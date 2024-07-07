21:53 Estonia's President Karis warns against imposed peace

Estonian President Alar Karis hopes for comprehensive support for Ukraine from the upcoming NATO summit, both during and after the war. "The alliance must send a clear message that NATO will support Ukraine as long as it is necessary. Ukraine's NATO membership is not negotiable, and the process is irreversible," Karis told the Estonian news platform ERR. History has shown that aggressors must be held accountable and not appeased, so Karis. An enforced peace is always temporary. "If the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine are not respected, it will lead to new and larger wars in the future. Russia and other aggressors will be encouraged to attack again," the Estonian president added.

21:00 New British government announces weapons package for UkraineThe new British Defence Minister John Healey announces new weapons deliveries to Ukraine during his inaugural visit. The package in Odessa includes artillery guns, mine sweepers, and anti-tank missile systems. President Volodymyr Zelensky thanks Healey for the strong support of the UK. During their meeting, they also discussed the security agreement signed between the Ukraine and the UK in January. The then British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had signed the treaty "for 100 years or longer" in Kiev. As Zelensky noted on the platform X, they also spoke about further cooperation within the framework of this agreement.

20:34 Netherlands confirm pledge of Patriot missile systemUkraine is receiving a Patriot air defence system from the Netherlands for the expansion of its protective shield. The Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp and Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans confirmed the commitment during a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, according to the Ukrainian news agency UNIAN. The announcement that a system would be provided was made in June by the outgoing Dutch government in The Hague. No specific delivery date was mentioned. Previously, Veldkamp had also promised the "immediate" delivery of F-16 fighter jets in Kiev (see entry 19:08).

20:11 Orban: Putin does not believe in ceasefire without peace talksHungarian Prime Minister Orban says that Russian President Putin told him that he does not believe in a ceasefire agreement without serious peace talks. "He said he had no positive expectations [for such a ceasefire]. Zelensky said he had no positive expectations because the Russians would use it against Ukraine, and Putin because the Ukrainians would use it against Russia," Orban told the Swiss "Weltwoche". Orban visited Putin in Moscow on Friday, only a few days after his meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky in Kiev.

19:33 Report: EU has no evidence of misused funds by Ukrainian authorityThe European Union has no evidence that the Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry has misused foreign funds, EU representatives in Ukraine told "Kyiv Independent". The Ukrainian Finance Ministry accused the state agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure in the Ukrainian online newspaper "Economichna Pravda" on Friday of misusing EU-commissioned 150 million Euro. The Ministry stated that the EU delegation in Ukraine is unhappy that the agency has not used the EU-provided funds.

19:08 Netherlands to deliver F-16 jets "immediately"New Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp announced during a visit to Ukraine that the delivery of F-16 combat jets will be "immediate". "Now that we have received approval for the delivery of the first F-16 jets, they will be delivered immediately", Veldkamp said in Kiev to journalists. The Netherlands had promised Ukraine a total of 24 F-16 combat jets. Veldkamp made no further comments on the delivery schedule.

18:32 Pregnant woman to hospital after Russian shellingFollowing Russian shelling on the city of Cherson, a pregnant woman was taken to the hospital, according to Ukrainian reports. "Kyiv Independent" reports. The 32-year-old woman reportedly showed signs of smoke inhalation. In addition, several private houses were damaged in the district of Korabelnyi.

18:05 Ukraine claims successful drone attacks on Russian refineriesThe Ukrainian military claims to have carried out two successful drone attacks on refinery installations in Southern Russia. Both refineries in the vicinity of the city of Krasnodar were reportedly hit at night, according to the news agency Unian, citing informed military sources. Several fuel tanks were set on fire. With reference to satellite images, it is further reported that the fires had not been extinguished by the afternoon. Thick smoke clouds were observed above both refineries. There is no comment from the Russian side.

17:46 Dutch Minister: Support for Ukraine is "unwavering"The Netherlands intend to continue supporting Ukraine, according to statements from their Foreign and Defense Ministers. "I would like to emphasize that our support for Ukraine is unwavering", says the new Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans during a visit to Kiev with Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp. Veldkamp adds that the Netherlands stand by Ukraine and will continue to support it politically, militarily, financially, and morally. Both ministers were received in Kiev by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In the Netherlands, the Party PVV of right-wing populist Geert Wilders is the strongest force in the new coalition government.

17:25 Ukraine: Russian jet shot downThe Ukrainian military claims to have shot down another Russian Su-25 fighter jet in the contested area of Donetsk, according to military reports. The Russian jet was reportedly shot down near the town of Porkovsk by surface-to-air missiles and is now burning in the steppe of the Ukrainian Donbass.

17:03 India and Russia aim to simplify bilateral money transfers

According to the Indian newspaper "The Economic Times", simplifying money transfers between India and Russia will be a focus of the upcoming summit between the two countries. Mechanisms for easier and faster transactions are to be developed. The background is Russia's exclusion from the SWIFT payment system and the significant increase in bilateral trade since the Ukraine conflict. The meeting between India's Prime Minister Modi and Russian President Putin is taking place on Tuesday in Moscow.

16:46 Weidel hopes for Trump's victory in the US presidential election due to Ukraine policy

AfD leader Alice Weidel expressed hope for a victory of Donald Trump in the US presidential election in November, among other reasons, due to his Ukraine policy. "I definitely support Donald Trump," Weidel said in the ZDF "Summer Interview". The AfD chairwoman hopes that a re-election of former US President Trump would result in the cessation of Ukraine aid. Trump had "promised to end the war in Ukraine by cutting off the financial resources," Weidel said. "And I believe he will keep his word."

16:23 Russia hit fake Patriot systems in Ukraine

According to the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Mykola Oleschtschuk, Russia hit fake Patriot-Systems during an attack in the area of the Black Sea port of Yuschne instead of the actual Patriot-Ballistic Missile Defense Systems. These were installed to deceive the attackers. Russia had previously reported the destruction of two launchers for Patriot-Surface-to-Air Missile Systems. After a Russian attack on a Ukrainian military airfield, Oleschtschuk reported that only decoys had been hit.

16:03 Explosion series reported in Russian-occupied Melitopol

Explosions are being reported from the Russian-occupied southern Ukrainian city of Melitopol. According to the Russian military, five HIMARS rockets from the air defense were destroyed over the city. The debris reportedly fell on populated areas. The TASS news agency reports that civil defense is in action.

15:42 Kiev can generate more electricity again

The Ukrainian capital Kiev has restored two-thirds of its own electricity generation capacity, which was lost due to Russian attacks. This was announced by the deputy head of the Kiev city administration, Petro Pantelieiev. The Russian attacks had damaged more than half of the city's electricity generation capacity. "We plan to decentralize power and heating generation through the construction of small and medium-sized power plants," Pantelieiev said.

15:19 Hofreiter views Chancellor's Ukraine policy with "certain concern"

Following Germany's recent alignment with Britain and Poland, Green politician Anton Hofreiter called on the German government to change its Ukraine policy. Poland and Britain have advocated for a more decisive stance towards Russia. Hofreiter voices "certain concern" about the course of the Chancellery and the SPD in Ukraine policy, which he considers not resolute enough. Hofreiter is known as a strong advocate for much more extensive arms deliveries to Ukraine. "Poland and Britain have raised legitimate questions about the policy, especially that of the SPD and the Chancellor," Hofreiter told Reuters. Germany must therefore assume stronger leadership responsibility in Europe.

14:59 Heusgen on Russia's Economy: "Russia won't be able to cope"

The chief of the Munich Security Conference, Christoph Heusgen, sees economic problems in Russia as a potential peace chance for Ukraine. The shift to wartime economy by Russian President Putin is medium-term "economically devastating," Heusgen told the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland in response to a question on whether he sees another way than military strength to achieve peace. "Putin will face significant economic challenges in the long run." The former security advisor to Chancellor Angela Merkel is convinced: "Russia won't be able to cope." Heusgen calls on countries like China, India, or Turkey to put more pressure on Russia for continuing business dealings. "This will prolong the war," he criticizes.

14:39 Russian Army Takes Control of Another Village in Donetsk Region

The Russian army has taken control of another village in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, according to its own reports. The village of Tschigari is now under Russian control, the Defense Ministry in Moscow announced. On Saturday, Russian forces reportedly captured the village of Sokil, about 30 kilometers northwest of the city of Donetsk.

14:22 NATO Summit in Washington Could Disappoint Selenskyj Again

The 32 NATO countries will once again confirm at their summit in Washington on Wednesday and Thursday that Ukraine will one day become a member of the Alliance and will offer it further military aid. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj will not receive what he desires most: an invitation to join. It is unclear whether the NATO will have obtained the seven air defense systems that Ukraine has demanded to defend against persistent Russian attacks. The NATO plans to approve new billions of dollars in aid for Kiev. Who will come up with it and for how long is unclear. All are agreed in the NATO: A confrontation with Selenskyj like at the last summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius a year ago should not be repeated in Washington.

14:00 Mine Clearance Vehicles from Hamburg in Use in Ukraine

A mine clearance vehicle from Hamburg has arrived in Ukraine and is already in operation in the Charkiw region. The Hamburg Interior Senate announced this. Senator Andy Grote of the SPD had handed over the first of four mine clearance vehicles to the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Oleksii Makeiev, in mid-May. Three more are to follow by August.

13:32 Insider: Russian Munitions Depot Hit by Drone Attack

A Russian munitions depot was reportedly hit by drone attacks in the Voronezh region northeast of Ukraine, according to Ukrainian security sources. A member of the security services said that the 9000 square meter large depot was attacked by drones. There is a "high probability" that there will be further explosions in military-industrial facilities, the informant added.

13:03 Russia to Use Balloons to Counter Ukrainian Drones

Russia is planning to build a network of balloons to counter long-range Ukrainian drone attacks. This was reported by "The Telegraph." The so-called "Barrier" protection system is based on models from the First and Second World Wars. According to the "Telegraph" report, a Russian air and space company has already begun testing such military balloons.

12:22 Russia: A Civilian Dead after Ukrainian Attack on HorlivkaAccording to the mayor of Horlivka, Ivan Prichodko, on Telegram, a civilian is reportedly dead following a Ukrainian attack on Horlivka in the Russian-occupied region of Donetsk. The Russian news agency RIA Novosti reports of "heavy attacks by Ukraine" on the region.

11:44 Sharma: Le Pen's Appearance Causes Stir in UkraineThe situation at the frontline in Ukraine worsens, with anticipated weapons deliveries from the West reportedly delayed. Additionally, concerns over a right-wing shift in France are growing. An interview by Le Pen is causing particular attention, as reported by NTV reporter Kavita Sharma.

11:14 Ukraine: Five Dead after Russian Attack on SelydoveThe Russians have launched two guided bombs onto the city of Selydove in the Donetsk region. This was announced by the Ukrainian governor of Donetsk, Wadym Filaschkin, on Telegram. Five people were reportedly killed and eight were injured in the attack. The bombs are said to have landed in an industrial area. "No one can feel safe in the Donetsk region," Filaschkin writes.

10:51 Governor: Air Alarm in the Region of ZaporizhiaAccording to the Ukrainian governor of Zaporizhia, Ivan Fedorow, the Russians are targeting the southern Ukrainian region with ballistic missiles. He announced this on Telegram and called for an air alarm in Zaporizhia.

10:35 Governor: Explosions after Russian Attack on ChernihivFollowing a Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, there have been several explosions in the city center. This was reported by the governor of the Chernihiv region, Oleksandr Prokudin, on social media. The "Lito" café is said to have caught fire and been reduced to its foundations. The authorities have released a video that is claimed to show the effects of the Russian attack.

10:14 ISW Sees No Real Willingness for Negotiations from PutinAccording to US experts, Russian President Vladimir Putin, following his meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, shows no real willingness for negotiations in his war against Ukraine. The analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in Washington report that Putin demanded "demilitarization" and the surrender of significant territories that Russia does not currently occupy. Putin also rejected a ceasefire in the conflict for two consecutive days. The Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of using the ceasefire to rearm and re-equip their troops.

09:27 Ukrainian Security Service Reports Successful Destruction of Russian Military InstallationsAccording to its own reports, the Ukrainian Security Service, in collaboration with the Ukrainian Air Force, has set two Russian military installations in Donetsk on fire. This was announced by the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) on social media. The area is under Russian control. In Debaltseve, a logistics center where tank reinforcements and ammunition were stored was set on fire. In the village of Nowoluhanske, the Russian radio interfering station R-330Zh "Zhitel" is reported to have been set on fire.

09:09 Ukrainian Air Force: 13 Russian drones intercepted

According to the Ukrainian Air Force's own reports, all 13 drones shot down by Russia over targets in Ukraine during the night have been destroyed. In a Telegram short message, they also mention that Russia fired two Iskander-Rakets. The Air Force does not provide information on whether the rakets were intercepted.

08:44 After Ukrainian drone attack: Explosion in Russian Voronezh

An explosion broke out in a warehouse with "explosive items" in the Russian region of Voronezh following a Ukrainian drone attack. This is reported by the Russian governor of the region Voronezh, Oleksandr Gusev, in social media. According to Gusev, all drones were shot down. Falling debris reportedly caused the fire in the warehouse. Gusev mentions an evacuation, but no injuries or deaths.

08:05 Russia: Two Patriot air defense systems in Odessa destroyed

According to Russian news agencies, citing the Defense Ministry, two launchers for Patriot ground-air missile systems have been destroyed in the Ukrainian region of Odessa. Iskander-Rakets were used. The Patriot systems were reportedly near the Juschnes Harbor.

07:38 Governor: Russia fires rockets at Pavlohrad

In the night, the Russians fired rockets at the city of Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrowsk region. This is reported by the governor of Dnipropetrowsk, Serhii Lysak, in social media. There were no fatalities or injuries. In addition, Nikopol was shelled with heavy artillery and kamikaze drones. Three women were reportedly injured. In the city, several private houses, a university, a kindergarten, a car, and a gas pipeline were damaged.

07:09 Ukraine publishes numbers on Russian losses

The Ukrainian General Staff has published new loss figures for the Russian troops in Ukraine. According to this, Russia has lost approximately 550,990 soldiers in the Ukraine since February 24, 2022. In just 24 hours, the number of losses was reportedly 1,150. According to the report from Kiev, two more tanks, 16 armed vehicles, 40 artillery systems, and an air defense system were also destroyed. In total, Russia has allegedly lost 81,555 tanks, 15,524 artillery systems, 360 planes, 326 helicopters, 11,862 drones, 28 ships, and a submarine since the start of the large-scale attack. Western estimates mention lower loss figures - which are also only minimum values.

06:42 Ukraine: Navy trains on the Dnipro River

The Navy is conducting a tactical exercise of its river flotilla on the Dnipro River. Images of the flotilla exercise are posted on the Ukrainian Navy's Facebook page. According to the Navy, combat actions and mine countermeasures were practiced.

06:07 "DeepState": Russia captures territories in the Donezk region

Russian forces are reportedly advancing in the Donezk region. This is according to the Ukraine-affiliated channel "DeepState" on Telegram and X. The areas of Pishchany, Yevgenivka, Severnoy, near Lozuvatsky, Makiivka, Novoselivka First, Chasovoy Yar, Kalynyvka are reportedly affected. Furthermore, the report states that Ukrainian defense forces are pushing back the Russians in Hlyboky in the Charkiw region.

05:32 Drone attacks in Eastern Ukraine

Russian forces have again attacked the Eastern Ukraine at night with so-called Kamikaze drones. The air defense in Charkiw and Sumy report drone intrusions in several waves. No information is available yet on the effects of the attacks.

04:14 Gas pipeline on the Crimea is on fire

Following an accident at a gas pipeline, there is a fire on the Crimea. The administration of the Crimea installed by Russia reports on Telegram that the fire broke out near the village of Vinogradnoye and has spread to the nearby forest. The gas supply to the resort of Aluschta and over a dozen settlements has been disrupted. "There is no danger to the populated area," the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry reports. No injured have been reported. The cause of the fire is unknown.

01:09 Russia reports shooting down Ukrainian drones

Russian air defense units have shot down seven Ukrainian drones each in the southern regions of Belgorod and Kursk near the Ukrainian border. Seven drones were intercepted over the Belgorod region, which is reportedly subjected to almost daily Ukrainian attacks, the Russian Defense Ministry reports. Seven more drones were shot down in the Kursk region, according to Alexey Smirnov, the governor of the region further north and west. Ukrainian forces reportedly shelled about ten villages throughout the day.

23:39 Kiev reports 123 engagements in the Donezk region

Heavy fighting continues in the east of Ukraine. "The situation was most intense today in the area of Pokrovsk, in addition, the enemy was active in the direction of Lyman and Kurachowe," the Ukrainian General Staff reports in its evening situation report. All three mentioned cities are located in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk. A total of 123 engagements took place throughout the day. Forty-one of these engagements were reportedly in the area of Pokrovsk. There were 19 engagements near Lyman and 17 near Kurachowe. While the General Staff reports that 29 engagements in Pokrovsk have been repelled, 12 battles are still ongoing. The defenders are doing everything they can to stabilize the situation and prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory, according to the military leadership in Kiev.

22:18 Russians are said to have lost thousands at Chassiv Yar

Russian troops suffered heavy losses in the battle for Chassiv Yar - according to a Ukrainian military spokesperson, some 5000 men were reportedly wounded or killed. The determined resistance of Ukrainian forces had withdrawn from a part of the town. The village has been a focal point of fighting for months.

21:49 Russia: Air strike hits decoys in Ukraine

In a reported air raid on the previous Wednesday, Russia is said to have destroyed a Mig-29 and two Patriot missile batteries - but, according to the Ukrainian Air Force commander, Nikola Oeschtschuk, the Russians fell for a decoy. They had only destroyed decoys, he said. The raid targeted a military airfield in the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and a supposed Patriot battery in the Odessa Oblast.

21:11 Chinese soldiers arrive for joint maneuvers in Belarus

Chinese soldiers have arrived in Belarus (formerly White Russia) for a joint anti-terror exercise. The maneuvers will be held from the 8th to the 19th of July, according to the Belarusian Defense Ministry's Telegram channel. "This joint training will help exchange experiences, improve the cooperation between Belarusian and Chinese units, and lay the foundation for further development of Belarusian-Chinese relations in the field of joint military training." No details have been provided about the planned exercises.

20:28 Zelenskyy: Russia will never rule the Black Sea again

President Zelenskyy announced a new maritime strategy in his daily video address. This will be presented to the Security and Defense Council of Ukraine in the near future. The war has changed the power balance in the Black Sea, he said. The Russian fleet will never rule the area again.

19:41 Drone alarm - Romania scrambles F16s

The Romanian government has scrambled two F16 fighter jets after Russian drones approached Ukrainian territory - near the border. They were not required to intervene. No damages have been reported from drone debris, according to the Romanian Defense Ministry in Bucharest.

