisoners in 2022.

Read also: