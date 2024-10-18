21:34 Ombudsman Announces Over 100 Ukrainian War Prisoners Executed by Russians

Over a Hundred Incidents of Russian Army Killing Surrendered Ukrainian Soldiers

Over a hundred instances have been recorded where the Russian army has murdered surrendered Ukrainian soldiers, who were prisoners of war. As reported by the Ukrainian news agency "Ukrinform", this information comes from a Telegram message by Dmytro Lubinets, the human rights commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada. The statement suggests that Russia deliberately executes Ukrainian POWs as part of its military strategy. Lubinets also claims that these atrocities are being overlooked by international organizations, as no legal actions have been taken against the involved war criminals. According to him, Ukraine's law enforcement agencies are working diligently to document these incidents thoroughly.

Possibility of Red Alliance in Thuringia without Discussion on Ukraine War

CDU, BSW, and SPD in Thuringia have shown increased political closeness in preliminary talks – however, the potential coalition partners have avoided one contentious issue. The preliminary results, presented in Erfurt by the three parties, only include a statement on peace in Europe and Russia's attack on Ukraine. It has been agreed upon that a reference to this issue will be included in the coalition agreement's preamble, stated the BSW faction's parliamentary business manager, Tilo Kummer.

Video Shows North Korean Soldiers in Russian Uniforms in Ukraine

The Ukrainian government has released a video that allegedly shows North Korean soldiers distributing equipment in Russia. The almost 30-second clip was shared by the Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security, which is affiliated with the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture.

According to South Korean intelligence, North Korea sent 1,500 soldiers to Russia to support the attack on Ukraine. These soldiers are reportedly housed in Russian military bases located in Vladivostok, Ussuriysk, Khabarovsk, and Blagoveshchensk and are provided with Russian uniforms, weapons, and forged identification documents. This is an attempt to disguise their true identity as North Korean troops, claims the intelligence agency. Currently, NATO is investigating reports on the deployment of North Korean troops as part of Russia's attack on Ukraine.

Senior Citizens Flee Kupyansk: "We Face Death if We Stay"

In the Ukrainian city of Kupyansk, the elderly and infirm are the city's remaining inhabitants – until now, as the Oblast of Kharkiv orders the evacuation of the city. The people are unable to manage on their own and require aid during their relocation.

Putin Alleges Lack of Negotiation Intentions from Ukraine

Putin accused Ukraine of lacking negotiation readiness in its conflict against Russia's war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy constantly demands, but fails to propose any solutions, alleged Putin during a press conference in Moscow ahead of the BRICS summit next week. Furthermore, Zelenskyy signed a decree prohibiting negotiations with Russia.

Germany Attempts to Clarify Zelensky's Nuclear Weapons Remarks

The German government is attempting to clarify remarks made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky regarding Ukraine's pursuit of nuclear weapons should NATO membership be denied. Zelensky referred to Russia's breach of the 1994 Budapest Memorandum at the EU summit in Brussels, stating that Ukraine could retain nuclear weapons as a deterrent against Russia if it could not join NATO. According to German government spokesman Wolfgang Büchner, Zelensky's comments are being viewed within the context of Russia's breach of the Budapest Memorandum, which guaranteed Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, which Russia has clearly violated.

Biden Warns of Tough Winter Ahead for Ukraine

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden emphasized the strong cooperation between their nations regarding Ukraine policy in Berlin. "We are facing a challenging winter ahead, and we cannot afford to relent or grow weary," Biden warned. "We must continue to offer our support and persevere until Ukraine achieves a fair and lasting peace," he added. Scholz reiterated, "We stand by Ukraine's side for as long as needed. Putin has underestimated the situation. He will not succeed in concluding this war." Biden expressed gratitude to Scholz for his unwavering support for Ukraine and referred to Germany as "my country's most dependable and crucial ally." Earlier, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier praised the strengthened transatlantic relationship, which he said had reached new heights under Biden.

17:33 "Potentially Dangerous Move": Putin Responds to Zelensky's Remarks on Nuclear WeaponsPutin has labeled remarks by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky suggesting that Kyiv might seek nuclear weapons if it cannot join NATO as a "potentially dangerous move". "This is a potentially dangerous move. There will be a corresponding response to any action in this direction," the Russian leader told foreign journalists. Putin expressed uncertainty over Ukraine's ability to develop a nuclear weapon but added that it "is not beyond the realm of possibility in the current era". He went on to say, "that Russia will not allow this to transpire under any circumstances," the Kremlin head added. Zelensky had hinted in a speech in Brussels on Thursday that his country might attempt to obtain nuclear weapons to deter Moscow if it cannot join NATO. "Either Ukraine has nuclear weapons to protect itself, or it must be a member of an alliance," the Ukrainian president said. "We are not aware of an alliance as effective as NATO," he emphasized. Following the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Ukraine agreed to abandon the nuclear weapons housed on its territory as part of the 1994 Budapest Memorandum.

17:09 Putin Will Not Attend G20 Summit in Rio de JaneiroVladimir Putin will not make the trip to the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro in November, the Russian president announced during an online press conference in Moscow. He is cognizant of the attention surrounding Russia and the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court against him personally. "I maintain close, friendly relations with President Lula. Should I attend merely to disrupt the proceedings of this forum?" the Kremlin chief queried. He added that Russia would appoint an appropriate representative for the gathering of the 20 leading industrial and emerging economies in Brazil. In recent years, Putin has been represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the G20 summit. Moscow considers the summit of the BRICS group with Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa (BRICS) and other states in the Russian city of Kazan next week as the primary foreign policy event of the year. The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin in 2023 for alleged war crimes in the attack on Ukraine, particularly for the deportation of Ukrainian children.

16:19 Russians Report Advance in the Kursk RegionThe Russian military is reportedly reclaiming Ukrainian-held territories in the Kursk region, as per Russian state news agency TASS, citing military sources in Moscow. Ukrainian soldiers are said to have abandoned their posts at the village of Ljubimowka due to fears of being encircled and retreated. Drones reportedly dropped grenades on the retreating Ukrainians. The withdrawal occurred near the village of Tolsty Lug. The Russian Telegram channel Mash reported significant Ukrainian casualties, with approximately 50 dead and several captured. However, these Russian claims remain unsubstantiated and unverified by the Ukrainian side.

15:43 Kyiv Reports Largest Return of Killed Ukrainian Soldiers Since Conflict CommencedUkraine has received the remains of hundreds of soldiers killed in combat against the Russian invading forces, primarily in the east of the country. "501 bodies of fallen Ukrainian defenders" were returned, according to the Coordination Staff for War Prisoners Issues in Kyiv. Most of the fallen were reportedly returned from the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, where Russian troops are currently pushing forward. After identification, the bodies will be handed over to their families, the Coordination Staff revealed. The exchange of prisoners and returned soldiers is one of the few areas where Moscow and Kyiv still cooperate. This reported return of fallen Ukrainian soldiers marks the largest number since the beginning of the Russian invasion war in February 2022.

15:19 NATO Examines Reports of North Korean Troop SupportNATO is investigating rumors of North Korean troops supporting Russia's war against Ukraine. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, following a meeting of defense ministers, stated that they cannot confirm North Korean soldiers' active involvement in combat operations at present. However, they are engaging with partners in the Indo-Pacific region to gather all possible evidence. The situation may evolve, Rutte noted, as North Korea has previously assisted in Russia's attack on Ukraine. Earlier, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol stated that his nation assumes North Korea has deployed troops to Russia. According to intelligence reports, a total of 12,000 soldiers are planned for deployment (see entry 11:58). Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also shared similar views on Thursday, stating that around 10,000 North Korean soldiers could soon join Russia's fight against Ukraine.

14:50 Unidentified Aircraft Triggers Air Alert on NATO's Eastern Flank

NATO accuses Russia of another airspace violation. According to NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, an unidentified aircraft illegally entered Romanian airspace, which is adjacent to Ukraine, on Thursday night. Romanian authorities and the Supreme Allied Commander Europe acted swiftly and effectively, he said at a press conference following a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels. The Romanian Foreign Ministry also holds Russia accountable for the most recent airspace violation (see entry at 08:27). According to Romanian sources, two Spanish NATO F-18 fighter jets had been notified beforehand to manage the situation. Additionally, two Romanian F-16 aircraft were deployed. However, the pilots did not require intervention. The aircraft did not leave a radar trace for around 20 minutes after crossing into Romanian airspace. It was suspected to be a runaway Russian drone. The fighter jets had no visual contact, and no debris was recovered. Residents in the area were advised to seek shelter in basements or protective spaces due to the air alert. The aircraft infiltrated about 14 kilometers into Romanian airspace.

14:28 Putin labels BRICS nations as economic powerhouses

Russian President Putin identified the BRICS nations as the primary engines driving global economic expansion in the forthcoming years. "Our collective nations serve as the engines propelling global economic growth," he declared, prior to hosting the summit in Kazan next week. He aims to construct a robust counterbalance against the West in international politics and trade. Besides Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates are also part of the BRICS nations.

13:59 Canada escalates military support for Ukraine

Canada expands its military aid to Ukraine. In Ottawa, Defense Minister Bill Blair announced a military package worth approximately 43 million euros, comprising small arms, ammunition, and protective equipment. In addition, funds for Ukrainian troop training are incorporated. The package is part of the cumulative military aid of about 334 million euros that Canada pledged in July.

13:45 NATO doubts North Korean troops in Russia involvement

NATO cannot affirm South Korean reports of North Korean troops supporting Russia against Ukraine. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said that this was the current stance of the alliance, but it could change. The alliance is communicating with South Korea to acquire all relevant information. According to South Korean intelligence, North Korea has deployed 1,500 soldiers to Russia to aid in the assault on Ukraine. South Korean news agency Yonhap previously reported, citing intelligence, that Pyongyang was planning to dispatch a total of 12,000 soldiers to the frontlines. Russia has refuted claims of North Korean soldiers fighting alongside Russian troops in Ukraine.

13:27 Scholz: "Putin misjudged the situation"German Chancellor Scholz, during US President Biden's visit, emphasized the shared responsibility for peace. "Our stance is unequivocal: We will support Ukraine as much as possible. Simultaneously, we ensure that NATO does not become a party to the conflict, to prevent this conflict from escalating into an even greater calamity," said the SPD politician. "This responsibility weighs heavily on us, and none can take it away from us." Scholz asserted, "We stand by Ukraine's side as long as necessary. Putin has misjudged the situation; he cannot sustain this war."

13:09 South Korea confirms North Korean soldiers in RussiaSouth Korea's intelligence agency has corroborated reports of North Korean soldiers being dispatched to Russia. North Korea has reportedly deployed 1,500 soldiers to support Russia's attack on Ukraine, the National Intelligence Service stated. The agency reported that North Korea transported its special forces to Russia via a Russian naval ship between October 8 and 13. Earlier, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported, citing the intelligence agency, that Pyongyang was planning to dispatch "four brigades with 12,000 soldiers, including special forces," to the frontlines, which had already departed North Korea.

12:26 Eastern Ukrainian city of Kupiansk undergoing evacuationUkraine is initiating the evacuation of the besieged city of Kupiansk in the northeast of the country. Around 10,000 people must be relocated from the city and three neighboring communities due to ongoing Russian attacks, the regional governor explained. On Tuesday, authorities warned that constant shelling was making reliable water and electricity supply impossible.

11:58 South Korea alleges North Korea sending troops to RussiaAccording to South Korean reports, North Korea is sending troops to support Russia in its invasion of Ukraine. Approximately 12,000 soldiers, including special units, have allegedly left North Korea, according to South Korea's Yonhap news agency. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, in an emergency meeting with intelligence, military, and security officials, also verified that North Korea had dispatched troops to Russia, posing a significant security threat to both South Korea and the international community. However, the presidential office did not provide details on when and how many North Korean soldiers were sent, or their role in Ukraine. Similarly, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had stated on Thursday, "We know from the intelligence services that 10,000 soldiers from North Korea are being trained to fight against us."

11:43 Biden on Ukraine Aid: "We Must Persevere"Biden, during his state visit to Germany, pleads for continued support for Ukraine. "We must persevere. We must maintain our commitment," he says at Schloss Bellevue, where he received Germany's highest honor from President Steinmeier. In a speech, Biden commends Germany's political leadership, stating it was wise enough to recognize Russia's invasion as a turning point in history, an attack on democracy and security in Europe. Germany and the US have supported the courageous people of Ukraine and will continue to do so until a fair and sustainable peace is achievable.

11:19 Steinmeier to Biden: NATO Stronger Than Ever Thanks to Your LeadershipPresident Steinmeier honors departing US President Biden with the special class of the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany. Under Biden's leadership, the transatlantic alliance has become stronger and our partnership closer than ever, Steinmeier says according to the speech script. Looking at Russia's war against Ukraine, he says Putin mistakenly believed the West to be weak and divisible, but the opposite occurred: NATO became stronger and more united than ever, in large part due to Biden's leadership. Steinmeier refers to it as a "historic stroke of luck" to have Biden and his administration on our side during this most perilous moment in European history since the end of the Cold War. The last two years have shown that America is the "indispensable nation" for Europeans, and NATO is the "indispensable alliance".

10:59 Xi to Attend BRICS Summit in Kazan According to the Russian news agency RIA, and as confirmed by China's foreign ministry spokesperson, Chinese President Xi Jinping will participate in the upcoming BRICS summit. The event will take place in Kazan, Russia, from Tuesday to Thursday of the following week. Among the participants are the heads of state and government from Brazil, India, and South Africa. Additionally, representatives from 32 countries, including Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, will be in attendance. This political gathering is particularly important for Russian President Vladimir Putin, as it allows him to demonstrate that he is not isolated on the international stage despite the Western sanctions imposed on Russia due to its conflict with Ukraine.

10:26 Every Fourth Ukrainian Refugee Plans to Stay Abroad Long-Term A survey conducted by the Ifo Institute for Economic Research reveals that nearly 35% of Ukrainian refugees in Europe intend to settle permanently outside of Ukraine. Around 31% of these refugees are waiting for a safe time to return to Ukraine, while just 4% have already decided to return, regardless of the security situation. Approximately 11% of refugees have already returned to Ukraine, and another 25% are still undecided. Duration of the conflict plays a significant role in determining these plans, as the longer it continues, the more refugees are contemplating a future outside of Ukraine, according to Ifo migration researcher Yvonne Giesing.

09:55 USA Sanctions Chinese Drone Manufacturers The United States Department of the Treasury has levied sanctions against two Chinese companies due to their production of drones utilized in Russia's conflict against Ukraine. This marks the first instance of sanctions against Chinese companies contributing to the complete production of armaments alongside Russian firms, as stated by the US Treasury Department. The alleged Garpiya combat drones are reportedly manufactured in China, and prior to this incident, the US only imposed sanctions on Chinese companies for delivering components that were later used in weapons production for Russia.

09:11 Ukraine Reports Russian Drone Attack with 135 Drones The Ukrainian air force reported the downing of 80 out of 135 Russian drones during the night, with 44 drones deviating off course due to electronic interference and crashing on Ukrainian territory. Two drones invaded neighboring Belarus, while ten drones are still in flight over Ukraine.

08:27 Unknown Object Over Romania Triggers Fighter Jets Four combat aircraft were dispatched in Romania last evening following the detection of an unidentified object on radar. The object reportedly approached from the Black Sea and penetrated up to 14 kilometers into Romanian airspace. No visual contact was established, and the radar signal eventually disappeared east of Amzacea, leading to the termination of the alert. The Romanian Foreign Ministry accused Russia of renewed airspace violation, describing it as an irritating display of negligence.

07:41 ISW: Russians Advance at Kursk Front The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reports that Russian forces are making progress in the Kursk front border region, as evidenced by geolocated images in the western front area near the south of Korenevo. Fighting has continued near the city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine, with the think tank observing territorial gains from both sides along the front line.

06:57 Kyiv Reports Massive Drone Attack The Ukrainian military has reported a massive drone attack by Russia, with warnings disseminated throughout the night about drone activity across various parts of the country. The city of Kyiv reported one of the most extensive drone attacks hitting both the civilian population and infrastructure in Ukraine. All detected drones heading towards Kyiv were successfully intercepted, according to the city's military administration.

06:40 Ukraine War in Focus During Biden Visit Tomorrow, US President Joe Biden is set to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin. The primary focus of their discussions is expected to be providing support to Ukraine in its defensive struggle against Russia. A potential four-way meeting between Scholz, Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is also on the agenda, primarily addressing Ukraine and the Middle East issues.

06:08 Russian Medium: Nuclear Missile Unit Tests Readiness The Russian Ministry of Defense reported, through the state-owned Russian news agency RIA, that the commanders of the Russian strategic nuclear forces are conducting readiness drills at their Bologoye-stationed unit. This exercise involves conducting maneuvers and utilization of the mobile ballistic intercontinental missiles of the Yars type.

05:18 Orban Calls Selenskyj's Plan "Frightening" Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has described Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's "victory plan" as "terrifying." Vorhergehend der EU-Gipfel, bei dem Zelensky seine Idee ohne Erfolg durchsetzen konnte, hatte Orban in einem Facebook-Post behauptet, dass die Bewaffnung von Ukraine gefährlich sei. Orban hatte mehrere Male versucht, Verhandlungen mit Moskau vorzunehmen und selbst nach Kiew und das Kreml als fiktiver Vermittler gereist, allerdings ohne Erfolg.

03:26 Ukraine Debunks 'BILD' Claims about Nuclear ArmsThe Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has countered claims that Ukraine is planning to acquire nuclear weapons. In response to allegations made by unnamed sources in 'BILD' newspaper, the ministry stated, "We firmly disprove the rumors about Ukraine's intentions to develop weapons of mass destruction as stated by these anonymous sources." Ukraine stands firm on its commitment to the Non-Proliferation Treaty, which it signed in 1994. Previously, President Zelensky also denied these rumors at NATO headquarters (refer to 20:21 entry).

01:33 Russian Forces Assault Ukrainian Defenses at Chasiv YarAccording to Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform, Russian troops are attempting to breach Ukrainian defense lines at Chasiv Yar. The spokeswoman for the Operational Tactical Group Luhansk, Anastasia Bobovnikova, confirms this, mentioning intense conflicts and Russian attempts to discover vulnerabilities in the defense through small-scale probing attacks. The Ukrainian military's strategy revolves around shutting down Russian supply lines.

00:27 Heusgen Urges Biden and Scholz to Remove Weapon Restrictions for UkraineChristoph Heusgen, the chairman of the Munich Security Conference, has urged the US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to abolish limitations on the utilization of Western weapons by Ukraine. The impetus behind this appeal is Zelensky's strategy for victory which he has publicized. According to Heusgen, "Zelensky predominantly addresses President Biden and Chancellor Scholz: Both could make a significant impact on realizing the Zelensky plan by lifting range restrictions and providing effective weapons." The US President's planned visit to Berlin on Friday could provide an opportune moment for this announcement.

23:21 US Imposes Sanctions on Russian, Chinese Firms for Garpiya Drone ProductionThe U.S. Treasury Department will enforce sanctions against a Russian-Chinese corporate network involved in the development and manufacture of long-range drones known as Garpiya drones. Russia has been using these weapons in the Ukraine conflict. The drones are made in Russia, with Chinese companies supplying components and technology. The U.S. sanctions target three companies and an individual.

