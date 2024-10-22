21:55 Readiness of NATO-Ukraine Command in Hesse for Deployment

19:57 NATO-Ukraine Command in Wiesbaden is Progressing Nicely

NATO's chief, Mark Rutte, suggests that the construction of the new NATO-Ukraine Command in Wiesbaden is advancing smoothly. He hints at it potentially becoming operational by year's end, as claimed during a rendezvous with Estonia's Prime Minister, Kristen Michal, in Tallinn. The procedure is progressing efficiently, with numerous allies already contributing personnel. The NATO-Ukraine Command, nicknamed NSATU (NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine), was finalized at the NATO summit in Washington last summer. Its main objective is to regulate weapon deliveries and training sessions for Ukraine's military forces.

21:07 Lindner: EU to Offer 18 Billion Euros for Ukraine Loan

Finance Minister Christian Lindner divulges that the EU is planning to contribute approximately 18 billion euros to a global loan for Ukraine. "We are on the brink of a breakthrough in backing Ukraine this week," Lindner expresses during his visit to New York. He commends the United States for supposedly planning to contribute around 20 billion dollars. "This paves the way for the EU's assistance of a similar magnitude of 18 billion euros." The 50 billion dollar loan was agreed upon during the G7 summit in June and will be guaranteed by interest repayments from frozen Russian assets. An agreement is anticipated by the end of the week.

20:49 Selenskyj: International Pressure on North Korea Insufficient

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj advocates for increased international pressure on North Korea's leadership due to possible combat deployments of North Korean soldiers on Russia's side. "If North Korea has the capacity to interfere in the European war, then it's apparent that the pressure on this regime is insufficient," Selenskyj declares in a video message. "It's obvious that Pyongyang, like Moscow, does not value human lives." The escalation of Russia's war must be halted. Reports of Russia reinforcing its troop numbers with North Koreans have been circulating for days, with South Korea also cautioning about this based on intelligence reports. Selenskyj in Kyiv also mentions information about the training of two North Korean military units, possibly even two brigades with 6,000 soldiers each.

20:12 Kremlin: Putin and Xi Discussed Ukraine and the West

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese Leader Xi Jinping engaged in extensive discussions about the Ukraine conflict and relationships with the West at the BRICS summit of emerging economies, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskow. "Since they both challenge our and China's interests, there were topics to discuss," says Peskow on Russian television, referring to Western nations. Moscow and Beijing share similar stances and tactics in international politics. Peskow describes the conversation between Putin and Xi Jinping as intricate but withholds significant details. Regarding the Ukraine conflict, he only reveals that both leaders devoted "considerable time" to the issue without providing further insight.

19:39 South Korea to Brief NATO on North Korea's Support for Russia's Troops

South Korean representatives will meet at NATO's Brussels headquarters at the start of the following week to inform the allies about their findings on North Korea's support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine. According to NATO Chief Mark Rutte, the discussion will focus on whether North Korea is also deploying troops to Ukraine, which would signify a significant and substantial escalation. Rutte noted that while he cannot yet confirm an active role for North Korean soldiers in the conflict, they will receive the latest information from the South Koreans at the beginning of the following week.

19:08 Reduced Support in Germany for Ukraine Aid

Support in Germany and Poland for military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine has drastically decreased since Russia's invasion commencement, according to the latest German-Polish Barometer. In Germany, 58% initially backed military aid, with 23% opposing. Now, 49% support it, while 31% oppose it. In Poland, 63% initially approved of their country's military aid to Kyiv, with 20% opposed. Soon after the war commenced in March 2022, 87% supported military aid, with only 5% opposed.

18:20 Poland Takes Aggressive Measures against Alleged Russian Sabotage

Poland has closed the Russian consulate in the western city of Poznań due to suspected Russian sabotage attempts. Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated, "I have information that Russia is perpetrating the sabotage attempts in Poland and allied countries." As a consequence, he ordered the revocation of the consulate's operating permit in Poznań. Sikorski noted that the consulate will be shuttered "in the coming days," and its employees will be regarded as unwanted individuals in Poland. "We are demanding an end to the hybrid war against Poland and its allies," Sikorski added, emphasizing that his ministry has the right to take further measures if Russia persists in the suspected sabotage attempts.

17:52 German Ambassador Refutes Russian Accusations regarding Naval Headquarters

The German Foreign Office has refuted Russia's allegations related to the newly established maritime headquarters in Rostock. A Foreign Office spokesman confirmed that German Ambassador Alexander Graf Lambsdorff was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow. During the meeting, Lambsdorff "firmly rejected" the charge that Germany had breached the Two Plus Four Agreement by launching the headquarters. The transformation of the German maritime command staff in Rostock into the new NATO Baltic Task Force Command is "in compliance with the Two Plus Four Agreement," the spokesman clarified. "The command staff in Rostock will, as previously, consist of both German soldiers and foreign exchange and liaison officers." The assignment of German military units under NATO structures is explicitly permitted in the former GDR and Berlin areas according to the Two Plus Four Agreement.

17:35 Third Prosecutor General under Zelensky steps downIn the aftermath of a controversy surrounding disability pensions for prosecutors, General Prosecutor Andrij Kostin has tendered his resignation. As quoted by the agency, Kostin mentions, "Given the current situation, I believe it is appropriate to resign from the position of General Prosecutor." He assumes political responsibility, among other things, for the incorrect approval of disability pensions for his subordinates. The investigations into these incidents are still ongoing. Kostin's resignation follows a meeting chaired by President Volodymyr Zelensky of the National Security Council. Kostin held the post since July 2022, making him the third Prosecutor General appointed by Zelensky since 2019 to resign.

17:21 Ukraine's Population Decrease by Ten Million according to UNThe population of Ukraine has decreased by ten million individuals, or approximately a quarter, since the initiation of the large-scale Russian invasion, according to UN statistics. The reasons include refugee migrations, declining birth rates, and war fatalities, as stated by the United Nations. The invasion in February 2022 has exacerbated an already significant demographic issue, says Florence Bauer, UN Population Fund coordinator for Eastern Europe. "The birth rate has drastically dropped and is now around one child per woman, one of the lowest in the world." To maintain a steady population, each woman would need to give birth to 2.1 children. Ukraine, which had over 50 million inhabitants at the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, has experienced significant population decline, like almost all of its Eastern European and Central Asian neighbors. In 2021, the population living in Ukraine was approximately 40 million, the last year before the Russian invasion began.

16:53 Finnish President Advocates for More Weapons for UkraineFinnish President Alexander Stubb has urged Ukraine's allies to provide the country with more weapons during his visit to Berlin. "The only thing Russia and Putin understand is power. Therefore, we must support Ukraine to end this conflict," says Stubb. His message is clear: we need to supply Ukraine with all available military resources. "Additionally, all restrictions concerning which weapons Ukraine may use need to be removed, as long as the country adheres to international law," Stubb adds. When asked if this also includes the use of these weapons in Russia, the President responds: "Of course. We have not imposed any restrictions in Finland." Ukraine is currently utilizing these weapons in its advance towards the Russian region around Kursk.

16:32 EU: Large-Scale Russian Campaign in MoldovaThe EU has acknowledged massive Russian aggression against democracy in Moldova, a candidate country. "The European Union condemns the unprecedented malicious interference by Russia in Moldova's presidential elections and constitutional referendum," states a declaration published by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on behalf of the member states. According to this, there was a large-scale campaign by Russia and its proxies aimed at undermining democratic voting processes in the country situated between Romania and Ukraine.

16:01 Russian Summons German Ambassador in ProtestIn reaction to the inauguration of the maritime headquarters in Rostock, the Russian government has summoned the German ambassador in Moscow. "The German ambassador in Moscow has been summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, where he was delivered a firm protest," the ministry said. "The expansion of military NATO infrastructure in former East Germany will have the most negative consequences," the statement said.

15:44 Zelensky: US Green Light Could Influence German Position on NATOUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes a potential green light from the US for Kyiv's NATO accession could also sway Germany's stance. In the NATO question, France, Britain, and Italy have shown signs of support, Zelensky said in a conversation with journalists. The German side, however, is uncertain about Ukraine's NATO membership. He feels, though, that the German position has softened - "this is also a fact." But regarding the invitation for Ukraine to join NATO, "they are afraid... of Russia's reaction," Zelensky says. A larger alliance, however, would impact this position. "A larger alliance that supports us - a clear yes from the United States."

15:21 Karasek: Guterres' Meeting with Putin is 'Pathetic' GiftRussian reports suggest UN Secretary-General Guterres will meet with Russian leader Putin at the BRICS summit. International relations expert Niko Karasek views this bilateral meeting as a "pathetic gift to Putin."

14:54 Heads of State from Cuba and Brazil Cancel BRICS Summit ParticipationThe heads of state and government of Brazil and Cuba have canceled their participation in the BRICS summit taking place this week in the Russian city of Kazan. This was reported by "Kyiv Independent" citing reports from Russian state media. Due to "unforeseen circumstances," both heads of state are unable to attend, says Kremlin President Yuri Ushakov in a statement. The 78-year-old Lula is reported to have suffered a minor brain hemorrhage after a fall at his home over the weekend and will instead appear via video conference. Diaz-Canel is suffering from "serious energy problems," Russian state media reports. Cuba's power supply has been significantly impacted for days due to Hurricane "Oscar."

Putin is attempting to manipulate the BRICS nations to oppose the West. Security analyst Joachim Weber explains why this group is unlikely to develop into a unified, cohesive entity. however, the participation of a NATO member in the summit being held in Russia is causing tension.

13:57 Xi and Modi Arrive in Kazan

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have arrived in the Russian city of Kazan for the BRICS summit. Putin is hoping that this group of nations will help him overcome his widespread isolation due to the Ukraine conflict. According to Russian sources, UN Secretary-General António Guterres and around 25 heads of state and government, including Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, are expected to attend. Putin plans to meet with most of them privately during the summit.

13:41 EU Parliament Approves 35 Billion Euro Aid Package for Ukraine

The European Parliament has approved a new aid package for Ukraine worth up to 35 billion euros. The proposal passed with 518 votes in favor, 56 against, and 61 abstentions. The loan will be provided next year and will cover Ukraine's most pressing financial needs in the wake of the Russian invasion. Parliament President Roberta Metsola described it as a "strong message" that Russia must pay for the damage it has caused in Ukraine. Ukraine will not have to repay the loan; instead, the interest and repayment will be funded by the profits from frozen Russian assets. Around 210 billion euros of Russian central bank assets are currently frozen under EU sanctions, with estimated annual interest earnings of up to three billion euros.

13:20 European Court of Human Rights Criticizes Moscow

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has ruled that Russia's "foreign agent" law violates human rights. The court in Strasbourg found that the regulations are discriminatory and incompatible with freedom of expression. The law, it said, does not protect national security as claimed by Moscow, but rather serves to intimidate and punish. Over 100 non-governmental organizations (NGOs), including the banned Memorial organization, brought the case.

13:01 Schulze: Putin Seeks 'Anti-Western Alliance'

Development Minister Svenja Schulze has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of trying to position the BRICS group as an "anti-Western" alliance ahead of the BRICS summit in Russian Kazan. Schulze suggested that a more attractive offer for neutral nations such as Brazil, India, and South Africa should be presented, including increased engagement in infrastructure projects in Asia, Africa, and Latin America. "Putin's 'bloc thinking,' who wants to position himself as the leader of an anti-Western group in Kazan, is outdated in today's multipolar world," Schulze said. "This is also evident in the fact that many of the BRICS guests are also represented at G7 meetings and work well with us."

12:27 Russia Claims Capture of Another Village

Russian forces have claimed to have taken the village of Novosadowe in eastern Ukraine, as reported by the Russian defense ministry, according to the state-owned TASS news agency. The village is located in the Donetsk region, which, along with Luhansk, forms the industrial Donbass region. Both regions are partially under Russian control. Russian troops have been slowly advancing for months, regularly announcing the capture of heavily destroyed villages.

12:10 Munz: It's Not About Quality with North Korean Soldiers

Intelligence services and states are currently grappling with reports of North Korean soldiers possibly fighting for Russia. Correspondent Rainer Munz says that the claims have not yet been proven and discusses what Moscow might be after, as well as possible counter-services.

11:46 Ukraine Destroys Dozens of Drones

Ukraine's air defense claimed to have shot down 42 out of 60 Russian drones overnight. They were reportedly intercepted over the center, south, and east of Ukraine.

11:20 No more power in the power plant city of Enerhodar

According to Russian reports, power has gone out in the occupied power plant city of Enerhodar near the southeastern Ukrainian nuclear power plant of Zaporizhzhia, following drone attacks. One man was killed in the Ukrainian attack, according to a Telegram message from Yevgeny Balitsky, the Moscow-appointed governor for the Russian-occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region. Air defense remains active. The nearby Zaporizhzhia NPP has been occupied by Russian troops since March 2022, with its six reactors shut down for safety reasons. However, the power supply essential for cooling is often disrupted by artillery attacks.

10:50 South Korea considers weapons supplies to Ukraine

In response to deepened military ties between North Korea and Russia, the South Korean government is considering direct weapons supplies to Ukraine. The South Korean presidential office reports that measures such as diplomatic, economic, and military actions are being prepared for various scenarios of military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, including the supply of lethal weapons to Ukraine if the situation deteriorates. "As part of the step-by-step scenarios, we would consider supplying weapons for defensive purposes, and if it appears they are going too far, we could also consider offensive use," a presidential official said. South Korea, a leading arms producer, has so far only provided non-lethal equipment to Ukraine, such as mine-clearing gear.

10:20 Russian Envoy forecasts Ukraine's DownfallThe Russian ambassador to London, Andrei Kelin, accuses the British of engaging in a "surrogate war" against Russia. Simultaneously, he anticipates the "demise of Ukraine" in an interview with the BBC, as Russian troops persist in their advancement. The Ukrainian resistance is dwindling, and Russian troops are making daily gains: "The end of this phase will signify the end of Ukraine," Kelin states. The situation in Ukraine is increasingly dire, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a desperate predicament and the Russians controlling around 18% of the country. In the interview, Kelin also denies Russia's involvement in the Novichok attacks in Salisbury in 2018, which led to a British woman's death.

09:52 ISW Condemns Prisoner Executions and Chemical Weapons Use: Russia's War Crimes Continue

Russian forces have been systematically committing war crimes, such as executing Ukrainian prisoners of war and using chemical weapons, as pointed out by the Institute for the Study of War. This isn't limited to the killing of two bound Ukrainian prisoners of war on October 18 (see entry at 06:48). According to ISW's analysis, Russian troops have been regularly killing Ukrainian prisoners of war, breaching the Geneva Convention on Prisoners of War. ISW highlights, among other things, a Russian military blogger's post on October 20, featuring a video claiming that Russian forces employed chloropicrin – a pesticide and lung-damaging agent – against Ukrainian forces. The U.S. Department of State reported in May of this year that Russian forces had utilized chloropicrin and irritants, violating the Chemical Weapons Convention which Russia is a signatory to.

09:26 North Korea Denies Sending Soldiers to Russia for Deployment in UkraineNorth Korea denies rumors of deploying its soldiers to Russia for use in Ukraine as "baseless claims." The accusations, advanced by South Korea, aim to "deteriorate the esteem of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and weaken the legitimate and amicable relationships between two sovereign countries," declares the spokesperson of North Korea at a UN General Assembly committee meeting in New York.

09:00 Putin Invites to Meeting: Friendship Ends at BusinessPutin extends an invitation to the substantial summit in Russian Kazan. The involvement of countries beyond just the BRICS countries suggests Russia's influence, as per ntv correspondent Rainer Munz. Despite differences in one essential aspect, this alliance contrasts with its Western counterpart.

08:48 Stark-Watzinger Signs Agreement in Kyiv: Germany Remains Committed to UkraineFor Germany's Federal Education Minister, Stark-Watzinger, a change of scenery might be welcome: She travels to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv for talks. With the visit, the minister aims to emphasize "Germany's on-going support for Ukraine." Prior to the trip, she announces plans to sign a new bilateral agreement on scientific and technological cooperation with her Ukrainian counterpart Oxen Lissowyj. This agreement replaces an older one from the Soviet era. She travels with a high-ranking delegation of scientists and intends to bolster Ukraine's innovative potential. It marks her second trip to Kyiv since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

07:49 Russian Kindergarten Prize: Model of "Liberated" Bachmut RuinsEarly childhood education seems to begin at an early age. Russian youth has been militarized, with the military glorified. As reported by the independent Russian portal "Meduza," a kindergarten group in the Rostov region visited a local military base last week, where they were inducted into the nationalist youth organization, Junarmija. To celebrate the occasion, a sergeant major presented them with a unique gift: a homemade model of Bachmut's ruins destroyed by the Ukrainian city. The model depicts destroyed houses, a tank with the letter Z, and a Russian flag flying from a building. The children can learn early on about Russian liberation efforts.

07:18 Russian Drone Strike Kills Child and Two Adults in SumyIn a drone attack carried out by Russian forces on the eastern Ukrainian region of Sumy, during the night, three individuals, including a child, were killed. A residential building was hit, according to the announcement from Sumy's Governor Ihor Kaltschenko.

06:48 Donetsk Prosecutor's Office: Russian Soldiers Kill Two Ukrainian POWsThis is not the first time: According to the Prosecutor's Office of Donetsk, two captive Ukrainian soldiers were killed by Russian soldiers near Selydove in the Donetsk region on October 18. Allegedly, the Russians captured the two unarmed soldiers during a hostile attack on Ukrainian positions and later executed them at close range. The murder of prisoners of war violates the Geneva Conventions and constitutes a serious war crime. Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have reportedly initiated a criminal investigation under the laws of war. The Ukrainian Human Rights Ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets, has also informed the UN and the Red Cross about the incident.

06:19 Harris: If Trump Wins, Ukraine Faces RuinDemocratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris accuses her Republican rival Donald Trump of being easy to manipulate "by dictators and autocrats." This has happened in the past, she asserts at a campaign event in Michigan. Trump can be influenced by flattery from dictators and autocrats. If he triumphs in the election in November, Ukraine will succumb to Russia, she warns. This will result in profoundly catastrophic repercussions globally. Harris commends the bipartisan cooperation in Congress to support Ukraine. She believes this unity will persist, but is worried about Trump's proximity to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

05:50 Russian Governor: Distilleries in Tula Suffered Drone Attacks

Russian reports hint at two distilleries in the Russian region of Tula, south of Moscow, suffering damage from Ukraine drone assaults. "Preliminary reports suggest no injuries," the Tula governor, Dmitri Miliajew, announced on Telegram. Emergency responders are on-site, and the situation is under control. The extent of the damage to the distilleries in Jezrefov and Luschkowski remains unclear. Meanwhile, a Ukrainian drone attack has also impacted a heating plant and a construction in the Russian region of Bryansk, bordering Ukraine, according to the local governor. Russian air defense units downed at least six Ukrainian drones over the area, with no reported casualties.

05:01 Poland Pursues Access to Zelensky's Victory Plan's Secret Annexes

Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister, Wladyslaw Bartoszewski, has stated that Warsaw wants to inspect the secret annexes of the victory plan presented by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week. The Polish news agency PAP reports that Zelensky had indicated that the entire text would not be published and that only selected partners crucial for its implementation would have access to the secret annexes of specific sections. Bartoszewski noted that Poland was not among those nations granted full knowledge of the plan. "When Germany discussed providing helmets to the Ukrainians, we delivered 320 tanks. Our contribution was undeniably substantial," the deputy Polish foreign minister emphasized. "As a result, I can say with confidence that we should have access to these records," he explained.

04:06 London Provides Kiev with Billion-Dollar Loan

The UK has provided a loan of £2.26 billion (around $4.41 billion) to Ukraine, according to Defense Minister John Healey. The British allocation is earmarked exclusively for military purposes, potentially including the development of drones with more extended ranges than certain long-range missiles. When asked if Ukraine could utilize the funds to buy British Storm Shadow missiles for deep strikes into Russia, Healey said, "They are heavily investing in the development of drones with even greater ranges. They will consult with us on how to use the money and which weapons they need most urgently." This amount is part of a larger planned loan from the G7 nations, secured with profits from approximately $300 billion in frozen Russian state assets in the West.

02:47 North Korean Troops in Ukraine War: US to Consult with Allies

Following rumors of a suspected deployment of North Korean soldiers to Russia for use in Ukraine, the US has expressed concern. US Ambassador to the UN, Robert Wood, told the UN Security Council, "If true, this is a highly unsettling development and an apparent intensification of military ties" between North Korea and Russia. "We are consulting with our allies and partners about the implications of such a significant step," Wood added.

01:47 Navalny's Autobiography "Patriot" Hits Shelves TodayJulia Navalnaya, the widow of Alexei Navalny, considers her husband's autobiography "Patriot" as a legacy of her husband, who was a prominent opposition figure in Russia for many years. The book is now available, not in Russia, but in Russian and 19 other languages, including German. It serves as a compelling testimony to Navalny's courage as the sharpest critic of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and to his belief in a better future for Russia, says the 48-year-old. She completed the over 500-page work filled with numerous family photos and political appearances herself after Navalny's demise.

00:46 Zelensky Encourages His Soldiers in Kursk to Hold OnUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky encourages his soldiers to persevere in the captured bridgehead in the Russian region of Kursk. Despite numerous reports of Russian troops pushing back the Ukrainians there, Zelensky insists, "We remain firm and I thank every soldier for his bravery." He has consulted with Supreme Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of General Staff Anatoly Barhylevych about the situation. "We must not forget that the Kursk operation serves a strategic purpose. The war must return to the territory from which it began. This happens when a buffer zone is created on the aggressor's territory," says Zelensky in his daily evening address.

11:36 Guterres to Engage with PutinUnited Nations Secretary-General António Guterres will interact with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his inaugural visit to Russia since the commencement of Russia's extensive military operation in Ukraine, as per the Kremlin's claims. The interaction between these two leaders is scheduled for Thursday at the BRICS summit, which is taking place in Kazan, southwestern Russia, as announced by the Kremlin. According to the information, the discussion between Guterres and Putin will encompass "upcoming global issues" beyond UN affairs, such as "the Middle East predicament and the situation in Ukraine".

20:24 Zelensky: USA to Accommodate Ukrainian Drone ProductionUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discloses that the United States is preparing to contribute $800 million for the manufacture of Ukrainian drones. Zelensky expresses his gratitude for this support during his daily nightly address, stating, "Ukraine must ensure that it can safeguard its sovereignty in the face of worldwide political threats."

19:51 Report: South Korea Contemplates Sending Intelligence Agents to UkraineSouth Korean news outlets suggest that Seoul is mulling over dispatching intelligence agents to Ukraine, following reports of North Korea allegedly deploying troops to Russia. As per a report sourced from intelligence sources, the government and military are "thinking about sending an adequate number of personnel to Ukraine, including intelligence agents and experts in enemy tactics." South Korean personnel could then interrogate or offer translation services for North Korean soldiers if they are captured by Ukrainian troops, according to the report. They would also share information about North Korea's military tactics with Kiev.

19:58 Given the ongoing construction of the NATO-Ukraine Command in Wiesbaden, there are concerns about the potential inclusion of military personnel from various NATO countries.

21:02 European governments, including Germany, may need to caution their citizens about traveling to Ukraine due to the ongoing conflict and potential involvement of foreign militaries, such as those from North Korea.

