21:12 Criticism towards War: Russian Should Face Imprisonment Following Street Poll

Due to criticism over Russia's attack on Ukraine in a street survey, a Russian resident in Moscow has been given a five-year prison sentence for forced labor. According to reports from the Russian state news agency Tass, the 38-year-old defendant had admitted guilt for "discrediting the army" at the end of April. He was initially sentenced to five years of forced labor but remained free. However, the prosecution then appealed and requested a harsher punishment. The Moscow court has now ruled that Yuri Kochov, 38, must serve five years in a forced labor camp. As reported by TASS, he was arrested and taken away from the courtroom.

20:23 Ukraine: Russian ammunition depots near Mariupol reportedly destroyedThe Ukrainian military claims to have destroyed several ammunition warehouses belonging to the Russian forces in the occupied Ukrainian territories. As announced by the naval command in Kyiv, reconnaissance discovered the warehouses near the port city of Mariupol, which were then attacked and destroyed with rockets. Tons of ammunition were reportedly destroyed in the process. However, these claims cannot be independently verified.**

19:36 Italy to deliver advanced air defense system to Ukraine in SeptemberItaly will deliver a second SAMP/T anti-aircraft missile system to Ukraine this month, Defense Minister Guido Crosetto announced in Rome. The system is capable of tracking numerous targets simultaneously and intercepting ten. It is the only system produced in Europe that can intercept ballistic missiles.**

19:02 Report: 38,000 Russian soldiers involved in counteroffensive in KurskAccording to a report, Russia is using around 38,000 soldiers in its counteroffensive in the Kursk border region. The "Financial Times" reports this, citing a high-ranking Ukrainian intelligence officer. Some of the soldiers have been withdrawn from the southern part of Ukraine for this operation. So far, the counterattacks "are not yet on a large scale." According to the source, Russia must deploy more of its battle-hardened brigades to achieve greater success. Recently, Ukrainian President Selenskyj had spoken of the need for 100,000 Russian soldiers to fully repel the Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kursk.**

18:22 Ukrainians reportedly intercept refugees trying to flee to Moldova at the Dnister border riverAfter more than two years of war, the Ukrainian army is urgently in need of new recruits. However, many men are trying to escape military service by fleeing to neighboring countries such as Moldova. They are reportedly being intercepted at the Dnister border river.**

17:44 The mystery of tire-covered Russian aircraft may have been solvedIn late summer 2023, Russia's armed forces began covering some of their military aircraft with car tires. The reason for this had remained unclear for a long time. Now, a high-ranking member of the US military may have provided the answer to this mystery. According to Shuyler Moore, Technical Director at the United States Central Command, the measure is intended to confuse modern missile targeting. "If you put tires on the wings, many computer vision models have difficulty recognizing that it's an aircraft," Moore said in a discussion round of the US think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). Previously, it had been speculated that the tires could provide additional protection against kamikaze drones.**

16:56 Russian forces reportedly blast Ukrainian coal mine in WuhledarRussian forces are advancing in the Ukrainian mining town of Wuhledar, where they have allegedly destroyed one of the country's largest coal mines. Videos show the explosion and subsequent collapse of the tower above the mine's main shaft. It is believed that over 150 million tons of coal are stored in the seam.**

16:19 German Defense Minister sees increasing defense spending as a "challenge"After the creation of a special fund of 100 billion euros, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius sees further financial needs for the future financing of the Bundeswehr. "The special fund will be fully utilized by the end of the year," says the SPD minister after a troop visit to Saarlouis. "And then we'll see where further money comes from." Pistorius refers to the fact that around 80 billion euros are provided for in the federal government's financial planning for the year 2028. "I assume that as a base, because we will have to find further financing for procurement and infrastructure by then." He adds: "That remains a major, central challenge."

15:51 Ukraine reportedly strikes residential buildings in BelgorodUkraine continues its attacks on Russian cities and targets Belgorod near the shared border. Several cars and a residential building are reportedly completely burned out, while others are damaged. Eight people are reportedly injured.**

15:14 Chinese ships reportedly reach Vladivostok in Russia's Far East for joint military exercisesAfter the announcement of a joint military exercise, two Chinese ships have reportedly arrived in Vladivostok in Russia's Far East, according to Russian reports. On "invitation of the Russian border guard," two ships of the Chinese coast guard will be in Vladivostok until Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry explains. The exercise aims to "deepen strategic cooperation between the Chinese and Russian militaries," Beijing explains. Accordingly, naval and air forces of both countries will participate in exercises such as "North-Joint 2024" in the Japanese and Okhotsk seas off the Russian coast. China will also participate in Russia's strategic exercise "Ocean-2024."**

14:39 Baerbock Warns: If Ukraine Collapses, Then Moldova TooAccording to Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, aiding Ukraine is crucial for the survival of its neighbor, the Republic of Moldova. She stated this during a meeting of the Moldova Partnership Platform in the capital Chisinau. Baerbock pointed out that any action taken to support Ukraine also helps stabilize Moldova's situation. Concerns among the locals center around the notion that if Ukraine succumbs, then Moldova may follow suit.

13:56 Ukraine: 97 Rescue Workers Martyred Since Russian InvasionSince Russia's full-scale invasion, 97 rescuers from Ukraine's state rescue service have perished. They shared this information with the news site Ukrinform during an interview. As a result, an estimated 395 rescue workers have been injured while on duty. Today, Ukraine commemorates its "Day of the Savers."

13:44 US Newspaper: Russia and Ukraine Lost Over a Million SoldiersAccording to investigations conducted by the US newspaper "Wall Street Journal," both sides have experienced significant casualties in Russia's attack on Ukraine. Ukrainian troops have allegedly suffered approximately 80,000 fatalities and 400,000 injuries, while the newspaper references a confidential Ukrainian estimate for this. Western intelligence agencies estimate that Russia has lost roughly 600,000 soldiers - 200,000 of whom have been killed, and an additional 400,000 have been wounded. Neither Kiev nor Moscow have officially disclosed their own losses.

13:21 Munz: Russia Recruits Soldiers to Boost Army Strength Beyond Ukraine WarAccording to ntv correspondent Rainer Munz, Russia has expanded its army by enlisting an additional 1.5 million soldiers through decree. This move signals something more extensive than just the Ukraine conflict.

12:55 Kremlin Justifies Army Expansion Due to Escalating Threats on BordersThe Kremlin has explained its plans to expand its military to become the world's second-largest army due to intensifying threats at its borders. "These threats arise from our borders' periphery," explained Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov during a conference call with reporters. He claimed that tensions at its western borders and instability at the eastern borders are contributing factors, hence the need for appropriate responses. President Vladimir Putin has ordered the regular size of the Russian army to be increased by 180,000 soldiers, making it the second-largest army globally after China.

12:30 RTL/ntv Trendbarometer: Two-Thirds Oppose Long-Range Missile Delivery to KyivThe Ukrainian government intends to target Russia's military logistics by striking military airports, command centers, and infrastructure. In the latest RTL/ntv Trendbarometer, 64 percent of respondents are opposed to delivering Western weaponry that could potentially impact areas deep within Russia. In support of these weapons remain 28 percent of the respondents. A proponent base only exists among Greens (53 percent) and FDP (58 percent) supporters. Opposition figures are highest among SPD (61 percent) and CDU/CSU (61 percent) supporters. The AfD's supporters (0 percent) and BSW's supporters (4 percent) are least supportive, and rejection is significantly more pronounced in the east (83 percent) than the west (61 percent).

11:49 Routt Suspected of Desiring to Kill Putin and Kim Jong-Un in 2022Ryan Wesley Routt, a suspect in the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, reportedly expressed a desire to eliminate both Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-Un in 2022, according to the "Wall Street Journal." The source for this claim is a nurse, Chelsea Walsh, who worked in Ukraine at the time and met Routt several times. Walsh described him as the "most dangerous American" she encountered during her time in Kyiv. Likewise, he had supposedly sought to join Ukrainian volunteer brigades and fight alongside its forces.

11:18 Documentary "Russen im Krieg" to Screen at Toronto Film Festival After Delay

Despite earlier threats, the controversial documentary "Russen im Krieg" will now be shown at the Toronto International Film Festival. Citing significant dangers, organizers initially decided to withhold the film from the festival. The Russian-Canadian director, Anastasia Trofimova, spent several months among Russian troops at the front in Ukraine. The Ukrainian ambassador to Canada voiced concerns, arguing that the festival is facilitating Russian propaganda by presenting the film.

10:51 Russian Ambassador Cautious About Peace Talks

Russian Ambassador to Berlin, Sergey Nechaev, expressed doubt about potential negotiations to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. In an interview with Deutschlandfunk, Nechaev emphasized the need for a peace plan before Russia could analyze its alignment with their views. Nechaev's comments came in response to statements made by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who expressed a desire to expedite efforts toward a peaceful resolution. "There will definitely be another peace conference," Scholz said, confirming his support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's stance on Russia's involvement.

Ukraine's energy company, Naftogaz, is amplifying its collaborations with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to secure energy provision. Experts alarm that the numerous Russian air raids on vital infrastructure could result in a severe winter for Ukrainians, marked by widespread power blackouts, heating failures, and water shortages. UNDP will assist Ukraine in mitigating supply interruptions to the population, including by employing gas-powered generators.

09:55 Power Outage Strikes 280,000 in Sumy Following Drone Attack

In the Ukrainian area of Sumy, struck by Russian Shahed drones this morning, 280,000 residents continue to endure powerlessness. The Ukrainian air force claims to have downed 16 drones, but those that evaded defense caused damage to critical infrastructure.

09:28 Ukraine: Russian Forces Execution of Prisoner of War

The human rights commissioner of the Ukrainian parliament confirms that Russian forces have executed an unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war, with hands bound by tape. The barbarity and lust for violence of the Russians is staggering, a Ukrainian expert concluded. Today, a photograph of the slain soldier, bearing the inscription "For Kursk" on the sword used for the execution, was circulated on social media. Ukrainian photographers Konstantin and Vlada Liberova disseminate images of Ukrainian soldiers who have managed to escape Russian captivity.

09:02 Chechen Commander Remarks on Kursk Offensive

When Kyiv launched an invasion in the Kursk border region at the start of August, the Russian military leadership remained silent. However, Chechen commander Apti Alaudinow exuded optimism on his Telegram channel, expressing calmness, indulgence in popcorn, and anticipation to watch Ukrainian troops annihilate the enemy on the first day of advancement. Since then, Alaudinow has emerged as the primary commentator on the Kursk offensive, with Russian media broadcasting his pronouncements. Such media visibility presumes approval from the highest echelons, specialists consulted by the AFP news agency concur. Like Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, Alaudinow seems to enjoy unprecedented freedom of speech. Some even envision him as a potential successor to the purportedly ailing Kadyrov.

08:42 Germany Offers Ukraine 100 Million Euros in Winter Aid

Germany is granting Ukraine an additional 100 million euros in winter aid, announced Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock during her visit to the Republic of Moldova in Chisinau. "Clearly, autumn is sneaking up, and winter is just around the corner," Baerbock stated before meeting at the Moldova Partnership Platform in the capital of the former Soviet republic. Russia is planning another "winter war," aiming to make daily life as challenging as possible for people in Ukraine.

08:01 Ukraine: Russians Attack Energy Facilities in Sumy from the Air

Ukraine documents another significant drone attack from Russia. Air defense neutralizes 34 of 51 Russian drones overnight, the air force reports. The drone attacks were active in five regions. As per local authorities, energy infrastructure in the northeastern region of Sumy was also targeted. A total of 16 Russian drones were intercepted there, and critical infrastructure, including water supply systems and hospitals, were switched to emergency power systems. Repair teams are currently at work.

07:37 Ukraine: Russia Suffers 1020 Casualties Since Yesterday

According to the Ukrainian General Staff, Russia has incurred 1020 casualties, including deaths and injuries, since yesterday. This adds to the total number of Russian losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, amounting to 635,880. In the last 24 hours, six artillery systems and two tanks were damaged or destroyed, along with six armored vehicles and 66 drones.

07:10 Kyiv Post: Ukraine Targets Russian Military Airport

Overnight, the Russian military airport in Engels, Saratov region, was attacked by Ukrainian attack drones, as reported by Ukrainian news site "Kyiv Post", featuring audio recordings of detonations. According to the report, strategic bombers equipped with missiles are stationed at the airfield and are utilized by Russia in attacks against Ukrainian cities.

06:35 NATO Secretary General Welcomes Discourse on Long-Range Weapons

Outgoing NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomes the international discourse of the past few days about the possibility of granting Ukraine permission to fire long-range western weapons into Russian territory. "The decision lies with each ally, but it's crucial that we collaborate closely on these issues, as we do," Stoltenberg told British broadcaster LBC. Ukraine has continually requested this authorization from its allies to attack Russian command centers, airfields, and infrastructure. Regarding the fear of an escalation of the conflict, Stoltenberg stated, "However, I still maintain that the most significant risk for us is that Putin triumphs in Ukraine."

06:13 Facebook and WhatsApp Ban Russian Propaganda Outlet RT

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is barring the dissemination of Russian state propaganda through media like the TV channel RT worldwide. RT (formerly Russia Today) and associated organizations will be banned from Meta's platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. RT has already been blocked in the EU since spring 2022, due to disinformation campaigns surrounding the Russian invasion of Ukraine. For more details:

01:53 Lukashenko Grants Amnesty to 37 Convicts in BelarusBelarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko has granted amnesty to 37 individuals. The Presidential Office in Minsk reveals that these are individuals who were found guilty of "radicalism" - a label frequently employed in Belarus to target government critics. Among the amnestied are six women and several individuals with health issues. No specifics are disclosed about the identities of the 37 individuals granted amnesty. Over the past two months, Belarus has habitually pardoned prisoners who were imprisoned for protesting against the regime. In mid-August, Lukashenko granted amnesty to 30 political prisoners, followed by another 30 in early September. In each of these cases, the president reiterated that the prisoners had demonstrated remorse and sought forgiveness.

11:49 UN Report: Human Rights in Russia WorseningThe situation of human rights in Russia is deteriorating, according to a UN report. "There exists now a systematic, state-endorsed system of human rights violations," the report states. The Bulgarian Mariana Katzarova, appointed as the UN Human Rights Council's Special Rapporteur on the situation in Russia in 2023, presented this report. The system, the report suggests, aims to suppress civil society and political opposition. Critics of Russia's conflict with Ukraine and dissenters are reportedly experiencing harsher persecution. Katzarova estimates that at least 1372 individuals are currently serving prison sentences for political reasons. These include human rights activists, journalists, and war critics, who have been falsely charged and sentenced to lengthy imprisonment. They are subjected to torture while in custody. Political prisoners are detained in solitary confinement cells, while others are forcibly committed to mental health clinics. The actual number may be higher, a team member revealed.

21:44 Sweden May Head Planned NATO Presence in FinlandNATO is contemplating the establishment of a military presence in northern Finland, with Sweden potentially assuming a leading role. This would entail a distinctive multinational NATO force arrangement, referred to as Forward Land Forces (FLF), much like those in other NATO countries bordering Russia. Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson and his Finnish counterpart Antti Häkkänen announced this at a press conference in Stockholm. Jonson expressed pride at being selected by Finland to serve as the "frame nation" for the presence. He asserted that this presence would bolster the security of the entire NATO alliance.

