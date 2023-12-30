Traffic - 21-year-old dies in car accident in Rastatt

A 21-year-old man has died in a car accident in Rastatt. On Saturday night, the man was a passenger in the car of a 28-year-old driver who initially drove the car over a traffic circle in an industrial area near the highway, according to the police. The car overturned and came to rest on its side in a grass verge.

The 21-year-old died of his serious injuries at the scene of the accident. The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries. According to a spokesperson, there were indications that the driver may have been drunk. According to the spokesperson, he had to give a blood sample. The police have begun an investigation into the exact circumstances of the accident.

Police statement

Source: www.stern.de