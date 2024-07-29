21:07 Ukraine urges clarification of the background of the attack on the prison in Olenivka

Ukraine Calls for International Investigators to Accelerate Inquiry into Stalled Prosecution of a Deadly Attack on a Prison Controlled by Russia Two Years Ago

Ukraine is urging international investigators to speed up the investigation into a deadly attack on a prison controlled by Russia that took place exactly two years ago. "Two years ago, Russia carried out a terrorist attack against Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivka. I call on the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross to fulfill their mandate and investigate this war crime," wrote Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets on Monday on the X service. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also called for Moscow to be held accountable for "one of the worst Russian crimes of this war." At least 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed and around 130 others were injured in the bombing of the prison in the region of Donetsk controlled by pro-Russian separatists on July 29, 2022. Russia and Ukraine blamed each other for the attack.

20:35 Ukraine Charges Two Pro-Russian Collaborators for Killing Prisoners of War

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office announced that it has identified and charged in absentia two pro-Russian collaborators who were in charge of the Russian prisoner-of-war camp in the occupied territories where dozens of prisoners were killed in an explosion in 2022. According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the investigation took into account statements from 20 victims and 30 eyewitnesses, as well as forensic evidence from the deceased. The two former commanders were charged in absentia with violating the laws of war. Meanwhile, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) stated that the two former commanders are Ukrainian collaborators identified as Serhii Yevsiukov and his deputy Dmytro Neiolov. According to the SBU, Yevsiukov and Neiolov were dismissed from their positions in November 2022 and are currently hiding in the Russian-occupied territories.

19:58 US Provides Military Aid to Kyiv Worth $1.7 Billion

The US government announced new military aid for Ukraine worth around $1.7 billion (€1.57 billion). The planned deliveries include ammunition for air defense and artillery shells, according to the US Department of Defense. The shortage of ammunition is a particularly serious problem for the Ukrainian army in its fight against Russian invasion troops. According to the ministry's statements, material worth $200 million from US Army stocks will be included in the new US aid. In addition, material worth $1.5 billion will be ordered in the defense industry. The US is the largest supporter of Ukraine in its defensive war against Russia. Since the beginning of Russia's attack on the neighboring country in February 2022, the US has pledged weapons, ammunition, and other military aid to Ukraine totaling more than $55 billion.

19:14 Expert expects F-16s in Ukraine to provide "fundamental airspace protection"The eagerly awaited combat aircraft of the American F-16 type could significantly contribute to securing Ukraine's airspace from Russian attacks, according to an expert. "Even a squadron of F-16s offers many opportunities for fundamental airspace protection," says Ukrainian aviation expert Anatolij Chraptschinski on television. A squadron, according to NATO standards, consists of 18 to 22 aircraft. The number of combat aircraft could currently achieve more than the total number of air defense systems that Ukraine currently possesses. With the arrival of the first F-16s, the number of rocket attacks should decrease significantly, as Russian pilots are likely to hold back, according to Chraptschinski.

18:38 Kyiv's military confirms damage to Russian Tu-22M3 bomber 1800 kilometers from the borderUkrainian forces attacked the military airfield of Olenya in the Russian region of Murmansk, damaging a Tu-22M3 bomber, confirmed the spokesman of the Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR), Andrii Jusow, on state television. Ukrainian drones attacked the Russian airfields of Olenya in the Murmansk region, Engels in the Saratov region, and Diagilevo in the Rяsan region during the night of July 27. In the latter region, Ukraine also attacked an oil refinery. The damage to aircraft like the Tu-22M3 bomber is crucial, as the Russian military industry currently lacks the means to produce such equipment, said Jusow.

17:59 Russian criminals flee frontline dutyA group of criminals who exchanged life in prison for service in the Russian army have gone AWOL during training. The nine men disappeared from the training ground in the southern Russian region of Belgorod, Russian media reported. The Telegram channel "Pepel" also published wanted photos. A reward was offered for information leading to their capture. The search for the fugitives has so far been unsuccessful. The nine men had chosen to serve in the Russian army in the Ukraine war to complete their prison sentences. This is common practice in Russia. The criminals receive a pardon from Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin as a reward for their voluntary war service. The wanted men were serving time for crimes such as murder, robbery, or drug trafficking.

17:33 Reisner: For the Russians, massive losses are irrelevantThe nature of Russia's war against Ukraine is accompanied by enormous losses, especially on the Russian side. However, "after almost 890 days of war, one must clearly say that human and material losses are irrelevant for the Russians," says Colonel Markus Reisner in an interview to be published soon on ntv.de. "Obviously, they have no problem sending fresh soldiers to the frontline again and again."

17:08 How the Russians advance from green belt to green belt

In an interview with ntv.de, Austrian Colonel Markus Reisner describes the Russians' tactics in their slow advance in the Donbass. "The Russians have developed their own tactics on the battlefield," says Reisner, who analyzes the Russian invasion of Ukraine every Monday on ntv.de. "Frequently, it's a combination of multiple attacks at once. For instance, a small mechanized group, usually consisting of an improvised reinforced tank, a 'Turtle Tank', accompanied by two or three armored personnel carriers, will attack. This group draws enemy fire, and while the Ukrainians are busy fending them off, other Russian troops advance, sometimes on motorcycles - similar to the motorcycle reconnaissance regiments used in World War II. These motorcycles essentially form a screen over Ukrainian positions, helping the Russians identify where a breakthrough is possible. This tactic has allowed the Russians to advance from one green belt to the next and from one village to the next in recent months."

16:42 Mali rebels pose with Ukrainian flag after Wagner setback

The Ukrainian newspaper "Kyiv Post" publishes a photo showing Tuareg rebels in Mali posing with a Ukrainian flag. The image was reportedly taken after the rebels dealt a heavy defeat to the Russian mercenary group Wagner in the north of the country. The Malian rebel movement CSP-PSD announced on Saturday that it had captured armored vehicles, trucks, and fuel tankers, and killed and injured dozens of soldiers and Wagner mercenaries in battles at the border with Algeria on Thursday and Friday. Russian military bloggers report that at least 20 Wagner members were killed and some were captured. The spokesperson for the Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR), Andrii Jusov, explains in a Ukrainian TV show that the Tuareg rebels have received the necessary information to carry out further operations against Wagner mercenaries.

15:58 Ukrainian cyberattack targets Russia's Central Bank

The Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) launches a cyberattack on the Russian Central Bank, according to an informant in the agency who spoke to the "Kyiv Independent". This appears to be the latest step in an ongoing cyber campaign that began on July 23 and has targeted several leading Russian banks, including Gazprombank, VTB, Raiffeisen Bank, and Alfa Bank. The services of the Central Bank have been unavailable or experiencing significant disruptions since around 11 a.m. local time, the informant says, which aligns with a report from the Russian business magazine Frank Media stating that users of the bank's website were experiencing issues around the same time. Multiple sources confirm to the magazine that a DDoS attack is underway against the institution.

15:26 Two Economists Call for Higher Defense Spending Amid Possible Trump Win

Two economists are pushing for increased spending on the Bundeswehr. "We need to invest much more in our defense capabilities," says Monika Schnitzer, head of the so-called "Five Wise Men," to the news portal t-online. If the Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump wins the election, Germany will be much more heavily involved in European security, which will cost a lot of money. "But at the same time, we must not overspend in other areas," warns Schnitzer. Britain is a "cautionary example" where the state has saved in the wrong places and neglected regions outside of London. "Therefore, we must once again look at the debt brake, which restricts us more than necessary and should be reformed," says the economist. "It will be crucial to create enough room in the core budget for defense, perspectively more than two percent," also emphasizes the economist Veronika Grimm. Germany aims to reach the NATO target of spending two percent of its GDP on defense this year for the first time.

14:50 Kyiv Military Explains Background of Strikes Against Wagner Group in Mali

Andrii Jusow, spokesman for the Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR), explains in a Ukrainian TV show that the Tuareg rebels in Mali have received the necessary information to carry out further operations against the Wagner mercenaries. In the heaviest fighting in Mali in months, Russian fighters from the Wagner mercenary group, who are fighting alongside Mali's government army, appear to have suffered a heavy defeat. Videos and photos from the weekend show white bodies in uniform in the desert sand and white prisoners in the custody of Tuareg rebels. "The rebels have received the necessary information, not only that which enabled them to carry out a successful military operation against Russian war criminals. We will not speak about the details at this time, but we will continue," says Jusow.

14:19 Zelensky Calls Front in Kharkiv "One of the Toughest" and Visits Special Units There

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky awards soldiers for their service during a frontline visit in the eastern Ukrainian region of Kharkiv. "Today, I had the honor to congratulate our special forces fighters," he writes on online services. "I am grateful for their courage and their heroic actions behind enemy lines," he added. Zelensky describes the front in Kharkiv as "one of the toughest" during his visit to the area around the frontline town of Vovchansk and tells the special forces members: "The whole country is counting on you." The Ukrainian military reports that it has repelled six Russian attacks along the Kharkiv frontline over the past day, including at Vovchansk.

13:47 ISW sees entire Robotyne likely captured - Fighter disputesRussian and Ukrainian troops have been fiercely contesting Robotyne in the Saporishshia region for some time. According to the Institute for the Study of War, Russian soldiers have likely captured "the entire Robotyne." The think tank bases this on geolocated video material. However, Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesperson for the Tavria sector, disputes this. He tells the "Kyiv Independent" that the situation in this sector is "without significant changes." The village of Robotyne, located about 15 kilometers south of Orichiw and 70 kilometers southeast of Saporishshia, was liberated by Ukraine during its counteroffensive in summer 2023 and has since been on the frontline.

13:16 German government will not be intimidated by Putin's threatsThe German government says it will not change course in the face of Russian threats over plans to station long-range weapons in Germany. "We will not be intimidated by such statements," a spokesperson for the Federal Foreign Office says. Russia has been arming for years and is waging an attack war in Europe against Ukraine. Germany must react to this. Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the US over the weekend against deploying new long-range weapons in Germany, saying it could trigger a missile crisis like that of the Cold War. The US and the German government announced about two weeks ago that US weapons reaching as far as Russia would be brought to Germany from 2026.

12:41 Congratulations from Moscow: Putin welcomes Maduro "always on Russian soil"After the highly controversial presidential election in Venezuela, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates incumbent Nicolás Maduro on his victory. Putin expresses readiness to continue "constructive cooperation" with the South American state, as the Kremlin reports. Maduro is "always welcome on Russian soil," Putin emphasizes further. He is "confident" that Maduro will continue to contribute to "progressive development in all areas" of relations between the two countries. Russia is one of the main partners of the Venezuelan president. Moscow supported Maduro, for example, when Western states imposed sanctions after his controversial re-election in 2018. The elections in Russia in recent years have been no less controversial.

12:06 Ukrainian intelligence detains FSB agents in OdessaThe Ukrainian Security Service SBU reports that it has detained six suspects in Odessa who allegedly worked for Russia to carry out sabotage. In June and July, they reportedly set fire to 15 vehicles of the Ukrainian armed forces on orders from the Russian intelligence service FSB. They were apparently noticed by the FSB on Telegram because they were trying to make easy money. They were arrested almost simultaneously in different parts of the city. According to the SBU, they are six Odessa residents aged 18 to 24 who worked as couriers for a popular food delivery service. If convicted, the men face up to eight years in prison.

11:30 Harmony all around: Lukashenko reports on talks with PutinBelarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko says relations between Russia and his country are harmonious. As reported by the state Russian news agency RIA Novosti, Lukashenko says that mutual understanding was achieved in all questions during the latest talks with Vladimir Putin on the island of Valamo in Lake Ladoga: "There is absolute no rejection." According to the politician, the talks with Putin also included discussions about the prices and advance payments for oil supplies.

10:59 Figures in the Hundreds of Thousands - Kyiv Reports Russian CasualtiesThe Ukrainian General Staff has again reported the losses of the Russian Army. According to them, over 1300 soldiers were neutralized within a day, bringing the number of wounded and killed Russians to 576,000, according to Ukrainian figures. Western observers' estimates vary. NATO estimated the number of Russian casualties - killed and wounded - at around 350,000 in mid-March. The US intelligence agency put the number at 315,000 in December 2023. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated at a citizens' dialogue at the end of May: "There's a figure that says the number of dead or severely injured Russian soldiers per month - 24,000." According to this, the casualty figures would be even higher than Kiev's calculation.

10:30 Kremlin Continues to Fund Soldiers - Russians Debate Rising AirfaresUkraine continues to target Russian infrastructure, with strikes having an effect, but the Kremlin remains militarily well-positioned, according to ntv reporter Rainer Munz. However, Moscow is increasingly having to invest higher sums for the recruitment of soldiers.

09:59 Putin Prepares for Meeting with New Iranian PresidentRussian President Vladimir Putin is preparing for an upcoming meeting with the newly elected Iranian President Massud Peseschkian, according to Russian media reports. "The Iranian side has already sent a valid invitation, and we hope that the new president will attend the summit. We would be happy to see him, and President Putin is preparing for the upcoming contact," says Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov to "Iswestija". The inauguration ceremony of the Iranian president will take place on July 30, with a Russian delegation led by the President of the State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, expected to attend.

09:35 At Least 23 Injured in Ukraine in a DayAt least 23 people are injured in Ukraine on Sunday due to Russian attacks, according to authorities. In the Kherson region, Russian forces attack 21 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, injuring 11 people, including three children, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian forces attack the city of Nikopol, which is regularly targeted by Russian attacks and lies directly opposite the Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Eight people are injured, including two girls aged one and ten, according to Governor Serhiy Lysak. Some adults also have shrapnel wounds. Several people are also injured in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia.

08:59 Georgian Opposition Challenges "Agent Law"Georgia's largest opposition party, the United National Movement, has filed a lawsuit against the controversial "foreign agents" law with the Constitutional Court today, according to "Kyiv Independent". The lawsuit was reportedly signed by 32 opposition MPs. The law requires organizations receiving more than one-fifth of their funding from abroad to register as "foreign influence agents". A similar law has been used by the Kremlin for years against the opposition and civil society in Russia.

08:35 Kyiv Remembers the Killed of Olenivka

Thousands gather in Kyiv's Independence Square to commemorate the explosion at a prison in Olenivka, controlled by Moscow-backed separatists, two years ago. Soldiers and civilians unite on Sunday to honor the more than 50 lives lost, urging their government to do more to secure the release of prisoners of war. The explosion in Olenivka is seen by many Ukrainian soldiers as one of the most painful chapters of Russia's war against their country. Russia claims the explosion was caused by a Ukrainian rocket, but increasing evidence suggests that Russian forces were responsible, according to investigations by news agency AP.

08:07 New Underwater Drone? Mysterious Jet Ski Washed Ashore in Turkish Coast

Has Ukraine developed a new underwater drone? According to "Kyiv Post," a heavily modified and armed Yamaha "Wave Runner" Jet Ski was discovered last week near Istanbul on the Turkish coast. A military expert believes it to be another model of Ukrainian kamikaze sea drones deployed against Russia in the Black Sea. Reports suggest the Jet Ski is equipped with two black-painted cylindrical warheads attached to each side of the vehicle. Other experts speculate they could be additional fuel tanks to increase range. The seats of the Jet Ski appear to have been replaced by various electronic control units and a Starlink antenna, presumably for communication and guidance. However, Ukrainian military expert Ivan Kyrychevsky warns against jumping to conclusions, saying the vehicle "doesn't look like a functioning maritime drone." It could also be a disinformation campaign by Moscow. Turkish authorities are currently investigating the vehicle.

07:33 Ukraine Intercepts Majority of Russian Drones

Ukraine's air force claims to have intercepted nine out of ten Russian drones overnight, along with a guided missile, according to a Telegram post. Russia, meanwhile, claims to have intercepted 39 drones launched by Ukraine. "Air defense systems have intercepted and destroyed 19 drones in the Kursk region, nine over Belgorod, three over Voronezh, and five over Bryansk," the Russian Ministry of Defense states on Telegram. Three more drones were neutralized in the Leningrad region, northwest of Saint Petersburg.

07:04 No More Happy Singles Movies: Duma Deputy Wants to Punish "Divorce Propaganda"Duma deputy Vitaly Milonov is planning an initiative to ban the screening of films featuring happy singles, according to "Novye Izvestiya". He proposes introducing a penalty for "divorce propaganda" in the country and banning the depiction of "happy singles". "In general, any propaganda for divorce should naturally be punishable. Divorce is a tragedy and misfortune, and to propagate it in any way, especially for these unshaven feminists, is definitely not allowed," says Milonov, who is the deputy chairman of the Duma committee for family, women, motherhood and childhood. He believes that society's attitude towards single men should change, and only those with many children should be considered heroes. Russia has been promoting a increasingly traditional family image for several years, although not all in political leadership follow this - for example, President Vladimir Putin is divorced and his relationship status is unclear.

06:33 Four TASS Journalists Likely to Have Paris Accreditation RevokedThe Olympic Organizing Committee has reportedly revoked the accreditation of four TASS journalists in Paris, according to TASS. The committee attributed this to a decision by French authorities, but did not provide further explanations to Moscow, Reuters reports. The four journalists are two reporters and a photographer who intended to cover the games, as well as a France correspondent. TASS reports that Paris previously refused to accredit some Russian journalists for the games, citing possible espionage. Russia is traditionally one of the largest medal winners in the Olympics, but the competitions in Paris will not be broadcast on Russian state television and only 15 Russians are participating this time. Russians and Belarusians can only participate as individuals without a flag and cannot publicly support the war or the military.

06:07 Zelensky: No Ceasefire with Further OccupationUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is blocking all efforts for a quick end to the war. He cannot agree to demands for a ceasefire as long as Russia continues to occupy Ukrainian territory, he says in an interview with Japanese broadcaster NHK. This reaffirms the previous stance of his government. In his view, three key conditions are necessary for a just peace: "patience, support (for Ukraine), and diplomatic pressure (on Moscow)". "If the USA and European states stand united, this will exert additional pressure and show Moscow that it has no chance," he emphasizes.

05:37 Russia: Drone Debris Sparks Fire in VoronezhA power infrastructure facility in the Russian region of Voronezh has been set on fire by drone debris, according to the regional governor Alexander Gusev via Telegram. "The fire has been extinguished," he reports. "There are no casualties according to initial information." The southwestern Russian region of Voronezh borders Ukraine.

03:07 Oil depot in Kursk reportedly hit by Ukrainian droneAccording to Russian reports, Ukraine has launched several waves of drone attacks on the Russian border region of Kursk. "At least 13 drones launched from Ukraine were destroyed by our air defense systems late Sunday evening," writes Governor Andrei Smirnov on Telegram. Earlier in the day, 19 drones had been shot down. An oil depot was damaged in the attacks. The governor reports minor damage to several residential buildings, without providing further details. Drone attacks are also reported from other Russian border regions. In Oryol, a power plant is said to have been damaged (live ticker entry at 00:55). In the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, at least four drones were reportedly shot down.

02:02 Gabriel misses debate over deployment of US missiles in GermanyFormer Foreign Minister and current Chairman of the Atlantic Bridge, Sigmar Gabriel, expresses surprise that there has been no public debate in Germany prior to the decision on the deployment of US long-range missiles. "What bothers me is not the deployment intention itself, but the fact that there is no public debate about it in Germany. It's just decided," the SPD politician told the "Rheinische Post".

00:55 Power plant in Russia damaged in Ukrainian drone attackA Ukrainian drone attack has damaged a power plant in the southwestern Russian region of Oryol, according to Russian reports. "There are no casualties," explains the region's governor, Andrei Klichko, on Telegram. Two drones were destroyed. The exact number of drones shot down is unclear.

22:17 "Anti-European": Poland's foreign minister proposes Hungary's exit from EU and NATOThe Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs proposes that Hungary, following Viktor Orbán's controversial statements about the EU, the USA, and Poland, should leave the EU and NATO. "If you don't want to be a member of a club, you can always leave," says Deputy Polish Foreign Minister Władysław Bartoszewski, as reported by the Polish Press Agency (PAP). The Hungarian Prime Minister had reportedly accused Poland of "hypocrisy", praised US presidential candidate Donald Trump, defended Russia, and blamed the USA for the attack on the Nord Stream pipeline. Bartoszewski describes Orbán's current policy as "anti-European, anti-Ukrainian, and anti-Polish". Poland does not do business with Russia, unlike Orbán, who stands on the fringes of the international community, according to Bartoszewski.

21:31 Drone Strike on Bomber: Zelensky Thanks Soldiers for "Precision at 1800 Kilometers Distance"

Ukrainian media reported yesterday on a successful drone strike on a military airbase in northern Russia - 1800 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. A strategic bomber of the TU-22M3 type was reportedly hit, according to "Ukrainska Pravda" citing intelligence sources. A sentence in the evening video address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky can be interpreted as confirmation: He thanked his soldiers, including the 9th department of the military intelligence GUR. "Precision at a distance of almost 1800 kilometers from our border. Really very important! Thank you for that," said Zelensky. Russia uses this airbase to launch bomber attacks on Ukraine.

20:46 Reports: Pro-Wagner Propaganda Figure Killed in Mali Clashes

Several dozen Malian soldiers and Russian mercenaries were killed in clashes with separatist Tuareg fighters in northern Mali. A well-known Russian propaganda figure close to the Wagner group was also reportedly among the dead. Independent Russian news channels "The Insider" and "Mediazona" report that Nikita Fedyanin, administrator of the Telegram channel "Grey Zone" with around 500,000 subscribers, was killed in the fighting. A photo supposedly showing his body is circulating online. The 31-year-old, who referred to the channel as a "soldier community," published images of Wagner deployments in various locations across Africa and repeatedly expressed his support for Russia's war in Ukraine on the channel. The Wagner chief, who died in a plane crash nearly a year ago, also regularly distributed videos and photos of Wagner fighters through "Grey Zone."

20:27 Zelensky: Ukraine to Present "Action Plan for Peace" by End of November

Ukraine will complete an "Action Plan for Peace" by the end of November, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with the Japanese broadcaster NHK. In June, Ukraine organized the first global peace summit in Switzerland, where 91 countries and 8 international organizations signed a communique. The Ukrainian leader said Kiew would start "detailed talks with relevant countries" about territorial integrity and other issues. Ukraine plans to host the second peace summit with Russia's participation before the U.S. presidential elections in November. No official invitation has been sent yet. Russia's deputy foreign minister Mikhail Galuzin said Russia would not attend.

