21:51 Internet Propaganda: Latvia Restricts Access to Russian Websites

Latvia restricts access to 17 Russian news portals spreading pro-Kremlin propaganda. Delfi.lv reports that the National Electronic Mass Media Council (NEPLP) in Latvia has ordered access to these Russian online resources to be restricted due to their reporting on global events in line with the Kremlin's stance or publishing other Russian propaganda. This decision was made after a review of the portals' content at the request of another authority.

21:24 Biden on $50 billion loan: "Dictators will face consequences for their actions"The $50 billion loan for Ukraine is secured by seized Russian assets, as indicated by US President Joe Biden. "Dictators will face consequences for the damage they cause," Biden states. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen echoes this sentiment, adding that Russia will be forced to bear the costs of its illegal war instead of the taxpayers in the US and Europe. The G7 countries and the EU are participating in the loan.

20:53 Zelensky in Trump-themed T-shirt: "Making Russia small again"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wears a T-shirt in his evening video address, bearing the message, "Making Russia small again." This is a reference to the popular election campaign slogan of former US President Donald Trump, "Make America Great Again." While Zelensky does not make a connection to the T-shirt in the video, he expresses gratitude to the US and the entire G7 group for the $50 billion loan for Ukraine. Zelensky mentions that $20 billion will come from the US. The loan is secured by interest payments from frozen Russian assets. Zelensky met Trump last month during his US trip, when Trump stated having a "good relationship" with both Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

20:21 Ukrainians appeal to North Korean soldiers: "Surrender and join us"The Ukrainian plea for Russian and Belarusian soldiers to surrender has now extended to North Korean soldiers: "Surrender! We can host you, feed you, and provide warmth!" Thousands of Russian soldiers have already surrendered and are waiting for the end of the war in comfortable conditions, including proper accommodations, three warm meals a day, and medical care. The message from the state project "I Want to Live" was published in Korean and Russian, inviting any nationality, religion, or ideological affiliation to surrender and join Ukraine. The military camps are prepared to accommodate soldiers from all backgrounds.

19:50 Expert Clarifies when North Korea Becomes a Party to the War

According to international law expert Claus Kress, two conditions must be met for North Korea to be considered a party to the war on Russia's side: first, North Korean soldiers must act under the country's command, and second, they must be actively engaged in hostilities against Ukraine, as demonstrated by the use of weapons. If North Korean soldiers support Russian soldiers prior to their deployment, such as by providing ammunition, they will be considered directly involved in combat operations from a legal perspective.

19:14 Xi Outlines Three Principles for Peace

China and India call for peace in Ukraine at the BRICS summit in Kazan, without directly blaming Russia. Chinese President Xi Jinping proposes three principles to de-escalate the situation in Ukraine: no expansion of the battlefield, no escalation of conflicts, and no provocations from either side. Earlier, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his support for efforts to restore peace and stability as soon as possible. Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, confirms positive feedback to mediation offers. The European Union encourages leaders to use the Kazan summit to persuade Putin to cease the war.

18:45 Belarus and Russia Strengthen Military Cooperation

Belarus and Russia are strengthening their military cooperation to preserve their sovereignty, as stated by Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin. Military leaders from both countries are preparing for joint maneuvers scheduled for next year. Belarus previously served as a staging area for the Russian army during its large-scale invasion of Ukraine and has since deployed troops along the border with Ukraine.

18:27 Xi: BRICS Alliance Should Protect Security Interests

Chinese President Xi Jinping encourages de-escalation in Ukraine at the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia. The alliance, composed of Russia, Brazil, India, and South Africa, should protect common security interests, according to Xi. He advocates for a swift resolution to the crisis in Ukraine, ensuring no expansion of the conflict zone. China has not criticized Russia's actions and faces accusations of supplying Russia's defense industry with crucial components.

18:07 Dobrindt Proposes "Performance-Based System" for Ukrainian Refugee AidCSU parliamentary group leader Alexander Dobrindt is advocating for an end to unrestricted financial aid for Ukrainian refugees: "We need a new performance-based system for Ukrainian refugees that substantially falls below the level of citizen's income," Dobrindt stated to the Funke media group. Those refusing reasonable work opportunities should expect corresponding reductions in aid. This stance aligns with the views of Finance Minister Christian Lindner, who had suggested abandoning financial aid for Ukrainian refugees and establishing a unique legal status instead.

17:41 Guterres' Visit to Kazan Sparks Backlash from Baltic StatesEstonia and Lithuania express displeasure regarding the UN Secretary-General António Guterres' participation in the BRICS summit in Kazan, hosted by Russia. Estonia's Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna underlines that endorsing such events only bolsters "Putin's regime's propaganda victories," calling for a halt to the normalization of relations with an aggressor actively engaged in the violent occupation of Ukraine and blatant violations of the UN Charter. Lithuania's Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis voiced his disapproval on the X platform, describing Guterres' visit as "unacceptable."

17:25 Belarus Announces Presidential Election, Tichanovskaya Condemns Sham VoteBelarus, plagued by accusations of electoral fraud and violent repression of mass protests over four years ago, will hold a presidential election on January 26. The election commission confirms the proposed date, with incumbent president Alexander Lukashenko announcing his intention to seek a seventh term. Opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaya denounces the impending election as a "phony election without a genuine process," occurring amid an "atmosphere of terror," and implores both Belarusians and the global community to reject the charade. Lukashenko maintains close ties with and support from Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose intervention in Ukraine continues.

17:08 Kremlin Declines Comment on North Korean Soldiers in RussiaRussian authorities refuse to comment on reports suggesting that North Korean soldiers are stationed in Russia for potential military deployment in Ukraine. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova requests clarification regarding the soldiers' exact locations from North Korea, and dismisses discussions on the matter as "media sensations." South Korea, Ukraine, and the United States allege Russia's involvement in deploying North Korean soldiers to its territory for training and future operations in Ukraine, with Seoul reporting that these forces undergo preparation for service in Ukraine.

16:42 Putin Presents BRICS as Growing Economic and Political CounterforceRussian President Vladimir Putin showcases the BRICS alliance – consisting of China, India, and other nations – as a growing economic and political counterweight to Western powers at the BRICS summit in Kazan. Putin emphasizes that BRICS members together account for 36.7% of the global economy in terms of purchasing power, a figure expected to expand in light of Western economic stagnation. He envisions the BRICS as a multi-faceted challenge to Western influence, both economically and militarily. Putin estimates that over 30 additional nations express interest in joining the alliance.

16:15 Scholz Offers Reserved Response to Lindner's Housing Cost Savings ProposalsGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz maintains a guarded stance in response to Finance Minister Christian Lindner's suggestions for saving billions in housing costs for citizens receiving financial assistance and Ukrainian refugees. Lindner proposed realigning social benefits and scrapping financial aid for Ukrainian refugees, limiting their support to asylum-seeker benefits and labor market incentives, as well as modifying the method for reimbursing housing costs from actual expenses to a fixed rate. Scholz's spokesman, Steffen Hebestreit, indicates the Chancellor's awareness of Lindner's statement, but there are no formal government plans for implementing these changes at present.

15:51 U.S. Alleges Thousands of North Korean Soldiers in RussiaThe U.S. government claims extensive presence of North Korean soldiers in Russia, numbering approximately "thousands," for training purposes. The specific mission and potential deployment of these soldiers remain unclear. Read more here.

15:41 G7 Countries Agree on $50 Billion Loan for UkraineThe G7 major industrialized nations commit to a $50 billion loan for Ukraine, backed by capital gains from frozen Russian assets, as reported by the U.S. government. The U.S. government representative indicates that negotiations have reached an agreement, with the United States pledging $20 billion, while the remaining $30 billion will be shared among the EU, Britain, Canada, and Japan. Read more here.

15:26 France to Initially Give Three Mirage Fighters to UkraineFrance is set to deliver the first Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets to Ukraine during the first quarter of 2025, as reported by "La Tribune". The newspaper states that this information hasn't been officially confirmed by the Elysee Palace or the Ministry of the Armed Forces yet. The Mirage 2000 is a French multi-role combat aircraft of the fourth generation, developed by Dassault Aviation in the 1970s. Development of the Mirage 2000-5 variant began in the early 1990s. Get more details here.

14:57 NATO Claims Proof of North Korean Soldiers in RussiaNATO claims to have proof that North Korea has sent its soldiers to Russia. Allies have verified the presence of North Korean troops, as announced by NATO spokesperson Farah Dakhlallah. She pointed out that if these troops were intended for combat in Ukraine, it would signify a substantial escalation of North Korea's support for Russia's unlawful war. Previously, the USA had stated that it had confirmed intelligence about North Korean troops in Russia. If these troops are to participate in Russia's war efforts, this would present a significant concern, stressed US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. This situation could affect Europe as well as the situation in the Indo-Pacific. Reportedly, North Korea has deployed a total of 3,000 soldiers in Russia. These soldiers are believed to be training in military facilities, preparing for possible deployment against Ukraine.

14:32 Deaths and Injuries in Donetsk Region Due to Russian AttacksRussian attacks on the Donetsk region on October 22 resulted in three civilian fatalities. This was confirmed by Vadym Filashkin, head of the military administration of the Donetsk region, on Telegram. He stated that two civilians were killed in Oleksandro-Kalynove and one in Riznykivka. Seven more people were injured in the region throughout the day. Furthermore, houses, cars, and a gas pipeline were damaged. Since the war's beginning, Russian attacks in the Donetsk region have reportedly caused 2,831 civilian deaths and 6,329 injuries.

13:58 EU Urges BRICS Nations to Encourage Peace for UkraineRussia supports the peace initiative proposed by China and Brazil, which was discussed during the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, as reported by Interfax. The Russian Presidential Administration representative stated this. China and Brazil, along with Russia, are the founding members of the BRICS group. The peace initiative suggests that the conflict zone should not be expanded and a peace conference should be held, with Ukraine and Russia present to discuss peace plans. While China has advocated for ending the war publicly, it has never criticized or blamed Russia for the invasion. Prior to the BRICS summit, the EU called on its attendees to encourage President Putin to end the Ukraine war. "We hope that all summit participants—more than 20 heads of state and government—will address President Putin appropriately," said an EU spokesperson.

13:26 Bomb Plot Foiled in Kyiv — Security Service Detains Two SuspectsThe Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Police have thwarted a planned terrorist attack in Kyiv, as reported by the SBU's Telegram channel. Two Russian agents were arrested in a special operation for attempting to detonate a homemade explosive device at a crowded location in Kyiv. The SBU's counterintelligence stated that their goal was to kill as many civilians as possible and spread fear among the citizens. To execute the terrorist act, the Russian intelligence service reportedly recruited a 20-year-old from Zaporizhzhia using Telegram channels who was seeking easy income. After recruitment, she received instructions on how to create an explosive device utilizing improvised components. She then recruited her 26-year-old partner for collaboration.

13:00 U.S. Affirms Presence of North Koreans in RussiaAccording to South Korea's intelligence agency, North Korea has sent hundreds of special forces for training to Russia's Far East in recent weeks, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed this, stating, "We have evidence of that." The specifics of their activities remain unclear, however. "We're still working on that," he added. Reportedly, Russian naval ships have transported approximately 1500 North Korean special forces to Russia this month, and Pyongyang plans to send up to 12,000 troops to support Russia. It is believed that this agreement was reached in June of this year during Putin's visit to North Korea. Apart from providing troops, it is also said that North Korea will receive food and fuel from Russia in return. Access more info here.

12:36: Russian Individual Faces Murder Charges in Munich Over Ukrainian Soldiers' DeathsThe Bavarian Public Prosecutor's Office has brought murder charges against a 57-year-old Russian man in relation to the gruesome deaths of two Ukrainian servicemen in the German town of Murnau. The men, who were receiving medical treatment for war-related injuries at a local clinic, were allegedly killed by the suspect in April of this year. Tensions over Ukraine's situation are reportedly believed to have led up to the incident. The prosecutor's office stated that the suspect is an avid supporter of Russia's aggressive military action against Ukraine.

12:13: Czech Republic on Track to Deliver 500,000 Artillery Shells to Ukraine by Year's EndThe Czech government's initiative to provide Ukraine with artillery ammunition is expected to meet its year-end goal of delivering 500,000 rounds, according to reports from Prague. Prime Minister Petr Fiala confirmed this, with Germany and other nations like Denmark and the Netherlands supporting the effort financially. Fiala also anticipated that deliveries will continue next year, though no specific schedule was provided. Currently, 15 EU and NATO countries have pledged approximately 1.6 billion euros towards the project to procure up to 800,000 rounds of ammunition from third-party suppliers. Unlisted countries are providing in-kind services such as transportation assistance. The exact source of the military supplies remains confidential.

11:41: West's Position Shifting in BRICS Summit, Analyst SaysAs the BRICS summit in Kazan unfolds, there is a clash of interests, according to security expert Joachim Weber. In an interview with ntv, he discussed the West's need to assess its position and highlighted the injustice in the criticism directed towards UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' participation in the summit.

11:18: EU Sanctions Don't Stop Russian Oligarch from Keeping Italian Luxury ResortDespite being placed on the EU sanctions list, Russian oligarch Musa Bazhaev continued to possess a luxurious Italian resort on Sardinia past the two-month mark, as reported by the Financial Times. The revelation stems from Retivia Investments' annual report from Cyprus, which manages the Hotel Forte Village and other assets valued at over 700 million euros. The report questions why Italian authorities didn't act to seize the assets within a few weeks of Bazhaev's placement on the EU sanctions list on April 8, 2022. It was already known that Bazhaev had owned Forte Village since at least 2014. Furthermore, the Cypriot company register revealed a deceptive document asserting that Retivia Investments was sold to a Bazhaev relative on February 25, 2022 - a day after Russia invaded Ukraine. Read more here.

10:55: German Foreign Office Confronts North Korean Business Representative over Reported Military DeploymentIn response to reports suggesting that North Korean soldiers were deployed alongside Russian forces, Germany summoned North Korea's business representative in Germany. According to Germany, such deployment would breach international law. South Korean intelligence alleges that 3,000 North Korean soldiers are already stationed in Russia and anticipates a rise to 10,000 by December.

10:38: Russia's Inefficiency in Warfare; Huge Losses Reported Towards PokrovskRussia is not only wasteful with its soldiers, frequently referred to as "cannon fodder" by Western analysts, but also with its military equipment. Since the onset of the war, Russia has lost close to 3500 tanks, as reported by the Oryx portal. This is in addition to around 5500 armored personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles. These numbers represent considerable losses for Russia, and they do not appear to be decreasing despite their current offensive towards Pokrovsk. Russian troops have lost 545 tanks and over 1000 infantry fighting vehicles in Pokrovsk alone within the past year. Pokrovsk, a city with an initial population of 50,000, is relatively small but strategically located and essential as a transport hub. However, the resource consumption is immense, and Russia's increased tank production is unable to compensate for the losses. Additionally, Russia's capacity for repairing and reusing tanks and armored vehicles is limited, as evident by the deployment of numerous tank models from the 1950s and 1960s on the Russian front line.

10:16 Berlin and London Team Up - Rheinmetall to Construct New Artillery Factory in UKRheinmetall, a prominent defense company, is planning to establish a new artillery factory in the UK as part of a strengthened partnership between Britain and Germany in the defense sector. The two nations have agreed on collaboration across various defense domains, including air, land, sea, space, and cyber, as announced by the British Ministry of Defense on Tuesday. The location of the factory is yet to be decided, with the initial production of firearms scheduled for 2027. These weapons will be supplied to the British Army and provided to allied forces, as confirmed by a Ministry of Defense representative. Due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the 32 NATO countries aim to bolster their military forces and enhance cooperation.

09:44 Potential North Korean Deployment - Rutte Holds off on Confirmation, Ukraine Sets Arrival DateNATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has yet to verify rumors of North Korean soldiers participating in Russia's conflict with Ukraine. "At the moment, I cannot confirm that," Rutte stated at a press conference. He emphasized that they would receive updates from South Korea next week, following a briefing by Seoul experts for the North Atlantic Council. Rutte also mentioned that they would then determine if Pyongyang is supporting Russia's aggression against Ukraine. Earlier, South Korea's national intelligence service reported North Korea was dispatching troops to Russellia to join the Ukraine war. Concurrently, Ukrainian military intelligence head Kyrylo Budanov declared that the first North Korean troops were expected to arrive in the Russian region of Kursk today. Ukrainian troops had previously invaded the area, capturing numerous settlements and many Russian soldiers as prisoners of war.

09:12 Despite Putin's Unmet Promise - Guterres Participates in BRICS Summit

UN Secretary-General António Guterres attended the BRICS summit in the Russian city of Kazan on Monday, as reported by local authorities. Putin had promised a meeting with Guterres during his visit. However, since the commencement of Russia's military action against Ukraine, no official negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv have taken place, and their positions remain irreconcilable. Guterres intends to reaffirm his stance on the Ukraine war and the requirements for a just peace based on UN Charter principles and international law during his visit to Kazan, according to his deputy spokesperson, Farhan Haq. Guterres serves as a potential mediator in the conflict. In February, he stated that the annexation of Ukrainian territories has no place in the modern world.

08:30 German Ambassador in Moscow Responds to Baltic Sea Command Controversy

The installation of a Baltic Sea Command in Rostock has sparked frustration within the Kremlin. In response, the German ambassador in Moscow, Alexander Graf Lambsdorff, was summoned. Nevertheless, Lambsdorff denies the allegations and directly criticizes Russia. ntv journalist Rainer Munz provides an account of the situation.

07:52 Poll Shows Strong Support for Putin and Desire for Policy Change in Russia

A Russian poll shows that President Vladimir Putin enjoys significant backing among citizens, despite disagreement with some of the Kremlin's political actions, such as the conflict in Ukraine. Despite this, 78% of respondents approve of Putin's overall performance as president, according to a September 10-17 survey conducted by Russia's independent polling institute Chronicles. However, 83% desire improved attention to domestic social and economic issues, 61% support a mutually advantageous peace treaty with Ukraine, and 43% seek to restore relations with Western states.

07:12 Midnight Drone Attack on Crimea - Russia Claims All Destroyed

Russia reports the downing of 14 Ukrainian drones during overnight operations, ten of which were shot down over the Crimean Peninsula, and four unmanned boats aimed at the Crimea were intercepted in the Black Sea.

06:02 Lindner Advocates for Special Refugee Status for Ukrainians in Germany

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner proposes a unique legal status for Ukrainian refugees to minimize citizens' income expenses and boost market integration for recipients. "We should seriously consider providing a special status for refugees fleeing Ukraine," Lindner tells 'Wirtschaftswoche' publication. He envisions a merger of "asylum benefits with the employment-related components of citizen's income." This would eliminate the need for an asylum procedure while excluding direct access to citizens' income, which is used for socio-economic support with involvement in the workforce.

05:15 Modi Offers Mediation Between Putin and Ukraine at BRICS Meeting

At the BRICS summit in Russian Kazan, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again proposes mediation between Putin and Ukraine. "We fully support the rapid restoration of peace and stability," Modi says. India has not previously served as a mediator, but the recently-joined United Arab Emirates has recently facilitated exchanges between warring sides. According to Kremlin spokesman Peskov, the Ukraine situation was discussed during Putin's meeting with his main guest, Chinese President Xi Jinping. Peskov, however, fails to specify the topic of their discussion.

During investigations into corruption involving military service, investigators discovered approximately 416,000 euros in cash and jewels during a raid on the leader of a health commission in Mykolajiw, southern Ukraine. This individual is under accusation for aiding individuals in evading military duty by providing them with disability certificates in exchange for bribes. Bribery is prevalent in Ukraine, used for either avoiding military service or procuring exit permits.

02:00 Ukraine Prepares for First North Korean Soldiers Today

The head of Ukraine's military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, anticipates the arrival of the first North Korean soldiers at the front line in Russian Kursk today. No specific information on the number of soldiers and equipment is available, according to Budanov, who spoke to military blog "The War Zone." North Korea denies reports of military intervention on Russia's side.

00:06 Estonia Encourages NATO to Raise Defense Spending Target

Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas urges NATO partners to agree upon a higher defense spending target, stating "All allies should spend at least 2.5 percent." She made the comment following a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Tallinn, suggesting that the current 2 percent GDP target for defense spending is no longer sufficient to reflect today's security situation. NATO countries should aim for 2.5 percent as a shared goal, Kallas emphasized.

22:20 Protest Planned against Russian Nuclear Firm Cooperation in Lower Saxony

Due to concerns that Lingen could become an outpost of the Russian nuclear industry, anti-nuclear activists are organizing a protest against the potential cooperation between a Russian nuclear energy company and the fuel rod factory in Lower Saxony. Alexander Vent from Lingen Alliance AgiEL (Anti-Nuclear Power Activists in Emsland) stated, "We fear that Lingen will eventually become an extension of the Russian nuclear industry." For over four decades, nuclear fuel rods for European power plants have been produced in Lingen. The company Advanced Nuclear Fuels aims to manufacture fuel rods for Soviet-designed nuclear power plants in Eastern Europe, aiming to make these plants independent of Russian supplies. To produce the Russian fuel rod type, the French ANF parent company Framatome plans to cooperate with a subsidiary of the Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom. Vent noted recent warnings about Russian intelligence services' espionage and sabotage attempts. Cooperating with the Russian state corporation, according to anti-nuclear activists, would mean long-term dependence on the Kremlin's favor.

21:55 NATO-Ukraine Command in Hesse Soon to Operate

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte shared that the new NATO-Ukraine Command in Wiesbaden is progressing well, with the possibility of being fully operational by year's end. Many allies have already provided personnel. The NATO-Ukraine Command, known as NSATU (NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine), coordinates weapons deliveries and training activities for the Ukrainian armed forces, and was agreed upon at the NATO summit in Washington last summer.

21:07 Lindner: EU to Contribute 18 Billion to Ukraine Loan

Finance Minister Christian Lindner announced the EU's plan to contribute around 18 billion euros to an international loan for Ukraine. "We are close to a milestone in supporting Ukraine this week," Lindner said during a New York visit, expressing gratitude for expected US contributions of around 20 billion dollars. The loan, worth 50 billion US dollars, was agreed upon by the G7 countries during the June summit and will be secured by interest payments from frozen Russian assets, with an agreement expected by the week's end.

20:49 Zelenskyy: International Pressure on North Korea Insufficient

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for increased international pressure on North Korea, following reports of potential North Korean soldier deployments to aid Russia in the war in Europe. "If North Korea can interfere in the war in Europe, then the pressure on this regime is definitely not enough," Zelenskyy stated in a video message. "It's clear that Pyongyang, like Moscow, does not value human lives." According to Zelenskyy, there is information about the training of two North Korean military units, possibly even two brigades with 6,000 soldiers each.

20:12 Kremlin: Putin and Xi Discussed Ukraine and the West

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping discussed the war in Ukraine and relations with the West during the BRICS summit, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskow. "Since they both target our interests and China's interests, there were topics to discuss," Peskow explained on Russian television. Moscow and Beijing share a similar view and approach to international politics, Peskow added. The conversation between Putin and Xi on the war in Ukraine was detailed but lacking specifics, Peskow reported, without providing further information.

20:44 South Korea to Share Insights on North Korea Aiding Russia in Ukraine ConflictSouth Korean officials are scheduled to meet with NATO leadership in Brussels shortly, to share their insights on North Korea potentially providing support to Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine. Secretary-General Mark Rutte of NATO hints that the focus of the briefing will be on the possible deployment of North Korean troops to Ukraine, a move that could significantly intensify the conflict. Rutte, however, has not confirmed the active involvement of North Korean soldiers in the hostilities, but expects to receive recent updates from the South Koreans during their visit.

18:46 Waning Assistance Backing in Germany and Poland for UkraineAccording to the latest German-Polish survey, support for supplying military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine has seen a significant drop in Germany and Poland since the inception of the Russian invasion. Initially, 58% of Germans backed military aid to Ukraine, contrasted with 23% who rejected it. At present, support stands at 49%, while opposition has risen to 31%. Meanwhile, Poland's backing for their nation's military assistance to Kyiv has dropped from a soaring 87% to 63%, with a corresponding decline in opposition from 5% to 20%.

