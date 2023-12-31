Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewspublic prosecutor's officepolicecriminalityludwigshafen-oggersheimsundayludwigshafenrhineland-palatinateNew Year's Eve

21-year-old seriously injured: 18-year-old in custody

A 21-year-old man has been seriously injured in a fight in Ludwigshafen-Oggersheim. An 18-year-old is suspected of the crime, as the public prosecutor's office and police announced on New Year's Eve. He has been in custody in a juvenile detention center since Sunday on suspicion of attempted...

 and  Viktoriya Miller
1 min read
A blue light shines on the roof of a police vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A blue light shines on the roof of a police vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Dispute - 21-year-old seriously injured: 18-year-old in custody

A 21-year-old man has been seriously injured in a fight in Ludwigshafen-Oggersheim. An 18-year-old is suspected of the crime, as the public prosecutor's office and police announced on New Year's Eve. He has been in custody in a juvenile detention center since Sunday on suspicion of attempted manslaughter.

According to the police, the two men had clashed on Saturday evening for an initially unknown reason. The 21-year-old was taken to hospital and the 18-year-old was arrested after a manhunt. A police spokesman said on Sunday evening that the relationship between the two men and why they got into an argument is still under investigation.

Press release

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

View of the Buckau ferry. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Magdeburg expects the flood peak in the new year

The water level of the Elbe in Magdeburg is only rising slowly. On Sunday, the measured value at the Strombrücke bridge was 5.11 meters around midday, according to the flood forecasting center. The highest level is not expected until Monday or Tuesday with values around 5.20 meters in the state...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public
Meadows and fields are flooded by the high water of the Weser near Fuhlen. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Weather service warns of continuous rain

The German Weather Service is warning of continuous rain in Lower Saxony over the next few days. The official storm warning issued on Sunday evening is valid from Tuesday at 00:00 until probably Thursday night. It therefore coincides with the already tense flood situation. "Widespread...

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public

Latest

View of the Buckau ferry. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Magdeburg expects the flood peak in the new year

The water level of the Elbe in Magdeburg is only rising slowly. On Sunday, the measured value at the Strombrücke bridge was 5.11 meters around midday, according to the flood forecasting center. The highest level is not expected until Monday or Tuesday with values around 5.20 meters in the state...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public