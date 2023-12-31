Dispute - 21-year-old seriously injured: 18-year-old in custody

A 21-year-old man has been seriously injured in a fight in Ludwigshafen-Oggersheim. An 18-year-old is suspected of the crime, as the public prosecutor's office and police announced on New Year's Eve. He has been in custody in a juvenile detention center since Sunday on suspicion of attempted manslaughter.

According to the police, the two men had clashed on Saturday evening for an initially unknown reason. The 21-year-old was taken to hospital and the 18-year-old was arrested after a manhunt. A police spokesman said on Sunday evening that the relationship between the two men and why they got into an argument is still under investigation.

Press release

Source: www.stern.de