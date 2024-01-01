Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsnorth rhine-westphaliacriminalitypyrotechnicsnew year's eveduisburgpolice

21 police officers injured on New Year's Eve

21 police officers were injured during operations on New Year's Eve in North Rhine-Westphalia. This was significantly fewer than a year ago, when 43 officers were injured. The officers were injured by pyrotechnics, for example, as the State Office for Central Police Services reported on Monday...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
1 min read
Police forces are on duty in Solingen on New Year's Eve. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Police forces are on duty in Solingen on New Year's Eve. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Deployments - 21 police officers injured on New Year's Eve

21 police officers were injured during operations on New Year's Eve in North Rhine-Westphalia. This was significantly fewer than a year ago, when 43 officers were injured. The officers were injured by pyrotechnics, for example, as the State Office for Central Police Services reported on Monday in Duisburg in a preliminary assessment. Most of the police officers remained fit for duty, said a spokeswoman. Some had suffered blast trauma.

The number of acts of resistance was 46 (previous year 51). In 48 cases, charges were filed for assaulting police officers. There were 34 in the previous year. According to the figures, more than 6600 police officers were deployed.

From Sunday evening at 6 p.m. to Monday morning at 6 a.m., the police counted a total of 1186 expulsions during New Year's Eve operations (previous year: 1358). 154 people were taken into custody (previous year 215). 26 (previous year 25) were provisionally arrested. 210 people were injured by other people. In the previous year, 238 people were injured.

The number of crimes recorded to date was on a par with the previous year. The police authorities counted 357 assault offenses. There was a slight increase of 22 to 199 cases of dangerous bodily injury. The number of sexual offenses fell by 5 to 27. The majority of these were sexual insults and harassment.

Press release

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A new necklace for a baby lies ready in the delivery room of a clinic. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

New Year's baby Aryan born in Potsdam

In the first hours of 2024, little Aryan was born at the Ernst von Bergmann Hospital in Potsdam. The hospital announced the news on Monday. He was born this morning, measuring 48 centimetres and weighing 3505 grams, and was in perfect health. Little Sophie apparently wanted to be born in 2023...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Members Public
A fire department ambulance drives on a road. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Pedestrian hit by car: Seriously injured

A 27-year-old pedestrian has been hit by a car in Berlin-Kreuzberg and seriously injured. According to the police on Monday, a 37-year-old driver was driving along Gneisenaustraße shortly before the turn of the year. At the same time, the 27-year-old was crossing the road, allegedly not paying...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public
Lydia Hüskens (FDP), Minister for Infrastructure and Digital Affairs of Saxony-Anhalt and Armin....aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

FDP chairwoman sees member survey as a mandate

Saxony-Anhalt FDP Chairwoman Lydia Hüskens sees the result of the member survey on remaining in the traffic light coalition as a mandate to better explain the government's work. Hüskens said on Monday that it must be made clear again and again why the FDP is needed in the federal government....

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public

Latest

A new necklace for a baby lies ready in the delivery room of a clinic. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

New Year's baby Aryan born in Potsdam

In the first hours of 2024, little Aryan was born at the Ernst von Bergmann Hospital in Potsdam. The hospital announced the news on Monday. He was born this morning, measuring 48 centimetres and weighing 3505 grams, and was in perfect health. Little Sophie apparently wanted to be born in 2023...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Members Public