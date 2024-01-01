Deployments - 21 police officers injured on New Year's Eve

21 police officers were injured during operations on New Year's Eve in North Rhine-Westphalia. This was significantly fewer than a year ago, when 43 officers were injured. The officers were injured by pyrotechnics, for example, as the State Office for Central Police Services reported on Monday in Duisburg in a preliminary assessment. Most of the police officers remained fit for duty, said a spokeswoman. Some had suffered blast trauma.

The number of acts of resistance was 46 (previous year 51). In 48 cases, charges were filed for assaulting police officers. There were 34 in the previous year. According to the figures, more than 6600 police officers were deployed.

From Sunday evening at 6 p.m. to Monday morning at 6 a.m., the police counted a total of 1186 expulsions during New Year's Eve operations (previous year: 1358). 154 people were taken into custody (previous year 215). 26 (previous year 25) were provisionally arrested. 210 people were injured by other people. In the previous year, 238 people were injured.

The number of crimes recorded to date was on a par with the previous year. The police authorities counted 357 assault offenses. There was a slight increase of 22 to 199 cases of dangerous bodily injury. The number of sexual offenses fell by 5 to 27. The majority of these were sexual insults and harassment.

