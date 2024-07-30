21:35 Ukrainians are less "condemned" for contact with Russian invaders

Many Ukrainians live in their own country under Russian occupation. This necessarily brings them into contact with the invaders of the brutal illegal war of aggression - which is often frowned upon or seen as treason elsewhere. However, "the Ukraine is currently seeing a decrease in the level of condemnation towards citizens from temporarily occupied areas for their various forms of communication with the occupation authorities," says Daria Svyrydova, member of the advisory board for De-Occupation and Reintegration of the Crimea regions, at an event in the Media Center Ukraine. "In general, the Ukrainian population views the possible communication of people in the occupation as acceptable in certain situations." According to Svyrydova, this is an important factor for future reintegration processes and an indication of what the state should focus on in developing reintegration policy. Many people believe in a "shared future with the people in the temporarily occupied territories," says Svyrydova.

20:54 Reports of major fire in Russian arms factoryAmong others, the Ukrainian medium Euromaidan Press reports on a fire in a factory in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg. This factory produces parts for military rockets, among other things, it says. The factory has been under Western sanctions since 2014 and is an important player in the Russian defense industry, according to the report. There has been no official confirmation yet, and the authenticity of the videos on social media has not been confirmed. There are also no indications of how the fire started.

20:32 Zelensky visits troops at border with BelarusUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky inspects the fortifications and defensive positions of his troops at the border with Belarus. Accompanied by leading military officials, he is on a working visit to the Volhynia region, as reported by the presidential administration in Kyiv. "The head of the state border guard service, Serhiy Deineko, reports on the protection of the border, including the number of soldiers involved, their skills, and weapons," it says in the statement. Zelensky gets a personal look at the construction of fortifications, trenches, and shelters. "We have a strong defense, both in terms of personnel and defensive lines," he says. "And we will continue to strengthen it." The Ukrainian military has significantly reinforced the border with the neighboring country of Belarus in recent months.

19:52 Military expert Gady: Situation for Ukraine "extremely precarious"Military expert Franz-Stefan Gady considers the military situation at the front for Ukraine to be "extremely precarious" at the moment, especially due to the lack of personnel reserves, as he says to NDR. Ukraine has been having problems recruiting new soldiers for a long time now, who are urgently needed to relieve fighters at the front or to replenish decimated units. Prisoners have even been sent to the front in thousands, as the Russian side has done in the past.

19:06 Ukraine: Russian Supersonic Bombers Severely DamagedThe Ukrainian military intelligence HUR claims an attack on a Russian air force base in the far north near Murmansk, damaging two Russian supersonic bombers of the Tupolev Tu-22M3 type, according to HUR representative Andrij Jussow to the Unian agency. The claims could not be independently verified. "We're talking about an explosion over the location of the aircraft," he says, suggesting that the military airport might have been attacked by combat drones. The attack took place in the afternoon of July 25th, with the results only now becoming known. Repair work on the two bombers is expected to take several months, estimates Jussow.

18:52 Hungary Attracts Guest Workers from Russia - Outrage in the EUThere is outrage in the European Union over favorable Hungarian special rules for guest workers from Russia and Belarus. Given the geopolitical context of the EU's relations with Russia and Belarus, such a mechanism is highly questionable and raises very serious security concerns, write top representatives of the European political family EPP to EU Council President Charles Michel. This approach could create serious loopholes for espionage activities and allow a large number of Russians to enter Hungary and the border-free Schengen area with minimal oversight. The EPP top representatives call on the EU Council President to investigate the situation and discuss it at the next EU summit. The goal should be to take strict measures to protect the integrity of the Schengen area, limit the already existing security risk, and prevent other member states from taking similar initiatives in the future.

18:07 Ukraine: "That's Insanity" - Russian Troops Launch Another Massive AttackAfter the Russian mass attack with 57 armored vehicles towards Kurachove a few days ago, there has reportedly been another similar attack. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense writes on X that the Kremlin troops attacked with the same number and failed again. The 79th Airborne Brigade destroyed or damaged 12 armored fighting vehicles and 8 tanks, as well as eliminating dozens of soldiers. "You know what insanity is? Doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result - like Russian occupiers," writes the Ministry of Defense. Experts from the Institute for War Studies (ISW) were already surprised after the first attack that Russia is still relying on such costly attacks. The US think tank attributed a lack of operational foresight.

17:27 Ukraine Reports Successful Strike on Russian Territory

The Ukrainian military claims to have attacked a Russian oil depot in the Kursk region overnight. "Intelligence reports indicate that the strike caused a fire at the enemy facility," the Ukrainian General Staff announced on Facebook. Kursk, located on the border with Ukraine, has been a repeated target of Ukrainian attacks. Military expert Colonel Reisner said in an interview with ntv.de: "Experts disagree, some say that Ukrainian drone attacks have caused a five percent drop in oil production, others estimate 15 percent. This means less money is being poured into the Russian war economy. That's the Ukrainian calculation. But we can't yet see any measurable effect. These attacks will only show their impact over the coming months and years if Ukraine can continue them gradually."

16:40 Good News from the F-16 Fighter Jet Initiative for Ukraine

According to the "Wall Street Journal," the U.S. will equip Ukraine with crucial ammunition for F-16 fighter jets. "Despite limited stocks and production capacities, the Pentagon will provide the F-16 with sufficient air-to-ground munitions, precision-guided bomb sets, and modern air-to-air missiles to meet Ukraine's urgent needs," the newspaper reports, citing a high-ranking official. Air-to-air munitions are used to combat targets in the sky, while air-to-ground munitions are used against targets on the ground. It is hoped that the F-16 jets will be able to attack Russian aircraft and airports in the border region and on Russian territory. Until now, these have often been used to fire on targets in Ukraine without hindrance, for example with devastating glide bombs. However, due to various issues, Kyiv's forces will likely only be able to deploy a few F-16 jets this year.

16:02 Several Opposition Figures Disappear Simultaneously in Russia

At least five imprisoned opposition figures have been transferred to unknown locations in Russia. Among them are opposition politicians and activists who had protested against the Russian military offensive in Ukraine, according to lawyers and human rights organizations. Transfers in the Russian prison system are generally opaque, but the simultaneous disappearance of several imprisoned opposition figures is very rare. The lawyers of imprisoned opposition politician Ilya Yashin announced on his Telegram channel that Yashin had been moved from his penal colony in the Smolensk region in western Russia "to an unknown location."

15:29 Little Hope for Imminent Peace, Ukrainian Finance Minister Suggests

Despite recent talk of peace on both Ukrainian and Russian sides, the prospects for a peaceful resolution remain low. The two sides are still too far apart. Russia continues to demand the cession of four Ukrainian regions and further guarantees, while Kyiv insists on the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory. Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergiy Marchenko expects the war to continue into 2025. In an interview with RBC Ukraine, he spoke of an additional need for $12 to $15 billion. The Ukraine is heavily dependent on financial aid from abroad and also plans to raise taxes.

14:22 Russia Plans to Mitigate Sanctions with Crypto Payments

Russia is set to introduce its first international cryptocurrency payments this year, according to Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina. "We are already discussing the conditions of the experiment with ministries, agencies, and companies, and we expect the first such payments to take place by the end of the year," she said. The parliament is expected to pass the relevant law later today, allowing Russian companies to use cryptocurrencies in international transactions and coming into effect presumably in the fall. Russia has faced significant delays in international payments with key trading partners, as many banks have become more cautious in dealing with their Russian counterparts due to Western supervisory authorities' pressure and sanctions imposed because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

13:53 Ukraine Invites China's Foreign Minister

The Ukrainian government has invited Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi for a reciprocal visit. A spokesperson for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry in Kyiv said that the government in Beijing has expressed interest. "We are ready to welcome Minister Wang Yi to Ukraine so that he can see firsthand the consequences of Russian aggression against our country," the spokesperson said. The talks could then delve into a range of bilateral, regional, and international issues. Recently, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba visited Beijing.

13:27 Russia Claims Capture of Town in Donetsk

Russian forces have taken the village of Piwdenne in eastern Ukraine, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. In its statement, the ministry referred to the town as Leninskoe, using its Russian name. Piwdenne is located in the Donetsk region, which Russia has claimed to have annexed. Before the start of the Russian invasion, the village had around 1,400 inhabitants. Ukraine initially did not confirm the capture.

13:02 US Sees Russia as Greatest Threat to US Election Disinformation

Russia is likely to try to influence the US presidential election in favor of Donald Trump, according to US intelligence, as reported by NBC News citing unnamed officials. According to their assessment, Russia remains the greatest threat of disinformation to the election. In the past two presidential elections, Russia allegedly conducted a wide-ranging campaign and cyberattacks, particularly before Trump's election as US president in 2016. If Trump wins again, Ukraine may worry about US support, as the Republican has pledged to end the war quickly.

12:26 UK predicts minor Russian gainsThe British intelligence service expects further tactical advances by Russian troops in the coming weeks, according to its own reports. However, their operational capabilities remain limited due to factors such as inadequate training, high attrition rates, and a shortage of officers. This is stated in the daily update from the Ministry of Defense.

11:54 Georgian volunteer dies in combatAnother Georgian volunteer fighting for Ukraine has been killed in the Luhansk region. This was confirmed by the Georgian Foreign Ministry to the portal Civil Georgia. The 47-year-old Bondo Gagnidze died during a skirmish. According to the report, 54 Georgians have died in Russia's invasion of Ukraine since the start of the war.

11:24 Russian sentenced to 14 years for planning pro-Ukrainian attackA Russian military court has sentenced a man to 14 years in prison for allegedly joining a pro-Ukrainian militia and planning an attack. Artem Sanscharajew Sanscharaew is accused by the prosecution of purchasing materials for Molotov cocktails "to undermine Russia's economic security and defense capability." Security forces reportedly foiled an attack on an electrical junction box. Sanscharaew is said to belong to the pro-Ukrainian Legion Freedom of Russia, which consists of Russian citizens and claims armed incursions into Russian border regions.

10:55 Munz: Russia uses gaming console parts in weaponsMedia reveals that Western electronics are still being used in Russian weapons. ntv correspondent Rainer Munz explains how this is possible despite sanctions and the role that gaming consoles play in this:

10:27 Ukraine estimates daily war costs at €120 millionAccording to Ukraine's finance minister, each day of war costs the country around €120 million. In an interview with the RBK-Ukraine agency, Serhiy Marchenko put the monthly costs for the security and defense sector at over €3.7 billion. Currently, the budget for this year is short by more than €11 billion, which is to be made up mainly through tax increases.

09:46 Ukraine reports 440 attacks in 24 hours on SaporischschjaThe Russian army attacked 12 locations in the Saporischschja region with a total of 440 attacks in 24 hours, according to the state-run Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform, citing the head of the regional military administration. 260 drones were reportedly in use.

09:01 Kupjansk reports attack with injured personRussian troops attacked the city of Kupjansk in the Kharkiv Oblast this morning, injuring one person, according to Ukrainska Pravda, citing the head of the local military administration. The 71-year-old victim was reportedly taken to a hospital.

08:11 Meloni criticizes China's support for RussiaItalian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni criticized China's support for Russia's war efforts, calling it a "source of great friction," during a visit to the country. China is considered close to Russia. Just a few days before the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the governments in Moscow and Beijing agreed on a "limitless partnership." China has not condemned Russia's invasion.

07:31 Reports of Explosion in Russian City of KurskAn explosion was heard and seen early this morning over the Russian city of Kursk, as reported by Ukrainska Pravda citing the local governor and Russian Telegram channels. No damage has been reported so far. Later, the governor reported that four missiles were launched over the region overnight.

06:44 Russia Intensifies Pressure on Migrants to Serve at FrontTo meet the army's personnel needs, the Russian government is taking further steps to force migrants into military service. The Duma is preparing an initiative that would make obtaining a Russian passport mandatory for military service, as reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). Additionally, proposals are being reviewed that would require newly naturalized citizens to serve two years instead of one. Human rights activists and opposition figures report physical abuse to coerce migrants into signing military contracts, as well as threats to revoke citizenship and promises of passports in exchange for military service.

06:08 Ukraine Prepares for Winter to Avoid Major Energy CrisisPresident Selenskyj stated that Ukraine is already preparing for the coming winter to prevent a major energy crisis. In his evening video address, he reported on a visit to the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, which has been repeatedly targeted by Russian attacks. "I held a meeting in Kharkiv to discuss security and energy issues, as energy is always one of the main topics," said Selenskyj. A significant portion of the Russian air and missile attacks over the past months has targeted the destruction of Ukrainian infrastructure.

05:29 Russian Navy Begins Large-Scale Fleet ExercisesThe Russian Navy has begun extensive fleet exercises involving around 20,000 soldiers and 300 ships and submarines. The maneuver aims to test the military command structures of three fleets and the Caspian Flotilla, as reported by Russian news agencies citing the Ministry of Defense. In addition to the ships and submarines, around 50 aircraft and more than 200 units of military special equipment are being used.

03:48 Wadephul: Missile Deployment 'Necessary Response of NATO'Defense expert of the Union faction Johann Wadephul continues to see the need for a debate in the German Bundestag on the planned deployment of US long-range weapons in Germany. "Of course, the Bundestag must discuss this question. The communication of the federal government on this issue is appalling," the CDU politician told the 'Rheinische Post'. "If such an important decision is only communicated via a press conference, we lose the necessary support in parliament and in the public," warns Wadephul. Despite this, there are compelling arguments, according to the defense expert. "The deployment is the necessary response of NATO to an already existing threat from Iskander missiles stationed by Russia in the Kaliningrad region. This directly threatens Germany and potentially restricts our political room for maneuver. Therefore, we should welcome the planned deployment," says Wadephul.

01:19 BSW: Long-range missiles increase war risk for GermanyBSW chair Amira Mohamed Ali criticizes German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the debate surrounding the deployment of US long-range missiles in Germany. "Of course, Scholz should not have made such a far-reaching decision without the parliament," she told the "Rheinische Post". "After all, we're talking about a measure that directly increases the risk of war for Germany." Mohamed Ali, who is co-chair with Sahra Wagenknecht, emphasizes: "The deployment of US long-range missiles in Germany is another step towards military escalation. It's a highly dangerous course that the federal government should reconsider."

23:35 USA delivers more missiles to UkraineThe US government announces further military aid to Ukraine worth $1.7 billion. The package, worth around $1.6 billion euros, includes ammunition for air defense, guns, and grenade launchers, the government said (see also entry at 19:58). It also includes missiles for combating ships and tanks. John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council, says Ukraine is receiving "key capabilities for combat". The deliveries will include NASAMS air defense missiles and projectiles for M142 HIMARS multiple rocket launchers. However, the US Department of Defense refuses to clarify which weapons are being taken from US stocks with permission from President Joe Biden and which will be delivered to the frontline through long-term contracts in months or years.

22:14 Mayor: Transport of Russian military equipment to Saporischschja has "increased significantly"The transport of Russian military equipment to the Saporischschja region via the occupied Mariupol in the Donetsk region has "significantly increased," says Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the exiled mayor of the city. The news comes days after a Ukrainian military spokesman confirmed that Russia has reinforced its forces in the Saporischschja Oblast and sent at least 2,000 more soldiers there in the last few weeks. Although Russia has stationed around 90,000 soldiers in the region, intelligence information suggests that a significant change in hostilities in the Oblast is unlikely, the spokesman added.

21:07 Ukraine demands clarification of background to attack on prison in OlenivkaUkraine calls on international investigators to speed up the investigation of a deadly attack on a prison controlled by Russia two years ago. "Two years ago, Russia carried out a terrorist attack against Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivka. I call on the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross to fulfill their mandate and investigate this war crime," writes Ukrainian human rights commissioner Dmytro Lubinets on the X service. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also called for Moscow to be held accountable for "one of the worst Russian crimes of this war". At least 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed in the bombing of the prison in the region of Donetsk controlled by pro-Russian separatists on July 29, 2022. According to Ukrainian figures, around 130 more people were injured. Russia and Ukraine blamed each other for the attack.

20:35 Ukraine Charges Two Pro-Russian Collaborators for Killing POWs

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office announces that it has identified and charged in absentia two pro-Russian collaborators who led the Russian POW camp in Olenivka, in the occupied territories, where dozens of POWs were killed in an explosion in 2022. According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the investigation considered statements from 20 victims and 30 eyewitnesses, as well as forensic evidence from the deceased. The two former commanders were charged in absentia for violating the laws of war. Meanwhile, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) states that the two former commanders are Ukrainian collaborators identified as Serhii Yevsiukov and his deputy Dmytro Neiolov. According to the SBU, Yevsiukov and Neiolov were dismissed from their positions in November 2022 and are currently hiding in the Russian-occupied territories.

