21:46 Poland honors war heroes of victory over Red Army - and draws parallels with Putin

A military parade in Warsaw marked Poland's victory over the Red Army. The event featured tanks and soldiers, including some from the USA and other allied countries. Fighter jets flew overhead, drawing cheers from the thousands in attendance. "We must arm ourselves and build such potential that no one will ever dare attack us," President Andrzej Duda said before the parade, which was the culmination of state commemorations. On "Armed Forces Day," Poland remembers the victory of its military over Soviet troops in the 1920 Battle of Warsaw. Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, in a letter to soldiers, wrote that the holiday commemorates the most glorious episodes of the Polish army, the price of independence and freedom. "Today, we honor all heroes who have fought for the fatherland since the beginning of our country," he explained.

Jacek Szelenbaum, a 60-year-old spectator, acknowledged that the parade was a spectacle but expressed joy at seeing the military equipped with modern weapons. "We feel a bit safer seeing this good equipment and the presence of our allies - Americans, Britons, Romanians, and others," Szelenbaum said. "This is necessary in this situation, as Poland could never defend itself alone. Only in an alliance can we stand against Putin."

20:59: German General Freuding Announces Further Military Aid to Ukraine

General Major Christian Freuding, the chief coordinator of German military aid, has returned from talks in Ukraine. In the German Armed Forces video format "Nachgefragt," Freuding explains which weapons Germany will deliver to Ukraine by the end of the year. The focus of military aid is on providing additional air defense systems, artillery systems, firearms, drones, tanks, and armored vehicles. By the end of 2024, two medium-range batteries IRIS-T SLM and two short-range batteries IRIS-T SLS will be delivered to Ukraine. Additionally, ten Gepard anti-aircraft cannons with two 35-mm cannons will be delivered, along with around 30 Leopard 1A5 tanks currently being restored by Rheinmetall specialists. Furthermore, 400 armored MRAP vehicles will be provided. Artillery systems will be delivered in the form of 12 self-propelled tracked artillery systems PzH-2000 and four self-propelled wheeled artillery howitzers Zuzana 2.

20:20 Authorities: Five Civilians Killed in Russian Attacks in South and East UkraineIn the south and east of Ukraine, five civilians have been killed by Russian attacks, according to authorities. Two people were killed in an airstrike in the northeastern region of Kharkiv. Another fatality occurred in a shelling attack in Donetsk in the east. A man was killed in a drone strike in the southern region of Kherson. Another man, previously injured in an earlier attack, died in the hospital, as reported by authorities in Kherson. Meanwhile, authorities are urging residents of Pokrovsk to evacuate. "Especially families with children" should flee before it's too late. The enemy is approaching "at high speed" towards the city in the Donetsk region. The Russian army continues to strongly attack in the east of Ukraine, according to the government in Kyiv. Moscow reports the recapture of the village of Ivanyivka in Donetsk, which is only about 15 kilometers from the strategically important transport hub of Pokrovsk.

19:30 Report: USA and Ukraine Discuss Delivery of Long-Range Cruise Missiles in Advanced StageTalks between Ukraine and the government of US President Joe Biden over the delivery of long-range cruise missiles are said to be "in an advanced stage," according to the Ukrainian news portal "Kyiv Independent," citing a source from the government of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. However, it is unclear when the missiles could arrive in Ukraine, the source says, adding that a timeframe in the fall of this year is being considered. The US daily newspaper "Politico" also reports, citing unnamed sources, that Biden's administration is "open" to supplying Kyiv with long-range cruise missiles to reinforce the recently provided F-16 fighter jets, among other things. Since the beginning of Russia's attack, Kyiv has been pressing the US to provide its military with long-range missiles to attack Russian military infrastructure and logistics deep inside Russia.

19:16 Lithuania Sends New Military Aid Package to UkraineAs part of Lithuania's military support for the Ukrainian army, Lithuania is sending a new package consisting of trailers, trailers, and foldable beds, according to "Ukrinform," citing the press service of the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense. According to the report, in August, armored personnel carriers, short-range air defense systems with missiles, anti-drone systems, anti-drone individual jammers, off-road vehicles with spare parts, trailers, rifles, ammunition, smoke grenades, and weapons accessories and their parts were transferred to Ukraine.

18:51 Cardinal Woelki: Ukraine War Must Not Be Forgotten in GermanyCardinal Rainer Maria Woelki of Cologne wants to continue supporting aid organizations and people in Ukraine affected by the Russian invasion. After a multi-day visit to the country, he said he was "deeply affected" by the impression that the war would continue for a long time. "That's why it's important that the war not be forgotten in Germany," he said in Kyiv. During his visit, which is expected to last until Monday, Woelki planned meetings with representatives of various aid projects, including stops in Lviv, Kyiv, Bucha, and Irpin. His visit to Bucha, a symbol of the war's atrocities, made him aware of the importance of standards like the Geneva Conventions and international humanitarian law. "It became very clear to me that these standards were not upheld in Bucha," he said. The archdiocese of Cologne has supported aid projects in Ukraine with more than 1.2 million euros since the beginning of the Russian invasion in 2022. "We must continue to engage and stand by the Ukrainians, but also see that people on the other side are also losing relatives," Woelki said, referring to Russia.

18:29 Ukraine Reports Increased Russian Attacks in Kherson RegionRussian troops have increased their activities near the village of Krynky in the Kherson region, prompting Ukrainian forces to find new positions, said Dmytro Lykhovyi, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Tavria military group. The small village is a key settlement in the heavily contested Dnipro bridgehead in the Russian-occupied Kherson region, where fewer than 1,000 people lived before the war. Ukrainian forces have repelled seven Russian attacks at a bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River north of the village, where their units have taken up new positions. The enemy is more active than last week, Lykhovyi said on Ukrainian state television. Due to the marshy terrain, it's difficult to build fortifications, set up observation posts, and establish firing positions, he added. "When Russian troops use artillery in hot weather and drop incendiary munitions from drones, fires break out, making it difficult to hold positions, and Ukrainian forces have to relocate," Lykhovyi said.

18:05 Russian Medium-Range Bomber Crashes in SiberiaA Russian Air Force Tu-22M3 medium-range bomber (NATO code Backfire) crashed in Siberia during a routine flight near Irkutsk, the state-run TASS news agency reported. The crew managed to eject safely. A technical problem with the four-seat supersonic bomber was suspected as the cause of the incident.

17:34 Ukraine Reports Deaths and Injuries from Russian Glide Bomb Strikes in Kharkiv RegionAuthorities report several Russian glide bomb attacks in the eastern Ukrainian region of Kharkiv, resulting in deaths and injuries. In the Kupiansk district, Russian troops hit a civilian facility, killing two civilians and injuring one, according to the state-run Ukrainian news agency "Ukrinform," citing a Telegram post by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the regional military administration. In another glide bomb attack on the city of Solotschiw, six people were injured, including a 12-year-old child, the regional police communications department reported on Telegram.

17:03 Lukashenko Calls for Russia-Ukraine Talks AgainAmid the Ukrainian offensive in the Russian border region of Kursk, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko again calls for negotiations. "We should sit down at the negotiating table and end this dispute. Neither the Ukrainians, Russians, nor Belarusians need this," Lukashenko says in an interview with Russian state TV Rossija, as reported by the Belarusian news agency Belta. Belarus, a Russian ally, has supported Moscow in its war against Ukraine since the beginning, providing its territory for Russian troops to invade the north of Ukraine. Lukashenko has repeatedly offered his mediation services for peace talks, also stating now that the West, particularly high-ranking U.S. officials, are interested in escalating the conflict. "They want us to destroy each other," Lukashenko says. Ukraine has been defending itself against Russia's invasion since February 2022.

16:46 General Freuding: Ukrainians Aware of Risks in Their OperationThe military coordinator of German Ukraine aid, Major General Christian Freuding, understands the Ukrainian decision to launch an offensive on Russian territory. "Wherever the military leader has the opportunity to take the initiative, he must do so. Based on my impressions and conversations, the Ukrainians are indeed aware of the risks they are taking with this operation, but it can lead to significant momentum if it is successfully executed," Freuding says in the Bundeswehr video format "Nachgefragt." Freuding recently visited Ukraine for talks. The advance is a "good indicator that the Ukrainian armed forces continue to have the will and capability to succeed and win this war," Freuding explains.

The strength of the Ukrainian forces for this offensive operation consists of four brigades, totaling 4,000 to 6,000 soldiers, says Freuding. They are supported by 2,000 to 4,000 men and women in logistics and air defense from Ukrainian territory. The depth of the territory taken is approximately 30 kilometers, and the width is approximately 65 kilometers, says Freuding. The total area in which Ukrainian forces are operating, not controlling, is estimated at approximately 1,000 square kilometers. This is significant because it is roughly the same order of magnitude that the Ukrainian forces have lost to the Russian forces since the beginning of the year.

16:19 Reports: Ukraine deploys British Challenger 2 tanks on Russian territoryIn the ongoing cross-border incursion by Ukraine into Russia, the Ukrainian army is deploying British Challenger 2 tanks, according to consistent reports from British media outlets BBC and Sky News, citing unnamed sources. Previously, the British Ministry of Defence had stated that there was no change in policy and that Ukraine had the right to use British-supplied weapons on Russian territory, excluding Storm Shadow missiles. The ministry did not comment on the specific weapons involved in the current deployment on Russian territory. The anonymous sources told BBC and Sky News that this includes the modern Challenger 2 tanks. At least 14 of these tanks have been in use in Ukraine since January 2023, with one British tank confirmed destroyed in September 2023.

15:58 Ukraine denies involvement in Nord Stream sabotage againThe Ukrainian government denies involvement in the sabotage act against the Baltic Sea pipeline Nord Stream. Instead, it is very likely that Russia is responsible for the September 2022 attack, says Mykhailo Podoliak, an advisor to President Volodymyr Zelensky, to the news agency Reuters today. "Such an act could only be carried out with large technical and financial resources," says Podoliak. "And who had all that at the time of the attack? Only Russia." Three of the four pipelines that pumped Russian gas directly to Germany were destroyed in the attacks. The investigations are being led by the General Prosecutor's Office in Karlsruhe. On Wednesday, it was reported that a first arrest warrant had been issued for a Ukrainian living in Poland. However, the diving instructor was able to flee to Ukraine. It is suspected that the act is connected to the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, which began with the invasion in February 2022.

15:40 Zelensky reports capture of Russian city of SudjaAccording to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian soldiers have completely taken control of the Russian city of Sudja in the Kursk region. There, a command center of the Ukrainian military is being established, says Zelensky (see entry 15:21). On Wednesday, the Ukrainian TV channel 1+1 already broadcast footage that was reportedly showing the small town, about ten kilometers from the border, under Ukrainian control. Burnt-out Russian military vehicle columns and Ukrainian soldiers distributing aid to locals and removing Russian flags from administrative buildings can be seen.

15:21 Ukraine Establishes Military Command in Kursk RegionFollowing the advance of Ukrainian troops into the Russian neighboring region of Kursk, Kyiv has set up a military command for the territory under its control. The command is to maintain law and order and address the urgent needs of the population, says Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi. General-Major Eduard Moskalyov has been appointed as the head of the command. Syrskyi further states that the Ukrainian military has taken control of 82 locations and 1,150 square kilometers of territory since the start of the offensive.

14:57 Moscow Announces More Troops for Border RegionsRussian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov has announced additional troops and resources for the regions of Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk bordering Ukraine. Belousov said in Moscow that the General Staff has prepared a plan with additional measures, focusing on improving the efficiency of troop management in cooperation with other security agencies. The focus was on the Belgorod region, and he said he would personally oversee the implementation of the plan. The aim is to protect the territorial integrity of Russia, the population, and infrastructure in the border regions. This includes better coordination between the Defense Ministry, the FSB, the National Guard, and other security agencies. Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry again reported the destruction of Ukrainian positions on Russian territory, but these claims could not be independently verified.

Last Tuesday, Kyiv's ground troops entered the Kursk region for the first time since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine nearly two and a half years ago. Since then, thousands of Ukrainian soldiers have advanced, taking control of dozens of settlements. The incursion of enemy troops with tanks and heavy artillery has caused widespread surprise in Russia about the state of the border.

14:26 Media Campaign and State of Emergency - Russia Complains: Victims of Ukrainian AggressionThe conflict in Ukraine has long since become a war of images. Video footage shows destroyed military positions, media channels report alleged partial victories. Moscow is now using the current Kursk offensive to spread another distorted narrative.

13:58 Russians Flee Border Region: "We Hid in the Bushes"After the advance of Ukrainian soldiers into the Russian border region of Kursk, refugees report anxious moments. "We hid in the bushes," says Tatyana Anikeyeva to Russian state television. According to her own account, she had to leave the settlement of Sudzha in a hurry. "The sound of gunfire continued non-stop. The house was shaking," she says.

13:41 Governor of Kursk: Ukrainian Rocket Intercepted Over LgovFor over a week, Ukrainian troops have been engaged in battles with Russian soldiers after an unexpected border crossing into the Russian region of Kursk. The acting governor of Kursk, Alexei Smirnov, has ordered the evacuation of the Gluschkowo district, located northwest of Sudja. This evacuation order suggests that Ukrainian soldiers are advancing in the area. According to Russian reports, over 120,000 residents of the region have been evacuated so far. Russian troops have intercepted a Ukrainian rocket over the city of Lgov in the Russian region of Kursk, according to the acting governor Alexei Smirnov. Falling debris injured two locals, Smirnov reports.

13:18 Russia: Claims to Have Taken Village of Iwaniwka in DonetskRussian troops have taken the village of Iwaniwka in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, according to reports from the Russian government in Moscow, as reported by the state-run Russian news agency Interfax, citing the defense ministry.

12:42 Umbach: "Russia Has Resorted to More Active Sabotage"Following suspicions of sabotage at the Cologne-Wahn barracks, the question arises: How secure is Germany against hybrid attacks from Russia? Security expert Frank Umbach sees a new chapter opening after a phase of restraint, with right- and left-wing extremists playing a significant role.

12:11 Little Relief for Eastern Front Despite Push into Russian TerritoryThe Ukraine reports heavy fighting on the eastern front of the country. Despite the Ukrainian push into Russian territory on the northern border, the main front in Ukraine is not being relieved. "Despite the events on Russian territory, the enemy continues to maintain the majority of its troops in this direction and is trying to achieve successes," says officer Serhiy Zehozik on television. The Ukrainian General Staff reports 58 engagements. This is the highest number of engagements reported for a single day this month.

11:41 Munz: "Would Cause Great Uproar in Russia"Reports are circulating in Russia that conscripts are being sent to the Kursk Oblast to halt the Ukrainian advance. ntv Russia correspondent Rainer Munz explains the significance of this and reports on the arrest of a US citizen in Russia.

11:02 Chechen Unit Claims to Have Recovered Village in KurskRussian troops have reportedly retaken the village of Martynovka in the Kursk Oblast, according to the commander of the Chechen Achmat unit, General-Major Apti Alaudinov, as reported on Russian state television. These claims about the fighting cannot be independently confirmed.

10:37 Russian: Moscow's Soldiers in Kursk Simply FledThe situation in the Kursk region, attacked by Ukrainian military, remains unclear. However, President Selenskyj sheds some light on the motives behind the attack. Meanwhile, residents of the area complain of being abandoned by the Russian leadership and military.

10:13 Russia Declares State of Emergency for Region BelgorodThe Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations has also declared a federal state of emergency for the Belgorod Oblast. This was previously imposed on the neighboring Kursk Oblast, where Ukrainian soldiers unexpectedly infiltrated on August 6. Minister Alexander Kurenko states that the situation in Belgorod remains complex and tense. "As a result of Ukrainian armed groups' terrorist attacks in the Belgorod Oblast, residential buildings and infrastructure facilities have been damaged, with casualties and injuries reported."

10:00 Ukraine and US Defense Ministers Consult on SituationUkrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has consulted with his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin, on the combat situation and Ukraine's military needs. Umerov also thanked Austin for "the continuous and comprehensive support since the beginning of Russia's large-scale invasion," according to the Defense Ministry in Kyiv.

09:31 WSJ: Zelensky Approved Nord Stream SabotagePrivate businesspeople allegedly initiated a small operation, supervised by a high-ranking general, to sabotage the Nord Stream pipeline, according to the Wall Street Journal. President Zelensky initially approved the plan but later attempted, unsuccessfully, to call it off. The sabotage, which cost $300,000 and was carried out by a small crew of six on a small yacht, was described by an officer involved as "born out of a drunken night and the iron will of a handful of people who had the courage to risk their lives for their country." Zelensky reportedly reacted after CIA intervention and wanted to stop the operation, but his then-commander-in-chief, Valeriy Saluschnyy, continued it.

08:48 Ukraine Shoots Down All 29 Russian Drones LaunchedUkraine reports shooting down all 29 Russian drones launched overnight into Thursday. Russia also fired three guided Ch-59 missiles, it added.

08:08 Ukraine Destroys Russian Kasta Radar - Costing $60 MillionMilitary intelligence counterintelligence officers of Ukraine, in collaboration with the country's defense forces, have destroyed a Russian Kasta radar in the Saporischschja war zone, the SBU press office reports. The long-range detection radar costs around $60 million to manufacture. "Essentially, this radar was the 'eye' of the Russian air defense that controlled our airspace. The enemy hid it in the background, carefully camouflaged it, and moved it often. This time, they managed to track it down and attack the target to destroy it," the explanation reads.

07:28 Ukraine: Kursk to Become 'Buffer Zone'The Ukrainian army states it will allow the evacuation of civilians from the Russian region of Kursk to Russia and Ukraine, and establish a buffer zone in the area where its troops have launched a major offensive. "The establishment of a buffer zone in the Kursk region is a step to protect our border communities from daily enemy shelling," says Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

06:45 Russia seeks laborers via job portals to dig trenches in KurskAs reported by CNN, Russian job portals are advertising positions for digging trenches in the Kursk region as Ukrainian forces continue to gain ground in the Russian border area. Ukraine claims to control 74 settlements in the region. Job listings seek "general laborers" capable of excavating defensive structures in the Kursk area, with advertised salaries ranging from 150,000 to 371,000 rubles (approximately $1,600 to $4,000 USD).

05:52 Ukraine captures over 100 Russian soldiers in KurskUkrainian forces operating in the Kursk region have captured over 100 Russian soldiers, according to Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi in a report to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Ukrainian forces have advanced one to two kilometers in various areas.

02:39 Further evacuation ordered in KurskResidents in the Russian oblast of Kursk must leave their homes following Ukraine's advance, with Governor Alexei Smirnov ordering the evacuation of the village of Glushkovo, home to approximately 4,500 people, located 11 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. Two days ago, Smirnov reported that 121,000 people had been evacuated or left the region on their own.

23:58 Ukrainian General Staff confirms attacks on Russian military airfieldsThe Ukrainian General Staff has confirmed attacks on four Russian air bases overnight. Military aircraft and fighter jets of types Su-34 and Su-35 were stationed at the military airfields in the Voronezh, Kursk, and Nizhny Novgorod oblasts. Key targets included oil and lubricant storage facilities and aircraft hangars. The consequences of the attacks are still being assessed.

23:24 US citizen arrested in RussiaA district court in Moscow has sentenced a US citizen to 15 days in jail for disorderly conduct. The district court ordered the American to spend 15 days in administrative detention for "petty hooliganism." Earlier, the country's top investigative authority had reported initiating a criminal case against the US citizen for violence against a government official, which carries a penalty of up to five years in prison. According to the Russian news agency TASS, the man refused to provide his personal details at a hotel and became aggressive, and later struck a police officer while being taken to a police station. The US government has expressed restraint in commenting on the incident. "We are aware of these reports of the arrest of another American citizen in Russia," said Vedant Patel, spokesperson for the US Department of State, to reporters. "We are working to gather as much information as possible to clarify the consular situation and to determine if consular assistance is possible."

22:10 Ukraine reports Russian attack on Odessa portRussia's military is reportedly targeting the port infrastructure of Odessa, injuring at least two people, according to local authorities. The two known cases involve a port employee and a driver of grain transports, the General Prosecutor's Office reports. The attack used a ballistic missile, according to the responsible governor, Oleh Kiper. Russia has not yet commented on the incident.

21:50 Defense Minister Pistorius warns of increased vigilance after security incidents in the militaryDefense Minister Boris Pistorius advises increased attention following security incidents at the Cologne-Wahn air force base and the NATO support site in Geilenkirchen. "We reacted quickly at both locations, sealed off access points, intensified controls, involved investigative authorities, and initiated laboratory investigations. These incidents show that we must remain vigilant," Pistorius told "Der Spiegel". "Of course, we are also reviewing our security measures and adjusting them if necessary. This is already in progress. There are currently no concrete indications of a connection between the two incidents in Cologne-Wahn and Geilenkirchen. Now we must await further investigation results and act prudently, relying on our proven cooperation with the relevant investigative authorities," Pistorius said (also see entries from 21:10, 18:55, and 18:24).

21:30 Austria: Prosecutor files first charges in Russia spy scandalThe Austrian prosecutor's office has filed charges for the first time against former constitutional protection agent Egisto Ott. Among other things, he is accused of spying for Russia. According to the indictment, Ott, as an official of the Vienna Ministry of the Interior, commissioned another employee, on behalf of a right-wing populist FPÖ party member, to obtain information about the participants of a meeting of European intelligence services. Ott and the former FPÖ member Hans-Jörg Jenewein are accused of violating official secrets, which could result in a prison sentence of up to three years. No date has been set for the trial. In particular, Ott is said to have provided Jenewein with the names of several intelligence service employees, endangering the "maintenance of public national security and the success of future intelligence activities". Jenewein is also accused of passing on confidential documents from the parliament, to which he had access through his participation in the investigative committee on the so-called Ibiza affair.

21:10 After Sabotage Alarm at German Armed Forces: CDU Sees Defense Ministry ResponsiblePolice and state security are investigating a security incident at the waterworks of the Air Force Base Cologne-Wahn due to suspicion of a sabotage action targeting the German Armed Forces. "Abnormal water values" and then a hole in the fence were detected, a spokesperson for the German Armed Forces said outside the base. CDU defense politician Serap Güler now sees the Defense Ministry responsible for clearing up open questions: "The ministry must now immediately clarify how an outsider could have gained access to supposedly well-protected German Armed Forces bases," she told "Der Spiegel". "At the same time, it is to the credit of the German Armed Forces that the incidents were detected early," said Güler (see also entries from 18:55 and 18:24).

