Four Hills Tournament - 2148 days between gold and happiness: Wellinger's ordeal

With his acclaimed ski jumping success from Schattenberg, Andreas Wellinger brought back memories of almost forgotten times - and of the teen idols of the time, Sven Hannawald and Martin Schmitt.

Accompanied by screaming fans, the overwhelmed Olympic champion made his way through the completely full center of Oberstdorf, which turned into a huge party mile. It was like scenes from the turn of the millennium, when there was huge ski jumping hype in Germany.

Early the next morning, the thousands of spectators had disappeared after a long night. However, the forecourt of the Oberstdorf Haus still resembled the heavily marked grounds of a music festival with lots of garbage and plenty of empty beer bottles. Wellinger was the celebrated star after the emotional and successful start in front of 25,500 spectators in the Allgäu. After his victory ahead of Ryoyu Kobayashi (Japan) and Stefan Kraft (Austria), he has to come to terms with a new role as the hunted.

"I would say that's a nice starting position. The challenge for me is to keep skiing like this. If I do that, I can stay in the role of the hunted," said the 28-year-old, who could become the first German overall Tour winner since Hannawald in 2002. Wellinger has a long and setback-paved path of suffering behind him. A timeline with Olympic gold in South Korea as the starting point.

Day 1

Wellinger crowns his career early at the age of 22. On an icy ski jumping night in Pyeongchang, the Bavarian becomes Olympic champion in the individual normal hill event. This is followed by two silver medals in the team and in the large hill individual. Wellinger had already been part of the Olympic gold quartet in Sochi four years earlier at the age of 18.

Day 379

Just one year after the Olympics, Wellinger plays no part in the Nordic World Ski Championships in Seefeld. His teammates Karl Geiger, Stephan Leyhe, Markus Eisenbichler and Richard Freitag become world champions on the large hill in Innsbruck. Wellinger is a substitute and spectator at Bergisel.

Day 482

The ski jumper tears his cruciate ligament during training in Hinzenbach. It is clear that he will be out of action for the next winter. But the message is much worse than being out for a single season. Because in this sensitive sport, such a serious knee injury is a massive and lasting career brake in the vast majority of cases.

Day 1441

Almost four years after his Olympic victory in Pyeongchang, Wellinger tests positive for coronavirus shortly before the Winter Games in Beijing. He does not travel to China. However, even before his positive test, he had nothing to do with the world's top athletes that winter.

Day 1827

Wellinger makes an impressive return to the top of the world with a World Cup victory in Lake Placid. The success came out of nowhere, as the Olympic champion had not previously stood at the top of a podium in the individual World Cup since December 2017. One week later, he also won the World Championship dress rehearsal in Rasnov, Romania, which many top athletes had decided not to take part in due to stress.

Day 2148

With his opening victory at the Four Hills Tournament in Oberstdorf, Wellinger celebrates one of the greatest successes in his sporting career. "This is way, way up there. It's difficult to compare with an Olympic victory, but it will be in a similar category," said the man from Ruhpoldingen.

"Never before" has he experienced such an atmosphere as he did during the German anthem on the Schattenberg. But Wellinger doesn't have much time to process this. With the competitions on January 1 in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, January 3 in Innsbruck and January 6 in Bischofshofen, Wellinger has the chance to crown his career once and for all.

