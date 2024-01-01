Gambling - 21 million winnings so far with Lotto Hessen 2023

In 2023, at least 21 lottery players from Hesse have won millions. There has never been a higher number of new lottery millionaires within a year in the federal state since the introduction of the euro, as Lotto Hessen announced in Wiesbaden (as of December 30). The highest payout in 2023 went to a player in the Rhine-Main region at the end of September. He had to share the €45 million prize pot of the 6aus49 lottery with a player from Lower Saxony and received €22.5 million. The millions were also won in the Glücksspirale, Spiel 77 and the Eurojackpot.

According to the 2023 statistics, players in the districts of Offenbach and Main-Taunus-Kreis were particularly lucky: 3 each of the 21 Hessian million-dollar hits in 2023 went to these municipalities.

The proverbial six right numbers in 6aus49 were won by at least 26 players from Hesse in 2023, according to Lotto Hessen. The winning margin in this lottery ranged from around €254,000 to the Hessian annual record sum of €22.5 million.

An internet bettor from the Main-Taunus district missed out on a million euro win in Spiel 77 at the end of February: with an additional stake of 2.50 euros, she would have been around 2.2 million euros richer, according to Lotto Hessen. However, the woman had opted for the Glücksspirale on her lottery ticket, but not for participation in the supplementary lottery Spiel 77.

Source: www.stern.de