21:03 Serbia, pursuing EU candidacy, reaffirms its loyalty to Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with Serbian Deputy PM Aleksandar Vulin at economic forum in Vladivostok. As per Russian news, Putin invites Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic for the upcoming BRICS summit in Russia in October. Vulin stresses Serbia's relationship with Russia, being both a partner and a strategic ally. Under Vucic's leadership, Serbia will never join NATO, impose sanctions on Russia, or allow any actions against Russia from its territory. Serbia maintains friendly ties with Russia, despite being an EU candidate.

20:29 Thousands Flee PokrovskThe exodus from the eastern Ukrainian town of Pokrovsk continues. Within a month, approximately 20,000 people have left the city, as stated by the Donetsk region governor, Vadym Fillaschkin, in a news broadcast by Interfax Ukraine. Pokrovsk currently houses around 26,000 people, including over 1,000 children. Prior to the conflict, the city's population was around 65,000, making it an essential logistics hub for the Ukrainian army. Ukrainian forces have been withdrawing from the Russian advance in the region for several months now. Recent reports suggest Russian troops moving into Selydove and Ukrainsk for battles.**

19:55 USA Charges Russia with Election InterferenceThe US has accused Russia of attempting to manipulate the November presidential elections through misleading information. Attorney General Merrick Garland revealed that Russia utilized its media outlets to manipulate unsuspecting US influencers into propagating its lies. In response, the US imposed sanctions, filed criminal charges, and seized internet domains. The US Treasury Department announced penalties against ten individuals and two organizations, including RT channel representatives, hackers, and a non-governmental organization linked to the Kremlin, accused of using AI to influence the US election with disinformation campaigns.**

19:47 Lithuania Protests Against Russian Intensified AirstrikesLithuania summoned a Russian diplomat in Vilnius to express dissent against the escalated Russian airstrikes on Ukraine. During the meeting, the diplomat faced strong criticism for the increased shelling of civilian targets in Ukraine. The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry stated that the bombardment on educational institutions, hospitals, and residential areas revealed Russia's desperation and disregard for human life and international humanitarian law. Seven people were reportedly killed, and 38 were injured in Lviv due to Russian air strikes, with more casualties in Poltava earlier this week.**

19:15 "Spy Whale" Reportedly Killed in NorwayAnimal rights organizations have filed complaints following the death of an alleged Russian "spy whale" found in Norway. The dead beluga whale was discovered with gunshot wounds, according to organizations One Whale and Noah. The Norwegian police are investigating whether there is sufficient basis to commence an investigation. Earlier, the whale was found near Russian waters with a miniature camera mount and the label "Equipment St. Petersburg" on its body, sparking suspicions it was a Russian spy whale or served as therapy whale in Russia. It was found dead on Saturday in a Stavanger bay.**

18:58 German Military Service to Improve AttractivenessThe German cabinet has agreed on the "Article Law Zeitenwende" to make military service in the Bundeswehr more appealing by implementing more flexible working hours and financial incentives. The spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense explained that the goal is to retain and attract skilled personnel in Germany and Lithuania Brigade, which strengthens NATO's eastern flank against Russia. Financially attractive incentives will be available for soldiers moving or returning with families to and from Lithuania.**

18:27 Lviv Resident Hears "Inhuman Screams"Following the Russian army's overnight rocket and drone attack on Lviv, a 27-year-old resident in the city reported hearing "inhumane screams." AFP journalists reported seeing burned cars and debris scattered across Lviv's city center. According to Ukrainian authorities, seven people were killed and 53 were injured in Lviv, with more than 50 buildings in the historic city center having been damaged, which includes two medical facilities and two schools, according to the Ministry of Culture.**

18:09 USA to possibly Allege Russia of Election InterferenceThe USA is expected to officially accuse Russia of meddling in the current presidential election campaign later today, as per a CNN report, citing sources. Russian interference is thought to focus on using online platforms to target American voters with misinformation, with RT serving as a primary target. The US Department of Justice previously warned of Russian threats to the presidential elections scheduled for November 5.**

17:35 Forest Blaze in Chernobyl Exclusion Zone A wildfire has ignited in the radioactive zone surrounding the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. Approximately 20 hectares are on fire, as reported by Kyiv region governor Ruslan Kravchenko. Radiation levels remain within safe limits. Over 200 firefighters, including 50 soldiers, are battling the blaze and have managed to contain it. The cause of the fire remains uncertain. Due to the intense heat and prolonged drought, the risk of wildfires has increased in the north Ukrainian Kyiv region.

17:07 Market Incident in Donetsk: Losses Reported, Blame Shifted There are reports of fatalities and injuries at a market in the Russia-controlled eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk. Occupation authorities claim that at least three individuals were killed and five more suffered injuries as a result of artillery fire on the market. Ukrainian forces, on the other hand, allege that their enemies targeted the market, causing two deaths and a fatality among civilians, according to the leader of the self-declared Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Pushilin. A bus was also affected. Russian state media has shared footage and images showing destruction at the market, although these claims cannot be verified independently.

16:43 Market Attack in Donetsk - Casualties Reported According to occupation authorities in the Russian-controlled eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, at least three individuals were killed and five more suffered injuries in artillery fire on a market. Ukrainian forces state that their opponents are responsible for the shelling, leading to two fatalities and one civilian death, as per the head of the self-declared Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Pushilin. Russian state media share visuals and photos depicting significant damage to the market. These details cannot be independently confirmed.

16:43 First Resignations Confirmed in Kyiv, Potential Successor for Kuleba The Ukrainian parliament has accepted the resignations of four ministers, according to the Verkhovna Rada. There hasn't been any mention of the resignation letter from Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to propose a replacement later today. Kuleba's first deputy, Andriy Sybiha, is a likely contender. Political analyst Volodymyr Fesenko does not foresee any significant shifts in Ukraine's foreign policy despite the change.

16:21 Lukashenko Releases 30 Political Prisoners

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has granted amnesty to 30 political detainees. They have all submitted applications for clemency, acknowledged responsibility, expressed remorse, and pledged to lead a law-abiding life, as said by the presidential administration. The Interior Ministry will monitor their commitment to this pledge. The list includes 23 men and 7 women, most of whom are parents to underage children. Belarusian opposition in exile has disclosed that they transmitted lists of seriously ill prisoners to the government in Minsk through intermediaries, and many on these lists were pardoned. Exiled opposition figureheads welcome the release but stress that it does not signal a shift in policy. Political persecution and torture continue in Belarus, declares opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who was considered the actual winner of the 2020 presidential election. Read more.

15:55 Air Strike Hits Lviv, Family Among Casualties

An airstrike by Russia on Lviv resulted in the deaths of nearly all members of a family, alleged the city. Among the fatalities were a 43-year-old woman and her 7-year-old, 18-year-old, and 21-year-old daughters. Only the husband survived, in critical condition, according to the Ukrainian Catholic University. "In the heart of Europe, Russia is murdering Ukrainians and their families. Russia is slaughtering our children and our future," wrote Mayor Andrij Sadovyi.

15:41 Scholz Justifies Nations Missile Presence: "Preservation of Peace Essential"

Chancellor Scholz has defended the decision to station US missiles in Germany. "This is necessary for preserving peace in the region and preventing war," asserts Scholz. "Our aim is solely to deter potential aggressors." For years, Russia has been fortifying its military capabilities, particularly missile systems, points out Scholz. President Putin has violated disarmament agreements, such as the INF treaty, and deployed missiles to Kaliningrad, which is roughly 530 kilometers from Berlin by air. "Remaining indifferent to this would be reckless." Scholz argues: "A failure to act would also bring about danger to peace in the region. I will not allow that to happen." As a result of Russia's war against Ukraine, the US and German government have agreed to station US missiles of enhanced range on German territory starting from 2026. The Left Party (Die Linke) and the AfD oppose this, labeling it an unnecessary arms race that endangers Germany's security. Criticism also exists within the SPD. Read more.

Germany's Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz has promised to provide more IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine. Eight IRIS-T SLM systems and nine IRIS-T SLS systems have been ordered for Ukraine, Scholz announced at the Bundeswehr site in Todendorf, Schleswig-Holstein. "Two of each will be delivered this year, the rest from 2025 onwards." Currently, four IRIS-T SLM systems are already in use in Ukraine, along with a large number of missiles and three related IRIS-T SLS systems. Scholz made these remarks at the unveiling of the first IRIS-T air defense system for the Bundeswehr.

In their first summit in nine years, South Korea and New Zealand have condemned Russia's military aggression in Ukraine. In a joint statement, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon called on Russia to withdraw "immediately, completely, and unconditionally" from internationally recognized Ukrainian territory. They also critiqued the strengthening of military cooperation between North Korea and Moscow. Yoon stated that it is "crucial" for countries sharing common values, like South Korea and New Zealand, to show solidarity "at this critical juncture when authoritarian forces continue to pose challenges." North Korea, largely isolated internationally, has recently expanded its military relations with Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has explained that the comprehensive government reshuffle is aimed at providing a boost of energy to his country. "We need new energy," Zelensky responded to a question about the reasons for the reshuffle. "And these steps are connected with the strengthening of our state in different areas." The Ukraine has been defending itself against the Russian invasion for two and a half years. Zelensky also expressed gratitude to the ministers and the entire cabinet for their efforts.

To intercept more Russian missiles, the number of IRIS-T SLM systems stationed in Ukraine will increase from four to ten in the near future, according to security sources. In Schleswig-Holstein, the German military also plans to use IRIS-T.

Russia's defense ministry claims that the Russian army has "fully liberated" the village of Karliwka, located around 30 kilometers from Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine. Pokrovsk is a crucial logistics hub for the Ukrainian army. Ukrainian troops have been retreating from a Russian advance in the region for months.

The Russian occupiers of Crimea are using all available means to defend the Kerch Bridge, according to the spokesperson of the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, as reported by Defense Express on Ukrainian national television. Short and long-range systems, including S-300, S-400 Triumf, S-500 Prometheus, and Pantsir-S1, are reportedly in use. Crimea is "loaded with air defense systems" because it holds both practical and symbolic significance for the occupiers, Pletenchuk said. The Kerch Bridge, a prestige project of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, connects southern Russia with the illegally annexed peninsula and serves as a vital supply route for Russian forces in southern Ukraine. Battles frequently occur around the bridge, and Kyiv has repeatedly stated its intention to liberate the peninsula, with the bridge being a strategic choke point.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit the upcoming BRICS summit in Russia in October. "As agreed, we expect Chinese President Xi Jinping at the BRICS summit," Putin said during a meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. Additionally, Putin proposed a "bilateral working meeting" with Xi.

The attack on the Ukrainian city of Poltava, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense, targeted soldiers and foreign instructors. The aim was a military training center where "specialists in communications and electronic warfare from all parts and military units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as operators of unmanned aerial vehicles involved in attacks on civilian objects on the territory of the Russian Federation, are being trained under the guidance of foreign instructors." The ministry also reported using the hypersonic weapon system Kinzhal against military-industrial facilities in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. Additionally, Russian forces have taken control of two more settlements in eastern Ukraine, Prechystivka and Karliwka. According to Ukrainian reports, the attack in Poltava on Tuesday killed 50 people.

11:43 Baerbock honors departing Ukrainian Foreign MinisterGerman Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock praised her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba. "Lengthy discussions on night trains, at G7 summits, on the front lines, in Brussels, in front of a bombed power plant," Baerbock wrote on social media. "Few individuals I've worked closely with are as much as you, @DmytroKuleba. You put the people of your nation before yourself." She wished Kuleba "from the depths of my heart all the best - May we reunite when peace and liberty return to the entire Ukraine."

11:24 Russia Mulls Nuclear Policy Shift

The actions of the West are pushing the Russian presidential administration to reassess its nuclear policy, as reported by Russian news outlets citing presidential spokesman Dmitri Peskow. The Kremlin is confronting challenges and threats from the so-called West that necessitate a review of the policy, considering the prospect that Ukraine might utilize US long-range weapons to attack deep into Russian territory. The Ukrainian government has been urging the US to permit it to use allies' supplied weapons to strike deep into Russian territory for some time now. "It's clear that the Ukrainians will do this," Peskow told the RIA agency. "We are considering all options." Russia has announced adjustments to its nuclear policy but has yet to provide specifics. The policy update suggests the use of nuclear weapons if Russia's sovereignty or territorial integrity is threatened.

10:54 Ukraine: 29 of 42 Russian Air Strikes Foiled

Russia conducted 42 air strikes on Ukraine overnight, according to a Ukrainian Air Force report on Telegram. The assaults included Ch-47M2 Kinzhal missiles, Kh-101 cruise missiles, and "Iskander-K" missiles. The Ukrainian Air Force claims to have shot down seven cruise missiles and 22 Shahed drones, successfully repelling 29 air strikes.

10:19 Munz: Poltava Attack Could Backfire on Russia

Russia is launching rockets at Ukrainian Poltava, with reports indicating one of the heaviest air strikes since the conflict began. While Russian media are celebrating a "great success," Rainer Munz, a ntv correspondent, suggests that the attack could backfire on Russia. Meanwhile, Russia appears to be changing strategy.

09:52 Ukraine Publishes Data on Russian Casualties

The Ukrainian General Staff has released new figures on Russian troop losses in Ukraine. The report indicates that Russia has suffered approximately 620,350 soldiers in Ukraine since February 24, 2022, with 1,390 casualties in the last 24 hours. The report also claims that seven tanks, 30 artillery systems, and 43 drones have been destroyed. Since the large-scale offensive began, Russia has reportedly lost a total of 8,618 tanks, 16,848 artillery systems, and 368 aircraft, 328 helicopters, drones, 28 ships, and one submarine, according to Ukraine. Western estimates place the losses considerably lower, though these are likely to be minimum figures.

09:21 Governor: "Mournful Day" for Lviv Region - Death Toll Climbs

The death toll from Russian air strikes on western Ukrainian Lviv (see entries 07:18, 06:17, and 05:29) has risen. Seven individuals, including a 7-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl, were killed overnight, according to Lviv region governor Maksym Kosyzkyj on Telegram. "It's a mournful day for our region," Koszyzkyj wrote. "It's a terrible tragedy." Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had written on social media about five deaths and more than 30 injuries, expressing his condolences to the bereaved families.

08:49 Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba Steps DownUkrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has tendered his resignation, as announced by Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefantchuk on Wednesday. The resignation will be addressed during the next plenary session, as Stefantchuk announced on his Facebook page. Several other ministers had already resigned (see entries 00:47 and 22:06). The resignations are part of a comprehensive review of the Ukrainian government. Wednesday will be a day of dismissals, according to the faction leader of the ruling party Servant of the People, David Arakhamia, on Telegram. Thursday is expected to be the day of appointments.

08:03 Zelensky: "Residents Still Trapped Under Debris"

The Russian rocket attack on Poltava is among the deadliest single strikes since the beginning of the war, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening address. Residents are still trapped under the debris, he stated, once again requesting air defense systems.

07:39 Grossi Warns of Potential Catastrophe at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant During a meeting in Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the head of the UN nuclear watchdog (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, discussed the status of nuclear power plants in Ukraine and Russia. Grossi is set to visit the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine on Wednesday. According to Reuters, Grossi mentioned at the meeting with Zelensky that the situation there is "highly unstable" and there remains a threat of a disaster. The plant was taken over by Russian troops shortly after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and has since been shut down. Both sides have consistently blamed each other for shelling the plant. Both Moscow and Kyiv reject the accusations.

07:18 Governor: At Least Two Casualties in Lviv Attack At least two individuals have lost their lives in Russian airstrikes (see entries 06:17 and 05:29) on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, according to Lviv region governor, Maksym Kozytskyi, via Telegram. Nineteen were injured.

06:53 Ukraine Seeks More Aid for Frontline Agriculture and Mine Clearance Ukraine is seeking additional assistance in revitalizing its agricultural sector and defusing mines, as reported by the Düsseldorf "Rheinische Post," citing a response from the German government to a Union inquiry which the paper obtained. This includes a funding program for agricultural areas close to the front line. "The federal government has been asked to evaluate potential support," the paper notes. A security premium for personnel, for example, would need to be paid. Ukraine has also inquired if the Ministry of Agriculture's program to provide generators can be extended. "Additionally, Ukraine has requested assistance with mine clearance in areas near the front line." According to the federal government, the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development is already engaged in a project to identify and neutralize mines.

06:17 Lviv Suffers Fire and School Building Damage after Russian Shahed Drone Strike Following Russian airstrikes (see entry 05:29) on the city of Lviv in northwestern Ukraine, a fire has broken out near the main station. This was reported by the Governor of the Lviv region, Maksym Kosyzkyj, on Telegram. Two school buildings were also affected, with numerous broken windows and glass scattered throughout the streets. According to Kosyzkyj, multiple Shahed drones were employed in the Russian airstrike. Air defense and emergency services are responding to the situation. The affected schools have been shut down, as confirmed by Lviv Mayor, Andrij Sadowyj, on Telegram. At least six individuals, including a 10-year-old boy, were hurt. Lviv, situated in western Ukraine near the Polish border, has been targeted numerous times since the conflict's onset, despite being remote from eastern front lines.

05:29 Second Volley of Airstrikes Slams Kyiv The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, has been struck by a second wave of Russian airstrikes. Air defense is on alert. Witnesses have reported multiple explosions dotted along Kyiv's outskirts, indicating air defense systems in operation. Simultaneously, the army reported a drone invasion on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv near the Polish border. The entire Ukraine is under air alert, citing the Ukrainian air force on Telegram. Poland activated its own and allied aircraft for the third time in eight days to safeguard its airspace in response to Russian airstrikes and long-range activity, as reported by the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces.

04:35 Biden Vows More Air Defense Systems to Ukraine Following the destructive Russian assault on the Ukrainian city of Poltava, U.S. President Biden pledges to provide Ukraine with additional air defense systems. "I denounce this horrific attack in the strongest terms possible," Biden said. The U.S. will continue to stand by Ukraine militarily, including the provision of air defense systems and capabilities to aid in border protection. Zelenskyy called on western allies for rapid assistance following the attack, which resulted in at least 51 casualties.

02:52 Renewed Drone Attack on Kyiv Russia launches another drone assault on Kyiv. Ukrainian air defense forces are actively repelling the aerial attacks on the outskirts of the capital, as reported by the Ukrainian military on Telegram. The number of drones used and any potential damage remains unconfirmed. This nighttime attack is part of a series of recent airstrikes on Kyiv, which have escalated in intensity.

01:32 Zelenskyj: Ukraine Aims to Hold Kursk Region Permanently Ukraine seeks to maintain control of the occupied territories in Russian-held Kursk until President Putin comes to the negotiating table, as stated by President Zelenskyj in an interview on U.S. broadcaster, NBC News. The occupation of these regions is a crucial part of Ukraine's "victory plan," Zelenskyj added. In general, Ukraine does not require any Russian territory, Zelenskyj noted. However, he did not specify if further Russian territorial acquisitions are planned. The Kursk operation was kept under wraps, even U.S. President Biden was not informed.

00:47 Ukrainian Officials Step Down Before Cabinet OverhaulBefore an anticipated cabinet revamp in Ukraine, four officials have submitted their resignations. According to Ukrainian sources, these include Deputy Minister for European Affairs Olga Stefanishyna, Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin, who significantly boosted weapons manufacturing, Justice Minister Denys Malyuska, and Environment Minister Ruslan Strilec. It remains uncertain if these four individuals will secure higher-level roles. "As assured, a significant government transformation is scheduled this week," elaborates David Arakhamia, the party leader of the ruling party Servant of the People, via Telegram. "Tomorrow will be a day of dismissals, and the day after, a day of appointments," Arakhamia reveals, regarded as a close associate of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

23:16 Zelenskyy Looks to Employ Long-Range Weapons After Poltava Rocket AttackFollowing the fatal Russian rocket strike on the city of Poltava, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls for authorization to employ long-range weapons against Russia. "If we can destroy the launch zones of the hostile forces where they are, and Russian military bases and their supply lines," explains Zelenskyy in his daily video dispatch, "Russian strikes will become impossible." According to his remarks, the fatalities in Poltava now stand at 51, and the injured number 271. Several individuals continue to be trapped beneath the debris.

22:06 Zelenskyy Removes Top Official Rostyslav ShurmaUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismisses Rostyslav Shurma, the initial deputy head of the presidential administration, as per a decree on the president's site. In addition, the chairman of the parliament announces the resignation of Olha Stefanishyna, who served as deputy prime minister and minister for European integration of Ukraine. Previously, numerous ministers had tendered their resignations. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy clarifies that there are adjustments necessitated to strengthen the government. "The autumn will be pivotal. Our state institutions must be organized in such a way that Ukraine can accomplish all the crucial results it requires."

21:42 Kavita Sharma, ntv Reporter in Poltava: "Locals Described a Terrifying Moment"Ukraine reports one of the most significant aerial assaults since the war's commencement. Dozens of individuals perish, and hundreds are injured. ntv correspondent Kavita Sharma is present at the scene and discloses a "rather tense atmosphere" and how townspeople experienced the rocket attack.

21:25 Ukrainian Authorities Allege Russian Soldiers Executed POWsThe Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office implicates Russian troops in executing additional prisoners of war. Investigations have been launched into the slaying of three Ukrainians in the Torez region of eastern Ukraine's Donetsk district, the office stated on its Telegram channel. According to the information available, the Ukrainians stepped out of a bunker with their hands raised. "The adversaries laid them face down on the ground and fired at them in the back instantly after that," the office alleged, citing videos available online.

