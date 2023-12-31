Gelsenkirchen - 21-year-old stabbed after an argument in a café

A 21-year-old man was stabbed in a café in Gelsenkirchen after an argument with several strangers. He suffered serious injuries on Saturday evening, but is out of danger after emergency surgery, as the police announced on Sunday. The background to the altercation was initially completely unclear. Two men had taken the victim to hospital and reported the incident.

According to the report, the 21-year-old had come into the café with several other men. The argument then broke out. The suspects then fled in cars. The police are primarily looking for a 28 to 30-year-old man, it was reported.

Statement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de